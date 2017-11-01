Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Anambra: APC, APGA Agents Paying 2,500, 2000 Each To Buy Votes– PDP Alleges(pic) (7155 Views)

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has alleged the All Progressives Congress, APC, party and the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, party agents are paying 2,500 and 2000 naira each to buy votes in Anambra, at the ongoing governorship election in the state.

STFU...Even PDP is paying 2k.. 17 Likes 2 Shares

globemoney, why is your boss Obiano the thief and drunkard bribing voters to buy votes? Why? Is becos he is not popular and know he will lose election. Obiano is a loser!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 1 Like

INEC must do something about this illegality. This is unacceptable. This election is a scam and sham. Obiano is a fraudster. How can you bribe voters if not that you know you will lose. 1 Like

globemoney, why is your boss Obiano the thief and drunkard bribing voters to buy votes? Why? Is becos he is not popular and know he will lose election. Obiano is a loser!!!!!!!!!!!!!! hehehehe,,, obaze musto win oh... no excuse.. You never see anything.. hehehehe,,, obaze musto win oh... no excuse.. You never see anything.. 1 Like

hehehehe,,, obaze musto win oh... no excuse.. You never see anything..

You and your boss will end up in Jail for this freeglobe. Mark my words. This sham and scam will not stand. You and your boss will end up in Jail for this freeglobe. Mark my words. This sham and scam will not stand.

This is gradually becoming a global embarrassment. When would candidates stop inducing voters with stipend to vote against their wish?

It shouldn't be a do or die affair! 1 Like

As if Pdp no dy share their own money too.maybe they are sharing #500 before they noticed others were sharing #2000 and they felt that they have lost the sharing war. 1 Like

Who are the voters? 4 Likes 1 Share

no lefelendum no Erection... 2 Likes

Africonji:

INEC must do something about this illegality. This is unacceptable. This election is a scam and sham. Obiano is a fraudster. How can you bribe voters if not that you know you will lose. O ruo na omume... akwa ariri... INEC must do something, get peter obi arrested O ruo na omume... akwa ariri... INEC must do something, get peter obi arrested 6 Likes

Joephat:

Who are the voters? all I see are jobless Ipob yoots in that picture...

Useless man, can you afford those drinks?



If you can buy them, you won't be on nairaland 3 Likes 1 Share

giving people money is not illegal. it may be unethical but not illegal.

As expected.

Because their is abject poverty in the land.

Charcoal calling kettle black.

Imagine the chief culprit accusing its follower. 1 Like

any money they give u collect am dats ur share of d national cake den u vote ur choice.

True.

APC can not do any magic

Accusation without substance. Rubbish 1 Like

Pdp always wailing with baseless propaganda so as to gain pity

The D day

why complain? join them if You can't beat them na...pdp? never again most useless party ever.

With this orubebe noise, PDP don dey lose be that

One thing I love about my people is that they will collect your "our" money and still vote who they want

Africonji:

And the wailing has started.

And the wailing has started.