9 'Whistleblowers' Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash
At least nine individuals are currently laying claim to the commission entitled to the person responsible for the information which led to the recovery of N13 billion from an apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) recovered the money in April, following a tip-off.

Under the whistleblower policy, the individual who gives information is entitled to between 2.5 percent and 5 percent of the recovered loot.
But the payment is yet to be made, even though the federal government has promised to release the money.

In a petition to the attorney-general of the federation, some whistleblowers accused EFCC officials of attempting to shortchange them by introducing those who were not among the informants.

PRNigeria obtained and released the petition to the media on Tuesday.

“Our clients informed us sometime in December 2016 that three (3) of them voluntarily walked into the office of the EFCC at 15A Awolowo Road Ikoyi, Lagos and gave vital information that led to the recovery of over N13 billion at the Ikoyi Towers, Lagos,” the petition read.

“Upon subsequent visit to give a detailed information as required by the commission to raid the tower, they were told if the operation was successful, 5% of the amount recovered will be their take-home within 72 hours of recovery, they were also cautioned that if the information happened to be false, then they will definitely be in trouble which the three mentioned above accepted because they were sure of their facts.

“That when the operation was carried out, it was successful but since then they have not received any commendation by the commission, let alone give any reward as stated even though the EFCC have their names and phone numbers”.

The petitioners said rather than doing the needful, some EFCC officials said there were people involved in the deal whose names had not been mentioned.

They said Samaila Muhammed, head of EFCC operations, told them that the number of whistleblowers had increased to nine.

Reacting, Yinka Akintunde, media aide fo the minister of finance, said such issues should be referred to EFCC because it is not the responsibility of the ministry.

Akintunde said the ministry would only come in when the right persons had been identified.
Wilson Uwujaren, spokesman of the EFCC, explained the role of the commission on the matter.

According to PR Nigeria, several persons had approached the commission to say they were part of whistleblowing.

The website quoted Uwujareen as saying the commission had records of the original whistleblowers of the Ikoyi Towers.

“All will be done to make sure that the right persons are paid accordingly,” he reportedly said.
Meanwhile, the petitioners are heading to the court to stop the payment to those they described as wrong persons.

They added that two clear months after the submission of the petition to the AGF, nothing concrete had been done.

On Sunday, Kemi Adeosun, minister of finance, said the whistleblower would soon be paid.


https://www.thecable.ng/drama-nine-whistleblowers-lay-claim-five-percent-ikoyi-cash

Re: 9 'Whistleblowers' Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash
Way baba for arrange men to rob the house instead of blowing whistle grin


Believe buhari at your own peril




THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT HAS BURSTED THE POOR GUY HAZA grin

Re: 9 'Whistleblowers' Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash
Check them well, they are ipob criminals!

Re: 9 'Whistleblowers' Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash
WHISTLE BLOWERS WILL BE MAKING MONEY THROUGH THIS.
Re: 9 'Whistleblowers' Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash
NgeneUkwenu:
Check them well, they are ipob criminals!
Mamarisky grin when did they release you


Lemme not insult you before you call all the moderators to reason my matter.

When you figure out your gender then we start taking you serious.

He is a she

Re: 9 'Whistleblowers' Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash
EFCC trying hard to chop inside the money by creating many non existing whistle blowers. Nonsense and corrupt agency.

Re: 9 'Whistleblowers' Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash
Greediness is setting in. Or could this be Government trying to discredit the purported mentally unstable guy, i don't trust Nigerian Government.

Re: 9 'Whistleblowers' Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash
madridguy:
EFCC trying hard to chop inside the money by creating many non existing whistle blowers. Nonsense and corrupt agency.
Exactly! Magu and his goons want to eat from inside. I pity the original whistleblower

Re: 9 'Whistleblowers' Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash
This is all a plot by dark forces in the govt to stall the payment with a court injunction and lingering court battle

Re: 9 'Whistleblowers' Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash
Let pray they did not kill the original whistle-blower.

TonyeBarcanista:
Exactly! Magu and his goons want to eat from inside. I pity the original whistleblower

Re: 9 'Whistleblowers' Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash
I can clearly see the hand of the government in this

The eight whistle snatchers are governmental arranged to rob the main blower of his #850 million

Creedy people!

Re: 9 'Whistleblowers' Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash
whistle blowing down cast be thatgrin
Re: 9 'Whistleblowers' Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash
Evil and very greedy people in this government.The stage is set to deny the original whistle blower his entitlement or even kill him. angry

Re: 9 'Whistleblowers' Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash
Now they said he was mad.
Now they said he would run mad.
Now they said he would be paid this month.
Now they say he is not the inly one.
Govt magic.....Fela

Re: 9 'Whistleblowers' Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash
chai it is only God that can save us in this country.

whistle blower don turn to whistle blowers.

EFCC will say how can one person collect all that money, we must to chop inside, hence the 8 ninjas have appeared from any and everywhere.

Re: 9 'Whistleblowers' Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash
EFCC knows the authentic whistle blower. Except something fishy went down

Re: 9 'Whistleblowers' Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash
Remember the match between Goliath and David that year?
I still dey wonder how many odd them give David.
‬�Goliath vs David�
1. X. 2.
*1.06. 7500. 3500000*

Re: 9 'Whistleblowers' Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash
propaganda don enter



sha baba

Re: 9 'Whistleblowers' Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash
What nonsense. The first person to blow the whistle is the winner jo

Re: 9 'Whistleblowers' Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash
Lobatan.... once whistle blowers don plenty... na wash be that ....
Re: 9 'Whistleblowers' Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash
Ok
Re: 9 'Whistleblowers' Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash
Chai!!! Nigeria don tire me walahi sad

Re: 9 'Whistleblowers' Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash
aolawale025:
EFCC knows the authentic whistle blower. Except something fishy went down
don't mind them

Re: 9 'Whistleblowers' Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash
I knew sth like this would happen, black man Nd greed

Re: 9 'Whistleblowers' Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash
EFCC just have succeeded in short changing the real whistle blower by creating 9 more mystical whistle blowers. waka fall on EFCC

Re: 9 'Whistleblowers' Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash
This is what is going to happen, The EFCC is going to say they are trying to find out who the true wistle blower is, and that my friends is
END OF STORY

Re: 9 'Whistleblowers' Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash
NgeneUkwenu:
Check them well, they are ipob criminals!
Sir/Madam haven't you grown more responsible than this?

Re: 9 'Whistleblowers' Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash
this government want to use this scheme to eat out of it
Re: 9 'Whistleblowers' Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash
FG really don't want to pay this person!

Re: 9 'Whistleblowers' Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash
erico2k2:
This is what is going to happen, The EFCC is going to say they are trying to find out who the true wistle blower is, and that my friends is
END OF STORY
Gbam!

Re: 9 'Whistleblowers' Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash
NgeneUkwenu:
Check them well, they are ipob criminals!

When will Buhari give the young man his reward for exposing the money



Abi Buhari wan steal the money too.


God knows that if I see that money, I will drown my whistle in the water and help the owner keep it well.

Re: 9 'Whistleblowers' Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash
Federal goverment should stop maltreating this whistle blower. Else the whistlw blower act will backfire. I will rathe collect a sure amount from the culprit silently than Government exposing me to so much ridicule

