₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,912,487 members, 3,913,506 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 November 2017 at 12:08 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari's Visit To South East Not Genuine, He Wants Cheap Votes - Agbakoba (3368 Views)
Agbakoba Rejects Restructuring, Backs Nnamdi Kanu / Katsina Middle School Classmates Of Buhari Visit Him / Falana, Agbakoba: Ikpeazu No Longer Abia Governor by Law (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Buhari's Visit To South East Not Genuine, He Wants Cheap Votes - Agbakoba by nairavsdollars: 8:29am
Chief Olisa Agbakoba, former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), on Tuesday, said President Buhari’s visit to the South East region after more than two years in power was very dishonourable and not aimed at addressing the alleged marginalisation of the region.
Speaking with INDEPENDENT, Agbakoba said the president having realised that election was around the corner was trying to warm his way into the hearts of Igbos so as to get cheap votes.
According to him, “I don’t think his visit will resolve the issue of marginalisation in the region.
“You ignored the South East since coming to power and now you are visiting after two and half years in office.
“The way I see it is that his visit to the South East is simply to look for cheap votes. I don’t see his visit as genuine.
“Where has he been all this while? Why didn’t he visit since he took power?
“Why now that he has started wearing suits and Igbo dresses again? I find his visit very dishonourable.
“After two and half years of ignoring the South East and marginalising the region, you suddenly wear Igbo outfit and you expect me to say ‘well done’.
“No, I won’t say that until I see something meaningful on the ground; not until I see infrastructural development, not until I see employment, not until I see the Second Niger Bridge will I agree.
“Seeing is believing, but right now, I don’t believe that his visit is genuine.”
https://independent.ng/buhari-pledges-to-address-south-east-infrastructure-challenges/
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari's Visit To South East Not Genuine, He Wants Cheap Votes - Agbakoba by madridguy(m): 8:31am
|Re: Buhari's Visit To South East Not Genuine, He Wants Cheap Votes - Agbakoba by DOUBLEWAHALA: 8:32am
cheap vote he shall get
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Buhari's Visit To South East Not Genuine, He Wants Cheap Votes - Agbakoba by denice1: 8:33am
True.
12 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Visit To South East Not Genuine, He Wants Cheap Votes - Agbakoba by Evablizin(f): 8:34am
True but Zomb's will not believe,his smiles is not even genuine talk more of his actions. WAYO PRESIDO.
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari's Visit To South East Not Genuine, He Wants Cheap Votes - Agbakoba by FRESHG(m): 8:43am
EWEDURIANS ARE COMING FOR YOU MR OLISA. I MEAN EWEDU MUSLIMS
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari's Visit To South East Not Genuine, He Wants Cheap Votes - Agbakoba by aolawale025: 8:55am
We know that. However people can now see with their eyes. No propaganda would work this time.
18 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Visit To South East Not Genuine, He Wants Cheap Votes - Agbakoba by Kemperor: 9:07am
The sensible people knows he is preparing for the next election.
The Igbo leaders disappointed me with the chieftaincy title though.... Making a caricature of their culture by giving such honor to a man that massacred their people with his python dance...
14 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Visit To South East Not Genuine, He Wants Cheap Votes - Agbakoba by unohbethel(m): 9:07am
no matter wat buhari did now, igbos will neva vote for u again
8 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Visit To South East Not Genuine, He Wants Cheap Votes - Agbakoba by TheKingIsHere: 9:08am
Buhari is a failure
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari's Visit To South East Not Genuine, He Wants Cheap Votes - Agbakoba by TheKingIsHere: 9:09am
Kemperor:
Exactly. I tire for leaders especially in SE and SS.
Delta and bayelsa state leaders are worse.
9 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Visit To South East Not Genuine, He Wants Cheap Votes - Agbakoba by mightyhazel: 9:09am
DOUBLEWAHALA:5 facent...
of the 5facent he miraculously got the first time..
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Visit To South East Not Genuine, He Wants Cheap Votes - Agbakoba by TheKingIsHere: 9:10am
Lalasticlala food is ready o
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Visit To South East Not Genuine, He Wants Cheap Votes - Agbakoba by unohbethel(m): 9:10am
Kemperor:ipob is igbo..igbo is ipob..so buhari killing ipob is same as buhari using python dance to kill igbos..and for that, wud neva be forgiven
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari's Visit To South East Not Genuine, He Wants Cheap Votes - Agbakoba by IkpuMmadu: 9:12am
Kemperor:
It's not Igbo leaders ..it's Ebonyi urchin
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari's Visit To South East Not Genuine, He Wants Cheap Votes - Agbakoba by unohbethel(m): 9:13am
TheKingIsHere:hey stop abusing english..
buhari is a chronic super terrorist
10 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Visit To South East Not Genuine, He Wants Cheap Votes - Agbakoba by Ovamboland(m): 9:13am
Mr Agbakoba, common sense should tell reasonable people that Buhari was busy fighting for his since his inaugural in 2015. How many non ibo states has he visited even the region's that gave him overwhelming votes.
