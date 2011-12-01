₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Anambra Election: Polling Unit Results Show Obiano Has Won – APGA Chairman, Oye by MasterclipHub: 10:36pm
The National chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Victor Oye has said that results so far collated from polling units showed that the party’s candidate, Willie Obiano has won the governorship election.
He said, “I have a situation room here in my house, and from the results collated so far from the various polling units across the state, we have won.
“I already said it before in a press interview that after listening to INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu during the stakeholders meeting that I was sure he would conduct a credible election.
“What I am saying is that nothing short of the results collated from units would be accepted. It is not possible for them to declare a contrary result.
“I am confident that we have already won this election.”
Source: http://www.giftedblog.com/2017/11/anambra-election-polling-unit-results.html
|Re: Anambra Election: Polling Unit Results Show Obiano Has Won – APGA Chairman, Oye by Airforce1(m): 10:46pm
Congrats to the man of the people , Obiano .
|Re: Anambra Election: Polling Unit Results Show Obiano Has Won – APGA Chairman, Oye by AishaBuhari: 10:46pm
APC: Kai na so Our N2,500 and a plate of food for each voters take waka go
|Re: Anambra Election: Polling Unit Results Show Obiano Has Won – APGA Chairman, Oye by Laredojohn(m): 10:47pm
nice
|Re: Anambra Election: Polling Unit Results Show Obiano Has Won – APGA Chairman, Oye by SageTravels: 10:47pm
Devil Already Know
|Re: Anambra Election: Polling Unit Results Show Obiano Has Won – APGA Chairman, Oye by sgd: 10:47pm
ok
|Re: Anambra Election: Polling Unit Results Show Obiano Has Won – APGA Chairman, Oye by Stanleyelege(m): 10:48pm
Apga chairman announces result for inec
|Re: Anambra Election: Polling Unit Results Show Obiano Has Won – APGA Chairman, Oye by tivta(m): 10:48pm
Where are the change agents of destruction?
|Re: Anambra Election: Polling Unit Results Show Obiano Has Won – APGA Chairman, Oye by IamFranco: 10:48pm
which one be pulling unit result, why not wait for INEC.
curiosity kills the cat
|Re: Anambra Election: Polling Unit Results Show Obiano Has Won – APGA Chairman, Oye by yeyerolling: 10:48pm
hw market ipob,bmc,apc nd pdp
|Re: Anambra Election: Polling Unit Results Show Obiano Has Won – APGA Chairman, Oye by excelfele(m): 10:48pm
it's ok
|Re: Anambra Election: Polling Unit Results Show Obiano Has Won – APGA Chairman, Oye by tivta(m): 10:49pm
Anyone who books space but is not from the east shall ***
|Re: Anambra Election: Polling Unit Results Show Obiano Has Won – APGA Chairman, Oye by deboysben(m): 10:49pm
For where apc has won more town in anambra South with wide margin against apga. Am about to give up in dis election
|Re: Anambra Election: Polling Unit Results Show Obiano Has Won – APGA Chairman, Oye by austonclint(m): 10:50pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Anambra Election: Polling Unit Results Show Obiano Has Won – APGA Chairman, Oye by 36govs: 10:50pm
#AnambraDecides2017
ISUOFIA WARD 14 PUs :
APGA = 1,616
APC. = 213
PDP. = 167
APDA = 11
UPP. = 07
PPA. = 06
LP. = 05
APP = 02
DPA. = 01
ADP. = 01
ADC. = 01
ACD. = 01
AGAP. = 01
For 21 LGA Full + Complete Results Click : http://www.viviangist.ng/live-anambra-2017-election-results-apga-apc-pdp/
#AnambraDecides2017
Nise Ward 1
Apga 673
APC 160
PDP 171
@ApgaHQ clears
Nise Ward 1
Apga 673
APC 160
PDP 171
#AnambraDecides2017
#AnambraDecides2017
Okpuno Ward
APC 314
Apga 809
PDP 460
#AnambraDecides2017
Awka Ward 1
APC 456
Apga 1187
PDP 453
Awka Ward 2
APC 280
Apga 1111
PDP 400
For 21 LGA Full + Complete Results Click : http://www.viviangist.ng/live-anambra-2017-election-results-apga-apc-pdp/
|Re: Anambra Election: Polling Unit Results Show Obiano Has Won – APGA Chairman, Oye by drizslim(m): 10:51pm
That's good news. . Though I see him decamping to Apc soon enough
|Re: Anambra Election: Polling Unit Results Show Obiano Has Won – APGA Chairman, Oye by millionboi2: 10:52pm
STUPIDITY
is when u bliv that an igboman was beatn by igbo ppl in Igboland bcoz of biafra.
|Re: Anambra Election: Polling Unit Results Show Obiano Has Won – APGA Chairman, Oye by walket(m): 10:53pm
ok
|Re: Anambra Election: Polling Unit Results Show Obiano Has Won – APGA Chairman, Oye by millionboi2: 10:53pm
Thunder fire APC
|Re: Anambra Election: Polling Unit Results Show Obiano Has Won – APGA Chairman, Oye by designVATExcel: 10:53pm
Congrats. Though we should wait for the official declaration from INEC Na.
This is not America that its the news agencies that declare winners oh.
|Re: Anambra Election: Polling Unit Results Show Obiano Has Won – APGA Chairman, Oye by PHILipu1(m): 10:53pm
Apga chairman now Inec chairman?
|Re: Anambra Election: Polling Unit Results Show Obiano Has Won – APGA Chairman, Oye by sdindan: 10:54pm
Very clear.
|Re: Anambra Election: Polling Unit Results Show Obiano Has Won – APGA Chairman, Oye by LasGidiOwner: 10:54pm
APGA won hands down. This is a clear winning
|Re: Anambra Election: Polling Unit Results Show Obiano Has Won – APGA Chairman, Oye by clems88(m): 10:55pm
But APC during the campaign assured
So what will they do now that they are loosing
|Re: Anambra Election: Polling Unit Results Show Obiano Has Won – APGA Chairman, Oye by jerryunit48: 10:55pm
I knew it
|Re: Anambra Election: Polling Unit Results Show Obiano Has Won – APGA Chairman, Oye by ikuku(m): 10:56pm
deboysben:
cry me a river, you daft charlatans parading yourself as Igbos
|Re: Anambra Election: Polling Unit Results Show Obiano Has Won – APGA Chairman, Oye by gozzlin: 10:57pm
IamFranco:
It's a preemptive move by APGA to forestall any move by INEC to declare a contrary result.
|Re: Anambra Election: Polling Unit Results Show Obiano Has Won – APGA Chairman, Oye by Threebear(m): 10:58pm
He won in my area too. I was there when it was counted.
