₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,912,753 members, 3,914,464 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 November 2017 at 08:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / I Wish Buhari Greeted Me On My Birthday, Says Fayose (5557 Views)
Saraki, Dogara And Yari Greeted Buhari And Osinbajo (Photo) / Tinubu Celebrates Atiku's 70th Birthday. Says 'You Are A Man Of Faith" / Fayose Celebrates His 56th Birthday, Says, "I Stand For Nigeria" (1) (2) (3) (4)
|I Wish Buhari Greeted Me On My Birthday, Says Fayose by DONSMITH123(m): 4:53pm
Kamarudeen Ogundele, Ado-Ekiti
Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has said one of his greatest wishes on his 57th birthday was to have woken up in the morning to receive a congratulatory message from President Muhammadu Buhari or read such message in the media.
He said he expected the president as the father of the nation to call him first as a governor and a leading opposition figure.
Fayose spoke to journalists at the Government’s House in Ado-Ekiti.
“My wishes on my 57th birthday as Ayo Fayose are many but one of them which will interest you is that I wish President Buhari’s congratulatory call would have woken me up today as one of the governors in the country and as a leading opposition figure in the country: a fearless young man who believes that things should be done rightly.
“I expect the president to show himself as a father of all, preaching that we must extend love to everybody – not only those in his political party.
“The president would have made a difference if he had extended such gesture to others beyond his political party. Such a congratulatory message should have been conveyed through his Minister of Information (Lai Muhammad). I would have loved to either wake up receiving a congratulatory call from him or read it in the papers. But since it is not coming, it is not a big deal to me and I take no offence on it.”
Fayose said he deserved commendation from Buhari because he was contributing to the vibrancy of democracy being the opposition figure.
“I am not Buhari’s enemy. Opposition is the strength of democracy, it ensures that the electorate get value for their votes. Those who criticise your government are not your enemies, they are catalysts to your growth as a government.”
The governor stated that he would celebrate his birthday with artisans, Okada riders, market women and men, and people on the streets.
Cc: lalasticlala
http://punchng.com/i-wish-buhari-greeted-me-on-my-birthday-says-fayose/
|Re: I Wish Buhari Greeted Me On My Birthday, Says Fayose by Airforce1(m): 4:57pm
The same buhari you wished death abi
57 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: I Wish Buhari Greeted Me On My Birthday, Says Fayose by SweetLove0(f): 4:57pm
lalasticlala today is my birthday too o. I wish i woke up this morning with congratulatory or birthday wishes from you.
8 Likes
|Re: I Wish Buhari Greeted Me On My Birthday, Says Fayose by DONSMITH123(m): 4:58pm
You go wait till thy Kingdom come
1 Like
|Re: I Wish Buhari Greeted Me On My Birthday, Says Fayose by DONSMITH123(m): 5:01pm
Airforce1:
no mind am. Am yet to see the seven (7) pictures of Buhari on life support machine he promised to release to us.
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: I Wish Buhari Greeted Me On My Birthday, Says Fayose by DONSMITH123(m): 5:04pm
lalasticlala
|Re: I Wish Buhari Greeted Me On My Birthday, Says Fayose by fuckerstard: 5:18pm
Keep wishing monkey
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Wish Buhari Greeted Me On My Birthday, Says Fayose by NgeneUkwenu(f): 5:18pm
But You Told Us Late Nnamdi Kanu Was Bigger Than President Buhari?
Let Him Call You From His Grave Now?
Useless Kpomo Cutting Governor and Leader Of Independent Pigs Of Biafra.
15 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: I Wish Buhari Greeted Me On My Birthday, Says Fayose by Keneking: 5:19pm
Useless greeting
|Re: I Wish Buhari Greeted Me On My Birthday, Says Fayose by Keneking: 5:20pm
Airforce1:
You mean dead
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Wish Buhari Greeted Me On My Birthday, Says Fayose by Daviddson(m): 5:20pm
This man has really shown that he has no shame or principles by uttering this statement. It'll be childish gullibility for Buhari to wish you a happy birthday. Someone you've always wished death directly and indirectly. Your own version of opposition politics has no semblance of sanity or maturity, just like Fani Kayode's.
11 Likes
|Re: I Wish Buhari Greeted Me On My Birthday, Says Fayose by GameGod(m): 5:21pm
Fayose is dumber than that animal Cownu. How could one expect birthday greetings from the person he seriously want dead? God will punish anyone who says this man has brain, Fayose needs psychiatric rehabilitation ASAP. Only animalistic IPOB pigs have your time.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: I Wish Buhari Greeted Me On My Birthday, Says Fayose by NgeneUkwenu(f): 5:22pm
Keneking:
Go school, you no go gree, na to dey constitute nuisance for cyberspace you sabi!
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Wish Buhari Greeted Me On My Birthday, Says Fayose by Keneking: 5:22pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Really ...like you
1 Like
|Re: I Wish Buhari Greeted Me On My Birthday, Says Fayose by Airforce1(m): 5:25pm
Keneking:Keep disgracing yourself in public
But don't come here and blame buhari sha
8 Likes
|Re: I Wish Buhari Greeted Me On My Birthday, Says Fayose by GoroTango: 5:42pm
Buhari is steadfastly determined to ignore the fact that this Fayose character even exists. Baba has even instructed his media aides not to respond to anything he says. I'm sure it's eating him inside
3 Likes
|Re: I Wish Buhari Greeted Me On My Birthday, Says Fayose by Nbote(m): 5:43pm
Fayose U sef like attention.. Baba dat didn't call Nigerians wen he was missing in action will now call u becos it's ur birthday.. U sef think am na
|Re: I Wish Buhari Greeted Me On My Birthday, Says Fayose by Jorussia(m): 5:45pm
Governor fayose is clearly afraid of Mr president.
