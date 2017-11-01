₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Anambra: APC, APGA Agents Paying 2,500, 2000 Each To Buy Votes– PDP Alleges(pic) by Africonji: 11:51am
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has alleged the All Progressives Congress, APC, party and the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, party agents are paying 2,500 and 2000 naira each to buy votes in Anambra, at the ongoing governorship election in the state.
|Re: Anambra: APC, APGA Agents Paying 2,500, 2000 Each To Buy Votes– PDP Alleges(pic) by Hofbrauhaus: 11:52am
STFU...Even PDP is paying 2k..
|Re: Anambra: APC, APGA Agents Paying 2,500, 2000 Each To Buy Votes– PDP Alleges(pic) by Africonji: 11:52am
globemoney, why is your boss Obiano the thief and drunkard bribing voters to buy votes? Why? Is becos he is not popular and know he will lose election. Obiano is a loser!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
|Re: Anambra: APC, APGA Agents Paying 2,500, 2000 Each To Buy Votes– PDP Alleges(pic) by Africonji: 11:54am
INEC must do something about this illegality. This is unacceptable. This election is a scam and sham. Obiano is a fraudster. How can you bribe voters if not that you know you will lose.
|Re: Anambra: APC, APGA Agents Paying 2,500, 2000 Each To Buy Votes– PDP Alleges(pic) by globemoney: 11:56am
Africonji:hehehehe,,, obaze musto win oh... no excuse.. You never see anything..
|Re: Anambra: APC, APGA Agents Paying 2,500, 2000 Each To Buy Votes– PDP Alleges(pic) by Africonji: 11:58am
globemoney:
You and your boss will end up in Jail for this freeglobe. Mark my words. This sham and scam will not stand.
|Re: Anambra: APC, APGA Agents Paying 2,500, 2000 Each To Buy Votes– PDP Alleges(pic) by christejames(m): 12:01pm
This is gradually becoming a global embarrassment. When would candidates stop inducing voters with stipend to vote against their wish?
It shouldn't be a do or die affair!
|Re: Anambra: APC, APGA Agents Paying 2,500, 2000 Each To Buy Votes– PDP Alleges(pic) by Spylord48: 12:02pm
As if Pdp no dy share their own money too.maybe they are sharing #500 before they noticed others were sharing #2000 and they felt that they have lost the sharing war.
|Re: Anambra: APC, APGA Agents Paying 2,500, 2000 Each To Buy Votes– PDP Alleges(pic) by Joephat(m): 12:02pm
Who are the voters?
|Re: Anambra: APC, APGA Agents Paying 2,500, 2000 Each To Buy Votes– PDP Alleges(pic) by kingxsamz(m): 12:03pm
no lefelendum no Erection...
|Re: Anambra: APC, APGA Agents Paying 2,500, 2000 Each To Buy Votes– PDP Alleges(pic) by globemoney: 12:03pm
Africonji:O ruo na omume... akwa ariri... INEC must do something, get peter obi arrested
|Re: Anambra: APC, APGA Agents Paying 2,500, 2000 Each To Buy Votes– PDP Alleges(pic) by kingxsamz(m): 12:04pm
Joephat:all I see are jobless Ipob yoots in that picture...
|Re: Anambra: APC, APGA Agents Paying 2,500, 2000 Each To Buy Votes– PDP Alleges(pic) by Joephat(m): 12:06pm
[quote author=kingxsamz post=62490198]
all I see are jobless Ipob yoots in that picture... [/quote
Useless man, can you afford those drinks?
If you can buy them, you won't be on nairaland
|Re: Anambra: APC, APGA Agents Paying 2,500, 2000 Each To Buy Votes– PDP Alleges(pic) by life2017: 12:10pm
giving people money is not illegal. it may be unethical but not illegal.
|Re: Anambra: APC, APGA Agents Paying 2,500, 2000 Each To Buy Votes– PDP Alleges(pic) by kingxsamz(m): 12:13pm
|Re: Anambra: APC, APGA Agents Paying 2,500, 2000 Each To Buy Votes– PDP Alleges(pic) by venai(m): 12:15pm
As expected.
|Re: Anambra: APC, APGA Agents Paying 2,500, 2000 Each To Buy Votes– PDP Alleges(pic) by babdap: 12:18pm
Because their is abject poverty in the land.
|Re: Anambra: APC, APGA Agents Paying 2,500, 2000 Each To Buy Votes– PDP Alleges(pic) by Preciousnelly19: 12:19pm
Charcoal calling kettle black.
Imagine the chief culprit accusing its follower.
|Re: Anambra: APC, APGA Agents Paying 2,500, 2000 Each To Buy Votes– PDP Alleges(pic) by gebest: 12:32pm
any money they give u collect am dats ur share of d national cake den u vote ur choice.
|Re: Anambra: APC, APGA Agents Paying 2,500, 2000 Each To Buy Votes– PDP Alleges(pic) by Nawteemaxie(m): 1:20pm
|Re: Anambra: APC, APGA Agents Paying 2,500, 2000 Each To Buy Votes– PDP Alleges(pic) by Opinedecandid(m): 1:20pm
|Re: Anambra: APC, APGA Agents Paying 2,500, 2000 Each To Buy Votes– PDP Alleges(pic) by BruncleZuma: 1:20pm
|Re: Anambra: APC, APGA Agents Paying 2,500, 2000 Each To Buy Votes– PDP Alleges(pic) by thundafire: 1:20pm
APC can not do any magic
|Re: Anambra: APC, APGA Agents Paying 2,500, 2000 Each To Buy Votes– PDP Alleges(pic) by bestviewer: 1:20pm
Accusation without substance. Rubbish
|Re: Anambra: APC, APGA Agents Paying 2,500, 2000 Each To Buy Votes– PDP Alleges(pic) by GrandFinale2017(m): 1:20pm
Pdp always wailing with baseless propaganda so as to gain pity
|Re: Anambra: APC, APGA Agents Paying 2,500, 2000 Each To Buy Votes– PDP Alleges(pic) by kenbee(m): 1:21pm
The D day
|Re: Anambra: APC, APGA Agents Paying 2,500, 2000 Each To Buy Votes– PDP Alleges(pic) by Rexnegro(m): 1:21pm
why complain? join them if You can't beat them na...pdp? never again most useless party ever.
|Re: Anambra: APC, APGA Agents Paying 2,500, 2000 Each To Buy Votes– PDP Alleges(pic) by IYANGBALI: 1:21pm
With this orubebe noise, PDP don dey lose be that
|Re: Anambra: APC, APGA Agents Paying 2,500, 2000 Each To Buy Votes– PDP Alleges(pic) by LastSurvivor11: 1:22pm
One thing I love about my people is that they will collect your "our" money and still vote who they want
|Re: Anambra: APC, APGA Agents Paying 2,500, 2000 Each To Buy Votes– PDP Alleges(pic) by Nnamdiojukwu: 1:22pm
Africonji:And the wailing has started.
Africonji:And the wailing has started.
|Re: Anambra: APC, APGA Agents Paying 2,500, 2000 Each To Buy Votes– PDP Alleges(pic) by tydi(m): 1:22pm
FAKE NEWS
