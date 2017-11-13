₦airaland Forum

Man Marrying 6 Women In Delta, Pays Bride Price Of 3, Leaves 3 Stubborn Ones by Priscy01(f): 7:13pm
According to a Facebook user Jeke Godwin Ejiroghene who shared the mews on his timeline said this Delta State man who planned marrying 6 wives at once, just explained why he dropped 3 of them;

"This young man got married to three women today at okpaka town in Udu local government area of Delta State. This same man is yet to pay the other three left. According to the man, he said he would have paid for the other three today as well but they are stubborn, but he promised paying others soonest. So if your sister is in this situation what will you do or say. This is a true life story."
Re: Man Marrying 6 Women In Delta, Pays Bride Price Of 3, Leaves 3 Stubborn Ones by tonio2wo: 7:20pm
Wait! Wait!! Wait!!!!!

You call this ancestor 'young'?

Re: Man Marrying 6 Women In Delta, Pays Bride Price Of 3, Leaves 3 Stubborn Ones by Arabiandude: 7:21pm
Whatever rock his boat
Re: Man Marrying 6 Women In Delta, Pays Bride Price Of 3, Leaves 3 Stubborn Ones by jerryunit48: 7:26pm
Ah Ah !! Mr. Man na wetin happen?
Re: Man Marrying 6 Women In Delta, Pays Bride Price Of 3, Leaves 3 Stubborn Ones by Samusu(m): 7:27pm
Some people can decide to be mad just like that

Re: Man Marrying 6 Women In Delta, Pays Bride Price Of 3, Leaves 3 Stubborn Ones by MrBrownJay1(m): 7:27pm
the ones with the MONEY who pays the piper, calls the tunes... if he is rich enough, he could even marry 10 at the same time if he wishes (as for who will sexually satisfy these babes, thats another story)

Re: Man Marrying 6 Women In Delta, Pays Bride Price Of 3, Leaves 3 Stubborn Ones by MrDandy(m): 7:29pm
How do you expect the country to be better, when only one man marries 6 wives.. at the end of the day, the wives will give birth to 30 children. Smh

Re: Man Marrying 6 Women In Delta, Pays Bride Price Of 3, Leaves 3 Stubborn Ones by alexialin(f): 7:37pm
MrDandy:
How do you expect the country to be better, when only one man marries 6 wives.. at the end of the day, the wives will give birth to 30 children. Smh




And his children will end up training themselves or they will be shared amongst the kins men and women for training. grin
Urhobo men sha, I taya cheesy

Re: Man Marrying 6 Women In Delta, Pays Bride Price Of 3, Leaves 3 Stubborn Ones by pocohantas(f): 7:37pm
How is this male ancestor young?

Like I said on a similar thread, the women are not young either.
They look like widows or old divorcees.

It's retirement marriage...

Re: Man Marrying 6 Women In Delta, Pays Bride Price Of 3, Leaves 3 Stubborn Ones by rawpadgin(m): 7:37pm
Isoko man


Na so their life be

Re: Man Marrying 6 Women In Delta, Pays Bride Price Of 3, Leaves 3 Stubborn Ones by MizTyna(f): 7:38pm
Someone needs to increase the bride price of that tribe, I think it's too affordable if not....

You'll rarely hear of another tribe doing this
Re: Man Marrying 6 Women In Delta, Pays Bride Price Of 3, Leaves 3 Stubborn Ones by AlexCk: 7:41pm
As long as they are all happy biko, they looked, and they have all decided to limp
Re: Man Marrying 6 Women In Delta, Pays Bride Price Of 3, Leaves 3 Stubborn Ones by inotice: 7:44pm
Husband too scarce abeg, If you be man wey get money wella, wey feel like marrying 20 dey go, please fire down!!! Woman no get choice.

Re: Man Marrying 6 Women In Delta, Pays Bride Price Of 3, Leaves 3 Stubborn Ones by emeijeh(m): 7:50pm
Isaiah 4:1

Re: Man Marrying 6 Women In Delta, Pays Bride Price Of 3, Leaves 3 Stubborn Ones by BruncleZuma: 7:51pm
grin grin grin grin

Isaiah 4:1
And in that day seven women shall take hold of one man, saying, We will eat our own bread, and wear our own apparel: only let us be called by thy name, to take away our reproach.

