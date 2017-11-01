Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Mentally Challenged Woman And Man "Healed" By Pastor In Ibadan (Photos) (10783 Views)

The pastor who also met the mentally unstable woman in Ibadan, is said to have healed the woman after praying for her too as she was taken to the hospital after her deliverance.



A pastor reportedly healed a mentally challenged man and an insane woman in Ibadan, Oyo state capital. According to reports, the pastor first spotted the mentally unstable man in Ibadan as he reportedly healed him after prayers. The man's hair was shaved as new clothes were provided for him after the deliverance.The pastor who also met the mentally unstable woman in Ibadan, is said to have healed the woman after praying for her too as she was taken to the hospital after her deliverance.

cc; lalasticlala

God is greatest. 30 Likes 2 Shares









Jesus is still in the business of healing and delivering the sick and afflicted.



I thank God particularly for the deliverance and restoration of the mentally challenged man.



The devil is a loser!



Hallelujah! 9 Likes 1 Share

OK can somebody shout allelujah 11 Likes

Only God can do this.. 9 Likes 1 Share

Good one. Jesus went about doing good (meeting those on the street, healing and caring for all). This is how Christianity should be practiced 10 Likes 1 Share

nizce

Wow! He's a miracle working God!









Praise God ! 8 Likes 2 Shares

Praise de living God. 8 Likes 1 Share

We bless God for his healing! 10 Likes 1 Share

The business just began. 4 Likes

Jesus Christ is lord. 10 Likes 1 Share

God is good. If you really want to know true pastors and evangelists, just go to villages and remote towns. Even their prayer points and follow up fellowship is top notch and spirit moved. Many of their genuine pastors do miracles first hands. Na this Kain man handbag dem dey carry up and down . I have witnessed such at our growing ups in kwara. They hardly come to cities, but if you want to see a materialistic, bling bling pastors, just transfer them from cities to villages, they either leave and resign from the parent church to start their own, or they see you as their enemy that want to punish them. 7 Likes 2 Shares

obicentlis:

The business just began. The business you open right? The business you open right? 1 Like



Mean while Mean while 13 Likes

Jesus is still doing it for his people. One look at that the man, you will know its not staged as some would claim. 4 Likes

obicentlis:

The business just began. Bros na wa for u o Bros na wa for u o 3 Likes

obicentlis:

The business just began. mumu, i was about leaving Ibadan when it happened. The traffic was jam cos of the incident, so dont say what you dont know. mumu, i was about leaving Ibadan when it happened. The traffic was jam cos of the incident, so dont say what you dont know. 8 Likes

Make him go Yaba or Aro.

More work of God for him to do there. 2 Likes

The Lord is good. 1 Like

what a mighty God we serve Wowwhat a mighty God we serve

God is powerful. Atheists, where una dey? 5 Likes

Naso. How come none of these guys below hv been healed by miracle pastors 3 Likes

That hair they cut from his head if you pack am and add some few things wey I no go mention here omo you don hit everlasting jackpot be dat o 1 Like 2 Shares

For some reasons, the real Pastors with the RAW power of God are not flamboyant or expensive, they always look so ordinary physically but they're loaded in Spirit.



I stand corrected. 6 Likes 1 Share

Gullible sheeple food is ready. I wonder how a dirty dada can be equated to a mad man. Clifford Orji pretended like a mad man for more than ten years. There's nothing people can't do for money. 5 Likes 2 Shares