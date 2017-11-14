₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,912,192 members, 3,912,422 topics. Date: Tuesday, 14 November 2017 at 09:17 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Obiano's Security Details Withdrawn 4 Days To Anambra Election (15725 Views)
Nnamdi Kanu's Life May Be In Danger; I Hope He Will Show Up Soon – Femi Falana / "I Did Not Kill Ipob Members In Anambra, Buhari Did" - Obiano Cries Out / BREAKING: Anambra State Breaks Out From Biafra (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Governor Obiano's Security Details Withdrawn 4 Days To Anambra Election by sweetsandy4luv(f): 5:57pm
The Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano on Monday said he was no longer comfortable standing for the November 18 governorship poll in the state.
Source?>>>>https://www.newsflashngr.com/breaking-anambra-poll-life-danger-obiano-cries/
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Obiano's Security Details Withdrawn 4 Days To Anambra Election by sweetsandy4luv(f): 5:58pm
This suppose to be pushed to the front
1 Like
|Re: Governor Obiano's Security Details Withdrawn 4 Days To Anambra Election by TheKingdom: 6:00pm
Very good for him. He is one who was there donating to Nigger Area police and army and navy, he was there proscribing the one and only group having the interest of his people.
He was there not saying anything to Okorocha and the useless Eastern leaders betraying their people daily, and was among the first to go and prostrate for Buhari when that coupist was sworn in.
Now see him, crying like a baby, and frankly a crybaby like his counterpart in Enugu government house.
Shame
78 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Governor Obiano's Security Details Withdrawn 4 Days To Anambra Election by jerryunit48: 6:00pm
Obiano did not say that
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Governor Obiano's Security Details Withdrawn 4 Days To Anambra Election by eezeribe(m): 6:00pm
OK
|Re: Governor Obiano's Security Details Withdrawn 4 Days To Anambra Election by sweetsandy4luv(f): 6:14pm
jerryunit48:
Obiano PA were you the one that said that
5 Likes
|Re: Governor Obiano's Security Details Withdrawn 4 Days To Anambra Election by niceprof: 6:28pm
Federal might
|Re: Governor Obiano's Security Details Withdrawn 4 Days To Anambra Election by ChangetheChange: 6:31pm
He said his life was in danger as far as the poll was concerned, stressing that his security details had been withdrawn.
Buhari is a mad dictator
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Obiano's Security Details Withdrawn 4 Days To Anambra Election by fairplay90(m): 6:42pm
I thought you said Anambra is safe now??
well your Ocha Brigade will protect you.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Obiano's Security Details Withdrawn 4 Days To Anambra Election by Nwodosis(m): 7:13pm
Your own turn of the Python Dance has just begun! Kindly take the bitter pill with maturity.
10 Likes
|Re: Governor Obiano's Security Details Withdrawn 4 Days To Anambra Election by Anambra1stSon(m): 7:42pm
US ambassador and foreign observers are in Awka for the election. We can't be intimidated, APC know they can't win free and fair election in Anambra, they are banking on rigging, we are ready for them.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Obiano's Security Details Withdrawn 4 Days To Anambra Election by Nebuzaradan: 7:52pm
fairplay90:
|Re: Governor Obiano's Security Details Withdrawn 4 Days To Anambra Election by Yyeske(m): 8:00pm
Liars everywhere, meanwhile Uche Mefor is on air and so many people are angry because Buhari came to Ebonyi and warning whoever.
