|Plateau Lists Fulani As A Major Ethnic Tribe In The State; Youths Protest by malton: 5:36am
In the midst of petition on banning of open grazing and incessant attacks by Fulani herdsmen across Plateau state, concerned youth across the state have registered their anger and disappointment once again after screenshots of a publication of the latest Plateau State tourism booklet surfaces and is making rounds on social media listing Fulani as a major ethnic group in both Mikang and Qua’an Pan LGAs of the state.
Source: https://plateaunewsonline.wordpress.com/2017/11/12/youth-protests-as-plsg-list-fulani-as-a-major-ethnic-tribe-in-plateau-state/
|Re: Plateau Lists Fulani As A Major Ethnic Tribe In The State; Youths Protest by malton: 5:36am
It's obvious that Lalong underwent a rapprochement with the Hausa-Fulani community. And that required him to put the Plateau people down.
The man has been nothing but a sellout since he assumed leadership. A good-for-nothing nonentity that is a personification of the 'bad and nocent." First he appointed a Hausa-Fulani as commissioner, and now this.
He's been subtly aiding the Fulani attacks on Plateau indigenes with his foot-dragging. I can deal with his corruption, including building a multimillion naira home in Taraba. But this is taking it too far.
He'd go down as one of the most infamous betrayers in my dear state. Can't believe my people overlooked the smart, educated, eloquent, and highly dynamic GNS Pwajok for this pestiferous gobshite that doesn't little as inspire hate. I feel sorry for the clueless thing! It's no wonder he's the most reviled "thing" on the plateau today!
Seun, Lalasticlala, Mynd44. Abeg morning don do.
Jang, we miss you.
|Re: Plateau Lists Fulani As A Major Ethnic Tribe In The State; Youths Protest by prospero5(m): 5:38am
every other day there is something to stir up hate and violence in the country. naija is so full of unhappy people.
naija, which way now?
|Re: Plateau Lists Fulani As A Major Ethnic Tribe In The State; Youths Protest by modelmike7(m): 5:38am
Interesting
|Re: Plateau Lists Fulani As A Major Ethnic Tribe In The State; Youths Protest by bonechamberlain(m): 5:39am
smh for lalung, I thought Ortom was senseless until he signed the anti grazing law. now its lalung listing the killing land grabbing Fulani terrorist as majority tribe.
|Re: Plateau Lists Fulani As A Major Ethnic Tribe In The State; Youths Protest by magoo10: 5:42am
Fulani herdsmen have a ground breaking record recognized by the world as the fourth deadliest terrorist group.
|Re: Plateau Lists Fulani As A Major Ethnic Tribe In The State; Youths Protest by meforyou1(m): 5:43am
Plateau youths dont know where they are. They will soon tell them that hausa-fulani is the lingua franca of plateau state, then their eyes will clear.
|Re: Plateau Lists Fulani As A Major Ethnic Tribe In The State; Youths Protest by aolawale025: 5:44am
This is a cruel joke on the plateau people
|Re: Plateau Lists Fulani As A Major Ethnic Tribe In The State; Youths Protest by malton: 5:46am
bonechamberlain:
As in eh. Lalong is the most useless, senseless governor that Plateau State has ever had.
The idiot just handed the opposition the one single campaigning point to defeat him with come 2019.
I hope he can survive the onslaught that is to come.
|Re: Plateau Lists Fulani As A Major Ethnic Tribe In The State; Youths Protest by malton: 5:50am
aolawale025:
One that deserves to be punished, bro.
|Re: Plateau Lists Fulani As A Major Ethnic Tribe In The State; Youths Protest by Flyingngel(m): 6:19am
Fulani, Na waoo
|Re: Plateau Lists Fulani As A Major Ethnic Tribe In The State; Youths Protest by Bede2u(m): 6:20am
Lol. I thought it was 'One north' or is Arewa now having cracks in their house? Which of the northern ethnic groups is greater than the Fulani? A group that conquared all the tribes in the north and some in the SW? A group that brought Islam to most of u. Why are u all sad at this development? Have u guys not helped them in killing Igbos in the past?
Look at jos... a once serene city with the best climate and tourism potential in Nigeria.... now a no-go area because u all embraced the jihadist fulani against reasonable people in the south.
The christian middle belt should look around sub saharan africa and see the most developed countries and ask themselves if muslim countries are among them.
