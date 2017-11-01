₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mentally Challenged Woman And Man "Healed" By Pastor In Ibadan (Photos) by CastedDude: 7:12pm
A pastor reportedly healed a mentally challenged man and an insane woman in Ibadan, Oyo state capital. According to reports, the pastor first spotted the mentally unstable man in Ibadan as he reportedly healed him after prayers. The man's hair was shaved as new clothes were provided for him after the deliverance.
The pastor who also met the mentally unstable woman in Ibadan, is said to have healed the woman after praying for her too as she was taken to the hospital after her deliverance.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/pastor-reportedly-heals-mentally-unstable-man-woman-ibadan-photos.html
|Re: Mentally Challenged Woman And Man "Healed" By Pastor In Ibadan (Photos) by CastedDude: 7:13pm
|Re: Mentally Challenged Woman And Man "Healed" By Pastor In Ibadan (Photos) by CastedDude: 7:13pm
|Re: Mentally Challenged Woman And Man "Healed" By Pastor In Ibadan (Photos) by dnawah: 7:19pm
God is greatest.
|Re: Mentally Challenged Woman And Man "Healed" By Pastor In Ibadan (Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 7:20pm
Jesus is still in the business of healing and delivering the sick and afflicted.
I thank God particularly for the deliverance and restoration of the mentally challenged man.
The devil is a loser!
Jesus is alive and working wonders in the midst of us!
|Re: Mentally Challenged Woman And Man "Healed" By Pastor In Ibadan (Photos) by venai(m): 7:23pm
Hallelujah!
|Re: Mentally Challenged Woman And Man "Healed" By Pastor In Ibadan (Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 7:26pm
OK can somebody shout allelujah
|Re: Mentally Challenged Woman And Man "Healed" By Pastor In Ibadan (Photos) by Hofbrauhaus: 7:34pm
Only God can do this..
|Re: Mentally Challenged Woman And Man "Healed" By Pastor In Ibadan (Photos) by IMASTEX: 9:00pm
Good one. Jesus went about doing good (meeting those on the street, healing and caring for all). This is how Christianity should be practiced
|Re: Mentally Challenged Woman And Man "Healed" By Pastor In Ibadan (Photos) by miqos02(m): 9:00pm
nizce
|Re: Mentally Challenged Woman And Man "Healed" By Pastor In Ibadan (Photos) by Sharon6(f): 9:00pm
Wow! He's a miracle working God!
|Re: Mentally Challenged Woman And Man "Healed" By Pastor In Ibadan (Photos) by Nehyooh(m): 9:01pm
Praise God !
|Re: Mentally Challenged Woman And Man "Healed" By Pastor In Ibadan (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 9:01pm
Praise de living God.
|Re: Mentally Challenged Woman And Man "Healed" By Pastor In Ibadan (Photos) by sleek82(m): 9:01pm
We bless God for his healing!
|Re: Mentally Challenged Woman And Man "Healed" By Pastor In Ibadan (Photos) by obicentlis: 9:02pm
The business just began.
|Re: Mentally Challenged Woman And Man "Healed" By Pastor In Ibadan (Photos) by Olabenjamen22(m): 9:02pm
Jesus Christ is lord.
|Re: Mentally Challenged Woman And Man "Healed" By Pastor In Ibadan (Photos) by priceaction: 9:03pm
God is good. If you really want to know true pastors and evangelists, just go to villages and remote towns. Even their prayer points and follow up fellowship is top notch and spirit moved. Many of their genuine pastors do miracles first hands. Na this Kain man handbag dem dey carry up and down . I have witnessed such at our growing ups in kwara. They hardly come to cities, but if you want to see a materialistic, bling bling pastors, just transfer them from cities to villages, they either leave and resign from the parent church to start their own, or they see you as their enemy that want to punish them.
|Re: Mentally Challenged Woman And Man "Healed" By Pastor In Ibadan (Photos) by Olabenjamen22(m): 9:03pm
obicentlis:The business you open right?
|Re: Mentally Challenged Woman And Man "Healed" By Pastor In Ibadan (Photos) by silent10(m): 9:04pm
Mean while
|Re: Mentally Challenged Woman And Man "Healed" By Pastor In Ibadan (Photos) by zubydave(m): 9:04pm
Jesus is still doing it for his people. One look at that the man, you will know its not staged as some would claim.
|Re: Mentally Challenged Woman And Man "Healed" By Pastor In Ibadan (Photos) by sagieramos(m): 9:04pm
|Re: Mentally Challenged Woman And Man "Healed" By Pastor In Ibadan (Photos) by zubydave(m): 9:06pm
obicentlis:Bros na wa for u o
|Re: Mentally Challenged Woman And Man "Healed" By Pastor In Ibadan (Photos) by oviejnr(m): 9:06pm
obicentlis:mumu, i was about leaving Ibadan when it happened. The traffic was jam cos of the incident, so dont say what you dont know.
8 Likes
|Re: Mentally Challenged Woman And Man "Healed" By Pastor In Ibadan (Photos) by adezjamz(m): 9:06pm
Make him go Yaba or Aro.
More work of God for him to do there.
|Re: Mentally Challenged Woman And Man "Healed" By Pastor In Ibadan (Photos) by ettybaba(m): 9:06pm
The Lord is good.
|Re: Mentally Challenged Woman And Man "Healed" By Pastor In Ibadan (Photos) by IgedeBushBoy(m): 9:06pm
Wow what a mighty God we serve
|Re: Mentally Challenged Woman And Man "Healed" By Pastor In Ibadan (Photos) by Gotze1: 9:06pm
God is powerful. Atheists, where una dey?
|Re: Mentally Challenged Woman And Man "Healed" By Pastor In Ibadan (Photos) by yeyerolling: 9:08pm
Naso. How come none of these guys below hv been healed by miracle pastors
|Re: Mentally Challenged Woman And Man "Healed" By Pastor In Ibadan (Photos) by IYANGBALI: 9:10pm
That hair they cut from his head if you pack am and add some few things wey I no go mention here omo you don hit everlasting jackpot be dat o
|Re: Mentally Challenged Woman And Man "Healed" By Pastor In Ibadan (Photos) by Speakdatruth: 9:10pm
For some reasons, the real Pastors with the RAW power of God are not flamboyant or expensive, they always look so ordinary physically but they're loaded in Spirit.
I stand corrected.
|Re: Mentally Challenged Woman And Man "Healed" By Pastor In Ibadan (Photos) by 0temAtum: 9:10pm
Gullible sheeple food is ready. I wonder how a dirty dada can be equated to a mad man. Clifford Orji pretended like a mad man for more than ten years. There's nothing people can't do for money.
|Re: Mentally Challenged Woman And Man "Healed" By Pastor In Ibadan (Photos) by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 9:12pm
Sharpaly make d carry d pastor make him enta yaba left go release some guys
