|Prince Eze Madumere And Chioma Rosemary Welcome Baby Girl by darbeelicous(f): 6:45pm
The deputy governor of Imo state Prince Eze Madumere and newly wedded wife princess Chioma Rosemary Madumere welcomes bouncy baby girl after few months into their marriage. The D-gov shared photos of her and showered praises on the beautiful baby girl on his facebook page.
|Re: Prince Eze Madumere And Chioma Rosemary Welcome Baby Girl by TheKingdom: 6:47pm
This old warrant chief no gree?
Too bad for Africa
|Re: Prince Eze Madumere And Chioma Rosemary Welcome Baby Girl by nairavsdollars: 7:14pm
Still breeding kids at 65
|Re: Prince Eze Madumere And Chioma Rosemary Welcome Baby Girl by thundafire: 7:17pm
Another baby statue loading
|Re: Prince Eze Madumere And Chioma Rosemary Welcome Baby Girl by olasaad(f): 7:49pm
Congrats
|Re: Prince Eze Madumere And Chioma Rosemary Welcome Baby Girl by miqos02(m): 9:49pm
cool, congrats
|Re: Prince Eze Madumere And Chioma Rosemary Welcome Baby Girl by NwaAmaikpe: 9:49pm
Point of correction OP,
It is; "Imo State Deputy Governor and his third wife.."
This old buffoon who wears canvas even with Caftans has married, had kids and dumped two lovely women before he hitched this gold-digger.
And in his mind, she married him out of love.
If my memory serves me right, they just got married in June and she's already a mother in November?
Somebody needs to go run a paternity test.
|Re: Prince Eze Madumere And Chioma Rosemary Welcome Baby Girl by Spanner4(m): 9:50pm
Is this his daughter or wife.....the woman looks like his daughter
All I can see is a man and his daughter and grand daughter
|Re: Prince Eze Madumere And Chioma Rosemary Welcome Baby Girl by Opiletool(m): 9:50pm
A statue is waiting for her.....
BTW, I heard rochas is planning to erect a statue of me, which will cost him 500million naira. Someone should pls tell him to give me the money instead, I will go and stand there myself.
|Re: Prince Eze Madumere And Chioma Rosemary Welcome Baby Girl by VampireeM(f): 9:51pm
Very silly and irresponsible man. I can imagine what the wife is enduring cause of money and power
|Re: Prince Eze Madumere And Chioma Rosemary Welcome Baby Girl by Charly68: 9:51pm
nairavsdollars:The woman is still young na
|Re: Prince Eze Madumere And Chioma Rosemary Welcome Baby Girl by englishmart(m): 9:51pm
baby , na una God help sha. We na one iron bender born us
|Re: Prince Eze Madumere And Chioma Rosemary Welcome Baby Girl by kkko(m): 9:52pm
Statue of the baby loading.........
|Re: Prince Eze Madumere And Chioma Rosemary Welcome Baby Girl by CarlyX8(m): 9:52pm
Welcome.
|Re: Prince Eze Madumere And Chioma Rosemary Welcome Baby Girl by IMASTEX: 9:52pm
Welcome baby. . .Rochas over to you. Do the needful for the new baby
|Re: Prince Eze Madumere And Chioma Rosemary Welcome Baby Girl by ateamblezing(f): 9:53pm
Unto us a child is given,and for the child shall a statue be erected
|Re: Prince Eze Madumere And Chioma Rosemary Welcome Baby Girl by Felixalex(m): 9:53pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Drop am quick, I wan sleep
|Re: Prince Eze Madumere And Chioma Rosemary Welcome Baby Girl by RETIREDMUMU(m): 9:53pm
ateamblezing:
when we go erect our own
|Re: Prince Eze Madumere And Chioma Rosemary Welcome Baby Girl by Nonso92(m): 9:54pm
Little baby statue, coming soon!
|Re: Prince Eze Madumere And Chioma Rosemary Welcome Baby Girl by noskcid(m): 9:54pm
Congratulation
O Lord do my own too in jesus name amen
|Re: Prince Eze Madumere And Chioma Rosemary Welcome Baby Girl by IMASTEX: 9:55pm
noskcid:He will surely. As long as you have taken care of any medicals.
|Re: Prince Eze Madumere And Chioma Rosemary Welcome Baby Girl by ceezarhh(m): 9:55pm
will the kid get a statue erected and commissioned?...
|Re: Prince Eze Madumere And Chioma Rosemary Welcome Baby Girl by Tobwins: 9:56pm
Nice one!
But are you sure this man had enough time to service the pregnancy time?
|Re: Prince Eze Madumere And Chioma Rosemary Welcome Baby Girl by siraj1402(m): 9:56pm
Nice one.
A military officer was given a 3-day leave to go and enjoy with his newly wedded wife. He arrived home and realized that his wife was in her menstrual period! He had to send an SOS message to headquarters, requesting for an extension of his leave days. He prepared his message in the usual military coded language. He wrote:
Soldier: Omega One, this is Omega Twelve. Danger on the field. Red in front. Leave extension requested. Do you read me? Red in front... passage not clear. Extend leave sir!!!
Headquarters replied:
This is Omega One. We read you loud and clear. The danger is minimal! Attack frm the back and resume immediately. Leave extension, denied! I repeat.... Attack with minimal force from the back and resume immediately... Way is clear from behind! Extension denied!
�������
|Re: Prince Eze Madumere And Chioma Rosemary Welcome Baby Girl by gregyboy(m): 9:59pm
rochas blike hmm...tell d sculpturist to build a new statue for the new baby afteall this my administration i can do and undo
|Re: Prince Eze Madumere And Chioma Rosemary Welcome Baby Girl by Promismike(m): 9:59pm
Ok
|Re: Prince Eze Madumere And Chioma Rosemary Welcome Baby Girl by seoladqueen: 9:59pm
congrats
|Re: Prince Eze Madumere And Chioma Rosemary Welcome Baby Girl by Pavore9: 10:00pm
TheKingdom:Warrant Chief? Haba!
|Re: Prince Eze Madumere And Chioma Rosemary Welcome Baby Girl by Mannylex(m): 10:00pm
We would finally have a baby statue....
|Re: Prince Eze Madumere And Chioma Rosemary Welcome Baby Girl by J0hnTrevolt(m): 10:00pm
englishmart:Na u Iron bender born biko.
|Re: Prince Eze Madumere And Chioma Rosemary Welcome Baby Girl by Simongabriel: 10:01pm
Congrat to them both
|Re: Prince Eze Madumere And Chioma Rosemary Welcome Baby Girl by toprealman: 10:02pm
NwaAmaikpe:How old are you? You talk like a kid.
