Robert Mugabe Sacked By Zanu-PF, Replaced By Emmerson Mnangagwa by mesoprogress(m): 1:14pm
Embattled Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe was on Sunday deposed as the leader of ruling Zanu-PF party, and replaced by his former deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa.
His wife Grace Mugabe was also expelled from the party and banned for life.
Mugabe on Sunday met with the army commander who put him under house arrest, while the ruling party opened an emergency meeting to recall the world's oldest head of state as its leader.
Zimbabwe's ruling party Central Committee members stood and cheered at the decision.
Minister of Home Affairs Obert Mpofu said that they met with "a heavy heart" because Mugabe, 93, had served the country and contributed "many memorable achievements."
Thousands gather to celebrate the potential end of Mugabe Thousands gather to celebrate the potential end of Mugabe
01:01
He added that Mugabe's wife "and close associates have taken advantage of his frail condition" to loot national resources.
Mugabe's hold on power was broken this week when the military took over in a dispute over who would succeed him.
"President Robert Mugabe will meet the command element of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces tomorrow," state television announced on Saturday.
The two sides first met for talks on Thursday, smiling in photographs that attempted to present a dignified image of the tense process of negotiating Mugabe's departure.
In scenes of public euphoria not seen since independence in 1980, huge crowds marched and sang their way through Harare and other cities on Saturday, demanding the end of Mugabe's authoritarian rule.
The marches came after a historic week in which the military seized power and put Mugabe under house arrest in response to his sacking of Mnangagwa, a perceived rival of Mugabe's powerful 52-year-old wife Grace who had increasingly voiced her ambition to succeed her spouse.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/nov/19/zimbabwe-ruling-party-fires-robert-mugabe-as-leader
Re: Robert Mugabe Sacked By Zanu-PF, Replaced By Emmerson Mnangagwa by Keneking: 1:23pm
Great...
1. APC should learn from Zanu PF party.
2. Nigeria's Military should learn from Zim Military.
3. Buhari should send a personal message to R. Mugabe. Thanking him for acting as a Statesman.
4. AU should give him a higher responsibility. Heading observer
mission to elections in South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria. Heading mediation teams in conflict resolution in Syria, IPOB etc
5. Vice President should ensure that Zim elections are free and fair.
Re: Robert Mugabe Sacked By Zanu-PF, Replaced By Emmerson Mnangagwa by Ttalk: 1:43pm
The end of every political career is a disaster
Re: Robert Mugabe Sacked By Zanu-PF, Replaced By Emmerson Mnangagwa by shukuokukobambi: 1:53pm
The people have spoken. So long Mugabe and thanks for time
Re: Robert Mugabe Sacked By Zanu-PF, Replaced By Emmerson Mnangagwa by Giannakopoulos(f): 1:55pm
Long overdue.
Re: Robert Mugabe Sacked By Zanu-PF, Replaced By Emmerson Mnangagwa by lawalosky: 2:01pm
ewo
Re: Robert Mugabe Sacked By Zanu-PF, Replaced By Emmerson Mnangagwa by Splashme: 2:05pm
Buhari is next....
Empty headed president.
Useless men ruling Africa
Re: Robert Mugabe Sacked By Zanu-PF, Replaced By Emmerson Mnangagwa by IslamicRebel: 2:07pm
The president of the evil and islamic zoo is next.
Re: Robert Mugabe Sacked By Zanu-PF, Replaced By Emmerson Mnangagwa by ashjay001(m): 2:07pm
The world is in limbo!
How does two wrong, make a right!
World leaders dont know, if they should rejoice a dictator was disposed or condemn d bloodless coup that evicted him
Re: Robert Mugabe Sacked By Zanu-PF, Replaced By Emmerson Mnangagwa by IslamicRebel: 2:11pm
Splashme:The zoo president is next.
Re: Robert Mugabe Sacked By Zanu-PF, Replaced By Emmerson Mnangagwa by BakireBulmaker: 2:26pm
Mugabe is a goner.
The Zimbabwean military are so kind hearted and professional.
What a military!
Wow!!
Re: Robert Mugabe Sacked By Zanu-PF, Replaced By Emmerson Mnangagwa by olatade(m): 2:28pm
Eyyah behind every man's failure there is a woman. The strong man has failed due to his wife.
Re: Robert Mugabe Sacked By Zanu-PF, Replaced By Emmerson Mnangagwa by Antipob777(f): 2:37pm
Mugabe left a positive imprints during his reign and would be remembered forever
Unlike the scammer, ashawo, school drop out pig and idiotic kanu who ran away at the sound of a gun discharge and abandoned his people.
