Speaking with INDEPENDENT, Agbakoba said the president having realised that election was around the corner was trying to warm his way into the hearts of Igbos so as to get cheap votes.



According to him, “I don’t think his visit will resolve the issue of marginalisation in the region.



“You ignored the South East since coming to power and now you are visiting after two and half years in office.



“The way I see it is that his visit to the South East is simply to look for cheap votes. I don’t see his visit as genuine.



“Where has he been all this while? Why didn’t he visit since he took power?



“Why now that he has started wearing suits and Igbo dresses again? I find his visit very dishonourable.



“After two and half years of ignoring the South East and marginalising the region, you suddenly wear Igbo outfit and you expect me to say ‘well done’.



“No, I won’t say that until I see something meaningful on the ground; not until I see infrastructural development, not until I see employment, not until I see the Second Niger Bridge will I agree.



“Seeing is believing, but right now, I don’t believe that his visit is genuine.”

cheap vote he shall get 1 Like 1 Share

True. 12 Likes







True but Zomb's will not believe,his smiles is not even genuine talk more of his actions. WAYO PRESIDO. True but Zomb's will not believe,his smiles is not even genuine talk more of his actions. WAYO PRESIDO. 11 Likes 2 Shares

EWEDURIANS ARE COMING FOR YOU MR OLISA. I MEAN EWEDU MUSLIMS EWEDURIANS ARE COMING FOR YOU MR OLISA. I MEAN EWEDU MUSLIMS 20 Likes 1 Share

We know that. However people can now see with their eyes. No propaganda would work this time. 18 Likes

The sensible people knows he is preparing for the next election.



The Igbo leaders disappointed me with the chieftaincy title though.... Making a caricature of their culture by giving such honor to a man that massacred their people with his python dance... 14 Likes

no matter wat buhari did now, igbos will neva vote for u again 8 Likes

Buhari is a failure 13 Likes 1 Share

Kemperor:

The sensible people knows he is preparing for the next election.



The Igbo leaders disappointed me with the chieftaincy title though.... Making a caricature of their culture by giving such honor to a man that massacred your people with his python dance...





Exactly. I tire for leaders especially in SE and SS.



Delta and bayelsa state leaders are worse. Exactly. I tire for leaders especially in SE and SS.Delta and bayelsa state leaders are worse. 9 Likes

DOUBLEWAHALA:

cheap vote he shall get 5 facent...



















of the 5facent he miraculously got the first time.. 5 facent...of the 5facent he miraculously got the first time.. 2 Likes

Lalasticlala food is ready o 2 Likes

Kemperor:

The sensible people knows he is preparing for the next election.



The Igbo leaders disappointed me with the chieftaincy title though.... Making a caricature of their culture by giving such honor to a man that massacred your people with his python dance...



ipob is igbo..igbo is ipob..so buhari killing ipob is same as buhari using python dance to kill igbos..and for that, wud neva be forgiven ipob is igbo..igbo is ipob..so buhari killing ipob is same as buhari using python dance to kill igbos..and for that, wud neva be forgiven 5 Likes 2 Shares

Kemperor:

The sensible people knows he is preparing for the next election.



The Igbo leaders disappointed me with the chieftaincy title though.... Making a caricature of their culture by giving such honor to a man that massacred your people with his python dance...





It's not Igbo leaders ..it's Ebonyi urchin It's not Igbo leaders ..it's Ebonyi urchin 3 Likes 1 Share

TheKingIsHere:

Buhari is a failure hey stop abusing english..

buhari is a chronic super terrorist hey stop abusing english..buhari is a chronic super terrorist 10 Likes

Mr Agbakoba, common sense should tell reasonable people that Buhari was busy fighting for his since his inaugural in 2015. How many non ibo states has he visited even the region's that gave him overwhelming votes.



You can keep your votes it has been proven two years ago that they are not essential to become president. 6 Likes

Buhari Does Not Need 5% Votes Of Igbos To Win In A Landslide In 2019....They Didnt Vote him 2015, why are they crying now...Let them Stick To Their Ethnic PDP and Continue Crying Marginalization Till APC Finishes Their 32 Years Uninterrupted Rule...Then We Can Count Scores.. 9 Likes 1 Share



NgeneUkwenu:

Buhari Does Not Need 5% Votes Of Igbos To Win In A Landslide In 2019....They Didnt Vote him 2015, why are they crying now...Let them Stick To Their Ethnic PDP and Continue Crying Marginalization Till APC Finishes Their 32 Years Uninterrupted Rule...Then We Can Count Scores.. But the game has changed. He is not sure of getting South West votes enbloc as he did in 2015 so he needs the support of the South East 11 Likes

Buhari is only fooling himself , even his presidentail guards will vite against him 4 Likes

mightyhazel:

5 facent...



















of the 5facent he miraculously got the first time.. bubu should pray very hard to see that 5% again oooo













otherwise he's gonna get the realist cheap vote these time around bubu should pray very hard to see that 5% again oooootherwise he's gonna get the realist cheap vote these time around

he has failed with the fake chieftancy title,in ebonyi state traditional titles are not given within a day,if you don't go through the required 7days ritual you are bound to invite the wrath of the gods.that is pure political gimmick 6 Likes

The funniest thing about his visit to Ebonyi is that the only people who came to see him was the governor and a few cronies 7 Likes 1 Share

Evablizin:







True but Zomb's will not believe,his smiles is not even genuine talk more of his actions. WAYO PRESIDO. Na real wayo more like 419 king pin Na real wayo more like 419 king pin 2 Likes

Let's know what the muddy lazy slum dwellers will say 2 Likes

Mr Agbakoba is right but its better late than never. He may chose not to visit at all and heaven will not fall

unohbethel:

ipob is igbo..igbo is ipob..so buhari killing ipob is same as buhari using python dance to kill igbos.. and for that, wud neva be forgiven Stop this Nonsense

IPOB members are Igbo but not All Igbos Are IPOB



gerrit?



dont provoke me Stop this NonsenseIPOB members are Igbo but not All Igbos Are IPOBgerrit?dont provoke me

...remove the votes from the south west and maybe some parts of the middle belt, plus no votes from the south east, i just don't see how PMB can win the 2019 elections if he decides to contest... 3 Likes



TheShopKeeper:

...remove the votes from the south west and maybe some parts of the middle belt, plus no votes from the south east, i just don't see how PMB can win the 2019 elections if he decides to contest... Absolutely! 1 Like

