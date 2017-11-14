₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|9 ‘Whistleblowers’ Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash by dre11(m): 4:15pm
At least nine individuals are currently laying claim to the commission entitled to the person responsible for the information which led to the recovery of N13 billion from an apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos.
https://www.thecable.ng/drama-nine-whistleblowers-lay-claim-five-percent-ikoyi-cash
|Re: 9 ‘Whistleblowers’ Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash by TANTUMERGO007: 4:15pm
Way baba for arrange men to rob the house instead of blowing whistle
Believe buhari at your own peril
THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT HAS BURSTED THE POOR GUY HAZA
|Re: 9 ‘Whistleblowers’ Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash by NgeneUkwenu(f): 4:16pm
Check them well, they are ipob criminals!
|Re: 9 ‘Whistleblowers’ Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash by GloriaNinja(f): 4:16pm
WHISTLE BLOWERS WILL BE MAKING MONEY THROUGH THIS.
|Re: 9 ‘Whistleblowers’ Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash by TANTUMERGO007: 4:17pm
NgeneUkwenu:Mamarisky when did they release you
Lemme not insult you before you call all the moderators to reason my matter.
When you figure out your gender then we start taking you serious.
He is a she
|Re: 9 ‘Whistleblowers’ Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash by madridguy(m): 4:17pm
EFCC trying hard to chop inside the money by creating many non existing whistle blowers. Nonsense and corrupt agency.
|Re: 9 ‘Whistleblowers’ Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash by dexentity: 4:20pm
Greediness is setting in. Or could this be Government trying to discredit the purported mentally unstable guy, i don't trust Nigerian Government.
|Re: 9 ‘Whistleblowers’ Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash by TonyeBarcanista(m): 4:23pm
madridguy:Exactly! Magu and his goons want to eat from inside. I pity the original whistleblower
|Re: 9 ‘Whistleblowers’ Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash by FarahAideed: 4:23pm
This is all a plot by dark forces in the govt to stall the payment with a court injunction and lingering court battle
|Re: 9 ‘Whistleblowers’ Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash by madridguy(m): 4:27pm
Let pray they did not kill the original whistle-blower.
TonyeBarcanista:
|Re: 9 ‘Whistleblowers’ Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash by greatermax77(m): 4:30pm
I can clearly see the hand of the government in this
The eight whistle snatchers are governmental arranged to rob the main blower of his #850 million
Creedy people!
|Re: 9 ‘Whistleblowers’ Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash by Khd95(m): 4:32pm
whistle blowing down cast be that
|Re: 9 ‘Whistleblowers’ Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash by Paperwhite(m): 4:38pm
Evil and very greedy people in this government.The stage is set to deny the original whistle blower his entitlement or even kill him.
|Re: 9 ‘Whistleblowers’ Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash by PFRB: 4:45pm
Now they said he was mad.
Now they said he would run mad.
Now they said he would be paid this month.
Now they say he is not the inly one.
Govt magic.....Fela
|Re: 9 ‘Whistleblowers’ Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash by codedguy1(m): 4:47pm
chai it is only God that can save us in this country.
whistle blower don turn to whistle blowers.
EFCC will say how can one person collect all that money, we must to chop inside, hence the 8 ninjas have appeared from any and everywhere.
|Re: 9 ‘Whistleblowers’ Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash by aolawale025: 4:52pm
EFCC knows the authentic whistle blower. Except something fishy went down
|Re: 9 ‘Whistleblowers’ Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash by menwongo(m): 5:28pm
Remember the match between Goliath and David that year?
I still dey wonder how many odd them give David.
�Goliath vs David�
1. X. 2.
*1.06. 7500. 3500000*
|Re: 9 ‘Whistleblowers’ Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash by morereb10: 5:28pm
propaganda don enter
sha baba
|Re: 9 ‘Whistleblowers’ Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash by enemyofprogress: 5:28pm
What nonsense. The first person to blow the whistle is the winner jo
|Re: 9 ‘Whistleblowers’ Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash by Siga: 5:28pm
Lobatan.... once whistle blowers don plenty... na wash be that ....
|Re: 9 ‘Whistleblowers’ Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash by Ogonimilitant(m): 5:28pm
|Re: 9 ‘Whistleblowers’ Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash by bamoski(m): 5:29pm
Chai!!! Nigeria don tire me walahi
|Re: 9 ‘Whistleblowers’ Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash by enemyofprogress: 5:29pm
aolawale025:don't mind them
|Re: 9 ‘Whistleblowers’ Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash by Rick9(m): 5:29pm
I knew sth like this would happen, black man Nd greed
|Re: 9 ‘Whistleblowers’ Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash by elChapo1: 5:30pm
EFCC just have succeeded in short changing the real whistle blower by creating 9 more mystical whistle blowers. waka fall on EFCC
|Re: 9 ‘Whistleblowers’ Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash by erico2k2(m): 5:30pm
This is what is going to happen, The EFCC is going to say they are trying to find out who the true wistle blower is, and that my friends is
END OF STORY
|Re: 9 ‘Whistleblowers’ Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash by Frenchfriez: 5:31pm
NgeneUkwenu:Sir/Madam haven't you grown more responsible than this?
|Re: 9 ‘Whistleblowers’ Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash by coolie1: 5:31pm
this government want to use this scheme to eat out of it
|Re: 9 ‘Whistleblowers’ Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash by tonio2wo: 5:31pm
FG really don't want to pay this person!
|Re: 9 ‘Whistleblowers’ Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash by tonio2wo: 5:31pm
erico2k2:Gbam!
|Re: 9 ‘Whistleblowers’ Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash by DontForceUnity: 5:32pm
NgeneUkwenu:
When will Buhari give the young man his reward for exposing the money
Abi Buhari wan steal the money too.
God knows that if I see that money, I will drown my whistle in the water and help the owner keep it well.
|Re: 9 ‘Whistleblowers’ Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash by sainty2k3(m): 5:33pm
Federal goverment should stop maltreating this whistle blower. Else the whistlw blower act will backfire. I will rathe collect a sure amount from the culprit silently than Government exposing me to so much ridicule