You can keep your votes it has been proven two years ago that they are not essential to become president.
6 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Visit To South East Not Genuine, He Wants Cheap Votes - Agbakoba by NgeneUkwenu(f): 9:17am
Buhari Does Not Need 5% Votes Of Igbos To Win In A Landslide In 2019....They Didnt Vote him 2015, why are they crying now...Let them Stick To Their Ethnic PDP and Continue Crying Marginalization Till APC Finishes Their 32 Years Uninterrupted Rule...Then We Can Count Scores..
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari's Visit To South East Not Genuine, He Wants Cheap Votes - Agbakoba by nairavsdollars: 9:25am
But the game has changed. He is not sure of getting South West votes enbloc as he did in 2015 so he needs the support of the South East
NgeneUkwenu:
11 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Visit To South East Not Genuine, He Wants Cheap Votes - Agbakoba by SarkinYarki: 9:28am
Buhari is only fooling himself , even his presidentail guards will vite against him
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Visit To South East Not Genuine, He Wants Cheap Votes - Agbakoba by DOUBLEWAHALA: 9:39am
mightyhazel:bubu should pray very hard to see that 5% again oooo
otherwise he's gonna get the realist cheap vote these time around
|Re: Buhari's Visit To South East Not Genuine, He Wants Cheap Votes - Agbakoba by lonecatt: 9:41am
he has failed with the fake chieftancy title,in ebonyi state traditional titles are not given within a day,if you don't go through the required 7days ritual you are bound to invite the wrath of the gods.that is pure political gimmick
6 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Visit To South East Not Genuine, He Wants Cheap Votes - Agbakoba by gidgiddy: 9:48am
The funniest thing about his visit to Ebonyi is that the only people who came to see him was the governor and a few cronies
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari's Visit To South East Not Genuine, He Wants Cheap Votes - Agbakoba by surgical: 9:49am
Evablizin:Na real wayo more like 419 king pin
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Visit To South East Not Genuine, He Wants Cheap Votes - Agbakoba by Oga080666419419: 10:03am
Let's know what the muddy lazy slum dwellers will say
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Visit To South East Not Genuine, He Wants Cheap Votes - Agbakoba by nairavsdollars: 10:24am
Mr Agbakoba is right but its better late than never. He may chose not to visit at all and heaven will not fall
|Re: Buhari's Visit To South East Not Genuine, He Wants Cheap Votes - Agbakoba by agadez007(m): 10:27am
unohbethel:Stop this Nonsense
IPOB members are Igbo but not All Igbos Are IPOB
gerrit?
dont provoke me
|Re: Buhari's Visit To South East Not Genuine, He Wants Cheap Votes - Agbakoba by TheShopKeeper(m): 10:27am
...remove the votes from the south west and maybe some parts of the middle belt, plus no votes from the south east, i just don't see how PMB can win the 2019 elections if he decides to contest...
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Visit To South East Not Genuine, He Wants Cheap Votes - Agbakoba by nairavsdollars: 10:29am
Absolutely!
TheShopKeeper:
1 Like
|Re: Buhari's Visit To South East Not Genuine, He Wants Cheap Votes - Agbakoba by ConcernedWife: 11:32am
Job search for Hubby - Help a Concerned wife
Pls nairalanders, I thought about this for a long time before I decided to make this announcement. I made sure I exhausted every possible means before coming down here. Please do not crucify me.
I can't divulge everything here . I am looking for a job for my sweetheart . You know when a man with children is out of job.
Anyone please help.
location - lagos
He was a former banker-not sacked.
contact me on affiliatemess@gmail.com
|Re: Buhari's Visit To South East Not Genuine, He Wants Cheap Votes - Agbakoba by Built2last: 11:32am
that s it
|Re: Buhari's Visit To South East Not Genuine, He Wants Cheap Votes - Agbakoba by jerflakes(m): 11:32am
But the dullard didn't go to anambra state
Why?
Politician Who Assaults Journalists / Do You Need A Borehole Expert? / Attend To The Niger Bridge Now!
Viewing this topic: MOKWUNYE(m), anomsodi(m), Ancientx(m), Dhugal, Yettumama, osifred(m), sunsewa16, isotopy(m), smirn(m), Teemeedlaw(m), happney65, ojinuocheibi(m), ayoadee(m), aieromon(m), smartokc(m), gulfer, Itulah(m), luvinhubby(m), omogin(f), Camillus92(m), Bridget95(f), thunder74(m), crystalnet, Oblang(m), cheezy4real(m), Emy4u(m), Bugatie(m), vicky3(m), Gaddafithe2nd(m), Johniyke2flex(m), wabagric(m), bankoleben(m), Anonymous1900, pheliciti, iwatchandlisten(m), iLickAnalFungus(m), mavinc4u(f), Donbigi2(m), jendoakino(m), smsuraj(m), scopoo(m), Mavin1, Excellence12(m), gbengaolu360, winningall17 and 88 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23