₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,913,863 members, 3,918,197 topics. Date: Friday, 17 November 2017 at 04:58 PM

Buhari’s Visit Rekindles Ebonyi APC Leadership Tussle - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari’s Visit Rekindles Ebonyi APC Leadership Tussle (2496 Views)

The Day Ebonyi APC Sold Their Conscience By Philip Nweze / Ebonyi APC Supporters Vandalise Government Facilities / Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Buhari’s Visit Rekindles Ebonyi APC Leadership Tussle by OrientDailyNews: 2:31pm
By Sunday Agbo, Abakaliki


‎President Muhammadu Buhari’s working visit to Ebonyi State have re-ignited the lingering leadership tussle rocking the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as it had polarised the opposition party along two factions.

Orient Daily gathered that Buhari held a closed-door meeting with some select stakeholders of APC at the Presidential Lodge, Ebonyi State during which members of the faction of the party led by the embattled chairman, Ben Nwobasi, who is loyal to Senator Julius Ali Ucha, ‎were allegedly banned from participating in the meeting before the President intervened.

‎The meeting, which was attended by members of both factions, one headed by the factional chairman, Pastor Eze Nwachukwu and the embattled chairman, Ben Nwobasi, ended in a deadlock as both factions threw banters at each other with accusations and counter accusations.

Some of the issues, it was learned that dominated the discourse between the President and the APC stakeholders during the close-door meeting, was who becomes the authentic chairman of the party in the state. Other issues include the loan sought by the state government, alleged maltreatment of the APC by PDP in the state, among others.

However, in their reactions, some of participants made contradictory statements. While the factional chairman, Pastor Eze Nwachukwu, a loyalist to the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, described the meeting as a landmark achievement for the party as it provided a rare opportunity for them to ‎officially report to the President the alleged ruthless treatment meted on them by the present administration of PDP under David Nweze Umahi, the other faction by Ben Nwobasi said he remains the authentic chairman of APC in Ebonyi State.

Moreover, Eze Nwachukwu dismissed any crisis in the party, stating that the leadership crisis rocking the party has been resolved. But Nwobasi and others refuted the claims by Nwachukwu, saying that the matter is still in court.

‎Nwachukwu said, ” The President graciously granted the APC family in Ebonyi State the opportunity to interact with him and it was successful. We presented our challenges, the humiliations, impunity and the callousness of the present government in Ebonyi State. The pains and the afflictions he has unleashed on the APC family. We made them clearly to Mr. President. We are happy because he has given us the assurance to address them in fullness even as we prepare to receive our national chairman tomorrow to recruit more members.

“The leadership crisis in the party is gone because today, I made a presentation to Mr. President ‎and it was clearly acknowledged. Like the 13-member working committee has returned on the 13th before the arrival of Mr. President. So, the crisis is over,” he stated.

But Nwobasi said that Mr. President lacks the capacity to resolve the crisis rocking the leadership of APC in Ebonyi State, adding that Nwachukwu lied when he announced that the crisis has been laid to rest.

‎”It is not true that the leadership cr‎isis rocking the party has been resolved. The matters are still in court. One of them will be coming up on the 23rd. The first judgement we got, they have appealed it at the court of appeal, Enugu. So, if he is telling you that the matter is over, he is fabricating some lies.

“I am still the authentic and elected APC chairman in Ebonyi state. There is no provision of caretaker position in the party’s constitution. I can give you documents from the national secretary which shows that his appointment as a caretaker is illegal.

“None of my members joined the group headed by the caretaker chairman. If you would not mind, I can speak for them because we were asked to come with 10 persons from each group. And as you can see, none of them is here because we came with our leaders. So, it is not true.

“You do not expect the visit of Mr. President to resolve the crisis rocking the party. The President is not a party leader. He is not the party executive. He is not the national chairman of the party. The President would not ordinarily delve into a matter that does not concern him.

“The President has advised us because they made a lot of allegations against the state government that the state government has revoked a lot of Certificate of Occupancy of the son of Chibueze Agbo.

“They also said that the loan in question should not be granted. But the President in his wisdom has advised us to work as a team and opposition so that we can work, and win election come 2019”, he disclosed.

