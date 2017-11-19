Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / HELP; I Can't Pray Any More. (8309 Views)

For the past two years, I have been loosing it when it comes to praying. I will kneel down for prayer, but would end up not knowing what to say. In most cases, I keep repeating same words over and over again.



Please how do I regain my power to pray. I know within me all is not well.

Ever8054:

so which one is that true god pls...?





I DO NOT KNOW. THERE'S NOT ENOUGH REASON OR PROOF FOR ME TO BELIEVE AND ACCEPT ANY OF THEM.





IN NIGERIA PEOPLE WORSHIP JESUS AND ALLAH. SOME BELIEVE "GOD" AND ALLAH ARE ONE AND THE SAME, YET YOU'LL NEVER FIND CHRISTIANS AND MUSLIMS WORSHIPPING OR PRAYING TOGETHER.



IN INDIA PEOPLE WORSHIP SNAKES AND COWS.

THEY BELIEVE THAT IF YOU DEEP YOUR CHILD IN A HEAP OF COW DUNG (JUST LIKE WATER BAPTISM FOR CHRISTIANS), THEY'LL BE PROSPEROUS AND LIVE LONGER, PROTECTED FROM EVIL AND SUDDEN DEATH.



IN GREECE SOME PEOPLE BELIEVE IN POSEIDON, THE GOD OF THE OCEAN. (MOST PEOPLE BELIEVE IN MULTIPLE GODS HERE, UP TO THOUSANDS).



IN CHINA PEOPLE PRACTICE TAOISM, BUDDHISM, AND CONFUCIANISM. THESE RELIGIONS HAVE THEIR OWN SEPARATE SUPREME GODS, BUT I DON'T KNOW MUCH ABOUT THEM AND I DON'T CARE.



LIKEWISE THE JAPANESE, WHOSE TWO MAJOR RELIGIONS ARE SHINTO AND BUDDHISM.



TODAY, MOST PARTS OF NORWAY, SWEDEN, AUSTRALIA, AND ICELAND DON'T EVEN BELIEVE IN ANY RELIGION OR ACKNOWLEDGE THE EXISTENCE OF ANY GODS.





IF CHRISTIANITY IS THE TRUE RELIGION, WHY DOES AFRICA RECORD THE HIGHEST MORTALITY RATES YEARLY, AND ARE BACKWARDS SCIENTIFICALLY, MEDICALLY AND TECHNOLOGICALLY.., IN FACT, THOUSAND OF MILES BEHIND THESE COUNTRIES THAT WORSHIP FALSE GODS?



HOW IS IT THAT ASIDES NATURAL DISASTERS, THE WORST TRAGEDIES HAPPEN IN OUR CONTINENT EVEN WITH OUR KNOWLEDGE AND RELATIONSHIPS WITH THE TRUE GOD?

hopefulLandlord:

prayer is useless anyways Hope it won't be too lait before you understand its importance

kalvoken:



Hope it won't be too late before you understand its importance







THE IMPORTANCE OF PRAYERS

TO WHOM? OR TO WHAT?







I WONDER WHY YOU ALL JUST DON'T WANT TO REALIZE THAT THERE ARE MANY GODS KNOWN TO MAN, AND YOU'RE CLOSER TO YOURS BECAUSE OF GEOGRAPHY AND YOUR FAMILY.





I'M SURE YOUR GOD IS THE CHRISTIAN BIBLE GOD.

THERE'S NO CHANCE HE'S THE ONE TRUE GOD. THAT'S WHY YOUR ANCESTORS NEEDED TO BE ENSLAVED AND MURDERED, AND FORCED TO ACCEPT HIM.



THE TRUE GOD WOULDN'T HAVE NEEDED VIOLENCE TO PROVE HIS OR HER WORTH.

Why do you want to pray?



Beside, just sleep since you can't pray.

WHY DO YOU FIND IT HARD TO PRAY? 1 Like 1 Share

CAPSLOCKED:











Yes He believes in the God the bible talks about, do you have any problems with that?

Yes He believes in the God the bible talks about, do you have any problems with that?

If you cant help him get what he wants just say it and leave the thread quietly, nobody forced you to type

CAPSLOCKED:











@ Kalvoken the first step towards praying is trying to connect with God. Now ask yourself what makes you connect to God? Couldn't be music, reading the bible or chtistain books or even watching Christian movies

@ Kalvoken the first step towards praying is trying to connect with God.

Lmaooo



The way you guys praise god and ridicule him is mind boggling and astonishing.



