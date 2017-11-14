₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Woman Fired After Giving Trump The Middle Finger Gets $60,000 From Supporters by YoungRichRuler(m): 4:32pm
Supporters of Julie Briskman, who was fired from her job after she was photographed raising the middle finger to Donald Trump's motorcade, have raised more than $61,000 in a crowdfunding effort.
Source:http://www.sbs.com.au/news/article/2017/11/14/supporters-raise-over-60000-woman-fired-after-giving-trump-middle-finger
|Re: Woman Fired After Giving Trump The Middle Finger Gets $60,000 From Supporters by madridguy(m): 4:40pm
|Re: Woman Fired After Giving Trump The Middle Finger Gets $60,000 From Supporters by IamtherealRita(f): 4:42pm
I wonder what would happen if it were in Nigeria
|Re: Woman Fired After Giving Trump The Middle Finger Gets $60,000 From Supporters by katerine7(f): 5:26pm
IamtherealRita:
|Re: Woman Fired After Giving Trump The Middle Finger Gets $60,000 From Supporters by Ronnicute(m): 5:27pm
Now this is strange!
|Re: Woman Fired After Giving Trump The Middle Finger Gets $60,000 From Supporters by Felixalex(m): 5:27pm
The people's Hatred for Trump working in her favour....
Well I can only say it's a good thing if this sum surpasses her income on a normal day
|Re: Woman Fired After Giving Trump The Middle Finger Gets $60,000 From Supporters by goslowgoslow: 5:27pm
IamtherealRita:You wont even get close to the car.
|Re: Woman Fired After Giving Trump The Middle Finger Gets $60,000 From Supporters by PrinceAkbabio(m): 5:27pm
I'm heading to Ebonyi state to do same, who is with me?
|Re: Woman Fired After Giving Trump The Middle Finger Gets $60,000 From Supporters by lawalosky: 5:27pm
|Re: Woman Fired After Giving Trump The Middle Finger Gets $60,000 From Supporters by UnknownT: 5:28pm
IamtherealRita:We will be contributing for her funeral, that's if the Army will release her corpse. I heard they love hoarding corpses
|Re: Woman Fired After Giving Trump The Middle Finger Gets $60,000 From Supporters by kennygee(f): 5:29pm
If na Naija. She won't even be able to come close to the convoy.
|Re: Woman Fired After Giving Trump The Middle Finger Gets $60,000 From Supporters by marttol: 5:29pm
good GOD...what a country...GOD BLESS AMERICA
|Re: Woman Fired After Giving Trump The Middle Finger Gets $60,000 From Supporters by kenkool(m): 5:29pm
Time to do that to Buhari convoy
|Re: Woman Fired After Giving Trump The Middle Finger Gets $60,000 From Supporters by autotrader014(m): 5:30pm
goslowgoslow:Point of correction, u won't go 100meters close to the car..
|Re: Woman Fired After Giving Trump The Middle Finger Gets $60,000 From Supporters by Btruth: 5:30pm
PrinceAkbabio:You are OYO oooo....... lol.
|Re: Woman Fired After Giving Trump The Middle Finger Gets $60,000 From Supporters by hisgrace090: 5:31pm
The day I found out that people have seen hatting trump as a social duty, is the day I personally started loving him.
|Re: Woman Fired After Giving Trump The Middle Finger Gets $60,000 From Supporters by nNEOo(m): 5:32pm
All of you asking if it was in Nigeria , i think she would had made more money ....counting on the hatred a lot of us has for Buhari
|Re: Woman Fired After Giving Trump The Middle Finger Gets $60,000 From Supporters by tintingz(m): 5:32pm
No one cares here in Nigeria.
|Re: Woman Fired After Giving Trump The Middle Finger Gets $60,000 From Supporters by akponomefavour: 5:32pm
if na 9ja hunger will finish her. Who cares wen d street is not friendly altu
|Re: Woman Fired After Giving Trump The Middle Finger Gets $60,000 From Supporters by dlaw70: 5:33pm
if this happens in naija...
both the woman's employers,those contributing money for her,those that organised the gofundme and their middle fingers will be...
regretting inside
kirikiri.
mypeaceofmind
|Re: Woman Fired After Giving Trump The Middle Finger Gets $60,000 From Supporters by DWJOBScom(m): 5:33pm
I am not proud of her and will not raise funds for her.....
Even if you despise your president or ruler , you don't have the right to disrespect him to his face!
We must be careful of what we promote.
|Re: Woman Fired After Giving Trump The Middle Finger Gets $60,000 From Supporters by Frenchfriez: 5:33pm
Felixalex:Seriously? This incident happened about a month ago, how long would they keep up with a crowd funding for a grown arse woman who has bills to pay? America is an institution, and no matter how they hate Trump, they dont joke with the components of that institution ( Presidency, Flag , Anthem , Constitution, Capitol hill etc) If the institution fvcks you up for obscenities and breach of acceptable behaviour, believe me, her best shot is the courts. To get another job, she would require a recommendation from her previous employer. Tell me how that would work out for her , except she would accept menial and part time /contract jobs
|Re: Woman Fired After Giving Trump The Middle Finger Gets $60,000 From Supporters by Whobedatte(m): 5:34pm
How I wish Nwamaikpe can do same for bubu
|Re: Woman Fired After Giving Trump The Middle Finger Gets $60,000 From Supporters by simpleseyi: 5:40pm
PrinceAkbabio:
Adieu, we shall meet by the feet of Jesus where we shall part no more.
|Re: Woman Fired After Giving Trump The Middle Finger Gets $60,000 From Supporters by menwongo(m): 5:40pm
IamtherealRita:Buhari go send DSS after her immediately
|Re: Woman Fired After Giving Trump The Middle Finger Gets $60,000 From Supporters by moorevic(m): 5:41pm
When is Buhari's Motorcade coming my way, i would love to wave as he drives by.
|Re: Woman Fired After Giving Trump The Middle Finger Gets $60,000 From Supporters by Marshalxv(m): 5:41pm
me heading straight to abuja now with my bicycle.
|Re: Woman Fired After Giving Trump The Middle Finger Gets $60,000 From Supporters by menwongo(m): 5:42pm
|Re: Woman Fired After Giving Trump The Middle Finger Gets $60,000 From Supporters by Koolking(m): 5:43pm
Funding a girl who does not respect the exalted office of the number one citizen (by moral, social and communal sanity) of her country?
She should thank her stars, she didn't do that in Africa. ProHuman rights would be debating why the security detail
There are things that should be left unsaid, if it meant to be said, there are acceptable and supportive channels to use.
Wrong move that could backfire
|Re: Woman Fired After Giving Trump The Middle Finger Gets $60,000 From Supporters by Felixalex(m): 5:44pm
Frenchfriez:
u talk true... But Americans mumu, they can decide to just keep donating just for it to trend and we could see her getting a very large sum, that's what I meant...
|Re: Woman Fired After Giving Trump The Middle Finger Gets $60,000 From Supporters by iamjames2222: 5:44pm
If it were to be in Nigeria, her life would be under serious threat by now
|Re: Woman Fired After Giving Trump The Middle Finger Gets $60,000 From Supporters by condralbedez: 5:47pm
IamtherealRita:DSS will go after her.
