|Anambra Election: Youths Playing Football At UNIZIK Junction (Pictured) by 40ng: 8:43am
ANAMBRA ELECTION UPDATES: Youths playing football at the Unizik junction, Awka, reports Tony Okafor #AnambraDecides2017
|Re: Anambra Election: Youths Playing Football At UNIZIK Junction (Pictured) by UbanmeUdie: 8:49am
These ones have caught the Neymer-syndrome!
Sadly, wearing 3 quarter jean shorts to play the game of football is the height of stupidity.
|Re: Anambra Election: Youths Playing Football At UNIZIK Junction (Pictured) by Baawaa(m): 8:52am
That is common even general elections,
|Re: Anambra Election: Youths Playing Football At UNIZIK Junction (Pictured) by emeijeh(m): 8:57am
They should enjoy jare.... You prefer stray bullets on them?!
|Re: Anambra Election: Youths Playing Football At UNIZIK Junction (Pictured) by JUSTICE4Nigeria: 8:59am
ofe nsala
|Re: Anambra Election: Youths Playing Football At UNIZIK Junction (Pictured) by Bari22(m): 9:59am
No longer ofe nsala day?
Meanwhile the serious ones are already undergoing accreditation at poling booths
IPOB will cry today
|Re: Anambra Election: Youths Playing Football At UNIZIK Junction (Pictured) by brainpulse: 9:59am
Whether you vote o or you no vote, results will come out, so who him go pain
|Re: Anambra Election: Youths Playing Football At UNIZIK Junction (Pictured) by Tolulopefinest(m): 10:00am
When they already knew that their votes won't count
|Re: Anambra Election: Youths Playing Football At UNIZIK Junction (Pictured) by Techiekingee(m): 10:00am
These are the tempsite boys dat resumed early.... SMH
|Re: Anambra Election: Youths Playing Football At UNIZIK Junction (Pictured) by Kingbusssy(m): 10:00am
Well done boys No time to check time
|Re: Anambra Election: Youths Playing Football At UNIZIK Junction (Pictured) by mangala14(m): 10:00am
Nice move
|Re: Anambra Election: Youths Playing Football At UNIZIK Junction (Pictured) by oviejnr(m): 10:00am
While all those guys shouting no election in Anambra on NL are queueing somewhere to vote
|Re: Anambra Election: Youths Playing Football At UNIZIK Junction (Pictured) by Theophinio(m): 10:00am
This is serious
|Re: Anambra Election: Youths Playing Football At UNIZIK Junction (Pictured) by deepwater(f): 10:01am
Lol
The future is bleak from the eyes of the Nigerian youths....
No hope any more, so we play soccer on the day our fate and same of our kids is being decided
|Re: Anambra Election: Youths Playing Football At UNIZIK Junction (Pictured) by pasol4real(m): 10:01am
|Re: Anambra Election: Youths Playing Football At UNIZIK Junction (Pictured) by Hofbrauhaus: 10:01am
But ofcourse..
|Re: Anambra Election: Youths Playing Football At UNIZIK Junction (Pictured) by Allylic(f): 10:01am
...3D
|Re: Anambra Election: Youths Playing Football At UNIZIK Junction (Pictured) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:01am
This happens in Lagos time to time also....
|Re: Anambra Election: Youths Playing Football At UNIZIK Junction (Pictured) by Veeflow(m): 10:01am
UbanmeUdie:guess you never had fun while growing up.. The best moment in football was when you going home and you see people playing ball and fold your trousers and still beg them to be featured. Take your bad belle away pls
|Re: Anambra Election: Youths Playing Football At UNIZIK Junction (Pictured) by Flexherbal(m): 10:01am
Most people are scared to vote, for fear of the unknown.
|Re: Anambra Election: Youths Playing Football At UNIZIK Junction (Pictured) by magoo10(m): 10:02am
A new political ideology is about to be birth in the southeast.
Some people call them foolish but I call them wise, they will be more foolish if they vote and their votes don't count.
enough is enough.
Ask yourself what has all the voting brought us other than abandonment and brazen display of wickedness by politicians. When this is done repeatedly in the east the world will get the message by force.
|Re: Anambra Election: Youths Playing Football At UNIZIK Junction (Pictured) by emerged01(m): 10:02am
Na normal thing!!! Election Day Na football dey for my area.
|Re: Anambra Election: Youths Playing Football At UNIZIK Junction (Pictured) by ruggedised: 10:02am
foolish youths, make them no allow apc rig this election
|Re: Anambra Election: Youths Playing Football At UNIZIK Junction (Pictured) by Ace16(m): 10:02am
UbanmeUdie:
Does it matter what dey decide to play football with or u just want to be irrelevantly stupid?
|Re: Anambra Election: Youths Playing Football At UNIZIK Junction (Pictured) by obembet(m): 10:02am
They only give room for APC. U will be surprise when INEC declear 70000 votes in that area.
And when you govern by APC.... Kogi pple will give u answer
|Re: Anambra Election: Youths Playing Football At UNIZIK Junction (Pictured) by CarlyX8(m): 10:02am
The best attitude ever, government won't take you serious, don't take dem serious either. Nonsense, na only for votes dem go remember we.
|Re: Anambra Election: Youths Playing Football At UNIZIK Junction (Pictured) by Sirheny007(m): 10:02am
Can Afonjas leave this election to hold in peace?
|Re: Anambra Election: Youths Playing Football At UNIZIK Junction (Pictured) by maxiuc(m): 10:02am
|Re: Anambra Election: Youths Playing Football At UNIZIK Junction (Pictured) by AnthonioAlsaid(m): 10:03am
where are the dividends of elections they've been engaging in before now.
High time we all accept the truth that this country is a joke. every man for himself
|Re: Anambra Election: Youths Playing Football At UNIZIK Junction (Pictured) by affable4: 10:03am
Better than a wasted vote or getting trapped in violence.
|Re: Anambra Election: Youths Playing Football At UNIZIK Junction (Pictured) by RichiB(m): 10:03am
Dis one beta pass to dugde bullet o!
|Re: Anambra Election: Youths Playing Football At UNIZIK Junction (Pictured) by kingNovak: 10:03am
Veeflow:no mind am