So he should connect to a god who is claimed to be omnipresent? Do you know what omnipresent is? Lmaoooo



Like god is network signal that fails and reconnect like GLOBACOM NG

Now ask yourself what makes you connect to God? Couldn't be music, reading the bible or chtistain books or even watching Christian movies Hahahahahahaha



So we have to connect to a omnipresent and omnipowerful god who's everywhere?



Chaiii



Like we give a fvck about god.

Like you've rendered any meaningful response to the thread and besides, last I check, it's not by force as well to quote someone and spew jargon.

Lmaooo

The way you guys praise god and ridicule him is mind boggling and astonishing.

So he should connect to a god who is claimed to be omnipresent? Do you know what omnipresent is? Lmaoooo

Like god is network signal that fails and reconnect like GLOBACOM NG

Hahahahahahaha

So we have to connect to a omnipresent and omnipowerful god who's everywhere?

Chaiii

Christians sef

MY GUY I'M TIRED.

LoL



These people funny die.



@op



To reconnect back with god, kindly find that medium that aids the reconnection (like Miss 2.swt suggested above).



switch on the 4G LTE mode of the medium cos seems god now connect on a faster network terrain.

2G and 3G seem slow.



LoL

These people funny die.

@op

To reconnect back with god, kindly find that medium that aids the reconnection (like Miss 2.swt suggested above).

switch on the 4G LTE mode of the medium cos seems god now connect on a faster network terrain.

2G and 3G seem slow.

And to maintain the connection so as to avoid disconnection, ensure you pay "TITHE"

loool loool

I've met intelligent atheists and they'd never say the kind of trash you said, in other words you're a lost soul

I've met intelligent atheists and they'd never say the kind of trash you said, in other words you're a lost soul 10 Likes

CAPSLOCKED:



YOU CAN TALK TO YOUR PASTORS, OR CLOSE FRIENDS AND FAMILY. I'M SURE THEY'LL HAVE THE WORDS FOR YOU.



adepeter2027:

Because I need to, do you have problems with that?

kalvoken:

For the past two years, I have been loosing it when it comes to praying. I will kneel down for prayer, but would end up not knowing what to say. In most cases, I keep repeating same words over and over again.



Please how do I regain my power to pray. I know within me all is not well. For the past 2 years?



For the past 2 years?

Bro don't deceive yourself, you already know praying is pointless by now.

kalvoken:

Define prayer please. Sorry I'm asking too much do have problems with that? Yes and no





even if I prayed I felt very empty

























I was just like you

even if I prayed I felt very empty

I'm still like you





Psalm 139 v 2

Thou knowest my downsitting and mine uprising, thou understandest my thought afar off.



Psalm 139 v 2

Thou knowest my downsitting and mine uprising, thou understandest my thought afar off.

Seun we want our own disclaimer ooo...

Am having the same issue o

It's almost a normal thing...

Only that in the real sense of it, it isn't

STAY AWAY FROM SIN AND REDEDICATE YOUR LIFE TO CHRIST. 1 Like

Prayer is a communication with God. It's a discussion.



Just sit down and invite God (your heavenly Father) for a dicussion.



Start off this way:



Father I can't pray anymore. What is the problem? Is it that you have been worshipped enough that you do not want more from me? What's the problem Father? Tell me.



The challenges are still there and my mind tells me all is not well. So Father what's the challenge? Talk to me Dad.



You know I love you so much and I know you love me too even more than I do love myself...So lets talk.



And on and on you go....



See prayer as a discussion with God. Don't see it as that shaking of head and that knocking of yourself here and there. God is a great God and in his greatness he is ever available for all his own no matter how little or common.



God bless your discuss.

Speak in tongues

The number one thing that makes it difficult to pray is sin. Sin separates us from God and makes it difficult to relate with him. So, I'll advice you to examine your conscience to see if u r living an ungodly lifestyle.



However, when it seems hard to pray, just acknowledge the greatness of God and thank him for his goodness. Playing and meditating upon a gospel song that expresses your feelings is another way to speak to God.



Thanx

How can you not know how to pray ANYMORE?



If you can pray before,you can pray now..

Or are you now dumb?

Benjom:

Person wey no fit pray you say make him speak in toungue which tounge?

OP, the reason why you find it hard is probably because you are trying to pray in your understanding all the time. And also probably because your idea of prayer is coming to God to ask for things instead of establishing fellowship.



The solution is for you to desire to speak in tongues and for you to see prayer as fellowship. When you speak in tongues, you charge up your spirit and you don't struggle with what to say. It's a more effective way to pray.

Paul even said, we sometimes do not know what to pray for but the spirit helps us to pray in groaning that we cannot utter.