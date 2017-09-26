₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,912,109 members, 3,912,025 topics. Date: Tuesday, 14 November 2017 at 04:43 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Fan Confesses To Masturbating To Maheeda's Nude Pictures (3171 Views)
7 Things To Do If Your Nude Pictures Have Gone Viral - Jumia Travel / Driver Who Was Masturbating & Driving Caught By Corper In Abuja (Photo) / What A Shame!!! A Girl Posts Nude Pictures On Facebook!!!! (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Fan Confesses To Masturbating To Maheeda's Nude Pictures by Kolababe: 12:27pm
In what one can easily described as the effect of social media nudity on teenagers and undisciplined men, a young man has confessed her addiction to masturbation attributing it to Nigerian nudist and singer Maheeda's incessant sharing of nude photos on social media.
Maheeda shared a text message sent by of one her fans confessing to masturbating to her numerous nude photos. According to the addicted fan, he started following her when he was much younger and use to masturbate to her nude photos.
He wrote:
'Good day ma. Are you human? Like seriously I have been following you when I was much younger and I use to masturbate to your pictures and now you still younger and more hotter...if this persists please grant me my secret fantasy.'
Maybe it is time to appeal to Maheeda and her likes to put a stop to display of nudity online as there are some young ones who might be negatively influenced into vices such as masturbation etc.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/fan-confesses-to-masturbating-to-maheedas-nude-pictures
1 Like
|Re: Fan Confesses To Masturbating To Maheeda's Nude Pictures by Kolababe: 12:27pm
more
|Re: Fan Confesses To Masturbating To Maheeda's Nude Pictures by benedictnsi(m): 12:33pm
And he is even proud of it....
|Re: Fan Confesses To Masturbating To Maheeda's Nude Pictures by iamJ(m): 12:34pm
na true
He just wants her to allow him chop
#No Filter Attitude
|Re: Fan Confesses To Masturbating To Maheeda's Nude Pictures by GraveMan(m): 12:59pm
The Guy Want To Make A Public Stunt Ni
|Re: Fan Confesses To Masturbating To Maheeda's Nude Pictures by AlexCk: 1:02pm
Wow,...
2 Likes
|Re: Fan Confesses To Masturbating To Maheeda's Nude Pictures by Rayhandrinni(m): 4:05pm
Taking the piss
|Re: Fan Confesses To Masturbating To Maheeda's Nude Pictures by donstan18(m): 4:09pm
Life of a single loner!
Much effects of immaturity!
|Re: Fan Confesses To Masturbating To Maheeda's Nude Pictures by delugajackson(m): 4:16pm
Bitcch ass nigga.
|Re: Fan Confesses To Masturbating To Maheeda's Nude Pictures by oviejnr(m): 4:32pm
I'd rather wänk on Regina Daniel pics and be called a pervert cos she a minor than to wänk on this old cargo worn out pussssy
oga seu.n abeg na Wänk boys dey callam, before ur robot dey change ham to self service. We no sabi dat one
Modified: Funny, those that also self-service on her pics will come and castigate this guy. Hypocrites
|Re: Fan Confesses To Masturbating To Maheeda's Nude Pictures by jazinogold(m): 4:32pm
This guy needs JESUS, even Bobrisky cannot do what he is doing
|Re: Fan Confesses To Masturbating To Maheeda's Nude Pictures by blessedweapon(m): 4:33pm
The fvck is he saying?
|Re: Fan Confesses To Masturbating To Maheeda's Nude Pictures by NwaAmaikpe: 4:33pm
The conji didn't disturb him well.
If proper conji holds you,
You won't even think of Maheeda.
You will even masturbate to the image of that fat woman on the Onga Sachet.
As for me;
I can masturbate with anyone's picture.
Whether Weird MC or Ada Ameh.
|Re: Fan Confesses To Masturbating To Maheeda's Nude Pictures by toyinjimoh(m): 4:33pm
End time children
|Re: Fan Confesses To Masturbating To Maheeda's Nude Pictures by Factfinder1(f): 4:33pm
Take this nigga to mountain of fire for deliverance he needs help
|Re: Fan Confesses To Masturbating To Maheeda's Nude Pictures by Teadavid23(m): 4:33pm
Enire lo
|Re: Fan Confesses To Masturbating To Maheeda's Nude Pictures by velai(m): 4:33pm
.
|Re: Fan Confesses To Masturbating To Maheeda's Nude Pictures by David160(m): 4:33pm
mtchwee
|Re: Fan Confesses To Masturbating To Maheeda's Nude Pictures by bolt000(m): 4:34pm
Well, I also have.
