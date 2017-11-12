Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Plateau Lists Fulani As A Major Ethnic Tribe In The State; Youths Protest (2832 Views)

In the midst of petition on banning of open grazing and incessant attacks by Fulani herdsmen across Plateau state, concerned youth across the state have registered their anger and disappointment once again after screenshots of a publication of the latest Plateau State tourism booklet surfaces and is making rounds on social media listing Fulani as a major ethnic group in both Mikang and Qua’an Pan LGAs of the state.



The concerned youths cutting across the 17 LGAs of the state belonging to various youth and cultural groups are planning on a joint protest demanding answers on why Fulani was listed as a major ethnic group on profile pages of Mikang and Qua’an Pan LGAs.



Speaking on the phone with our reporter, member of the group, Nuhu Dadoet said, “We want answers, the government should show us the ancestral homes of the Fulani in Mikang and Qua’an Pan that’s all”.



Another member also refer us to the government’s official website listing Kanuri as a tribe in Plateau state.



With Benue and Taraba states banning open grazing to curb Farmer/Herdsmen clashes and Alago in Awe LGA of Nasarawa State raising alarm and resisting Gov Almakura’s plan of accommodating 10 million cows in their locality, Plateau youths are alarmed at the silence of its government over the issue of resolving Herdsmen/Fulani clashes through making a stand on the issue of open grazing

Source: https://plateaunewsonline.wordpress.com/2017/11/12/youth-protests-as-plsg-list-fulani-as-a-major-ethnic-tribe-in-plateau-state/

It's obvious that Lalong underwent a rapprochement with the Hausa-Fulani community. And that required him to put the Plateau people down.



The man has been nothing but a sellout since he assumed leadership. A good-for-nothing nonentity that is a personification of the 'bad and nocent." First he appointed a Hausa-Fulani as commissioner, and now this.



He's been subtly aiding the Fulani attacks on Plateau indigenes with his foot-dragging. I can deal with his corruption, including building a multimillion naira home in Taraba. But this is taking it too far.



He'd go down as one of the most infamous betrayers in my dear state. Can't believe my people overlooked the smart, educated, eloquent, and highly dynamic GNS Pwajok for this pestiferous gobshite that doesn't little as inspire hate. I feel sorry for the clueless thing! It's no wonder he's the most reviled "thing" on the plateau today!



Seun, Lalasticlala, Mynd44. Abeg morning don do.



Jang, we miss you. 11 Likes

every other day there is something to stir up hate and violence in the country. naija is so full of unhappy people.



naija, which way now? 1 Like

smh for lalung, I thought Ortom was senseless until he signed the anti grazing law. now its lalung listing the killing land grabbing Fulani terrorist as majority tribe. 6 Likes 1 Share

Fulani herdsmen have a ground breaking record recognized by the world as the fourth deadliest terrorist group. 2 Likes

Plateau youths dont know where they are. They will soon tell them that hausa-fulani is the lingua franca of plateau state, then their eyes will clear. 1 Like

This is a cruel joke on the plateau people 3 Likes

smh for lalung, I thought Ortom was senseless until he signed the anti grazing law. now its lalung listing the killing land grabbing Fulani terrorist as majority tribe.

As in eh. Lalong is the most useless, senseless governor that Plateau State has ever had.



The idiot just handed the opposition the one single campaigning point to defeat him with come 2019.



I hope he can survive the onslaught that is to come. As in eh. Lalong is the most useless, senseless governor that Plateau State has ever had.The idiot just handed the opposition the one single campaigning point to defeat him with come 2019.I hope he can survive the onslaught that is to come. 5 Likes

This is a cruel joke on the plateau people

One that deserves to be punished, bro. One that deserves to be punished, bro. 3 Likes

Fulani, Na waoo 1 Like

Lol. I thought it was 'One north' or is Arewa now having cracks in their house? Which of the northern ethnic groups is greater than the Fulani? A group that conquared all the tribes in the north and some in the SW? A group that brought Islam to most of u. Why are u all sad at this development? Have u guys not helped them in killing Igbos in the past?

Look at jos... a once serene city with the best climate and tourism potential in Nigeria.... now a no-go area because u all embraced the jihadist fulani against reasonable people in the south.

The christian middle belt should look around sub saharan africa and see the most developed countries and ask themselves if muslim countries are among them.

Until the middle belt joins the south to cut the hausa-fulani to size, Nigeria wont move forward. 11 Likes 2 Shares

Gowon...



How market?



You’ll be alive long enough to see what you fought for go up on smokes 8 Likes 2 Shares

Plateau State is highly volatile, no sensible government should ignite unrest. It's been cool over there lately, I hope caution will be taken while this is addressed. 2 Likes

1 naijeria

If truly they are a major ethnic tribe in Plateau state, why then do they kill their own people.



Why would you let your cattle feed on your brother farmland knowing what it takes to cultivate.



This fulani people are not humans, they are the real terrorists 1 Like

it's sad, the kinda things our youth see as a problem, really blows my mind!! 1 Like

If truly they are a major ethnic tribe in Plateau state, why then do they kill their own people.



Why would you let your cattle feed on your brother farmland knowing what it takes to cultivate.



This fulani people are not humans, they are the real terrorists

Bros, there's not even a single Fulani tribe on the Plateau. Not even in neighbouring states up north let alone Plateau. They are mostly covetous marauders, and nothing more!



The governor is just a serving traitor and collaborator who has betrayed his own people for only God knows what! Bros, there's not even a single Fulani tribe on the Plateau. Not even in neighbouring states up north let alone Plateau. They are mostly covetous marauders, and nothing more!The governor is just a serving traitor and collaborator who has betrayed his own people for only God knows what! 2 Likes

it's sad, the kinda things our youth see as a problem, really blows my mind!!

You think some idiot listing a renowned terrorist group whose roots you do not even know as one of your own isn't a problem? You think some idiot listing a renowned terrorist group whose roots you do not even know as one of your own isn't a problem? 1 Like

Fulani, Na waoo 1 Like

There is nothing like equity justice and fairness in the zoo..... If you doubt me....





Ask lalong... His hands are tied 1 Like

Very soon it will be Benue and Ekiti turn. 1 Like

They need to do more than protest about this, they need to fight this rubbish. It's like calling the Igala a major ethnic tribe in Oyo. 2 Likes

And soon enough all regions in d country. They will soon list them as a major tribe in benue and enugu.And soon enough all regions in d country. 1 Like

Sofar dat evil president still De on sit!!! He can do thing to support their brothers.....



I blame GEJ shaaaaaaaa. 1 Like

The voted the godfather of Fulani, let them enjoy his reign The voted the godfather of Fulani, let them enjoy his reign 1 Like

we are all one Nigeria, we mustn't protest over trivial things. let's get ride of this tribalistic tendency.



one Nigeria