Enough lamentations this evening
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Governor Obiano's Security Details Withdrawn 4 Days To Anambra Election by Nebuzaradan: 8:02pm
Nwodosis:the time he was busy asss licking Buhari's asss he doesn't know the Buhari is a certified kunu sipping monkey vagabond gworo chewing bastard burukutu sipping gorilla terrorist
now he's crying
instead of him to be brave and stand tall like Wike did and had the backing of his people he decided to betray his people thinking that Buhari and his agent will forfeit Anambra state for him just like pdp was doing when in power even to the loss of their (pdp) candidate.
apc are power drunk and will do anything to capture Anambra which is the stronghold of igbos.
if they succeed then trust me all other pdp states will fall to apc that's why they're desperate.
assuming that Obiano didn't betray his people trust me many will be willing to face federal might for him just like the masses did for wike but trust me on the election day only paid supporters will come and vote because no sane business minded Anambarian will want to risk his damn precious life for a politician who supported the killing of his igbo brothers.
my advice to him is to start now to draft plan B and C which is definitely rigging and other illegal vices because trust me Tony is prepared.
i know some of his boys that will work for him the man is a cult kingpin.
in all election a bu egwu onye okalu obi
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Governor Obiano's Security Details Withdrawn 4 Days To Anambra Election by Nebuzaradan: 8:04pm
Yyeske:are you saying that Anambra1stSon is lying
oops i taught you're an online PA
my bad you're just IpobExposed
1 Like
|Re: Governor Obiano's Security Details Withdrawn 4 Days To Anambra Election by SarkinYarki: 8:06pm
Buhari is not capable of holding free and fair elections in any manner
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Obiano's Security Details Withdrawn 4 Days To Anambra Election by Yyeske(m): 8:06pm
Some people should please placate these people na, they have been shamed in Enugu LGA election, shamed in Ebonyi state today and Anambra would be their burial ground tomorrow and Saturday.
Some are still crying and regretting how Buhari could come over.
Anambra state would nail their coffin from tomorrow
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Governor Obiano's Security Details Withdrawn 4 Days To Anambra Election by Yyeske(m): 8:07pm
Nebuzaradan:Go listen to radio Biafra and hear lamentations as we speak
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Governor Obiano's Security Details Withdrawn 4 Days To Anambra Election by Cooly100: 8:07pm
Funny people...
Just like withdrawing Buhari security 4 days to the presidential election...
|Re: Governor Obiano's Security Details Withdrawn 4 Days To Anambra Election by adadike281(f): 8:10pm
Nnam, ibuzikwa nwa afo? biko go ahead with plan B! we have well trained guys iwenewe that are equal to the task. okaria, import o ndi security services ndi ocha over night! ego di ofuma ofuma.
3 Likes
|Re: Governor Obiano's Security Details Withdrawn 4 Days To Anambra Election by sukkot: 8:10pm
willie done dey bleach mayne. his face has two color
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Obiano's Security Details Withdrawn 4 Days To Anambra Election by Nwodosis(m): 8:10pm
Is now your own turn for the Python Dance!
1 Like
|Re: Governor Obiano's Security Details Withdrawn 4 Days To Anambra Election by momodub: 8:11pm
Oya na
|Re: Governor Obiano's Security Details Withdrawn 4 Days To Anambra Election by BeijinDossier: 8:11pm
Anambra1stSon:
US Ambassador is highly welcomed to the light of the nation.
Obiano shall win fair and square. .
1 Like
|Re: Governor Obiano's Security Details Withdrawn 4 Days To Anambra Election by twilliamx: 8:12pm
Fake source , fake news... How a whole security personnel of a governor be withdrawn, this are lies from the pit of hell to whip up sentiment as he can see the state slipping from his grip.
|Re: Governor Obiano's Security Details Withdrawn 4 Days To Anambra Election by BiafraIShere(m): 8:13pm
I thought he is buhari's boy? Rubbish!
1 Like
|Re: Governor Obiano's Security Details Withdrawn 4 Days To Anambra Election by eagleeye2: 8:13pm
This fight should be between Obiano and his political frenemies oh. It doesn't concern the masses.
And so shall it be for you and your brother Governors in the other Four Eastern states.
1 Like
|Re: Governor Obiano's Security Details Withdrawn 4 Days To Anambra Election by helphelp: 8:13pm
Zoo
|Re: Governor Obiano's Security Details Withdrawn 4 Days To Anambra Election by gurunlocker: 8:13pm
Oh, they just remember police work for their masters? SMH!!