Once tho.
|Re: Fan Confesses To Masturbating To Maheeda's Nude Pictures by Leez(m): 4:35pm
Kolababe:"a young man has confessed her addiction to masturbation"
kolababe u again
|Re: Fan Confesses To Masturbating To Maheeda's Nude Pictures by WizAkzy: 4:35pm
Even she masturbates to her own videos so?
|Re: Fan Confesses To Masturbating To Maheeda's Nude Pictures by Felixalex(m): 4:35pm
He's just being honest, many more guys have done the same, many of them who are hear insulting the man....
|Re: Fan Confesses To Masturbating To Maheeda's Nude Pictures by Gbadegesin19(m): 4:36pm
Gbadegesin Onyekachukwu John
Massive BlackTrib3
|Re: Fan Confesses To Masturbating To Maheeda's Nude Pictures by EmekaBlue(m): 4:36pm
she is damn sexy tho
|Re: Fan Confesses To Masturbating To Maheeda's Nude Pictures by cutefergiee(m): 4:36pm
maheeda don use mammy water spirit get dis one
|Re: Fan Confesses To Masturbating To Maheeda's Nude Pictures by sagieramos(m): 4:37pm
The wait is almost over.......... Dunkodes uncensored will be out on the last day of November............. Winter[dunkodes] is here#dunkodes#fadarts
|Re: Fan Confesses To Masturbating To Maheeda's Nude Pictures by McINoWell: 4:37pm
mumu na ur mate be yul edochie wae dey contest for anambra state governor.... you dey dere dey fool urself.......
Mc Unique I no well ooooohhh
|Re: Fan Confesses To Masturbating To Maheeda's Nude Pictures by tthewop(m): 4:37pm
this one weak me..
|Re: Fan Confesses To Masturbating To Maheeda's Nude Pictures by felnino(m): 4:37pm
Really bro?
|Re: Fan Confesses To Masturbating To Maheeda's Nude Pictures by Kobicove(m): 4:37pm
How is that our business?
Which Is The Best? / What A Relationship Is This Pls Help / Pros And Cons Of Distant Relationship/dating:
Viewing this topic: Bennyrock, bugidon(m), hussy2020(m), Maisillion(m), midolian(m), Peacefullove, ustanuge, Psalmwhyte(m), jnze, WealthPhillips(m), NwaAmaikpe, DoubleSixMUZIK(m), 009(m), RomanyChi(f), talk2percy(m), Laslim(m), dodoa, silvoice, Realdeals(m), alekside(m), ksington, abuaaliyah(m), Lanre12388(m), klickprince, skydon(m), arthurflex(m), Teemeedlaw(m), peepydelano(m), IMO22(m), Hanniqie, ollins(m), charitybabe, Livefreeordieha(m), Starkid3010(m), baybeeboi, umuna(m), olapluto(m), NIJJAking(m), samuelzion(m), Samorama, tenderheart1241(m), ahoylt1, teemah21(f), crestedaguiyi, Truthbtold2, DopeBoss(m), Phatmyk(m), hamabra(m), FUNCY22(f), 77al, Maj196(m), Ethanegos(m), Houstency(m), IMASTEX, yommynatty, beejay247, Eben04(m), chibabe259(f), PheezyLee(m), DONSMITH123(m), RapportNaija(m), fpeter(f), Owodiong(m), shugadude(m), bsatTech(m), vRendoh, abulbanaat(m), Surjman, khalleb(m), 2shaezik(m), Tyga12, Etumgbe(m), micflo28(m), decasey(m), ozoneboy, Awelewa22(f), Profitcost, amozo, latosin, arabralph(m), olumydhe, mokt(m), Birminghamvirgo(m), lhordspy, tolugeorgeinfo(f), Freshprime(m), sharpwriter, miteolu(m), Agbaletu, oluebubeneo(f), Physicist(m), johnstar(m), coolestofall(m), That3, ekems2017(f), vivienD, oviejnr(m), chinnasa, peeps4u, drake49(m), PuntGenius, abuyazeed1992(m), cofide, Yem0350, kayusre, Nanojoe, Adaowerri111, Emmalami(m), toyinjimoh(m), kingsleyy32, Hemjaybee(m), merit455(m), rawpadgin(m), glo4chuks, Aleruchi3(m), objhack(m), sedek4569, icon8, Sylverly(m), gatsboi(m), pastorlams(m), Oju4190, felnino(m), Mortiple(m), OlaSammie, Talkthetalk, Freestyl(m), talentedchris(m), loosecanon50(m), joepentwo(m), miccoy(m), Sytasteme(m), martin98(m), Ensquare(m), femimike1(m), robert009, Wiseman5(m), andrew444(m), sagieramos(m), Ekun123, QuietHammer(m), Temtee11223344, wura2020, donstan18(m), kinglhanrey(m), lizberry1, MaestroJhay, Niwdog(m), Kitequincy, Superuser(m), tobims2000(m), Fisocoded(m), Asokobieke, Ihebu4chelsea(m), shakurkings(m), pp802, bruno554(m), amydulsia, lalasticlala(m), Littlefingerjp, heckymaicon(m), LemonBoy1, LordKO(m), birdsview(m), Khd95(m), Anonymous60087, Danmie(m), ollyfessy(m), justscorchone(m), ubunja(m), okeyfineboy(m), Spicycat(f), sulaidon(m), StPete, Evaberry(f), solaadebayo590, bolt000(m), adefat and 276 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 179