|Couple Adopt Olamide Shakitibobo Pose In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by Mztarstrechy(m): 7:32pm
They are so fun!Eniola & Kenny adopted Olamide's Shakitibobo poss in their pre-wedding photos.
Congratulations to them in advance
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/eniola-and-kenny-adopt-shakitibobo-poss.html?m=1
2 Likes
|Re: Couple Adopt Olamide Shakitibobo Pose In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by Mztarstrechy(m): 7:33pm
|Re: Couple Adopt Olamide Shakitibobo Pose In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by fuckerstard: 7:33pm
|Re: Couple Adopt Olamide Shakitibobo Pose In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by JeffreyJamez(m): 7:41pm
Go Viral where?
31 Likes
|Re: Couple Adopt Olamide Shakitibobo Pose In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by OrestesDante(m): 7:41pm
It is okay
|Re: Couple Adopt Olamide Shakitibobo Pose In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by Lionbite(m): 7:47pm
Fine girl, less fine guy. Wishing you all the best in marriage.
|Re: Couple Adopt Olamide Shakitibobo Pose In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by Metrobaba(m): 8:35pm
JeffreyJamez:
Go Viral On Nairaland
5 Likes
|Re: Couple Adopt Olamide Shakitibobo Pose In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by Nbote(m): 8:45pm
Mtcheeeeeew
2 Likes
|Re: Couple Adopt Olamide Shakitibobo Pose In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by tammyboy1(m): 9:52pm
more like Alanta
4 Likes
|Re: Couple Adopt Olamide Shakitibobo Pose In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by miqos02(m): 10:27pm
cool
|Re: Couple Adopt Olamide Shakitibobo Pose In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by freeman95(m): 10:27pm
Awon omo wobe
1 Like
|Re: Couple Adopt Olamide Shakitibobo Pose In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by siraj1402(m): 10:27pm
Which Olamide?
STOP FOOLING YOURSELF
Olumide grew up in Ogun state. He went to law school in London. After his studies, he decided to come back to Ogun, because he could be a big man in Ogun. So he opened his new law office. The first day, he saw a man coming up to his office and decided to make a big impression. As the man came to the door, he pretended to be on the landline phone and told the man to take a seat.
Olumide said while on the phone: ___"No. Absolutely not! You tell those clowns in New York that I am not traveling all the way that side to settle the case for less than a million bucks".
"Yes! The Appeal Court has agreed to hear the case next week. l will be handling the primary argument and the other members of my team will provide support."
"Okay. Alright... Give the State Prosecutor my regards." And.......Olumide smiled.... The visitor sat patiently as he Olumide gave out instructions on the phone.
Finally, Olumide put down the telephone and said: "I'm sorry for the delay, but as you can see, I'm very busy. What can I do for you?"
The man said: "I am from NITEL and I've come to connect your land phone because it is not working, Sir."
MORAL:
Let's stay real!
6 Likes
|Re: Couple Adopt Olamide Shakitibobo Pose In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 10:27pm
Story for the Gods,
Inferiority complex all over the shoot, where the man wey give them the concept?
Marriage is not about pre-wedding pictures.
They shouldn't call us when the bobo starts beating her like Eyan Mayweather or she begins wailing Eleda Mi o.
Wo!
Such a Stupid Love if Olamide is their inspiration.
The success of any marriage is always inversely proportional to it's pre-wedding picture.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Couple Adopt Olamide Shakitibobo Pose In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by excel127(m): 10:27pm
Happy married life.
Una no go ever tell us the venue.
So we'll come and eat rice
|Re: Couple Adopt Olamide Shakitibobo Pose In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by danduj(m): 10:27pm
Op that is shoki
1 Like
|Re: Couple Adopt Olamide Shakitibobo Pose In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by akeentech(m): 10:27pm
Please who is Olamide?
|Re: Couple Adopt Olamide Shakitibobo Pose In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by Lexusgs430: 10:27pm
I wan marry o..... Marriage dey hungry me o......
1 Like
|Re: Couple Adopt Olamide Shakitibobo Pose In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by simbol(f): 10:27pm
Lovely pictures
|Re: Couple Adopt Olamide Shakitibobo Pose In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by MaryBenn(f): 10:27pm
|Re: Couple Adopt Olamide Shakitibobo Pose In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by oviejnr(m): 10:28pm
The first is Alanta
1 Like
|Re: Couple Adopt Olamide Shakitibobo Pose In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:28pm
Nice one!
|Re: Couple Adopt Olamide Shakitibobo Pose In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by tossie101(f): 10:28pm
Hmm pre wedding madness,..They lack creativity biko.
1 Like
|Re: Couple Adopt Olamide Shakitibobo Pose In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by Flashh: 10:28pm
Was this thread created for couples who adopt Shakitibobo, or for their pre-wedding photoshoot?
|Re: Couple Adopt Olamide Shakitibobo Pose In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by psalmhorah(m): 10:28pm
God bless your union ...
|Re: Couple Adopt Olamide Shakitibobo Pose In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by lifestyle1(m): 10:28pm
I like this!
|Re: Couple Adopt Olamide Shakitibobo Pose In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by freeman95(m): 10:28pm
Nbote:
U wicked sha
Try to be nice
|Re: Couple Adopt Olamide Shakitibobo Pose In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by SweetJoystick(m): 10:29pm
The babe go sweet to Bleep
|Re: Couple Adopt Olamide Shakitibobo Pose In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by freeman95(m): 10:29pm
SweetJoystick:
How u take know
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Couple Adopt Olamide Shakitibobo Pose In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by phemflex90(m): 10:30pm
I'm single and searching. any available Babe here
|Re: Couple Adopt Olamide Shakitibobo Pose In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by ALAYORMII: 10:30pm
Shakiti hooks Shoki
What a combo
|Re: Couple Adopt Olamide Shakitibobo Pose In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by Aplaudez(m): 10:31pm
Good for them! Bur wait will this small boy be able to handle this woman??!? .An just confuse
2 Likes
|Re: Couple Adopt Olamide Shakitibobo Pose In Their Pre-Wedding Photos by joystickextend1(m): 10:31pm
Nice