Meanwhile, The National coordinator of a group known as Initiatives for Demonstrating Change, Comrade Chinedu Ogah, has called on the Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi and other south-east governors not in All Progressives Congress (APC) to defect to the party to enable them benefit from the policies and programmes of the APC-led government.

Ogah, who participated in the closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Lodge, said in Abakaliki that the authentic chairman of the party is Ben Nwobasi.

He distanced the faction led by Nwobasi from the plot by the Nwachukwu-led group to stop the African Development Bank (AFDB) and Islamic Development Bank (IDB) loan for the construction of Ring roads in the state.

‎”The meeting with the President is a welcome development. ‎We met with him as APC members in Ebonyi State. He came into Ebonyi as our leader and we appreciated the rousing welcome given to him. Irrespective of the fact that our governor is a PDP member, he was able to attract the President to Ebonyi State; that is to show there is a cordial relationship.

“So, what we are saying is that whatever we can do to move Ebonyi State forward, we should do it. We are not party to anybody working against the development of Ebonyi State. We welcome the construction of the ring road. If there is anything that could be done for the ring road to be constructed, Umahi should do it.‎ The ring road will benefit me particularly because, it cut across my local government area”, he said.

He called on members in the All Progressives Congress who are lamenting the closure of their property by the Ebonyi State government to pay their tax, warning that Ebonyi people should be able to distinguish political matter from personal altercation.

‎He said, “If anybody is complaining that his property was closed by the state government, mine was also closed some time ago. It is not political. You have to follow the law and pay state tax. If you did not pay and your property is closed, it should not be interpreted to be political. There are things we do not need to drag into politics. We should treat political matters politically and different from personal matters.

“What we are saying is that the chairman of APC in Ebonyi State is Nwobasi. Whoever is parading himself as APC chairman in the state is making mockery of himself. There is nothing like reconciliation in Ebonyi State APC. They are just deceiving themselves. Nobody can stay in his house and call himself APC chairman. We have not reconciled. There are still factions in APC in Ebonyi State. Nobody locked us out. The truth is that they first forwarded their names when we came in, we forwarded our names and it was acknowledged by Mr. President. We all entered, and the meeting was held.

“What we are talking about is the grassroots. We are talking about winning election. It is not about staying in your house and dishing out instructions. We are talking about how APC will win election. We are urging the governor of Ebonyi State to come into APC. It is not about staying outside. He should come to APC let us do the politics.

“If the south-east governors come into APC, we will unite and get what we want from the federal government.‎ As a governor of PDP, he cannot join in caucus meeting. If he joins APC, he will be part of the caucus and with the relationship he has established with the president, he will have a soft landing. And that is why we are saying that he should join us.

“The door is open. We are welcoming everybody to come to APC. There is no how the governor will join APC that we will not be great. Recall what happened when the new PDP was formed when Rotimi Amaechi and others decamped, they are the one that drive the new PDP. What we are saying is that all the governors in the south east should come and join the APC so that we can build a united house and united Nigeria.”

http://orientdailynews.com.ng/politics/buharis-rekindles-ebonyi-apc-leadership/
Re: Buhari’s Visit Rekindles Ebonyi APC Leadership Tussle by miqos02(m): 4:10pm
heard
Re: Buhari’s Visit Rekindles Ebonyi APC Leadership Tussle by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 4:10pm
grin Join APC and lose your seat as the governor sad


Useless governors

1 Like

Re: Buhari’s Visit Rekindles Ebonyi APC Leadership Tussle by Tuljaking: 4:10pm
Sai baba




Facebook Page Capable Of Promotion With Huge Traffic Needed - Programming -
WHATSAPP
08169328161
Re: Buhari’s Visit Rekindles Ebonyi APC Leadership Tussle by Promismike(m): 4:12pm
Hope the idiot has gone back.

5%ters don't need him.

I was impressed when i saw it was only few persons that came to see the presidiot.

