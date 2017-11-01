Which Olamide?

Olumide grew up in Ogun state. He went to law school in London. After his studies, he decided to come back to Ogun, because he could be a big man in Ogun. So he opened his new law office. The first day, he saw a man coming up to his office and decided to make a big impression. As the man came to the door, he pretended to be on the landline phone and told the man to take a seat.



Olumide said while on the phone: ___"No. Absolutely not! You tell those clowns in New York that I am not traveling all the way that side to settle the case for less than a million bucks".

"Yes! The Appeal Court has agreed to hear the case next week. l will be handling the primary argument and the other members of my team will provide support."



"Okay. Alright... Give the State Prosecutor my regards." And.......Olumide smiled.... The visitor sat patiently as he Olumide gave out instructions on the phone.



Finally, Olumide put down the telephone and said: "I'm sorry for the delay, but as you can see, I'm very busy. What can I do for you?"

The man said: "I am from NITEL and I've come to connect your land phone because it is not working, Sir."



MORAL:

