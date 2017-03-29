₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Takes Lady Out To The Movies, Goes On Twitter To Rant, Her Response Is Epic by Nnamddi(m): 9:00am
Nigerian man, Adeniyi Adedeji @pabloadedeji took a lady he met on Twitter out on a date, to watch a movie in the cinemas.
After the date, the Lady informed him that she wasn't interested in a relationship yet and this pissed him off.
Pablo took to Twitter to rant bitterly about the money he spent on her, calling her a 'broke ass hungry Dam'.
Her response was epic: She transferred all the cash he spent during the date to his bank account and told him to keep the change.
http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/03/man-takes-lady-out-to-movies-goes-on-twitter-to-rant.html
This is why Lagos - Ibadan is trending - http://www.nairaland.com/3712480/lagosians-trolling-ibadan-twitter-see
Lalasticlala
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Takes Lady Out To The Movies, Goes On Twitter To Rant, Her Response Is Epic by Mathematical(f): 9:03am
Orishirishi oshi... Oshi shey eyin mejeji
34 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Takes Lady Out To The Movies, Goes On Twitter To Rant, Her Response Is Epic by wagazala: 9:10am
The guy is a broke ass dude. On behalf of real guys and men out there who wouldn't fret over 3800 we hereby disown this Adedeji guy.
Na by force to kpansh babe? Ordinary 3800 you spend na im you dey expect goodies? If you come spend 20k nko?
251 Likes 18 Shares
|Re: Man Takes Lady Out To The Movies, Goes On Twitter To Rant, Her Response Is Epic by Nollynude: 9:10am
wagazala:
On point Bro
BTW
Ladies should do this more often
51 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Man Takes Lady Out To The Movies, Goes On Twitter To Rant, Her Response Is Epic by LAFO(f): 9:12am
Very good one from the lady.
She paid for what the guy ate as well....
If na me ehn
Ladies, whenever you are going on a date, take money with you.
There's no free meal anywhere.
Even in Freetown
Meanwhile, the idiot guy be like
68 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Takes Lady Out To The Movies, Goes On Twitter To Rant, Her Response Is Epic by Homeboiy: 9:13am
Bro u have every right to rant
continue
3 Likes
|Re: Man Takes Lady Out To The Movies, Goes On Twitter To Rant, Her Response Is Epic by BlackDBagba: 9:24am
|Re: Man Takes Lady Out To The Movies, Goes On Twitter To Rant, Her Response Is Epic by SNOWCREAM(m): 9:32am
Twitter and false Drama.
How did she get his account number and bank?
Only reasonable excuse is if the guy has been transferring to her, but according to the guy's complain, they just met.
I refuse to chop bread wey no get dough
150 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: Man Takes Lady Out To The Movies, Goes On Twitter To Rant, Her Response Is Epic by youngbelieve(f): 9:34am
chai!!!! this guy is a broke ass,,,,,I was expecting to see he spent 20k or so, is common #3800 abi how much he is ranting mtcheww
7 Likes
|Re: Man Takes Lady Out To The Movies, Goes On Twitter To Rant, Her Response Is Epic by hefelove(m): 9:36am
This story is the reason for Lagosians tackling Ibadan people that's on front page. Even Wema bank had to use their story for advert .
For those asking how she got the account number, the guy recently gave Someone his account number on twitter asking for money
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Takes Lady Out To The Movies, Goes On Twitter To Rant, Her Response Is Epic by SNOWCREAM(m): 9:38am
youngbelieve:for your mouth? Btw do you know the setting was at Ibadan? Ibadan market no follow Lagos own o things are super cheap. See all what she listed, imagine movie for 2 #1200, for ozone yaba, it's 1,500 for one person
2 Likes
|Re: Man Takes Lady Out To The Movies, Goes On Twitter To Rant, Her Response Is Epic by voicelez: 9:41am
A mature lady and a pre mature man
7 Likes
|Re: Man Takes Lady Out To The Movies, Goes On Twitter To Rant, Her Response Is Epic by mamatayour(f): 9:41am
Shiorr with just #3,800
|Re: Man Takes Lady Out To The Movies, Goes On Twitter To Rant, Her Response Is Epic by TINALETC3(f): 9:41am
She didn't steal ur money, did she , y d ranting , jst b a gud Samaritan, no big deal
1 Like
|Re: Man Takes Lady Out To The Movies, Goes On Twitter To Rant, Her Response Is Epic by singlefade25(f): 9:41am
|Re: Man Takes Lady Out To The Movies, Goes On Twitter To Rant, Her Response Is Epic by auxanosolar(f): 9:42am
lol
1 Like
|Re: Man Takes Lady Out To The Movies, Goes On Twitter To Rant, Her Response Is Epic by geostrata(m): 9:42am
I have an issue with the lady...why on earth will she give him 1200 for Transport fare? shey na interstate transport? The guy sef go collect the 1200 stil;l trekk go house
2 Likes
|Re: Man Takes Lady Out To The Movies, Goes On Twitter To Rant, Her Response Is Epic by Christane(m): 9:42am
Mayb is his first tym ...dat y he went to rant atleast he made history in his life ..e easy
|Re: Man Takes Lady Out To The Movies, Goes On Twitter To Rant, Her Response Is Epic by HottestFire: 9:43am
Chai this guy fall hand! The babe is solid and no nonsense
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Takes Lady Out To The Movies, Goes On Twitter To Rant, Her Response Is Epic by Ptoocool(m): 9:43am
Wow
|Re: Man Takes Lady Out To The Movies, Goes On Twitter To Rant, Her Response Is Epic by Godprotectigbo5(f): 9:43am
na ofnonja guy wat do u expect...
