After the date, the Lady informed him that she wasn't interested in a relationship yet and this pissed him off.



Pablo took to Twitter to rant bitterly about the money he spent on her, calling her a 'broke ass hungry Dam'.



Her response was epic: She transferred all the cash he spent during the date to his bank account and told him to keep the change.



Nigerian man, Adeniyi Adedeji @pabloadedeji took a lady he met on Twitter out on a date, to watch a movie in the cinemas.After the date, the Lady informed him that she wasn't interested in a relationship yet and this pissed him off.Pablo took to Twitter to rant bitterly about the money he spent on her, calling her a 'broke ass hungry Dam'.Her response was epic: She transferred all the cash he spent during the date to his bank account and told him to keep the change.





Orishirishi oshi... Oshi shey eyin mejeji



The guy is a broke ass dude. On behalf of real guys and men out there who wouldn't fret over 3800 we hereby disown this Adedeji guy.



Na by force to kpansh babe? Ordinary 3800 you spend na im you dey expect goodies? If you come spend 20k nko?

The guy is a broke ass dude. On behalf of real guys and men out there who wouldn't fret over 3800 we hereby disown this Adedeji guy.



Na by force to kpansh babe? Ordinary 3800 you spend na im you dey expect goodies? If you come spend 20k nko?

On point Bro



On point Bro

BTW

Ladies should do this more often

Very good one from the lady.

She paid for what the guy ate as well....



Ladies, whenever you are going on a date, take money with you.



There's no free meal anywhere.



Bro u have every right to rant

Twitter and false Drama.

How did she get his account number and bank?

Only reasonable excuse is if the guy has been transferring to her, but according to the guy's complain, they just met.



chai!!!! this guy is a broke ass,,,,,I was expecting to see he spent 20k or so, is common #3800 abi how much he is ranting mtcheww

This story is the reason for Lagosians tackling Ibadan people that's on front page. Even Wema bank had to use their story for advert .







For those asking how she got the account number, the guy recently gave Someone his account number on twitter asking for money

for your mouth? Btw do you know the setting was at Ibadan? Ibadan market no follow Lagos own o things are super cheap. See all what she listed, imagine movie for 2 #1200, for ozone yaba, it's 1,500 for one person

A mature lady and a pre mature man 7 Likes

She didn't steal ur money, did she, y d ranting, jst b a gud Samaritan, no big deal

I have an issue with the lady...why on earth will she give him 1200 for Transport fare? shey na interstate transport? The guy sef go collect the 1200 stil;l trekk go house

Mayb is his first tym ...dat y he went to rant atleast he made history in his life ..e easy

Chai this guy fall hand! The babe is solid and no nonsense

fake ass yahooo guy

this people don't have chill,always in a rush to climb on a woman especially when they manage to spend some change. Conji Masters

Loll Pained Ode.

Abeg how she take get him account number? Abi the bro send am to her ni?

It's LadyF again. The guy is obviously the broke one here. For her to even have his account number, he must have sent it to her previously when begging for money.

Is this why Ibadan is trending in twitter?



Just opening my gate in Port Harcourt, 5k is gone, and there will be no change to keep. I'm considering moving to Ibadan





That's why I no dey pass my boundary... I'm really allergic to eediots! Imagine the insults! The moraforker expects that their date becomes a relationship ni maka! Blawwdy oniranu! That's why I no dey pass my boundary... I'm really allergic to eediots! Imagine the insults! The moraforker expects that their date becomes a relationship ni maka! Blawwdy oniranu! 4 Likes

Epic response she is the #bosslady. If na ibo girl she can't refund him.

If she was NOT interested, she shouldn't have gone with him. 3 Likes