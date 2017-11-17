₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by Thepasserby(m): 1:38am
There is a need for us to redefine this thing we call relationship these days.
How many times do we have our remind each other that dating is not a do or die affair?
The fact that he or she is dating you is not a guarantee that you will likely end as a couple.
This angry girlfriend decided to set her guys car on fire simply because he dumped her. Although we can't really justify her actions at the moment but I will suggest we all tread carefully when making promises to each other during relationships. who knows, may be the guy promised to even buy her a private jet.
See the tweet below as shared by a twitter user
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/angry-lady-sets-her-boyfriends-car-on-fire-for-dumping-her
1 Like
|Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by Thepasserby(m): 1:38am
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/angry-lady-sets-her-boyfriends-car-on-fire-for-dumping-her for more reactions
|Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by Lyns32uk(m): 1:47am
Very bad!
|Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by ubunja(m): 2:16am
burn my car and i burn your father's house.
fair and square.
44 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by cummando(m): 2:21am
Na the ijekuje chop chop anyhow wey the guy chop the girl punna na I'm vex her. As in chop without mercy
18 Likes
|Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by Rokia2(f): 2:33am
So that is all that nigga gonna say? report her azz to the police da fuq.
1 Like
|Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by 1StopRudeness: 3:03am
Some Women shaa..!!!
For their mind, they are the only ones entitled to doing the dumping and they expect you to understand and move on....
so far they still want you ...u must stay ooo
19 Likes
|Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by IamKashyBaby(f): 3:36am
This is the effect when the other party can't move on...They will damage ur property or ur name coz of hatred & jealousy...
These type of ppol are mentally ill..
14 Likes
|Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by noblealuu: 3:39am
Hell has no fury like a woman scorned
1 Like
|Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by noblealuu: 3:40am
Rokia2:
The nigga is not sounding pained at all...
1 Like
|Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by Thepasserby(m): 6:35am
Lalasticlala Mynd44 seun
|Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by Pridestorm: 6:53am
After God,,,... fear women
|Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by RETIREDMUMU(m): 6:54am
dear lady
you are not entitled to a boyfriend's money, love, dickk
he haven't engaged you, stop cooking, washing, putting effort for a boyfriend to love you,ultimately a poor, low self esteem girl will react negatively when she got heartbroken than to a working class with a wave of high self esteem lady like she get nothing to lose
|Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by contactikenna(m): 6:57am
Pls what is her name so we can post it online and let all guys know she is crazy...she has to be left alone
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by dasauce(m): 6:58am
Once had a girl like her...every time I want out, she'll come aggressively at me, locate my phone and smash to the wall.. Na style style I take dump her sorry ass..
2 Likes
|Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by MaryBenn(f): 10:13am
|Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by joystickextend1(m): 10:13am
Try these in nigeria and meet your doom
Meanwhile guys check out my profile for your extender products
1 Like
|Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by mizchoc(f): 10:13am
maybe he dated her for like 7 years and promised marriage and now he wants to move on..
Or maybe not
Buh whatever the reason is, this is extreme
The guy should be grateful she didn't kill him
2 Likes
|Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by kolafolabi(m): 10:13am
Passive anger, which doesn't always come across as anger and can be difficult to identify. Overwhelmed anger, which is caused by life demands that are too much for an individual to cope with. Self-inflicted anger, which is directed toward the self and may be caused by feelings of guilt.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by DozieInc(m): 10:13am
Wouldnt be quick to judge.
Some nigqas can lie and make false promises from begining of the relationship.
Who knows how many other relationships she has sacrificed just for this one.
Or, the guy have realised that she is a gold-miner and a psycho, so he decides to dump the trash.
|Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by corperscorner: 10:13am
Werey 're ooo
3 Shares
|Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by deebrain(m): 10:13am
See their reasoning.
And they want equal rights.
|Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:14am
Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.......
Are you a lover of BARBECUE? If YES, check our signature...
|Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by NwaAmaikpe: 10:14am
Some women are stupid sha,
She spared his preek and burnt his whip?
It makes no sense to me.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by nairavsdollars: 10:14am
Car is stil better. What if she sets the guy ablaze ?
|Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by Lalas247(f): 10:14am
Well he must have burnt her pûssy too
|Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by EricFx(m): 10:15am
noblealuu:
|Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by AuroraB(f): 10:15am
|Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by MaryBenn(f): 10:15am
RETIREDMUMU:
Correct
1 Like
|Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by hyfr(m): 10:15am
Seems I'm the only one thinking about it. But since it's the US it's going to slide easily. Try m for phc, all man go join hand beat that demon comot ur body burn u ontop
|Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by Kizyte(m): 10:16am
One - one
Why Do Akwa Ibom Guys Like Dating Akwa Ibom/calabar Girls Only... / 10 Reasons To Date A Geek... / If You Were To Define Love