Re: Man Marrying 6 Women In Delta, Pays Bride Price Of 3, Leaves 3 Stubborn Ones by Keneking: 7:51pm
Seen
Re: Man Marrying 6 Women In Delta, Pays Bride Price Of 3, Leaves 3 Stubborn Ones by Opistorincos(m): 7:51pm
This man get mind sha
Re: Man Marrying 6 Women In Delta, Pays Bride Price Of 3, Leaves 3 Stubborn Ones by Divay22(f): 7:52pm
He's yet to pay for the remaining 3 shocked shocked meaning he has 6 wives all together...

They even look like his daughters angry angry angry
Re: Man Marrying 6 Women In Delta, Pays Bride Price Of 3, Leaves 3 Stubborn Ones by lilmax(m): 7:53pm
I realized that education doesn't deal with grades, it gives you sense.... which is lacking here
Re: Man Marrying 6 Women In Delta, Pays Bride Price Of 3, Leaves 3 Stubborn Ones by Slaveman343: 7:53pm
Samusu:
Some people can decide to be mad just like that
hahahhahaha
Re: Man Marrying 6 Women In Delta, Pays Bride Price Of 3, Leaves 3 Stubborn Ones by asawanathegreat(m): 7:53pm
Man of timber and caliber. For this Buhari time, oga u strong abeg
Re: Man Marrying 6 Women In Delta, Pays Bride Price Of 3, Leaves 3 Stubborn Ones by SonsOfLiverpool(m): 7:53pm
pocohantas:
How is this deity young?
Like I said on a similar thread, the women are not young either.
They look like widows or old divorcees.

It's retirement marriage...
one is a young girl. Look closely

Re: Man Marrying 6 Women In Delta, Pays Bride Price Of 3, Leaves 3 Stubborn Ones by Rokia2(f): 7:54pm
Priscy01:

This young man

I see what you did there grin
Re: Man Marrying 6 Women In Delta, Pays Bride Price Of 3, Leaves 3 Stubborn Ones by deepwater(f): 7:54pm
Lol
So this is the official color for polygamous marriage in delta state.

Check the link below

http://www.nairaland.com/3705698/man-marries-2-wives-delta


When hubby picks this color run for your life grin
Re: Man Marrying 6 Women In Delta, Pays Bride Price Of 3, Leaves 3 Stubborn Ones by kemsan2011(m): 7:54pm
the end is near
Re: Man Marrying 6 Women In Delta, Pays Bride Price Of 3, Leaves 3 Stubborn Ones by pocohantas(f): 7:54pm
SonsOfLiverpool:
one is a young girl. Look closely

LOL. Those women are old, one is younger... grin
Re: Man Marrying 6 Women In Delta, Pays Bride Price Of 3, Leaves 3 Stubborn Ones by StRichard(m): 7:54pm
Bloggers....are you sure it is not birthday celebration. Bloggers can do unimaginable.
Re: Man Marrying 6 Women In Delta, Pays Bride Price Of 3, Leaves 3 Stubborn Ones by Danielalhassan66(m): 7:54pm
MrDandy:
How do you expect the country to be better, when only one man marries 6 wives.. at the end of the day, the wives will give birth to 30 children. Smh
my brother naso we see am ooh but why be say bad things the always happen for delta state
Re: Man Marrying 6 Women In Delta, Pays Bride Price Of 3, Leaves 3 Stubborn Ones by nonut: 7:55pm
Road to heart attack.
Re: Man Marrying 6 Women In Delta, Pays Bride Price Of 3, Leaves 3 Stubborn Ones by purem(m): 7:55pm
embarassed
Re: Man Marrying 6 Women In Delta, Pays Bride Price Of 3, Leaves 3 Stubborn Ones by nextstep(m): 7:55pm
Well... at least they are now respectfully married, as opposed to being his girlfriends... If one is not able to

Re: Man Marrying 6 Women In Delta, Pays Bride Price Of 3, Leaves 3 Stubborn Ones by Organs(m): 7:57pm
tonio2wo:
Wait! Wait!! Wait!!!!!

You call this ancestor 'young'?



I tire oh my broda, person wey follow fight civil war wey dey shame to smile sef as per say the bucal cavity don dey fall comot, he is referring to as young man.

