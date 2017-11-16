₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,913,392 members, 3,916,593 topics. Date: Thursday, 16 November 2017 at 10:10 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Gilbert Bukenya Staring At A Lady's Chest. Photo Sparks Reactions (792 Views)
"I Will Marry You" - Oyinbo Man Tells Busty Nigerian Lady Frying Puff Puf Online / The Pains Of A Busty Lady / The Busty Lady That Caused Stir In Ikeja In New Pictures (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Gilbert Bukenya Staring At A Lady's Chest. Photo Sparks Reactions by NEHLIVE: 3:54pm
Former Vice President Gilbert Bukenya has declared to friends his love for gorgeous girls and a wild party enviroment.
‘I like juicy women, they give me life,’ the elderly man was quoted as saying.
Bukenya who at the weekend, was snapped looking at a a busty girl lovingly told close pals that being with beautiful and young women keeps him alive and happy, after the photos went viral sparking reactions.
A friend to the former VP called one of the newspaper RP, which had reported it to complain that the media was depicting Bukenya in bad light and as a pest.
A close confidant of Bukenya for many years however reportedly dispelled stories that the former vice president was on a sexual rampage with young girls.
‘Gilbert is not very happy that you depict him in bad light. He wants you to correct the bad impression you have created that he’s an irresponsible person.’
He added: ‘These are his friends and they trust him. He doesn’t hurt them, he’s a free spirited man with no arrogance of big person. These are all adults and they come visit him with their friends. He feels comfortable with them. He likes young people, they make him feel happy and alive. There is nothing wrong with having a celebration with friends. All these pictures are taken in public, at a party with many other people in attendance. It is unfair to make it look like this was some secret event. There is nothing to hide. Having a party is not shameful, being happy is not a scandal.’
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/pics-of-exuganda-vice-presidents-eyes-fixed-on-young-busty-lady-stir-reaction
|Re: Gilbert Bukenya Staring At A Lady's Chest. Photo Sparks Reactions by NEHLIVE: 3:55pm
more
|Re: Gilbert Bukenya Staring At A Lady's Chest. Photo Sparks Reactions by MhizzAJ(f): 4:10pm
Men would naturally lust after younger women No big deal...That's his business
|Re: Gilbert Bukenya Staring At A Lady's Chest. Photo Sparks Reactions by loneatar: 4:16pm
MhizzAJ:Dear not every men though their is difference between lust and mere look
|Re: Gilbert Bukenya Staring At A Lady's Chest. Photo Sparks Reactions by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:09pm
.
|Re: Gilbert Bukenya Staring At A Lady's Chest. Photo Sparks Reactions by plauba(m): 10:09pm
Just negodu
|Re: Gilbert Bukenya Staring At A Lady's Chest. Photo Sparks Reactions by Austindark(m): 10:09pm
Ok
|Re: Gilbert Bukenya Staring At A Lady's Chest. Photo Sparks Reactions by lilfreezy: 10:09pm
|Re: Gilbert Bukenya Staring At A Lady's Chest. Photo Sparks Reactions by psalmhorah(m): 10:10pm
(0) (Reply)
What Can I Do To Get Her Back / Secrets To Get Him:relationship Help After A Break Up To Get Him Back. / She Is Waiting For Your Comments!
Viewing this topic: Hiccups, Caveman2, Gamuguma(m), timilynx(m), Saao(m), Osinowoosibanjo(m), Mayflowa(m), Lexusgs430, orukuruku(m), aji2015, Skelel, POTUSUK, jkingx(m), Albion05, RaymondJones(m), Bolorunduro, user147, sKeetz(m), jameslojohn(m), baddest04, shinasheff(m), Endybest2424(m), Questyjayblack(m), laescatua(m), queone(m), MANNABBQGRILLS, kingsley989(m), mammanbawa, blacksand(f), Austindark(m), wasbas(f), winnerz, abdulkabirO(m), paulbets, SenorMcSlyl(m), klinting, jobaltol, ip2121918021(m), Ebukax(f), plauba(m), Emezy(m), lonelydora(m), stambouli, Alcatraz005, zionglory(m), Atro(m), corlarthey, Rooney44(m), codemarshal08(m), lancee(m), stunner7(m), DeRuggedProf, Princehojay(m), Evesoplc(m), opelyem(m), Acheron, Osama10(m), Mekanus(m), SAMAYODELE(m), Udembaaham, drake2(m), goodman3(m), Surestdick(m), WetinConsignMe, standfit5(m), jonaifame22(m), EMMAHOT(m), Lyord69(m), chynie, psalmhorah(m), zakson4real(m), Kayx, wiseone10, Theakthedream, sinorte, greatnow, Vello(m), Divsy(f), femiman007(m), Akorede001(m), holluwai(m), ijoba22(m), lilfreezy, Obidavies, aril, Poops, doncafu(m), Jaskulaini432, philchudi, elOnuh(m), anochuko01(m), Chommieblaq(f), Topol99, sikells(m), shola0505, youngoak(m), phillsayo(m), Ebemusty(m), KiloD, BMTCN, ab1x, Kewuru, lebete3000, seyijobi(m), grinface98(m), BiafraMyAss(m), OnowuOra(m), valhen, cooltola(m), serenegroup(m), SydneyBrown(f), Vanityupnvanity(m), jovialswag(m), meldoman8773(m), raydboi(m), yale001(f), brightk(m), chukxy, kroger, EkoAcademy, morounkola(f), nextstep(m), Bambless1(m) and 187 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17