fake ass yahooo guy
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Takes Lady Out To The Movies, Goes On Twitter To Rant, Her Response Is Epic by magoo10: 9:44am
this people don't have chill,always in a rush to climb on a woman especially when they manage to spend some change. Conji Masters
|Re: Man Takes Lady Out To The Movies, Goes On Twitter To Rant, Her Response Is Epic by Tamarapetty(f): 9:44am
Loll Pained Ode.
|Re: Man Takes Lady Out To The Movies, Goes On Twitter To Rant, Her Response Is Epic by YOUNGKAHUNA: 9:44am
Abeg how she take get him account number? Abi the bro send am to her ni?
3 Likes
|Re: Man Takes Lady Out To The Movies, Goes On Twitter To Rant, Her Response Is Epic by PUSH1(m): 9:44am
No comment
|Re: Man Takes Lady Out To The Movies, Goes On Twitter To Rant, Her Response Is Epic by ladyF(f): 9:44am
The guy is obviously the broke one here. For her to even have his account number, he must have sent it to her previously when begging for money.
It's LadyF again.
6 Likes
|Re: Man Takes Lady Out To The Movies, Goes On Twitter To Rant, Her Response Is Epic by lonelydora(m): 9:44am
Is this why Ibadan is trending in twitter?
Just opening my gate in Port Harcourt, 5k is gone, and there will be no change to keep. I'm considering moving to Ibadan
1 Like
|Re: Man Takes Lady Out To The Movies, Goes On Twitter To Rant, Her Response Is Epic by sisisioge: 9:45am
That's why I no dey pass my boundary... I'm really allergic to eediots! Imagine the insults! The moraforker expects that their date becomes a relationship ni maka! Blawwdy oniranu!
4 Likes
|Re: Man Takes Lady Out To The Movies, Goes On Twitter To Rant, Her Response Is Epic by sunnyside16(m): 9:46am
Epic response she is the #bosslady. If na ibo girl she can't refund him.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Takes Lady Out To The Movies, Goes On Twitter To Rant, Her Response Is Epic by obowunmi(m): 9:46am
If she was NOT interested, she shouldn't have gone with him.
3 Likes
|Re: Man Takes Lady Out To The Movies, Goes On Twitter To Rant, Her Response Is Epic by Izecson3D(m): 9:47am
the boy will be like
5 Likes 2 Shares
Viewing this topic: kretoz, Seaen(m), Etizz, arewaboy01, Solonzo17, donmatin(m), lanrefront1(m), opara28(m), BoleAndFish, Electroweb(m), Tittos, Teesparkz(f), regent, remybj, omopretty1, BlinkyBling, mostwanted15(m), Rexology, freshkik(m), swish9(m), djmummy, abimcdssi(m), osenzo(m), sunkymike(m), georgekingsley, kenoxx(m), sleeknick(m), wenopapae, Symphony007, VickyRotex(f), lexio(m), Vivi01(f), Majesticniyi(m), shankie, Democrat1c, Jayuba(m), adeloyal, sexymum1, AODT(m), lilyheaven, sharaawy, encrypt(m), faced4tp, Fynline(m), wittywitty(f), justin04(m), godspeed, timexkaka, Lilnikee(m), bemagnify, jerryclinton, Talkingboy, Christardor, olaolayink(m), mokkalu1(m), alfa0, ShawttySoFyne(f), buzo80(m), Salmoneus(m), Gentle2015, klassd(m), doris4u(f), Nwakannaya1(m), Uchefrancis16(m), Realist1(m), kadero, olusogo1(m), totalhouse(m), tholarrr, yungbillionaire(m), rocknation62(m), Tonnniey, Phemoo10, chieveboy(m), Flamzey00, kayceekleans(m), Sammyblaq(m), JIkaba(m), chatwithjide(m), Alphadoor, ybalogs(m), eni4real(m), Dapsonemmanuel(m), adewotired, Andrella51(f), feekman(m), OgidiOlu3(m), maxiuc(m), LadyJul(f), spora(m), coolshegs10(m), IamYhudii(f), Dominiquez, 99foxxy(f), obytex(m), adekalumichael(m), aprokomania(m), billynoni(m), branyalways(f), MeezPat(f), Ayodhejjy(m), fatemmy(f), rman, Costa2000(m), emydot(m), Rammycares, fredoricko, Andyg, BobBlinkzy, goke4all(m), Chinwem(f), Deseo(f), DropShot, Realhommie(m), realpoacher(m), shallomtr, salame(m), Barbieegold, switstiv(m), imatejammer, dzoi, lekyar(m), blym4real, ATkirk(m), hefelove(m), charlzcavanni101(m), watchworldpro, MRSHYCAT(m), Benemond(m), LNUGGETS(f), frustum, Zonacom(m), frfrank(m), jenas0(m), exeasy(m), daremiarchs, iLiquidator, Kokaine(m), Ajaodolapo(m), Theodosius(m), queenpin, gee99, Abudu2000(m), Coach1, Buraimohjoseph, Geeoriginal, dimexilux(m), DIVFAVOR(m), olotu3k, 4Play(m), Lacomb(m) and 164 guest(s)
