The Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano on Monday said he was no longer comfortable standing for the November 18 governorship poll in the state.



He said his life was in danger as far as the poll was concerned, stressing that his security details had been withdrawn.



He said the withdrawal was ominous as it had exposed his life to eminent threat.

Obiano stated this in Awka during an election stakeholders' meeting organized by the Independent National Electoral Commission.



He described the act as unacceptable and dangerous.



NEWSFLASHNGR.com reports that the governor demands for the immediate return of his security details in order not to constitute further threats capable of overheating the polity, adding that he would fight back if nothing is done about it.



"I want my security details returned immediately because I am going to start a fight from there. I am the governor of Anambra state and all the paraphernalia of my office must be there.



"This is unacceptable and a sign of what will happen, those behind this would be disappointed because we are very ready for this election,."



According to the governor, he had wanted to speak with the Inspector General of police who was scheduled to be on the occasion, but said he had to voice it out at the event since he was not aware when IGP would come.



The governor had earlier complained of having not been accorded recognition by the moderator of the function when he walked in, despite several insistences.



But reacting, the National Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said the event was a stakeholders' meeting, and as such no candidate would be accorded any special treatment regardless of his position.



He said the commission insisted on equal treatment of all candidates in the election and should not only have equal standing, but must be respected.



Speaking later, the Inspector General of police, Idris Mohammed, said the police decided to withdraw the policemen attached to politicians because of previous experiences where such cops worked for their “master".



He said movement would be restricted on the Election Day, assuring that the state would be adequately policed.

He said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Garba Umar, had been asked to step down for neutrality whiles his place another who had no affinity with state would take.



* We are bringing entirely new faces to conduct this election. We need your cooperation; we need your support. We are going to conduct 'stop and search;" we are going to raid some black sports," the IGP said.

This suppose to be pushed to the front

Very good for him. He is one who was there donating to Nigger Area police and army and navy, he was there proscribing the one and only group having the interest of his people.



He was there not saying anything to Okorocha and the useless Eastern leaders betraying their people daily, and was among the first to go and prostrate for Buhari when that coupist was sworn in.



Now see him, crying like a baby, and frankly a crybaby like his counterpart in Enugu government house.





Shame

Obiano did not say that 5 Likes 2 Shares

jerryunit48:

Obiano did not say that

Obiano PA were you the one that said that Obiano PA were you the one that said that 5 Likes

He said his life was in danger as far as the poll was concerned, stressing that his security details had been withdrawn.









Buhari is a mad dictator







I thought you said Anambra is safe now??

well your Ocha Brigade will protect you. 13 Likes 1 Share

Your own turn of the Python Dance has just begun! Kindly take the bitter pill with maturity. 10 Likes

US ambassador and foreign observers are in Awka for the election. We can't be intimidated, APC know they can't win free and fair election in Anambra, they are banking on rigging, we are ready for them. 4 Likes 1 Share

fairplay90:

I thought you said Anambra is safe now??



well your Ocha Brigade will protect you.

Liars everywhere, meanwhile Uche Mefor is on air and so many people are angry because Buhari came to Ebonyi and warning whoever.

Enough lamentations this evening 3 Likes 2 Shares

Nwodosis:

Your own turn of the Python Dance has just begun! Kindly take the bitter pill with maturity. the time he was busy asss licking Buhari's asss he doesn't know the Buhari is a certified kunu sipping monkey vagabond gworo chewing bastard burukutu sipping gorilla terrorist

now he's crying

instead of him to be brave and stand tall like Wike did and had the backing of his people he decided to betray his people thinking that Buhari and his agent will forfeit Anambra state for him just like pdp was doing when in power even to the loss of their (pdp) candidate.

apc are power drunk and will do anything to capture Anambra which is the stronghold of igbos.

if they succeed then trust me all other pdp states will fall to apc that's why they're desperate.

assuming that Obiano didn't betray his people trust me many will be willing to face federal might for him just like the masses did for wike but trust me on the election day only paid supporters will come and vote because no sane business minded Anambarian will want to risk his damn precious life for a politician who supported the killing of his igbo brothers.



my advice to him is to start now to draft plan B and C which is definitely rigging and other illegal vices because trust me Tony is prepared.

i know some of his boys that will work for him the man is a cult kingpin.



the time he was busy asss licking Buhari's asss he doesn't know the Buhari is a certified kunu sipping monkey vagabond gworo chewing bastard burukutu sipping gorilla terrorist

now he's crying

instead of him to be brave and stand tall like Wike did and had the backing of his people he decided to betray his people thinking that Buhari and his agent will forfeit Anambra state for him just like pdp was doing when in power even to the loss of their (pdp) candidate.

apc are power drunk and will do anything to capture Anambra which is the stronghold of igbos.

if they succeed then trust me all other pdp states will fall to apc that's why they're desperate.

assuming that Obiano didn't betray his people trust me many will be willing to face federal might for him just like the masses did for wike but trust me on the election day only paid supporters will come and vote because no sane business minded Anambarian will want to risk his damn precious life for a politician who supported the killing of his igbo brothers.

my advice to him is to start now to draft plan B and C which is definitely rigging and other illegal vices because trust me Tony is prepared.

i know some of his boys that will work for him the man is a cult kingpin.

in all election a bu egwu onye okalu obi

Yyeske:

Liars everywhere, meanwhile Uche Mefor is on air and so many people are angry because Buhari came to Ebonyi and warning whoever.

Enough lamentations this evening are you saying that Anambra1stSon is lying



oops i taught you're an online PA

my bad you're just IpobExposed are you saying that Anambra1stSon is lyingoops i taught you're an online PAmy bad you're just IpobExposed 1 Like

Buhari is not capable of holding free and fair elections in any manner 8 Likes 1 Share

Some people should please placate these people na, they have been shamed in Enugu LGA election, shamed in Ebonyi state today and Anambra would be their burial ground tomorrow and Saturday.

Some are still crying and regretting how Buhari could come over.

Anambra state would nail their coffin from tomorrow 2 Likes 2 Shares

Nebuzaradan:

are you saying that Anambra1stSon is lying



oops i taught you're an online PA

Go listen to radio Biafra and hear lamentations as we speak





Just like withdrawing Buhari security 4 days to the presidential election... Funny people...

Nnam, ibuzikwa nwa afo? biko go ahead with plan B! we have well trained guys iwenewe that are equal to the task. okaria, import o ndi security services ndi ocha over night! ego di ofuma ofuma. 3 Likes

willie done dey bleach mayne. his face has two color 2 Likes 1 Share

Is now your own turn for the Python Dance! 1 Like

Anambra1stSon:

Us ambassador and foreign observers are in Awka for the election. We can't be intimidated



US Ambassador is highly welcomed to the light of the nation.



US Ambassador is highly welcomed to the light of the nation.

Obiano shall win fair and square.

Fake source , fake news... How a whole security personnel of a governor be withdrawn, this are lies from the pit of hell to whip up sentiment as he can see the state slipping from his grip.

I thought he is buhari's boy? Rubbish! 1 Like

This fight should be between Obiano and his political frenemies oh. It doesn't concern the masses.

And so shall it be for you and your brother Governors in the other Four Eastern states. 1 Like

Oh, they just remember police work for their masters? SMH!! 1 Like

Fight o, fight well, remember say buhari na soldier!

IGP AND INEC COMMON SENSE FALL ON U BOTH....



HE REMAINS THE GOVERNOR OF THE STATE AND SHOULD HAVE HIS SECURITY TIGHT...



I GUESS NWOYE WILL BE WITH A BATTALION OF SOILDERS AND POLICE 1 Like