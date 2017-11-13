Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Marrying 6 Women In Delta, Pays Bride Price Of 3, Leaves 3 Stubborn Ones (13665 Views)

Man Cries For Help As Two Women In Bikini Twerk On Him Inside A Pool / Man To Marry Two Women In Delta State, See His Pre-wedding Photos / Meet The Shuwa Arab Women Of Nigeria (photos) - Most Beautiful Women In Nigeria! (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





"This young man got married to three women today at okpaka town in Udu local government area of Delta State. This same man is yet to pay the other three left. According to the man, he said he would have paid for the other three today as well but they are stubborn, but he promised paying others soonest. So if your sister is in this situation what will you do or say. This is a true life story."

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=726934344173074&id=100005695442947



http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/young-nigerian-man-set-to-marry-6-wives.html?m=1 According to a Facebook user Jeke Godwin Ejiroghene who shared the mews on his timeline said this Delta State man who planned marrying 6 wives at once, just explained why he dropped 3 of them; 1 Like

Wait! Wait!! Wait!!!!!



You call this ancestor 'young'? 24 Likes 1 Share

Whatever rock his boat

Ah Ah !! Mr. Man na wetin happen?

Some people can decide to be mad just like that 2 Likes

the ones with the MONEY who pays the piper, calls the tunes... if he is rich enough, he could even marry 10 at the same time if he wishes (as for who will sexually satisfy these babes, thats another story) 1 Like

How do you expect the country to be better, when only one man marries 6 wives.. at the end of the day, the wives will give birth to 30 children. Smh 3 Likes

MrDandy:

How do you expect the country to be better, when only one man marries 6 wives.. at the end of the day, the wives will give birth to 30 children. Smh







And his children will end up training themselves or they will be shared amongst the kins men and women for training.

Urhobo men sha, I taya And his children will end up training themselves or they will be shared amongst the kins men and women for training.Urhobo men sha, I taya 7 Likes

How is this male ancestor young?



Like I said on a similar thread, the women are not young either.

They look like widows or old divorcees.



It's retirement marriage... 9 Likes

Isoko man





Na so their life be 1 Like

Someone needs to increase the bride price of that tribe, I think it's too affordable if not....



You'll rarely hear of another tribe doing this

As long as they are all happy biko, they looked, and they have all decided to limp

Husband too scarce abeg, If you be man wey get money wella, wey feel like marrying 20 dey go, please fire down!!! Woman no get choice. 3 Likes

Isaiah 4:1 9 Likes





Isaiah 4:1

And in that day seven women shall take hold of one man, saying, We will eat our own bread, and wear our own apparel: only let us be called by thy name, to take away our reproach.



14 Likes

Seen

This man get mind sha

meaning he has 6 wives all together...



They even look like his daughters He's yet to pay for the remaining 3meaning he has 6 wives all together...They even look like his daughters

I realized that education doesn't deal with grades, it gives you sense.... which is lacking here

Samusu:

Some people can decide to be mad just like that hahahhahaha hahahhahaha

Man of timber and caliber. For this Buhari time, oga u strong abeg

pocohantas:

How is this deity young?

Like I said on a similar thread, the women are not young either.

They look like widows or old divorcees.



It's retirement marriage... one is a young girl. Look closely one is a young girl. Look closely 1 Like

Priscy01:



This young man



I see what you did there I see what you did there



So this is the official color for polygamous marriage in delta state.



Check the link below



http://www.nairaland.com/3705698/man-marries-2-wives-delta





When hubby picks this color run for your life LolSo this is the official color for polygamous marriage in delta state.Check the link belowWhen hubby picks this color run for your life

the end is near

SonsOfLiverpool:

one is a young girl. Look closely

LOL. Those women are old, one is younger... LOL. Those women are old, one is younger...

Bloggers....are you sure it is not birthday celebration. Bloggers can do unimaginable.

MrDandy:

How do you expect the country to be better, when only one man marries 6 wives.. at the end of the day, the wives will give birth to 30 children. Smh my brother naso we see am ooh but why be say bad things the always happen for delta state my brother naso we see am ooh but why be say bad things the always happen for delta state

Road to heart attack.

Well... at least they are now respectfully married, as opposed to being his girlfriends... If one is not able to 2 Likes