His wife Grace Mugabe was also expelled from the party and banned for life.



Mugabe on Sunday met with the army commander who put him under house arrest, while the ruling party opened an emergency meeting to recall the world's oldest head of state as its leader.





Zimbabwe's ruling party Central Committee members stood and cheered at the decision.



Minister of Home Affairs Obert Mpofu said that they met with "a heavy heart" because Mugabe, 93, had served the country and contributed "many memorable achievements."



He added that Mugabe's wife "and close associates have taken advantage of his frail condition" to loot national resources.



Mugabe's hold on power was broken this week when the military took over in a dispute over who would succeed him.



"President Robert Mugabe will meet the command element of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces tomorrow," state television announced on Saturday.



The two sides first met for talks on Thursday, smiling in photographs that attempted to present a dignified image of the tense process of negotiating Mugabe's departure.



In scenes of public euphoria not seen since independence in 1980, huge crowds marched and sang their way through Harare and other cities on Saturday, demanding the end of Mugabe's authoritarian rule.



The marches came after a historic week in which the military seized power and put Mugabe under house arrest in response to his sacking of Mnangagwa, a perceived rival of Mugabe's powerful 52-year-old wife Grace who had increasingly voiced her ambition to succeed her spouse.



Embattled Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe was on Sunday deposed as the leader of ruling Zanu-PF party, and replaced by his former deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Great...



1. APC should learn from Zanu PF party.



2. Nigeria's Military should learn from Zim Military.



3. Buhari should send a personal message to R. Mugabe. Thanking him for acting as a Statesman.



4. AU should give him a higher responsibility. Heading observer

mission to elections in South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria. Heading mediation teams in conflict resolution in Syria, IPOB etc



5. Vice President should ensure that Zim elections are free and fair. 16 Likes 2 Shares

The end of every political career is a disaster

The people have spoken. So long Mugabe and thanks for time

Long overdue.

Buhari is next....

Empty headed president.

Useless men ruling Africa 31 Likes

The president of the evil and islamic zoo is next. 2 Likes







How does two wrong, make a right !





World leaders dont know, if they should rejoice a dictator was disposed or condemn d bloodless coup that evicted him The world is in limbo!How does two wrong, make a rightWorld leaders dont know, if they should rejoice a dictator was disposed or condemn d bloodless coup that evicted him 4 Likes

Splashme:

Buhari is next....

Empty headed president.

Useless men ruling Africa The zoo president is next. The zoo president is next. 6 Likes 2 Shares

Mugabe is a goner.



The Zimbabwean military are so kind hearted and professional.



What a military!



Wow!! 19 Likes 1 Share

Eyyah behind every man's failure there is a woman. The strong man has failed due to his wife.

Mugabe left a positive imprints during his reign and would be remembered forever



Unlike the scammer, ashawo, school drop out pig and idiotic kanu who ran away at the sound of a gun discharge and abandoned his people.



Shame on all the ipob pigs and idiots commenting here.



Ndi Ara 11 Likes 1 Share

Zimbabwe is not yet free, it is in for another long cycle of gerontocrats.



The newly appointed President and the Head of the Military are long term allies of Mugabe,



They have been regarded as the 3 musketeers who fought for the independence of Liberia.



Nothing more, they are of the same fold. Nothing will happen to Mugabe.



You might celebrate the ouster of Mugabe but not the true emancipation of Zimbabweans. 5 Likes 1 Share

See how women spoil good things!



Mugabe would still have remained the President if he had curtailed Grace his wife.



GEJ might still have remained President if the likes of Diezani, Stella Oduah and Patience were not prominent in his government.



If you want to ruin your government or ministry as a politician or pastor, just give your wife undue attention and power and see how you go down very fast. 5 Likes 1 Share

Waiting for his impeachment on Tuesday. But it looks as if the army is intimidating all his supporters to turn their back on him at the die minute

Say Goodbye, we will miss his quotes

The demons in Limpopo and Zambezi rivers must have gone on vacation when humanity struck Mugabe.



Zibabwe shall be free. Next is Cameroon 2 Likes

How unintelligible can a people be, letting the same person rule them for over 30years, with no reasonable achievements, there still let him stay in power, the beauty of democracy is changing leaders periodically

The mumu party and military weh dey look as e dey rule for 30 years b4 taking action? No can do..There absolutely nothing to learn from dem. The mumu party and military weh dey look as e dey rule for 30 years b4 taking action? No can do..There absolutely nothing to learn from dem. 1 Like

Final

Good riddance

Mnangagwa is just another Mugabe, things will only get slightly better. Lesser of the two evils I guess 2 Likes 1 Share

Finally!



