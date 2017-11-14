₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governor Obaseki Celebrates One Year In Office, Akeredolu & Amaechi Spotted (Pic by 360metrosports: 11:58am
Ondo state Governor Akeredolu joined Edo state Governor Obaseki on the occasion of his one year in office of at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.
http://metronaija.com/photos-gov-akeredolu-joins-gov-obaseki-one-year-office-celebration-edo/
|Re: Governor Obaseki Celebrates One Year In Office, Akeredolu & Amaechi Spotted (Pic by madridguy(m): 11:58am
One year so quick
|Re: Governor Obaseki Celebrates One Year In Office, Akeredolu & Amaechi Spotted (Pic by yemmight(m): 12:09pm
Celebrating one year of achieving nothing. Still servicing the godfathers and the stakeholders.
|Re: Governor Obaseki Celebrates One Year In Office, Akeredolu & Amaechi Spotted (Pic by SmellingAnus(m): 2:04pm
Nice... Just do your best to improve the living conditions your people....
|Re: Governor Obaseki Celebrates One Year In Office, Akeredolu & Amaechi Spotted (Pic by Knight25(m): 2:04pm
|Re: Governor Obaseki Celebrates One Year In Office, Akeredolu & Amaechi Spotted (Pic by Keneking: 2:04pm
Already one year of no major works?
|Re: Governor Obaseki Celebrates One Year In Office, Akeredolu & Amaechi Spotted (Pic by nairavsdollars: 2:04pm
Bunch of failures. Akeredolu is worst.. Ondo people said the only thing he does is commissioning billboards in all the local governments of the state. I think Tinubu may be right afterall
1 Like
|Re: Governor Obaseki Celebrates One Year In Office, Akeredolu & Amaechi Spotted (Pic by NwaAmaikpe: 2:04pm
All I see is the Lion of Ubima,
The Lion of The Niger Delta,
The President slayer.
The eptiome of humility.
The most hated man whom no one is patient enough to know.
The only politician who once you know, you can take a bullet for.
God bless Rt Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.
|Re: Governor Obaseki Celebrates One Year In Office, Akeredolu & Amaechi Spotted (Pic by FitnessDoctor: 2:05pm
Were are his achievements listed
|Re: Governor Obaseki Celebrates One Year In Office, Akeredolu & Amaechi Spotted (Pic by phkka1(m): 2:06pm
Ameachi will cause trouble in that place now. He is the new one week one trouble.
|Re: Governor Obaseki Celebrates One Year In Office, Akeredolu & Amaechi Spotted (Pic by binsanni(m): 2:06pm
G for G-wagon
FitnessDoctor:
|Re: Governor Obaseki Celebrates One Year In Office, Akeredolu & Amaechi Spotted (Pic by ChiefPiiko(m): 2:07pm
What is Seriake Dickson doing there
|Re: Governor Obaseki Celebrates One Year In Office, Akeredolu & Amaechi Spotted (Pic by AngelicBeing: 2:07pm
