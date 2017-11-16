₦airaland Forum

Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by bouncenews2: 1:31pm
Senator Ali Ndume may be back in the senate following his six-month suspension, but things won't get back to normal just yet for him.

Senate president, Bukola Saraki during the plenary session ignored the special requests of the returning senator who resumed on Wednesday from his six-month suspension by the Senate.

Ali Ndume had wanted his return to be grand but he did not get his wish.

The points of order he raised were all waved aside by the Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Ndume, on Wednesday, raised a point of order to speak on the North-East Development Commission and the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke.

He said, “You know that I have been away for seven and a half months and today, we all know that in my absence, we lost distinguished Senator Isiaka Adeleke, who was sitting right behind me and I used to call him my landlord. I didn’t have the opportunity to pay my tribute. I want to appeal to this Senate to, again, stand for a minute silence and pray for the repose of his soul.

“Secondly, also in my absence, the much-desired bill for the establishment of the North-East Development Commission sponsored by myself and distinguished Senator Kabiru Gaya was signed into law by Mr. President.

“Also in my absence, this Senate magnanimously and unanimously sponsored a bill for the adequate funding of that commission. In view of that, I want to thank everybody who contributed in one way or the other. But most importantly, I want the house to observe a minute silence in honour of our brother, Isiaka Adeleke.”

In his remark, President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, said, “Your point of order is noted,” asking the Majority Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan, to proceed with the next item on the Order Paper.


Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by olasaad(f): 1:51pm
Thank god they don't observed a minute silent for you, so move on as you don't expect them to go back to the past just for you

Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by Angelb4: 2:38pm
In politics, there is neither permanent friend nor permanent enemy. They will be alright. Are they not in thesame party?
Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by SmellingAnus(m): 2:38pm
Lol... That's politics for you... No permanent friends... Only permanent interest...

Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by siraj1402(m): 2:39pm
Not too good.
Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by miqos02(m): 2:39pm
so??
Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by Chevronstaff: 2:39pm
Highest minimum wage in Africa - Morocco. Highest paid teachers and lecturers in Africa - South Africa.
Highest paid Doctors in Africa - South Africa.
Highest paid Politicians/Lawmakers in the world - Nigeria. This says a lot about Nigeria as a country......

Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by SaAbbas(m): 2:40pm
But
Saraki
why
Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by CarlyX8(m): 2:40pm
Garbage, lies... Nothing is real in Nigeria politics
Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by jamexborn(m): 2:40pm
Ok
Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by MANNABBQGRILLS: 2:40pm
The guys disturbing the country...

Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by free2ryhme: 2:41pm
Na dem sabi

Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by jieta: 2:41pm
so you expect the Senate to wait for you.
Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by millionboi2: 2:41pm
Sturbn ndume
Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by kernel505: 2:41pm
Hahahahah... Ali Nkume �

Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by uwin(m): 2:41pm
Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by kennynelcon(m): 2:41pm
Welcome back, look before you leap next time.
Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by Fianze93(m): 2:41pm
He must be stupid for thinking the senate would go back to observing a minute silence for the late Senator. Doesn't he know that another Adeleke is already dancing all type of celebratory Dance?

Nice one Saraki

Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by Dannyset(m): 2:41pm
Mtchewww!
How is that our business? You guys can begin to slap yourselves, we cease to care bro
Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by ekems2017(f): 2:41pm
I tire for him. Notice me is what he wants forgetting that it will be tough for him





olasaad:
Thank god they don't observed a minute silent for you, so move on as you don't expect them to go back to the past just for you

Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by NwaAmaikpe: 2:42pm
shocked


It's unfortunate,
Bukola Saraki will be 55years old in December yet he still suffers from youthful exuberance.
Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by asawanathegreat(m): 2:42pm
This man should be sent parking from the senate
Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by magzey: 2:42pm
This guy issorite?
Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by BruncleZuma: 2:43pm
And the naira rate against the dollar equalised.... congratulations Nigerians we can now buy First Class Tickets to London for 1500N

Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by rane06(f): 2:43pm
Their job, their party, their problem
Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by translux: 2:46pm
Interesting...
LIST OF MINIMUM WAGES BY COUNTRIES OF THE WORLD.
1. Nigeria - $38 (N18,000).
2. Algeria - $175 (N83,000).
3. Belgium - $1,738 (N810,000).
4. Cameroun - 36, 270CFA ($75) N38,000.
5. Chad - $120 (N60,000).
6. Denmark - $1,820 (N900,000).
7. Libya - $430 (N190,000).
8. Japan - $1000 (N450,000).
9. Cote D'ivoire -36,607CFA $72.
10. New Zealand -$3,187 (N1.4m).
11. Luxemburg - $2,500 (N1.1m).
12. Spain - $760. (N300,000).
13. Switzerland - $5,620 - N2.5m.
14. USA - $11 per hour.
Ironically, Nigeria politicians earn the highest salaries the whole world. In Luxemburg where minimum wage is $2,500, their lawmakers are paid $7,400. In Libya where minimum wage is $430, law-makers earn $3000. In Nigeria where minimum wage is $38 (N18,000), law-makers earn $65,000 (N29m).
How long will this continue

Don't stop sharing till it reaches our politicians maybe that will change something. This country must change for real! Share!!!

Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by Burger01(m): 2:47pm
Thieves... angry

Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by tunary(m): 2:47pm
LOL
EYE PUNCH FOR THE GUY
Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by Papaaldrich: 2:48pm
zero love.





Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by emmabest2000(m): 2:48pm

Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by bigerboy200: 2:48pm
rane06:
Their job, their party, their problem
Our problem to.

