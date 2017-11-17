Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her (13249 Views)

How many times do we have our remind each other that dating is not a do or die affair?





The fact that he or she is dating you is not a guarantee that you will likely end as a couple.





This angry girlfriend decided to set her guys car on fire simply because he dumped her. Although we can't really justify her actions at the moment but I will suggest we all tread carefully when making promises to each other during relationships. who knows, may be the guy promised to even buy her a private jet.







See the tweet below as shared by a twitter user



Very bad!

burn my car and i burn your father's house.

fair and square. 44 Likes 2 Shares

Na the ijekuje chop chop anyhow wey the guy chop the girl punna na I'm vex her. As in chop without mercy 18 Likes

report her azz to the police da fuq. So that is all that nigga gonna say?report her azz to the police da fuq. 1 Like

Some Women shaa..!!!



For their mind, they are the only ones entitled to doing the dumping and they expect you to understand and move on....

so far they still want you ...u must stay ooo 19 Likes







This is the effect when the other party can't move on...They will damage ur property or ur name coz of hatred & jealousy...



These type of ppol are mentally ill.. 14 Likes

Hell has no fury like a woman scorned 1 Like

Rokia2:

So that is all that nigga gonna say? report her azz to the police da fuq.

The nigga is not sounding pained at all... The nigga is not sounding pained at all... 1 Like

Lalasticlala Mynd44 seun

After God,,,... fear women

dear lady



you are not entitled to a boyfriend's money, love, dickk

he haven't engaged you, stop cooking, washing, putting effort for a boyfriend to love you,ultimately a poor, low self esteem girl will react negatively when she got heartbroken than to a working class with a wave of high self esteem lady like she get nothing to lose

Pls what is her name so we can post it online and let all guys know she is crazy...she has to be left alone 2 Likes 1 Share

Once had a girl like her...every time I want out, she'll come aggressively at me, locate my phone and smash to the wall.. Na style style I take dump her sorry ass.. 2 Likes

Try these in nigeria and meet your doom











Meanwhile guys check out my profile for your extender products Try these in nigeria and meet your doomMeanwhile guys check out my profile for your extender products 1 Like

maybe he dated her for like 7 years and promised marriage and now he wants to move on..

Or maybe not

Buh whatever the reason is, this is extreme



The guy should be grateful she didn't kill him 2 Likes

Passive anger, which doesn't always come across as anger and can be difficult to identify. Overwhelmed anger, which is caused by life demands that are too much for an individual to cope with. Self-inflicted anger, which is directed toward the self and may be caused by feelings of guilt. 1 Like 1 Share

Wouldnt be quick to judge.



Some nigqas can lie and make false promises from begining of the relationship.

Who knows how many other relationships she has sacrificed just for this one.



Or, the guy have realised that she is a gold-miner and a psycho, so he decides to dump the trash.

Werey 're ooo 3 Shares

See their reasoning.



And they want equal rights.

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.......







Some women are stupid sha,



She spared his preek and burnt his whip?

It makes no sense to me. Some women are stupid sha,She spared his preek and burnt his whip?It makes no sense to me. 6 Likes 1 Share

Car is stil better. What if she sets the guy ablaze ?

Well he must have burnt her pûssy too

noblealuu:

Hell has no fury like a woman scorned

RETIREDMUMU:

dear lady



you are not entitled to a boyfriend's money, love, dickk

he haven't engaged you, stop cooking, washing, putting effort for a boyfriend to love you,ultimately a poor, low self esteem girl will react negatively when she got heartbroken than to a working class with a wave of high self esteem lady like she get nothing to lose

Correct Correct 1 Like

Seems I'm the only one thinking about it. But since it's the US it's going to slide easily. Try m for phc, all man go join hand beat that demon comot ur body burn u ontop