He said this when he granted an interview on Police preparedness for the Saturday November 18 Gubernatorial Election.



Habila said the people of Anambra enjoyed the Funfair, the Carnival, the Talking, Jubilation and the Dancing during the Campaigns, they will as well enjoy the Voting part of the electioneering process.



He also assured them that the Nigeria Police Force has emplaced robust security arrangement to secure the good and law abiding people of Anambra State before, during and after the election.



Habila implored Anambrarians to disregard the “VOTE AND DIE” threat issued by IPOB assuring them that come Saturday November 18, they will Vote and Live.



NGHUBS had earlier reported a threat by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) telling Anambra people that anyone who votes during the Anambra election will die.



Say NO to APC in Anambra. they can only win through rigging. Anambra is not for aboki party

If you go out they will kill you and call you miscreant

fine

I don't really believed in that vote and die threat





All I know is, those who want to vote should do so





Without inference of those who don't want to...

Rest in peace in advance to all those people wey no dey hear word...



When you get to heaven, tell Baba God who gave you two ears that you were deaf to all warnings...



I wish you all Goodluck...

And they lead by examples by withdrawing the state governor's security detail



Ndi ara!

Biafrannuke:

If you go out they will kill you and call you miscreant



You are a disgrace to education.



You are a disgrace to education.
You are in dire need of rehabilitation. You are a disgrace to education.You are in dire need of rehabilitation.

This is not up there, nothing will happen, una pack una self come here as if una no know say anambra na peaceful state

Check well dat man came wit d Rigging Tools!!!

Chibuhealth:

Say NO to APC in Anambra. they can only win through rigging. Anambra is not for aboki party Then come out and vote. U can't say to APC on nairaland

Alanzazani:





Mehn your stupidity is legendary. Are you ipobs naturally dumb or what. I hope you are not from Anambra state. I don't want to believe we have very daft people like you from Anambra state

fear nobody







The police is not your friend,

The police is not your friend,
Trust them at your own peril The police is not your friend,Trust them at your own peril

They have been voting for decades and still the people they vote for have made life hell for them.



Can someone give me one reason why one should stress or kill himself for any politicians.



Go and force them to vote. I can't remember when voting has become by force.

Biafrannuke:

If you go out they will kill you and call you miscreant

Your brain seems to be at your feet. Step on it bro. Ode! Your brain seems to be at your feet. Step on it bro. Ode!

You are a disgrace to education.



You are in dire need of rehabilitation.

Why are you insulting the young man? Did he lie? Can you count the number of igbos that have been killed and labelled miscreants just this year alone? Are they not uncountable? Why are you insulting the young man? Did he lie? Can you count the number of igbos that have been killed and labelled miscreants just this year alone? Are they not uncountable?

If Igbos allow APC win...den I wl withdraw all my support fr dem...n support d Hausa n My Yoruba brothrs to insult dem everyday

Your brain seems to be at your feet. Step on it bro. Ode!

Are you benin? Check out thread on the curse of the benin first son....



Are you benin? Check out thread on the curse of the benin first son....
Before you call a fellow human "ode ", look at yourself. Are you benin? Check out thread on the curse of the benin first son....Before you call a fellow human "ode ", look at yourself.

You are a disgrace to education.



You seems Pained by his remarks. Your response got me You seems Pained by his remarks. Your response got me



All you want is to keep sapping the oil from the south as we serve you.



You can assure people on voting but when it comes to fulani herdsmen u keep quiet.



These Foolani people think we are stupid, u hate us the Southerners.All you want is to keep sapping the oil from the south as we serve you.You can assure people on voting but when it comes to fulani herdsmen u keep quiet.God will deal with the North soon.

Chibuhealth:

Say NO to APC in Anambra. they can only win through rigging. Anambra is not for aboki party This is one of the reasons the SouthEast always struggles to make even a tiny impact in politics at the national level. Myopic sentimentality, dislike for and inability to accommodate other tribes is at the heart of your political reasoning.

When people in other zones are debating developmental issues during elections, you guys and your politicians especially will be dishing out silly sentimental issues like..."ACN is a yoruba party" -Ohakim, "APC is aboki party". Tomorrow y'all will open your mouths to say you are marginalized at the national level, demanding for the office of the President or VP. As if it's an office to be dashed out to the most sentimental ethnic group.

I love my Igbo people, but honestly, I dislike their (quite a number of them) political reasoning. This is one of the reasons the SouthEast always struggles to make even a tiny impact in politics at the national level. Myopic sentimentality, dislike for and inability to accommodate other tribes is at the heart of your political reasoning.When people in other zones are debating developmental issues during elections, you guys and your politicians especially will be dishing out silly sentimental issues like..."ACN is a yoruba party" -Ohakim, "APC is aboki party". Tomorrow y'all will open your mouths to say you are marginalized at the national level, demanding for the office of the President or VP. As if it's an office to be dashed out to the most sentimental ethnic group.I love my Igbo people, but honestly, I dislike their (quite a number of them) political reasoning. 6 Likes

of course no body dies after voting.



Note however that many have died for voting the wrong candidate.



If IPOB says no elections, no problem Anambra people can go ahead with the voting.



IPOB is just a segment.

OK ooo

Are you benin? Check out thread on the curse of the benin first son....



Before you call a fellow human "ode ", look at yourself.

How Benin take enter this one? Do u ever make sense bro? Life pass this one wey u dey so o!



How Benin take enter this one? Do u ever make sense bro? Life pass this one wey u dey so o!

If ure so pained by what i told him, u can as well kill urself by climbing to your brain and jumping down to your IQ. Good night! How Benin take enter this one? Do u ever make sense bro? Life pass this one wey u dey so o!If ure so pained by what i told him, u can as well kill urself by climbing to your brain and jumping down to your IQ. Good night!