The deputy governor of Imo state Prince Eze Madumere and newly wedded wife princess Chioma Rosemary Madumere welcomes bouncy baby girl after few months into their marriage. The D-gov shared photos of her and showered praises on the beautiful baby girl on his facebook page.



Cc: lalasticlala

This old warrant chief no gree?





Too bad for Africa 2 Likes

Still breeding kids at 65 3 Likes

Another baby statue loading 3 Likes

Congrats grandpa Baba baby

cool, congrats







Point of correction OP,



It is; "Imo State Deputy Governor and his third wife.."



This old buffoon who wears canvas even with Caftans has married, had kids and dumped two lovely women before he hitched this gold-digger.



And in his mind, she married him out of love.



If my memory serves me right, they just got married in June and she's already a mother in November?



Somebody needs to go run a paternity test. Point of correction OP,It is;This old buffoon who wears canvas even with Caftans has married, had kids and dumped two lovely women before he hitched this gold-digger.And in his mind, she married him out of love.If my memory serves me right, they just got married in June and she's already a mother in November?Somebody needs to go run a paternity test. 17 Likes 6 Shares

Is this his daughter or wife.....the woman looks like his daughter

All I can see is a man and his daughter and grand daughter 3 Likes

A statue is waiting for her.....





BTW, I heard rochas is planning to erect a statue of me, which will cost him 500million naira. Someone should pls tell him to give me the money instead, I will go and stand there myself. 6 Likes

Very silly and irresponsible man. I can imagine what the wife is enduring cause of money and power 1 Like 1 Share

nairavsdollars:

Still breeding kids at 65 The woman is still young na The woman is still young na

baby , na una God help sha. We na one iron bender born us 2 Likes

Statue of the baby loading......... 3 Likes

Welcome.

Welcome baby. . .Rochas over to you. Do the needful for the new baby

Unto us a child is given,and for the child shall a statue be erected 1 Like

NwaAmaikpe:



Drop am quick, I wan sleep Drop am quick, I wan sleep 5 Likes

ateamblezing:

Unto us a child is given,and for the child shall a statue be erected

when we go erect our own when we go erect our own

Little baby statue, coming soon!

Congratulation

O Lord do my own too in jesus name amen

noskcid:

Congratulation

O Lord do my own too in jesus name amen He will surely. As long as you have taken care of any medicals. He will surely. As long as you have taken care of any medicals.

will the kid get a statue erected and commissioned?... 1 Like

Nice one!

But are you sure this man had enough time to service the pregnancy time?

Nice one.

A military officer was given a 3-day leave to go and enjoy with his newly wedded wife. He arrived home and realized that his wife was in her menstrual period! He had to send an SOS message to headquarters, requesting for an extension of his leave days. He prepared his message in the usual military coded language. He wrote:

Soldier: Omega One, this is Omega Twelve. Danger on the field. Red in front. Leave extension requested. Do you read me? Red in front... passage not clear. Extend leave sir!!!

Headquarters replied:

This is Omega One. We read you loud and clear. The danger is minimal! Attack frm the back and resume immediately. Leave extension, denied! I repeat.... Attack with minimal force from the back and resume immediately... Way is clear from behind! Extension denied!

������� 5 Likes

rochas blike hmm...tell d sculpturist to build a new statue for the new baby afteall this my administration i can do and undo

Ok

congrats

TheKingdom:

This old warrant chief no gree?





Too bad for Africa Warrant Chief? Haba! Warrant Chief? Haba!

We would finally have a baby statue....

englishmart:

baby , na una God help sha. We na one iron bender born us Na u Iron bender born biko. Na u Iron bender born biko.

Congrat to them both