Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has said one of his greatest wishes on his 57th birthday was to have woken up in the morning to receive a congratulatory message from President Muhammadu Buhari or read such message in the media.



He said he expected the president as the father of the nation to call him first as a governor and a leading opposition figure.



Fayose spoke to journalists at the Government’s House in Ado-Ekiti.



“My wishes on my 57th birthday as Ayo Fayose are many but one of them which will interest you is that I wish ‎President Buhari’s congratulatory call would have woken me up today as one of the governors in the country and as a leading ‎opposition figure in the country: a fearless young man who believes that things should be done rightly.



“I expect the president to show himself as a father of all, preaching that we must extend love to everybody – not only those in his political party.



“The president would have made a difference if he had extended such gesture to others beyond his political party. Such a congratulatory message should have been conveyed through his Minister of Information (Lai Muhammad). I would have loved to either wake up receiving a congratulatory call from him or read it in the papers. But since it is not coming, it is not a big deal to me and I take no offence on it.”



Fayose said he deserved commendation from Buhari because he was contributing to the vibrancy of democracy being the opposition figure.



“I am not Buhari’s enemy. Opposition is the strength of democracy, it ensures that the electorate get value for their votes. Those who criticise your government are not your enemies, they are catalysts to your growth as a government.”



The governor stated that he would celebrate his birthday with artisans, Okada riders, market women and men, and people on the streets.



The same buhari you wished death abi 57 Likes 6 Shares

lalasticlala today is my birthday too o. I wish i woke up this morning with congratulatory or birthday wishes from you. lalasticlala today is my birthday too o. I wish i woke up this morning with congratulatory or birthday wishes from you. 8 Likes

You go wait till thy Kingdom come 1 Like

Airforce1:

The same buhari you wished death abi

no mind am. Am yet to see the seven (7) pictures of Buhari on life support machine he promised to release to us. no mind am. Am yet to see the seven (7) pictures of Buhari on life support machine he promised to release to us. 12 Likes 3 Shares

lalasticlala

Keep wishing monkey 13 Likes 1 Share

But You Told Us Late Nnamdi Kanu Was Bigger Than President Buhari?



Let Him Call You From His Grave Now?



Useless Kpomo Cutting Governor and Leader Of Independent Pigs Of Biafra. 15 Likes 3 Shares

Useless greeting

Airforce1:

The same buhari you wished death abi

You mean dead You mean dead 2 Likes 1 Share

This man has really shown that he has no shame or principles by uttering this statement. It'll be childish gullibility for Buhari to wish you a happy birthday. Someone you've always wished death directly and indirectly. Your own version of opposition politics has no semblance of sanity or maturity, just like Fani Kayode's. 11 Likes

Fayose is dumber than that animal Cownu. How could one expect birthday greetings from the person he seriously want dead? God will punish anyone who says this man has brain, Fayose needs psychiatric rehabilitation ASAP. Only animalistic IPOB pigs have your time. 12 Likes 2 Shares

Keneking:





You mean dead

Go school, you no go gree, na to dey constitute nuisance for cyberspace you sabi! Go school, you no go gree, na to dey constitute nuisance for cyberspace you sabi! 8 Likes 1 Share

NgeneUkwenu:





Go school, you no go gree, na to dey constitute nuisance for cyberspace you sabi!

Really ...like you Really ...like you 1 Like

Keneking:





You mean dead Keep disgracing yourself in public



But don't come here and blame buhari sha Keep disgracing yourself in publicBut don't come here and blame buhari sha 8 Likes

Buhari is steadfastly determined to ignore the fact that this Fayose character even exists. Baba has even instructed his media aides not to respond to anything he says. I'm sure it's eating him inside 3 Likes

Fayose U sef like attention.. Baba dat didn't call Nigerians wen he was missing in action will now call u becos it's ur birthday.. U sef think am na

Governor fayose is clearly afraid of Mr president. 4 Likes

Airforce1:

The same buhari you wished death abi

Is it ur death ? Abeg park well Is it ur death ? Abeg park well 1 Like

Fayose is an attention seeker extraordinaire. With this wish, he has exposed himself as just a loud mouth who desperately want to be in the good books of PMB. If Buhari calls him tomorrow to come and work for him, he will run to the villa with a speed not seen before. So much for being an opposition loud mouth. 7 Likes





What sort of name is even that?



Smh...



Nigerians and their backwardness Who the Phuck is BUHARIWhat sort of name is even that?Smh...Nigerians and their backwardness

You are a fundamental he-goat sir. So Buhari should sit, study and know your birthday date to wish you happy birthday. 1 Like

Me praying for God's gift on my Birthday.

That Lexus GX470...

Amen.

Next year he will

Keneking:



You mean dead Shuuuu, it is not a must that you will comment. Shuuuu, it is not a must that you will comment. 1 Like

