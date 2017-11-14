Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Woman Fired After Giving Trump The Middle Finger Gets $60,000 From Supporters (10584 Views)

More Than £40,000 Raised For Woman Fired For Lifting Middle Finger To President / Woman Fired For Flipping Off Donald Trump's Motorcade / Woman Follows Trump's Motorcade On Bicycle And Gives Him The Middle Finger (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Supporters of Julie Briskman, who was fired from her job after she was photographed raising the middle finger to Donald Trump's motorcade, have raised more than $61,000 in a crowdfunding effort.



Briskman lost her government contractor job last week after a photo of her giving Trump's motorcade the finger in northern Virginia, on October 28, made worldwide news.



Despite the setback, 2,600 supporters of the mother-of-two have raised more than $61,000 on a GoFundMe page in just seven days.







The campaign description reads: "Juli Briskman is an inspiration to us all. This week we learned that she was fired from her employer for exercising her first amendment rights. You can show your support by donating here."



The crowdfunding effort comes after Briskman claimed she was called into her employer's office and let go.



They said, 'We're separating from you,'" Briskman told HuffPost.



"Basically, you cannot have 'lewd' or 'obscene' things in your social media. So they were calling flipping him off 'obscene.'"

Source: Source: http://www.sbs.com.au/news/article/2017/11/14/supporters-raise-over-60000-woman-fired-after-giving-trump-middle-finger 1 Like





I wonder what would happen if it were in Nigeria 17 Likes 2 Shares

IamtherealRita:

I wonder what would happen if it were in Nigeria



1 Like 1 Share

Now this is strange!

The people's Hatred for Trump working in her favour....



Well I can only say it's a good thing if this sum surpasses her income on a normal day 5 Likes

IamtherealRita:

I wonder what would happen if it were in Nigeria



You wont even get close to the car. You wont even get close to the car. 41 Likes 1 Share

I'm heading to Ebonyi state to do same, who is with me? 30 Likes 1 Share

.

IamtherealRita:

I wonder what would happen if it were in Nigeria



We will be contributing for her funeral, that's if the Army will release her corpse. I heard they love hoarding corpses 60 Likes 3 Shares

If na Naija. She won't even be able to come close to the convoy. 14 Likes

good GOD...what a country...GOD BLESS AMERICA 15 Likes

Time to do that to Buhari convoy 2 Likes

goslowgoslow:



You wont even get close to the car. Point of correction, u won't go 100meters close to the car.. Point of correction, u won't go 100meters close to the car.. 15 Likes 2 Shares

PrinceAkbabio:

I'm heading ebonyi state to do same, who is with me? You are OYO oooo....... lol. You are OYO oooo....... lol. 2 Likes 1 Share

The day I found out that people have seen hatting trump as a social duty, is the day I personally started loving him. 15 Likes 2 Shares

All of you asking if it was in Nigeria , i think she would had made more money ....counting on the hatred a lot of us has for Buhari 1 Like

No one cares here in Nigeria.

if na 9ja hunger will finish her. Who cares wen d street is not friendly altu 2 Likes

if this happens in naija...









both the woman's employers,those contributing money for her,those that organised the gofundme and their middle fingers will be...















regretting inside

kirikiri.









mypeaceofmind 6 Likes

I am not proud of her and will not raise funds for her.....



Even if you despise your president or ruler , you don't have the right to disrespect him to his face!



We must be careful of what we promote. 5 Likes 1 Share

Felixalex:

The people's Hatred for Trump working in her favour....