NO CROWD. The hatred is mutual.
Re: Buhari’s Visit Rekindles Ebonyi APC Leadership Tussle by tlops(m): 4:15pm
so they thought APC was dead in their state and now Bubu has come to revitalize it.
Re: Buhari’s Visit Rekindles Ebonyi APC Leadership Tussle by dokiOloye(m): 4:18pm
There is no crisis in Ebonyi APC.
Ebonyi state has only one state chairman who is Hon Ben Nwobashi.
Ogbonnaya Onu never imagined that d opposition to which he belongs to would ever win presidential election and he abandoned d party at d state level even before 2011 when d then ANPP candidate senator Ucha made a good showing in d governorship elections and would've been declared if not for d PDP rigging machine.
He is now fighting tooth and nail to hijack d party by getting someone to stay in his house and declare himself APC state chairman when there is a chairman that was elected in 2013 when d party had its congresses all over d country.
Re: Buhari’s Visit Rekindles Ebonyi APC Leadership Tussle by adult91: 4:18pm
Am I the only one who saw pastor Eze Nwachukwu as a factional chairman? Pastors and politics
Re: Buhari’s Visit Rekindles Ebonyi APC Leadership Tussle by Promismike(m): 4:21pm
Om
Re: Buhari’s Visit Rekindles Ebonyi APC Leadership Tussle by CarlyX8(m): 4:23pm
Him just dey move around dey raise people hand, cattle rearer!!!
Re: Buhari’s Visit Rekindles Ebonyi APC Leadership Tussle by Princedaniel: 4:29pm
Wow
Re: Buhari’s Visit Rekindles Ebonyi APC Leadership Tussle by ejnu: 4:32pm
SOCIAL COMMUNITY MANAGER JOB DESCRIPTION NEEDED IN LAGOS

About DATING TO WEDDING

DTW is a relationship matchmaking forum for singles that are serious about finding lasting love and are ready to settle down. We believe that real happiness starts with a truly like-minded match, which is why our passion is helping compatible singles connect.
It is a hub for Africans based anywhere across Africa as well as African communities in UK, USA, Europe, Canada and so on
We are simply about Creating Relationships and Connecting Soulmates

About the Role
This is a very fascinating role and very different from the regular job position. You get paid to help people find love

As the Social Community Manager and Chief Matchmaker, you will be the face of DTW brand community, managing communications in both directions. The digital-savvy employee is responsible for all communications, PR, social media, events, and content creation, among other things.

You will be the Chief Relationship Matchmaker for the platform with duties ranging from reviewing clients’ questionnaires and doing in-depth assessments of who could be a good match for whom.
Phone calls, emails, and customer relationship management.
Setting up events – valentine, special dating and networking events, beach specials and so on as well as providing dating advice, coaching, and guidance to clients

It is a rewarding, high paying career that lets you use your people skills to help singles find love and marriage.

As a successful matchmaker, everyone will want to be your friend, and if you are good at your job, you will never be short of wedding invitations. You’ll have a reputation as a fascinating person who took a unique career path and you’ll gain the level of respect that comes with the profession.


What We Looking for?

Are you a connector of humans?
Do people feel great comfort with you?
Do people trust opening up and sharing their hearts desires with you?
Are you a great listener and love to help, advice, and proffer mature relationship tips and counseling.
You have a knack for connecting people due to your innate intuitive character.
Our platform has the potentials to be one of the biggest African-based marriage matchmaking platforms within 2 to 5 years. This means, following training, you will be connecting and managing the platform from the get-go with list of potential clients, those who have expressed an earnest interest in our matchmaking services. You will have access to valuable data and resources

So, don’t apply unless you’re serious, don’t have the passion, unqualified or just looking for job


Your TEAM

You will be working with a fantastic team of Web Designers & Developers, Graphics and Multimedia Designers, Digital Media Marketer, Senior Marketing Executives, Business Development Managers as well a Deputy Social Community Manager