4 Likes
|Re: I Wish Buhari Greeted Me On My Birthday, Says Fayose by SarkinYarki: 5:46pm
Airforce1:
Is it ur death ? Abeg park well
1 Like
|Re: I Wish Buhari Greeted Me On My Birthday, Says Fayose by seunmsg(m): 5:56pm
Fayose is an attention seeker extraordinaire. With this wish, he has exposed himself as just a loud mouth who desperately want to be in the good books of PMB. If Buhari calls him tomorrow to come and work for him, he will run to the villa with a speed not seen before. So much for being an opposition loud mouth.
7 Likes
|Re: I Wish Buhari Greeted Me On My Birthday, Says Fayose by 190: 8:29pm
Who the Phuck is BUHARI
What sort of name is even that?
Smh...
Nigerians and their backwardness
|Re: I Wish Buhari Greeted Me On My Birthday, Says Fayose by brainpulse: 8:29pm
You are a fundamental he-goat sir. So Buhari should sit, study and know your birthday date to wish you happy birthday.
1 Like
|Re: I Wish Buhari Greeted Me On My Birthday, Says Fayose by oviejnr(m): 8:29pm
Mumu
3 Likes
|Re: I Wish Buhari Greeted Me On My Birthday, Says Fayose by miqos02(m): 8:30pm
nice
|Re: I Wish Buhari Greeted Me On My Birthday, Says Fayose by pol23: 8:30pm
Me praying for God's gift on my Birthday.
That Lexus GX470...
Amen.
|Re: I Wish Buhari Greeted Me On My Birthday, Says Fayose by MichaelSokoto(m): 8:31pm
werey!
|Re: I Wish Buhari Greeted Me On My Birthday, Says Fayose by ChiefPiiko(m): 8:31pm
Next year he will
|Re: I Wish Buhari Greeted Me On My Birthday, Says Fayose by donstan18(m): 8:31pm
.
|Re: I Wish Buhari Greeted Me On My Birthday, Says Fayose by NOC1(m): 8:31pm
Keneking:Shuuuu, it is not a must that you will comment.
1 Like
|Re: I Wish Buhari Greeted Me On My Birthday, Says Fayose by Dizu(m): 8:31pm
A Muslim Christian
|Re: I Wish Buhari Greeted Me On My Birthday, Says Fayose by tolexy007(m): 8:31pm
h
|Re: I Wish Buhari Greeted Me On My Birthday, Says Fayose by LUGBE: 8:33pm
very funny man, big politician
Test / Unbelievable!! / Ribadu For President 2011
Viewing this topic: Amacaco, vickydevoka, abes(m), segzyj(m), kelvyn7(m), lefentis, designgurus, shafikabir, Bossontop(m), Akorkor(f), dolarland(m), MrBigiman, ojexin(m), Olusola147(m), Dapsyone, olumosen(m), Florblu(f), tobaina, kolima1067(m), Bisimuyiwa, Rilwantalarape(m), sexybbstar(f), zionglory(m), salisy, follyfly(m), AntiWailer, udayeke, qudrat(f), lamps4blues, malton, Dangerousboy(m), mjay(m), earldoyex(m), tishbite41, soamsii55, DEADALIVE, olabisimichael, Hadeya(m), giftphilips(f), VitoCorleone, kixo(m), PMWSpirit(m), JOF2, periphetes, Warlord3000(m), msquarewld(m), dview001(m), swtdrms(m), aforbaje, delkinz(m), Philipgreat(m), omobritiko, dolphinife, seunsola2411(m), janefarms2015, ManirBK, ngcars(m), Bimiafashion(f), Addme, ecton(m), django59(m), mike234, lafuria1(m), lanre4u99(m), Bleeze2, Zaen, Idaadaobe(m), senatoradeolaa, OtunbaChibok(m), anibestlala, mallorca(m), HelenBee(f), maaji, Assadiq9, Hillarie(m), oyb(m), ElsonMorali, hideraoluwa(f), tolguy(m), DengXioping(m), Ekob(m), oloyede252(m), Becoted001, siraj1402(m), Borngreater1(f), Engrgeneral(m), mbourie(m), hennybee(m), Amebo1(m), Escravos(m), villareal15(m), bobbyvow(m), valufone(m), Ayoakinkahunsi(m), Foxtrox266, Newbiee, ochardbaby(m), kingjoe(m), Beautymansion01(f), chiiraq802(m), Kayen, peteruapata, Babalawoniger, cyrilamx(m), Emeritus001(m), coliform, onome442, waleco2008, El900001, Funkybabee(f), planetresource2(m), sunylop, GeniusVincent(m), adem30, pinkguy(m), xplode111(m), omohayek, intruxive(m), Akolawole(m), jacabi(m), Borlahr(m), Emeluejc, martineverest(m), Idrismusty97(m), sbfynest(m), gmtanwa25(f), Sunclinton(m), Invisibleojay, Dhotseal(m) and 192 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 30