Well I can only say it's a good thing if this sum surpasses her income on a normal day Seriously? This incident happened about a month ago, how long would they keep up with a crowd funding for a grown arse woman who has bills to pay? America is an institution, and no matter how they hate Trump, they dont joke with the components of that institution ( Presidency, Flag , Anthem , Constitution, Capitol hill etc) If the institution fvcks you up for obscenities and breach of acceptable behaviour, believe me, her best shot is the courts. To get another job, she would require a recommendation from her previous employer. Tell me how that would work out for her , except she would accept menial and part time /contract jobs Seriously? This incident happened about a month ago, how long would they keep up with a crowd funding for a grown arse woman who has bills to pay? America is an institution, and no matter how they hate Trump, they dont joke with the components of that institution ( Presidency, Flag , Anthem , Constitution, Capitol hill etc) If the institution fvcks you up for obscenities and breach of acceptable behaviour, believe me, her best shot is the courts. To get another job, she would require a recommendation from her previous employer. Tell me how that would work out for her , except she would accept menial and part time /contract jobs 1 Like

How I wish Nwamaikpe can do same for bubu

PrinceAkbabio:

I'm heading to Ebonyi state to do same, who is with me?

Adieu, we shall meet by the feet of Jesus where we shall part no more. Adieu, we shall meet by the feet of Jesus where we shall part no more. 4 Likes

IamtherealRita:

I wonder what would happen if it were in Nigeria



Buhari go send DSS after her immediately Buhari go send DSS after her immediately

When is Buhari's Motorcade coming my way, i would love to wave as he drives by.

me heading straight to abuja now with my bicycle.

TEN WAYS TO KNOW THE DEVIL IS ATTACKING YOU!!!



1.. When you go to bed every night and wake up every morning without thanking God. The devil is after you �



2.. When you stay for a whole day, week or even month without reading your Bible. Nwanne the devil is interested in doing business with you!! ��



3... When you make or answer calls, chat on Facebook and whatsapp, take selfie inside church while service is going on.. The devil is after your soul! ���



4. When you don't ever make out time for studying or quiet time with God, my dear the devil is clapping for you! �����



5. When you pick your Bible to read, when you are praying or meditating and your phone rings, if you abandon the Bible reading and prayers to answer your phone and start jisting, the devil is organizing party for you. ���



6.. When your phone is very handy during prayer session or Bible studies so you can respond to comments on your post, my dear the devil is beating drums for you and you are even dancing it without knowing ���



7.... When the first thing you do when you wake up is Facebook and the last thing you do before you sleep is whatapp, the devil is living around your area���



8.. When misinterpret the Grace of God and believe that GRACE is licence to live in sin because Jesus already paid the price, my dear the devil wants to follow you to your church �‍♀�‍♀�‍♀�‍♀



9.... When you start seeing everything wrong with the church, the pastors, the Christians, my dear the devil has finally captured you����



10... Finally, when you read this post and didn't share with others, to help Liberate and snatch someone out of the Devils reach, you are simply telling the devil " KEEP IT UP"!! ��� 6 Likes 3 Shares

Funding a girl who does not respect the exalted office of the number one citizen (by moral, social and communal sanity) of her country?



She should thank her stars, she didn't do that in Africa. ProHuman rights would be debating why the security detail wo manhandled her.





There are things that should be left unsaid, if it meant to be said, there are acceptable and supportive channels to use.





Wrong move that could backfire 3 Likes

Frenchfriez:



Seriously? This incident happened about a month ago, how long would they keep up with a crowd funding for a grown arse woman who has bills to pay? America is an institution, and no matter jow they hate Trump, they dont joke with the components of that institution ( Presidency, Flag , Anthem , Constitution, Capitio hill etc) If the institution fvcks you up for obscenities and breach of acceptable behaviour, believe me, her best shot is the courts. Tobget another job, she would require a recommendation from her previous employer. Tell me how that would work out for her , except she would accept menial and part time /contract jobs



u talk true... But Americans mumu, they can decide to just keep donating just for it to trend and we could see her getting a very large sum, that's what I meant... u talk true... But Americans mumu, they can decide to just keep donating just for it to trend and we could see her getting a very large sum, that's what I meant... 1 Like

If it were to be in Nigeria, her life would be under serious threat by now 2 Likes