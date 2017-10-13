₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What To Do If Your Man Is A Sex Addict by NgcoboP: 6:10pm On Nov 13
There's a growing list of sexual assault allegations. Harvey Weinstein, 65, has been fired from his production company and his wife has left him. So reports that he is about to undergo therapy for sex addiction are unsurprising.
His wife Georgina Chapman, 41, was initially thought to be standing by him. But then the Marchesa designer described his behaviour as "unforgivable" and said her "heart breaks for all women who suffered pain".
So just what constitutes a "sex addiction" and what effect can it have on a spouse?
Shock, isolation and disbelief are the first things a woman feels when she finds out her partner has a sex addiction.
One of the first questions women ask is: Can sex addiction be real, or is it an excuse for infidelity, porn and bad behaviour?
That's understandable. Whatever drives a partner's behaviour, the result will be betrayal. Adultery is adultery.
But sex addiction is a real condition. And the longer it goes untreated, the more extreme behaviour the addict has to explore to achieve the same level of dopamine release.
Partners of sex addicts often feel intense shame. They ask if the addiction is somehow their fault: Were they loving, attractive, sexy enough? They fear they will be judged. That they "should" have known and stopped it. Unlike drugs, alcohol or gambling, there are often no outward signs. Couples can have been together for years without any hint of a problem.
Some addicts lose interest in marital sex entirely. Women often discover their seemingly celibate partners are addicts.
One of the most important things a woman can do is meet with others in the same situation.
Self-care, physical and emotional, is also vital. Weinstein's wife has already announced she is leaving him, but a therapist would suggest no further decision-making for six months to allow recovery from the sheer shock.
Only when a woman is feeling safe and secure - and her other half is in recovery - can she decide whether she wants to go on with the relationship.
|Re: What To Do If Your Man Is A Sex Addict by nurey(m): 6:29pm On Nov 13
Answer: satisfy your spouse at all times
How: pay attention to details and know your spouse more
Op are you trying to let us know you are a sex addict, please always use rubber AIDS is real and monkey pox too
|Re: What To Do If Your Man Is A Sex Addict by NgcoboP: 8:40pm On Nov 13
nurey:
You are looking for trouble....
|Re: What To Do If Your Man Is A Sex Addict by Ishilove: 9:47pm On Nov 13
NgcoboP:
|Re: What To Do If Your Man Is A Sex Addict by okadoo: 11:28pm On Nov 13
Open your legs
|Re: What To Do If Your Man Is A Sex Addict by AntiWailer: 11:28pm On Nov 13
U run.
|Re: What To Do If Your Man Is A Sex Addict by nairabetcom(m): 11:29pm On Nov 13
ill him amd run away
|Re: What To Do If Your Man Is A Sex Addict by hakeem4(m): 11:29pm On Nov 13
nairabetcom:
|Re: What To Do If Your Man Is A Sex Addict by theapeman: 11:29pm On Nov 13
NgcoboP:you are just beating around the Bush
is that how there teach you how to write an article?
you keep writing jargons with no solution to the jargons you wrote
what to do if your man is a sex addict! then you keep telling us story of a woman bla bla bla bla!
education is very vital!
|Re: What To Do If Your Man Is A Sex Addict by timidapsin(m): 11:29pm On Nov 13
Get him a sex toy
.
|Re: What To Do If Your Man Is A Sex Addict by Lordspicy(m): 11:30pm On Nov 13
la-la dey view am... fp things
|Re: What To Do If Your Man Is A Sex Addict by pol23: 11:31pm On Nov 13
Give him before asked.
Make sure He get tired somehow even if you have to used Viagra.
|Re: What To Do If Your Man Is A Sex Addict by Comedyforum(m): 11:31pm On Nov 13
Huh
|Re: What To Do If Your Man Is A Sex Addict by alexistaiwo: 11:32pm On Nov 13
I am in the habit of knacking my Side chick in the morning before work and knacking my main chick in the evening after work like four times in a week.
Does that make a sex addict
|Re: What To Do If Your Man Is A Sex Addict by Gluhbirne(f): 11:33pm On Nov 13
The title should be "What To Do If Your Man Is A Rapist", not a sex addict, otherwise Weinstein shouldn't have been used as an example b/c he's more than a sex addict and his wife left him b/c of what he did to other women, not just b/c of his sex addiction.
|Re: What To Do If Your Man Is A Sex Addict by CarlyX8(m): 11:34pm On Nov 13
Become a sex addict too or leave the relationship
|Re: What To Do If Your Man Is A Sex Addict by MrRhymes101(m): 11:35pm On Nov 13
OP u did not do justice to the topic... wedding MC
|Re: What To Do If Your Man Is A Sex Addict by demefaboy: 11:35pm On Nov 13
|Re: What To Do If Your Man Is A Sex Addict by darkenkach(m): 11:35pm On Nov 13
Bleep him till he can't get an erection again.
|Re: What To Do If Your Man Is A Sex Addict by TimeMod1: 11:36pm On Nov 13
A female sex addict is far worse than the male counterpart. Until she reaches menopause, her hormones become increasingly more raging & troubling. Worse still, she lets it out at the instance of a vibration, even as little as the vibration of a car.
|Re: What To Do If Your Man Is A Sex Addict by majekdom2: 11:37pm On Nov 13
Sex addicts are usually unproductive and jobless. They can't make use of their time judiciously. If you partner is one, leave as early as you can!
|Re: What To Do If Your Man Is A Sex Addict by foliman(m): 11:41pm On Nov 13
theapeman:
Then why don't you get the details and re-frame it for the op? Learn how to make others happy no matter what!
May God dash you sense!
|Re: What To Do If Your Man Is A Sex Addict by SFSNIPER(m): 11:44pm On Nov 13
Don't . try this with me.
|Re: What To Do If Your Man Is A Sex Addict by UchaNwababa: 11:45pm On Nov 13
Dis topic has no Moral Lesson, So we will not Take it.
|Re: What To Do If Your Man Is A Sex Addict by rawpadgin(m): 11:46pm On Nov 13
[quote author=hakeem4 post=62353482][/quote]
|Re: What To Do If Your Man Is A Sex Addict by Sleyanya1(m): 11:47pm On Nov 13
Ft
|Re: What To Do If Your Man Is A Sex Addict by IMASTEX: 11:47pm On Nov 13
Okay
|Re: What To Do If Your Man Is A Sex Addict by mekuso89(m): 11:47pm On Nov 13
Please how did this topic broke me up from my dream, I was just about to collect my own MTV EME award along side David dem
Mmmttcchhgeeeedwwwee.
|Re: What To Do If Your Man Is A Sex Addict by rawpadgin(m): 11:47pm On Nov 13
I hate reading about relationships
Farano, where the hell have u been?
& u looking so different, perhaps my taste have changed
|Re: What To Do If Your Man Is A Sex Addict by Offpoint: 11:51pm On Nov 13
I'm not to topic on this comment... sorry.. I'm not to comment on this topic... till morrow morning
