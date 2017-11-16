₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,913,243 members, 3,916,082 topics. Date: Thursday, 16 November 2017 at 04:27 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate (14297 Views)
APC Endorses Removal Of Ndume As Senate Leader, Congratulates Lawan / APC Caucus Sacks Ndume As Senate Leader, Names replacement / Released Chibok Girls And Ali Ndume Strike A Pose (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by bouncenews2: 1:31pm
Senator Ali Ndume may be back in the senate following his six-month suspension, but things won't get back to normal just yet for him.
Source: http://news.bounce.ng/Content/saraki-shuns-ali-ndume-20171116
|Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by olasaad(f): 1:51pm
Thank god they don't observed a minute silent for you, so move on as you don't expect them to go back to the past just for you
5 Likes
|Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by Angelb4: 2:38pm
In politics, there is neither permanent friend nor permanent enemy. They will be alright. Are they not in thesame party?
|Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by SmellingAnus(m): 2:38pm
Lol... That's politics for you... No permanent friends... Only permanent interest...
2 Likes
|Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by siraj1402(m): 2:39pm
Not too good.
Anyway all your bitcoin
Call 08036534549
|Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by miqos02(m): 2:39pm
so??
|Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by Chevronstaff: 2:39pm
Highest minimum wage in Africa - Morocco. Highest paid teachers and lecturers in Africa - South Africa.
Highest paid Doctors in Africa - South Africa.
Highest paid Politicians/Lawmakers in the world - Nigeria. This says a lot about Nigeria as a country......
37 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by SaAbbas(m): 2:40pm
But
Saraki
why
|Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by CarlyX8(m): 2:40pm
Garbage, lies... Nothing is real in Nigeria politics
|Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by jamexborn(m): 2:40pm
Ok
|Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by MANNABBQGRILLS: 2:40pm
The guys disturbing the country...
Are you a lover of BARBECUE? If YES, check our signature
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by free2ryhme: 2:41pm
Na dem sabi
1 Like
|Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by jieta: 2:41pm
so you expect the Senate to wait for you.
|Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by millionboi2: 2:41pm
Sturbn ndume
|Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by kernel505: 2:41pm
Hahahahah... Ali Nkume �
1 Like
|Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by uwin(m): 2:41pm
WE ARE HERE https://mayfortmall.com
|Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by kennynelcon(m): 2:41pm
Welcome back, look before you leap next time.
|Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by Fianze93(m): 2:41pm
He must be stupid for thinking the senate would go back to observing a minute silence for the late Senator. Doesn't he know that another Adeleke is already dancing all type of celebratory Dance?
Nice one Saraki
3 Likes
|Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by Dannyset(m): 2:41pm
Mtchewww!
How is that our business? You guys can begin to slap yourselves, we cease to care bro
|Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by ekems2017(f): 2:41pm
I tire for him. Notice me is what he wants forgetting that it will be tough for him
olasaad:
1 Like
|Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by NwaAmaikpe: 2:42pm
It's unfortunate,
Bukola Saraki will be 55years old in December yet he still suffers from youthful exuberance.
|Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by asawanathegreat(m): 2:42pm
This man should be sent parking from the senate
|Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by magzey: 2:42pm
This guy issorite?
|Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by BruncleZuma: 2:43pm
And the naira rate against the dollar equalised.... congratulations Nigerians we can now buy First Class Tickets to London for 1500N
1 Like
|Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by rane06(f): 2:43pm
Their job, their party, their problem
|Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by translux: 2:46pm
Interesting...
LIST OF MINIMUM WAGES BY COUNTRIES OF THE WORLD.
1. Nigeria - $38 (N18,000).
2. Algeria - $175 (N83,000).
3. Belgium - $1,738 (N810,000).
4. Cameroun - 36, 270CFA ($75) N38,000.
5. Chad - $120 (N60,000).
6. Denmark - $1,820 (N900,000).
7. Libya - $430 (N190,000).
8. Japan - $1000 (N450,000).
9. Cote D'ivoire -36,607CFA $72.
10. New Zealand -$3,187 (N1.4m).
11. Luxemburg - $2,500 (N1.1m).
12. Spain - $760. (N300,000).
13. Switzerland - $5,620 - N2.5m.
14. USA - $11 per hour.
Ironically, Nigeria politicians earn the highest salaries the whole world. In Luxemburg where minimum wage is $2,500, their lawmakers are paid $7,400. In Libya where minimum wage is $430, law-makers earn $3000. In Nigeria where minimum wage is $38 (N18,000), law-makers earn $65,000 (N29m).
How long will this continue
Don't stop sharing till it reaches our politicians maybe that will change something. This country must change for real! Share!!!
9 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by Burger01(m): 2:47pm
Thieves...
2 Likes
|Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by tunary(m): 2:47pm
LOL
EYE PUNCH FOR THE GUY
|Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by Papaaldrich: 2:48pm
zero love.
for more visit aacpointers.blogspot.com
|Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by emmabest2000(m): 2:48pm
1 Share
|Re: Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate by bigerboy200: 2:48pm
rane06:Our problem to.
Police Arrest Zamfara APGA Governorship Candidate For Ballot Box Snatching / Kaduna Government Break Fast With Labour Leaders Tonight / Buhari Approves Fresh Probe Into Missing Chibok Girls
Viewing this topic: luqmanov, Omen100(m), lordgideon, Haywhey, fredosky111(m), Coded7, Protagonist(m), VictorAB, tobeson(m), evexx1(f), MrigweC(m), aklas87, ndat(m), Bakbillz44(m), runtoman, azeedrees1(m), shegzxxy(m), Mambox, papawember2016(m), yomifola(m), tomwallex(m), Philipirine(m), Maximart, wizzytm(m), Ladiva, holuphisayor(m), Augustus79, DonProphet, luminus83, lordkush, bigeliot(m), Aol360, olasunkanmy073(m), 2shaezik(m), untainted, MyPrinceMeLuv(m), A7(m), baconline(m) and 105 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9