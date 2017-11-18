Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Anambra Election: Youths Playing Football At UNIZIK Junction (Pictured) (14770 Views)

Fashola, Others Play Football At UNIBEN 1987 Law Class Reunion (Photos) / Atiku, Raila Odinga, Peter Obi, Senator Ben Obi At UNIZIK Radio Station / Wike Playing Football At Yobo's Testimonial Match (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

@VIVIANGIST



ANAMBRA ELECTION UPDATES: Youths playing football at the Unizik junction, Awka, reports Tony Okafor #AnambraDecides2017



VIA : ANAMBRA ELECTION UPDATES: Youths playing football at the Unizik junction, Awka, reports Tony Okafor #AnambraDecides2017VIA : http://www.viviangist.ng/anambradecides2017-youths-playing-football-at-unizik-junction-pictures/ 3 Likes









These ones have caught the Neymer-syndrome!





Sadly, wearing 3 quarter jean shorts to play the game of football is the height of stupidity. These ones have caught the Neymer-syndrome!Sadly, wearing 3 quarter jean shorts to play the game of football is the height of stupidity. 7 Likes 2 Shares

That is common even general elections, 42 Likes 2 Shares

They should enjoy jare.... You prefer stray bullets on them?! 35 Likes 1 Share

ofe nsala 20 Likes

No longer ofe nsala day?



Meanwhile the serious ones are already undergoing accreditation at poling booths





IPOB will cry today 45 Likes 6 Shares

Whether you vote o or you no vote, results will come out, so who him go pain 7 Likes 2 Shares

When they already knew that their votes won't count 18 Likes 3 Shares

These are the tempsite boys dat resumed early.... SMH 3 Likes 1 Share

Well done boys No time to check time 3 Likes 1 Share

Nice move 1 Like

While all those guys shouting no election in Anambra on NL are queueing somewhere to vote 7 Likes 2 Shares

This is serious 2 Likes 1 Share

Lol



The future is bleak from the eyes of the Nigerian youths....



No hope any more, so we play soccer on the day our fate and same of our kids is being decided 1 Like 1 Share

1 Like

But ofcourse..

...3D

This happens in Lagos time to time also....

UbanmeUdie:









These ones have caught the Neymer-syndrome!





Sadly, wearing 3 quarter jean shorts to play the game of football is the height of stupidity. guess you never had fun while growing up.. The best moment in football was when you going home and you see people playing ball and fold your trousers and still beg them to be featured. Take your bad belle away pls guess you never had fun while growing up.. The best moment in football was when you going home and you see people playing ball and fold your trousers and still beg them to be featured. Take your bad belle away pls 75 Likes 5 Shares

Most people are scared to vote, for fear of the unknown. 2 Likes 1 Share

A new political ideology is about to be birth in the southeast.



Some people call them foolish but I call them wise, they will be more foolish if they vote and their votes don't count.

enough is enough.



Ask yourself what has all the voting brought us other than abandonment and brazen display of wickedness by politicians. When this is done repeatedly in the east the world will get the message by force. 10 Likes

Na normal thing!!! Election Day Na football dey for my area. 2 Likes 2 Shares

foolish youths, make them no allow apc rig this election 1 Like 2 Shares

UbanmeUdie:









These ones have caught the Neymer-syndrome!





Sadly, wearing 3 quarter jean shorts to play the game of football is the height of stupidity.

Does it matter what dey decide to play football with or u just want to be irrelevantly stupid? Does it matter what dey decide to play football with or u just want to be irrelevantly stupid? 26 Likes 1 Share

They only give room for APC. U will be surprise when INEC declear 70000 votes in that area.



And when you govern by APC.... Kogi pple will give u answer

The best attitude ever, government won't take you serious, don't take dem serious either. Nonsense, na only for votes dem go remember we. 2 Likes

Can Afonjas leave this election to hold in peace? 8 Likes

where are the dividends of elections they've been engaging in before now.



High time we all accept the truth that this country is a joke. every man for himself 3 Likes

Better than a wasted vote or getting trapped in violence. 1 Like

Dis one beta pass to dugde bullet o! 1 Like