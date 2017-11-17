₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,913,662 members, 3,917,503 topics. Date: Friday, 17 November 2017 at 11:21 AM

Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her (13249 Views)

Man Calls Out Ex-Girlfriend On Facebook For Dumping Him After 5 Years / Ladies! Before You Curse Your Abroad Based Guy For Dumping You / A 20yrs Old Ghanaian Lady Sets Boyfriend’s House Ablaze For Cheating On Her (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by Thepasserby(m): 1:38am
There is a need for us to redefine this thing we call relationship  these days.

How many times do we have our remind each other that dating is not a do or die affair?


The fact that he or she is dating you is not a guarantee that you will likely end as a couple.


This angry girlfriend decided to set her guys car on fire simply because he dumped her. Although we can't really justify her actions at the moment but I will suggest we all tread carefully when making promises to each other during relationships. who knows, may be the guy promised to even buy her a private jet.



See the tweet below as shared by a twitter user

http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/angry-lady-sets-her-boyfriends-car-on-fire-for-dumping-her

1 Like

Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by Thepasserby(m): 1:38am
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/angry-lady-sets-her-boyfriends-car-on-fire-for-dumping-her for more reactions

Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by Lyns32uk(m): 1:47am
Very bad!
Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by ubunja(m): 2:16am
burn my car and i burn your father's house.
fair and square.

44 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by cummando(m): 2:21am
Na the ijekuje chop chop anyhow wey the guy chop the girl punna na I'm vex her. As in chop without mercy

18 Likes

Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by Rokia2(f): 2:33am
So that is all that nigga gonna say? undecided report her azz to the police da fuq.

1 Like

Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by 1StopRudeness: 3:03am
Some Women shaa..!!!

For their mind, they are the only ones entitled to doing the dumping and they expect you to understand and move on....
so far they still want you ...u must stay ooo

19 Likes

Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by IamKashyBaby(f): 3:36am
grin


This is the effect when the other party can't move on...They will damage ur property or ur name coz of hatred & jealousy...

These type of ppol are mentally ill..

14 Likes

Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by noblealuu: 3:39am
Hell has no fury like a woman scorned

1 Like

Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by noblealuu: 3:40am
Rokia2:
So that is all that nigga gonna say? undecided report her azz to the police da fuq.

The nigga is not sounding pained at all...

1 Like

Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by Thepasserby(m): 6:35am
Lalasticlala Mynd44 seun
Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by Pridestorm: 6:53am
After God,,,... fear women
Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by RETIREDMUMU(m): 6:54am
dear lady

you are not entitled to a boyfriend's money, love, dickk
he haven't engaged you, stop cooking, washing, putting effort for a boyfriend to love you,ultimately a poor, low self esteem girl will react negatively when she got heartbroken than to a working class with a wave of high self esteem lady like she get nothing to lose
Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by contactikenna(m): 6:57am
Pls what is her name so we can post it online and let all guys know she is crazy...she has to be left alone

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by dasauce(m): 6:58am
Once had a girl like her...every time I want out, she'll come aggressively at me, locate my phone and smash to the wall.. Na style style I take dump her sorry ass..

2 Likes

Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by MaryBenn(f): 10:13am
sad
Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by joystickextend1(m): 10:13am
shocked Try these in nigeria and meet your doom angry





Meanwhile guys check out my profile for your extender products

1 Like

Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by mizchoc(f): 10:13am
maybe he dated her for like 7 years and promised marriage and now he wants to move on..
Or maybe not
Buh whatever the reason is, this is extreme

The guy should be grateful she didn't kill him

2 Likes

Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by kolafolabi(m): 10:13am
Passive anger, which doesn't always come across as anger and can be difficult to identify. Overwhelmed anger, which is caused by life demands that are too much for an individual to cope with. Self-inflicted anger, which is directed toward the self and may be caused by feelings of guilt.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by DozieInc(m): 10:13am
Wouldnt be quick to judge.

Some nigqas can lie and make false promises from begining of the relationship.
Who knows how many other relationships she has sacrificed just for this one.

Or, the guy have realised that she is a gold-miner and a psycho, so he decides to dump the trash.
Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by corperscorner: 10:13am
Werey 're ooo

3 Shares

Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by deebrain(m): 10:13am
See their reasoning.

And they want equal rights.
Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:14am
Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.......



Are you a lover of BARBECUE? If YES, check our signature...
Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by NwaAmaikpe: 10:14am
shocked


Some women are stupid sha,

She spared his preek and burnt his whip?
It makes no sense to me.

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by nairavsdollars: 10:14am
Car is stil better. What if she sets the guy ablaze ?
Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by Lalas247(f): 10:14am
Well he must have burnt her pûssy too cheesy
Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by EricFx(m): 10:15am
noblealuu:
Hell has no fury like a woman scorned
Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by AuroraB(f): 10:15am
smiley
Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by MaryBenn(f): 10:15am
RETIREDMUMU:
dear lady

you are not entitled to a boyfriend's money, love, dickk
he haven't engaged you, stop cooking, washing, putting effort for a boyfriend to love you,ultimately a poor, low self esteem girl will react negatively when she got heartbroken than to a working class with a wave of high self esteem lady like she get nothing to lose

Correct

1 Like

Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by hyfr(m): 10:15am
Seems I'm the only one thinking about it. But since it's the US it's going to slide easily. Try m for phc, all man go join hand beat that demon comot ur body burn u ontop
Re: Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her by Kizyte(m): 10:16am
One - one tongue

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Why Do Akwa Ibom Guys Like Dating Akwa Ibom/calabar Girls Only... / 10 Reasons To Date A Geek... / If You Were To Define Love

Viewing this topic: DONADAMS(m), vascey(m), uche87(m), chudu, nwosu1982, bobjoseph, Gamusgamus, Lalaska(m), Reyus, viqueta(m), mercyway, Samsantos9(m), chrissy3(m), GeleFanzgore, Bolajid, adenekandayo, orimipe(f), AfriAskMen, AdamsAlli(m), Uchefame(m), teelady(f), youngds, bidyahaya(m), frankputer, YorubaMod, johncesc04(m), HALLOWED, misano(m), TheShopKeeper(m), Daguccizgreat(m), Karmatyra(f), tobdee, OkaGift, solozo72(m), Olotubodmas(m), wtfcoded, kaykay123(m), chic2pimp(m), gorecwears(m), kcddon, segiwest(m), mperial, Beetobee(f), farellstone, Yoshy, guess1109(f), Onyeka8, Asebaba1(m), franzis(m), ades0la(f), MrReese, Smartixy(m), chymer(m), Balet, sauceEEP(m), mojojesu94, HarkymTheOracle(m), Intrepid01(m), Denzzyx(m), datguru, onward4life(m), SeunEjire(m), timothy87, topeayan(m), Thelmerh(f), Ctrlsolutn, Truthpains(f), Ellapwesh, adicious(m), bladesiga(m), priscaoge(f), DianaJ(f), anudking, bomsilaga(m), uchman101, djosh4(m), monex(m), deadie(m), CountCarter(m), saabright(m), botson(m), MICOBIN(m), RichDad1(m), kennypoka2(m) and 161 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.