Until the middle belt joins the south to cut the hausa-fulani to size, Nigeria wont move forward.
|Re: Plateau Lists Fulani As A Major Ethnic Tribe In The State; Youths Protest by raker300: 6:27am
Gowon...
How market?
You’ll be alive long enough to see what you fought for go up on smokes
|Re: Plateau Lists Fulani As A Major Ethnic Tribe In The State; Youths Protest by wale0911: 6:34am
Plateau State is highly volatile, no sensible government should ignite unrest. It's been cool over there lately, I hope caution will be taken while this is addressed.
|Re: Plateau Lists Fulani As A Major Ethnic Tribe In The State; Youths Protest by capatainrambo: 6:48am
1 naijeria
rubbish
|Re: Plateau Lists Fulani As A Major Ethnic Tribe In The State; Youths Protest by Samusu(m): 6:52am
Hypocrisy kawai
|Re: Plateau Lists Fulani As A Major Ethnic Tribe In The State; Youths Protest by FrancisDiote(m): 6:55am
If truly they are a major ethnic tribe in Plateau state, why then do they kill their own people.
Why would you let your cattle feed on your brother farmland knowing what it takes to cultivate.
This fulani people are not humans, they are the real terrorists
|Re: Plateau Lists Fulani As A Major Ethnic Tribe In The State; Youths Protest by gerald09(m): 7:25am
it's sad, the kinda things our youth see as a problem, really blows my mind!!
|Re: Plateau Lists Fulani As A Major Ethnic Tribe In The State; Youths Protest by malton: 7:28am
FrancisDiote:
Bros, there's not even a single Fulani tribe on the Plateau. Not even in neighbouring states up north let alone Plateau. They are mostly covetous marauders, and nothing more!
The governor is just a serving traitor and collaborator who has betrayed his own people for only God knows what!
|Re: Plateau Lists Fulani As A Major Ethnic Tribe In The State; Youths Protest by malton: 7:32am
gerald09:
You think some idiot listing a renowned terrorist group whose roots you do not even know as one of your own isn't a problem?
|Re: Plateau Lists Fulani As A Major Ethnic Tribe In The State; Youths Protest by bigboik(m): 7:40am
Flyingngel:
|Re: Plateau Lists Fulani As A Major Ethnic Tribe In The State; Youths Protest by zombieHUNTER: 7:40am
There is nothing like equity justice and fairness in the zoo..... If you doubt me....
Ask lalong... His hands are tied
|Re: Plateau Lists Fulani As A Major Ethnic Tribe In The State; Youths Protest by sdindan: 7:40am
Very soon it will be Benue and Ekiti turn.
|Re: Plateau Lists Fulani As A Major Ethnic Tribe In The State; Youths Protest by quiverfull(m): 7:40am
They need to do more than protest about this, they need to fight this rubbish. It's like calling the Igala a major ethnic tribe in Oyo.
|Re: Plateau Lists Fulani As A Major Ethnic Tribe In The State; Youths Protest by overhypedsteve(m): 7:42am
Jsj
|Re: Plateau Lists Fulani As A Major Ethnic Tribe In The State; Youths Protest by Lomprico2: 7:42am
They will soon list them as a major tribe in benue and enugu.
And soon enough all regions in d country.
|Re: Plateau Lists Fulani As A Major Ethnic Tribe In The State; Youths Protest by chiefolododo(m): 7:43am
Foolani
|Re: Plateau Lists Fulani As A Major Ethnic Tribe In The State; Youths Protest by guru90: 7:43am
Sofar dat evil president still De on sit!!! He can do thing to support their brothers.....
I blame GEJ shaaaaaaaa.
|Re: Plateau Lists Fulani As A Major Ethnic Tribe In The State; Youths Protest by TANTUMERGO007: 7:44am
The voted the godfather of Fulani, let them enjoy his reign
|Re: Plateau Lists Fulani As A Major Ethnic Tribe In The State; Youths Protest by talk2percy(m): 7:44am
Lolzzzzz....make una please kill unaselves jejelly wayolly...lol
|Re: Plateau Lists Fulani As A Major Ethnic Tribe In The State; Youths Protest by Aspiregreat: 7:44am
we are all one Nigeria, we mustn't protest over trivial things. let's get ride of this tribalistic tendency.
one Nigeria
|Re: Plateau Lists Fulani As A Major Ethnic Tribe In The State; Youths Protest by coolie1: 7:45am
when dem don't use Fulani Toto nak the governor