GENERAL JOB DESCRIPTION

In addition, you will

This is a Web 2.0 communications role, incorporating online tools and in-person networking to create relationships and ultimately build the DTW brand, both online and off.
Your responsibilities is as follows:
1. Content creation – writing blog posts, articles, newsletters, communications materials, and material for social media channels
2. Social media marketing – creating, managing and growing the company’s presence through blogs, Twitter, Facebook, and other strategically relevant online properties
3. Managing your community – effectively managing your various community platforms – Whatsapp/Telegram group as well as networking singles
3. Events and event planning – attending industry events, seminars, workshops in your city (within Lagos, Nigeria and Africa and other parts of the word – great opportunity to network and travel around the world) and planning meetups for your brand DTW community – Singles Hangouts, Singles Connect, Valentine Special, and other special meet-ups
4. Public relations – managing incoming media requests and building relationships with industry journalists; creating, executing and measuring media campaigns
5. Customer relations – the Community Manager is often responsible for customer support – answering questions however they come in (phone, e-mail, Twitter) and managing any online feedbacks
6. Communications/marketing strategy – the Community Manager is responsible for creating strategic marketing/communications plans to provide direction for the company’s public-facing communications
7. Analytics – Using Google Analytics and other measurement tools to provide reports on metrics, and continually find ways to improve on those metrics through testing and new initiatives
8. Business development – by liaising with Marketing Executives and Digital Media Marketing Manager, you will be working as a team to regularly develop marketing initiatives and ideas that would ensure self-sustainability of he platform

Skills We Looking Out for:
1. Outgoing personality – you will be required to walk into networking events and be comfortable introducing yourself
2. Writing skills – a background in journalism, mass communication, English and other related field or experience with writing will be an added advantage since you will be creating so much content for the Brand DTW
3. Romantic Relationship management – being able to advise and give tips singles on relationship, romance and sex will be vital to effectively manage this community
4. Can start and keep conversations flowing – having an impressive conversation flow and management will be crucial for this job
3. Social media experience – experience with social media tools isn’t a must, but it’s definitely helpful and cuts down on training.
4. Interest in your industry – a Community Manager needs to be passionate about what they do. If they’re not interested in your product or service move on
5. Willingness to work around the clock – being a Community Manager isn’t a 9-5 job. Make sure they understand that the job involves working some evenings and weekends, and responding to community members outside of work hours
6. Good employee –Great time management skills, ability to multitask, intelligence will be important for a Community Manager since you will be managing so many different areas of the community - someone smart who doesn’t get stressed under pressure
7. PR experience – having experience with public relations is a nice to have
8. Culture fit – this especially applies if you’re at a small company. The person needs to get along with your other employees and needs to mesh with the company’s culture

Requirements:
Experience developing and implementing tactical plans — including inspired and moderated solutions — that build and nurture online communities
Demonstrated expertise in engaging and activating community groups
Experience locating and engaging advocates within the community to foster dialogue
Demonstrated ability to work with client on developing on-brand messaging that best represents their voice and tone online and incentivizing user-generated content creation and sharing
Experience establishing metrics, gleaning community insights and reporting/recommending strategies that achieve marketing goals
Understanding what’s possible on the various technology platforms and the ability to educate and integrate the needs of clients, creative team and developers
Excellent communication skills and creative writing skills. If you have an entrepreneurial spirit, get excited about finding smarter ways to do things, and have a burning desire to be part of a winning team where you can truly make a difference, we want to meet you.

Send your application to manager@datingtowedding.com
NOTE: Residency in Lagos Mainland is better due to proximity to our two Lagos offices
Re: Buhari’s Visit Rekindles Ebonyi APC Leadership Tussle by gerreer27: 4:50pm
Wow!!!!!!!!!

Re: Buhari’s Visit Rekindles Ebonyi APC Leadership Tussle by Matrimonous: 4:51pm
Promismike:
Hope the idiot has gone back.

5%ters don't need him.

I was impressed when i saw it was only few persons that came to see the presidiot.

NO CROWD. The hatred is mutual.

Hahahahs,
Na waoow, take am easy o, bros.
Re: Buhari’s Visit Rekindles Ebonyi APC Leadership Tussle by PrecisionFx(m): 4:56pm
OrientDailyNews:


http://orientdailynews.com.ng/politics/buharis-rekindles-ebonyi-apc-leadership/





There's No APC in Ebonyi state.

(0) (Reply)

Abuja Bombings: Sss To Arraign Charles Okah / Bankole Is Our Official Candidate, Says Pdp / Court Extends Five Governors’ Terms

Viewing this topic: bmxshop, benn94(m), kokozain(m), Kedonojo(m), Ogoo23(m), donconior, smsuraj(m), gerreer27, Nasirukry, royale22(m), OJEROBIN, abujub(m), ucheicon(m), serikigoro, Cornerstone001, Factfinder1(f), Prollins, johnmark1234(m), donttouchme and 41 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.