1 Like
|Re: Governor Obiano's Security Details Withdrawn 4 Days To Anambra Election by RichiB(m): 8:13pm
Fight o, fight well, remember say buhari na soldier!
|Re: Governor Obiano's Security Details Withdrawn 4 Days To Anambra Election by bedspread: 8:14pm
Hmmmmm.......
IGP AND INEC COMMON SENSE FALL ON U BOTH....
HE REMAINS THE GOVERNOR OF THE STATE AND SHOULD HAVE HIS SECURITY TIGHT...
I GUESS NWOYE WILL BE WITH A BATTALION OF SOILDERS AND POLICE
1 Like
|Re: Governor Obiano's Security Details Withdrawn 4 Days To Anambra Election by AnodaIT(m): 8:14pm
Python Dance fall on you
If this is what they plan then 2019 will be bloody
1 Like
Intellectuals In Nairaland / Katsav Calls Charges 'horrible Lies' / President Obasanjo Paid An American Company Millions Of Dollars To Lobby In Us
Viewing this topic: Chrisx1x(m), Phemoo10, able88(m), DeadWrong, mathew247, okpunor(m), funshint(m), eki2000(m), Dex777, Bayoogefila, Smartphil(m), ntyce(m), Flexlord2, SOLADEMIABIODUN(m), senatordave1, agent01(m), ogene70, flint59(m), sucre, macaphan007(m), white12k, francis5051, iseyi(m), Rityonyi(f), DWJOBScom(m), dozzynet(m), emmylee097, osymerga(m), DONMAYOR19(m), Dannys85(m), deafeyez, collinswhite, ijekul(m), duval2, captain2020(m), omofem, urchman3000(m), iamfortunate, kaybills(m), IMO22(m), Ekennedy, Rapmoney(m), temiprinciple(m), ttalz, Yyeske(m), Vicgozman, akejujoe(f), MichaelSokoto(m), samstels, megapro(m), Samusu(m), eminentnigeria(m), Adebowaleaa, pachukwu16, OtunbaAde101(m), davestead(m), holborno(m), shilz(f), temmydude, Davetown, HegenIkomkeh(m), justcallmenuel(m), kernel505, donemenike, osusuallstars, acume, charlesdavis(m), modash(m), Totalman1(m), Elfather12, donwilly3, origima, meekhat(m), surajoyadagammo(m), Ceepy, loveth360(f), Antipob777(f), Ulzee007, omaolowo(m), eboigbedavid1(m), dumodust(m), sulex947(m), valufone(m), kingzjay(m), Familyman007(m), dare2011(m), BlackAfrican, sweetmusictv, SMSguru(m), innason(m), sammylove22, Kokolet11, Bishop346, abdulrazat(m), Celmatador(m), ZombieTAMER, apoloki(m), rationalX, osenge, segneyukk(m), senator2b, erisegun, demitrix(m), Exceptionalkeil(m), sunnyeinstein(m), Ebonka1, yang(m), silvernice(m), IOAGEM, Kelvinemmy81, DAVEZONIGLTD, waveskaaya(m), k4kings(m), warm, youngies(m), Rawlings120(m), Marotzke(m), Lerio(m), Ovela1(m), utepu, bloodofthelamb(m), emeka20091, stecman, meldoman8773(m), Afe11, eedreez505(m), Donpre(m), Maqkobi(m), sayso(m), adaobi6565, Bugsy09(m), imoh81(m), OLP46(m), Stephychiky, Dejavue, abolore80, LeakPlug(m), KBEST3(m), larryman98, yemluc, cyberguy72(m), FreeWill01, nwobiebuka(m), DerscomTQJ, damose12(m), maziude, Lextronggroup, centoke30(m), okenwaa(m), nipora519(f), oblo(m), tafabaloo(m), principi(m), Ken4agent(m) and 251 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11