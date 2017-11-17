₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|You Will Vote And Live” – DIG Joshak Habila Assures Anambra People by nghubs1: 7:29pm
DIG Joshak Habila, the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations and Supervising DIG for Anambra State Gubernatorial Election has assured the Anambra people that they will vote and live.
He said this when he granted an interview on Police preparedness for the Saturday November 18 Gubernatorial Election.
Habila said the people of Anambra enjoyed the Funfair, the Carnival, the Talking, Jubilation and the Dancing during the Campaigns, they will as well enjoy the Voting part of the electioneering process.
He also assured them that the Nigeria Police Force has emplaced robust security arrangement to secure the good and law abiding people of Anambra State before, during and after the election.
Habila implored Anambrarians to disregard the “VOTE AND DIE” threat issued by IPOB assuring them that come Saturday November 18, they will Vote and Live.
NGHUBS had earlier reported a threat by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) telling Anambra people that anyone who votes during the Anambra election will die.
|Re: You Will Vote And Live” – DIG Joshak Habila Assures Anambra People by Chibuhealth(f): 8:32pm
Say NO to APC in Anambra. they can only win through rigging. Anambra is not for aboki party
|Re: You Will Vote And Live” – DIG Joshak Habila Assures Anambra People by Biafrannuke: 9:10pm
If you go out they will kill you and call you miscreant
|Re: You Will Vote And Live” – DIG Joshak Habila Assures Anambra People by miqos02(m): 10:02pm
fine
|Re: You Will Vote And Live” – DIG Joshak Habila Assures Anambra People by omophunky(m): 10:03pm
I don't really believed in that vote and die threat
All I know is, those who want to vote should do so
Without inference of those who don't want to...
|Re: You Will Vote And Live” – DIG Joshak Habila Assures Anambra People by Hofbrauhaus: 10:03pm
Rest in peace in advance to all those people wey no dey hear word...
When you get to heaven, tell Baba God who gave you two ears that you were deaf to all warnings...
I wish you all Goodluck...
|Re: You Will Vote And Live” – DIG Joshak Habila Assures Anambra People by NigerDeltan(m): 10:03pm
And they lead by examples by withdrawing the state governor's security detail
Ndi ara!
|Re: You Will Vote And Live” – DIG Joshak Habila Assures Anambra People by Hofbrauhaus: 10:04pm
|Re: You Will Vote And Live” – DIG Joshak Habila Assures Anambra People by Throwback: 10:05pm
Biafrannuke:
You are a disgrace to education.
You are in dire need of rehabilitation.
|Re: You Will Vote And Live” – DIG Joshak Habila Assures Anambra People by pezeji(m): 10:06pm
This is not up there, nothing will happen, una pack una self come here as if una no know say anambra na peaceful state
|Re: You Will Vote And Live” – DIG Joshak Habila Assures Anambra People by Chiefbuddle1: 10:06pm
Check well dat man came wit d Rigging Tools!!!
|Re: You Will Vote And Live” – DIG Joshak Habila Assures Anambra People by chimchim1(m): 10:06pm
Then come out and vote. U can't say to APC on nairaland
Chibuhealth:
|Re: You Will Vote And Live” – DIG Joshak Habila Assures Anambra People by WhiteSoup: 10:07pm
Alanzazani:
Rule 2 has been broken
|Re: You Will Vote And Live” – DIG Joshak Habila Assures Anambra People by Bari22(m): 10:07pm
fear nobody
|Re: You Will Vote And Live” – DIG Joshak Habila Assures Anambra People by NwaAmaikpe: 10:07pm
The police is not your friend,
Trust them at your own peril
|Re: You Will Vote And Live” – DIG Joshak Habila Assures Anambra People by Promismike(m): 10:08pm
They have been voting for decades and still the people they vote for have made life hell for them.
Can someone give me one reason why one should stress or kill himself for any politicians.
Go and force them to vote. I can't remember when voting has become by force.
|Re: You Will Vote And Live” – DIG Joshak Habila Assures Anambra People by Odianose13(m): 10:08pm
Biafrannuke:
Your brain seems to be at your feet. Step on it bro. Ode!
|Re: You Will Vote And Live” – DIG Joshak Habila Assures Anambra People by easzypeaszy(m): 10:08pm
Sb
|Re: You Will Vote And Live” – DIG Joshak Habila Assures Anambra People by Hofbrauhaus: 10:09pm
Throwback:
Why are you insulting the young man? Did he lie? Can you count the number of igbos that have been killed and labelled miscreants just this year alone? Are they not uncountable?
|Re: You Will Vote And Live” – DIG Joshak Habila Assures Anambra People by easzypeaszy(m): 10:09pm
If Igbos allow APC win...den I wl withdraw all my support fr dem...n support d Hausa n My Yoruba brothrs to insult dem everyday
|Re: You Will Vote And Live” – DIG Joshak Habila Assures Anambra People by Hofbrauhaus: 10:10pm
Odianose13:
Are you benin? Check out thread on the curse of the benin first son....
Before you call a fellow human "ode ", look at yourself.
|Re: You Will Vote And Live” – DIG Joshak Habila Assures Anambra People by HITdemUP: 10:11pm
Throwback:You seems Pained by his remarks. Your response got me
|Re: You Will Vote And Live” – DIG Joshak Habila Assures Anambra People by Edu3Again: 10:11pm
These Foolani people think we are stupid, u hate us the Southerners.
All you want is to keep sapping the oil from the south as we serve you.
You can assure people on voting but when it comes to fulani herdsmen u keep quiet.
God will deal with the North soon.
|Re: You Will Vote And Live” – DIG Joshak Habila Assures Anambra People by olujastro: 10:11pm
Chibuhealth:This is one of the reasons the SouthEast always struggles to make even a tiny impact in politics at the national level. Myopic sentimentality, dislike for and inability to accommodate other tribes is at the heart of your political reasoning.
When people in other zones are debating developmental issues during elections, you guys and your politicians especially will be dishing out silly sentimental issues like..."ACN is a yoruba party" -Ohakim, "APC is aboki party". Tomorrow y'all will open your mouths to say you are marginalized at the national level, demanding for the office of the President or VP. As if it's an office to be dashed out to the most sentimental ethnic group.
I love my Igbo people, but honestly, I dislike their (quite a number of them) political reasoning.
|Re: You Will Vote And Live” – DIG Joshak Habila Assures Anambra People by BeReaSonAble: 10:13pm
of course no body dies after voting.
Note however that many have died for voting the wrong candidate.
If IPOB says no elections, no problem Anambra people can go ahead with the voting.
IPOB is just a segment.
|Re: You Will Vote And Live” – DIG Joshak Habila Assures Anambra People by Nasa28(m): 10:14pm
OK ooo
|Re: You Will Vote And Live” – DIG Joshak Habila Assures Anambra People by Odianose13(m): 10:16pm
Hofbrauhaus:
How Benin take enter this one? Do u ever make sense bro? Life pass this one wey u dey so o!
If ure so pained by what i told him, u can as well kill urself by climbing to your brain and jumping down to your IQ. Good night!
|Re: You Will Vote And Live” – DIG Joshak Habila Assures Anambra People by freedomchild: 10:18pm
No election in Biafraland. Believe this man at your own peril... Meanwhile my Ofensala will soon be ready
