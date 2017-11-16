Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Bukola Saraki Shuns Ali Ndume As He Returns To Senate (14297 Views)

Senator Ali Ndume may be back in the senate following his six-month suspension, but things won't get back to normal just yet for him.



Senate president, Bukola Saraki during the plenary session ignored the special requests of the returning senator who resumed on Wednesday from his six-month suspension by the Senate.



Ali Ndume had wanted his return to be grand but he did not get his wish.



The points of order he raised were all waved aside by the Senate President Bukola Saraki.



Ndume, on Wednesday, raised a point of order to speak on the North-East Development Commission and the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke.



He said, “You know that I have been away for seven and a half months and today, we all know that in my absence, we lost distinguished Senator Isiaka Adeleke, who was sitting right behind me and I used to call him my landlord. I didn’t have the opportunity to pay my tribute. I want to appeal to this Senate to, again, stand for a minute silence and pray for the repose of his soul.



“Secondly, also in my absence, the much-desired bill for the establishment of the North-East Development Commission sponsored by myself and distinguished Senator Kabiru Gaya was signed into law by Mr. President.



“Also in my absence, this Senate magnanimously and unanimously sponsored a bill for the adequate funding of that commission. In view of that, I want to thank everybody who contributed in one way or the other. But most importantly, I want the house to observe a minute silence in honour of our brother, Isiaka Adeleke.”



In his remark, President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, said, “Your point of order is noted,” asking the Majority Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan, to proceed with the next item on the Order Paper.





Source: http://news.bounce.ng/Content/saraki-shuns-ali-ndume-20171116

Thank god they don't observed a minute silent for you, so move on as you don't expect them to go back to the past just for you 5 Likes

In politics, there is neither permanent friend nor permanent enemy. They will be alright. Are they not in thesame party?

Lol... That's politics for you... No permanent friends... Only permanent interest... 2 Likes

Not too good.

so??

Saraki

why ButSarakiwhy

Garbage, lies... Nothing is real in Nigeria politics

Ok

The guys disturbing the country...



Na dem sabi 1 Like

so you expect the Senate to wait for you.

Sturbn ndume

Hahahahah... Ali Nkume � 1 Like

Welcome back, look before you leap next time.

He must be stupid for thinking the senate would go back to observing a minute silence for the late Senator. Doesn't he know that another Adeleke is already dancing all type of celebratory Dance?



Nice one Saraki 3 Likes

Mtchewww!

How is that our business? You guys can begin to slap yourselves, we cease to care bro













olasaad:

Thank god they don't observed a minute silent for you, so move on as you don't expect them to go back to the past just for you I tire for him. Notice me is what he wants forgetting that it will be tough for him 1 Like







It's unfortunate,

Bukola Saraki will be 55years old in December yet he still suffers from youthful exuberance. It's unfortunate,Bukola Saraki will be 55years old in December yet he still suffers from youthful exuberance.

This man should be sent parking from the senate

This guy issorite?

And the naira rate against the dollar equalised.... congratulations Nigerians we can now buy First Class Tickets to London for 1500N



1 Like

Their job, their party, their problem



Thieves... 2 Likes

LOL

EYE PUNCH FOR THE GUY

zero love.











1 Share