Ondo state Governor Akeredolu joined Edo state Governor Obaseki on the occasion of his one year in office of at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

Celebrating one year of achieving nothing. Still servicing the godfathers and the stakeholders.

Nice... Just do your best to improve the living conditions your people....

Bunch of failures. Akeredolu is worst.. Ondo people said the only thing he does is commissioning billboards in all the local governments of the state. I think Tinubu may be right afterall