Shame on all the ipob pigs and idiots commenting here.
Ndi Ara
Re: Robert Mugabe Sacked By Zanu-PF, Replaced By Emmerson Mnangagwa by Bolustical: 2:44pm
Zimbabwe is not yet free, it is in for another long cycle of gerontocrats.
The newly appointed President and the Head of the Military are long term allies of Mugabe,
They have been regarded as the 3 musketeers who fought for the independence of Liberia.
Nothing more, they are of the same fold. Nothing will happen to Mugabe.
You might celebrate the ouster of Mugabe but not the true emancipation of Zimbabweans.
Re: Robert Mugabe Sacked By Zanu-PF, Replaced By Emmerson Mnangagwa by Bolustical: 2:44pm
See how women spoil good things!
Mugabe would still have remained the President if he had curtailed Grace his wife.
GEJ might still have remained President if the likes of Diezani, Stella Oduah and Patience were not prominent in his government.
If you want to ruin your government or ministry as a politician or pastor, just give your wife undue attention and power and see how you go down very fast.
Re: Robert Mugabe Sacked By Zanu-PF, Replaced By Emmerson Mnangagwa by Bolustical: 2:44pm
hmmn
Re: Robert Mugabe Sacked By Zanu-PF, Replaced By Emmerson Mnangagwa by sorom4: 2:45pm
Waiting for his impeachment on Tuesday. But it looks as if the army is intimidating all his supporters to turn their back on him at the die minute
Re: Robert Mugabe Sacked By Zanu-PF, Replaced By Emmerson Mnangagwa by CarlyX8(m): 2:45pm
Say Goodbye, we will miss his quotes
Re: Robert Mugabe Sacked By Zanu-PF, Replaced By Emmerson Mnangagwa by Built2last: 2:45pm
The demons in Limpopo and Zambezi rivers must have gone on vacation when humanity struck Mugabe.
Zibabwe shall be free. Next is Cameroon
Re: Robert Mugabe Sacked By Zanu-PF, Replaced By Emmerson Mnangagwa by Addictedtodrugs: 2:45pm
Abeg if I hang my self for 30 minutes , will I die , I just want to play a prank on my girlfriend
Re: Robert Mugabe Sacked By Zanu-PF, Replaced By Emmerson Mnangagwa by ChiefPiiko(m): 2:45pm
How unintelligible can a people be, letting the same person rule them for over 30years, with no reasonable achievements, there still let him stay in power, the beauty of democracy is changing leaders periodically
Re: Robert Mugabe Sacked By Zanu-PF, Replaced By Emmerson Mnangagwa by MVLOX(m): 2:46pm
THE END...
Re: Robert Mugabe Sacked By Zanu-PF, Replaced By Emmerson Mnangagwa by boboye012: 2:46pm
.
Keneking:.
The mumu party and military weh dey look as e dey rule for 30 years b4 taking action? No can do..There absolutely nothing to learn from dem.
Re: Robert Mugabe Sacked By Zanu-PF, Replaced By Emmerson Mnangagwa by Bari22(m): 2:46pm
Final
Re: Robert Mugabe Sacked By Zanu-PF, Replaced By Emmerson Mnangagwa by spartacus11(m): 2:46pm
Splashme:
So much for d young
Re: Robert Mugabe Sacked By Zanu-PF, Replaced By Emmerson Mnangagwa by mccoy47(m): 2:47pm
Good riddance
|Re: Robert Mugabe Sacked By Zanu-PF, Replaced By Emmerson Mnangagwa by Atiku2019: 2:47pm
Re: Robert Mugabe Sacked By Zanu-PF, Replaced By Emmerson Mnangagwa by mccoy47(m): 2:48pm
ChiefPiiko:Is Nigeria any better?
Buhari, Obasanjo, IBB, Tinubus, Iboris etc have been tuling us since time immemorial.
Re: Robert Mugabe Sacked By Zanu-PF, Replaced By Emmerson Mnangagwa by ibkayee(f): 2:48pm
Mnangagwa is just another Mugabe, things will only get slightly better. Lesser of the two evils I guess
Re: Robert Mugabe Sacked By Zanu-PF, Replaced By Emmerson Mnangagwa by nedu2000(m): 2:49pm
Keneking:mugabe to observe what? A perennial rigger in his own right.He is no statesman,he didn't willing forfeit power let him go on exile to Madagsacar or Nigeria.
Re: Robert Mugabe Sacked By Zanu-PF, Replaced By Emmerson Mnangagwa by itiswellandwell: 2:49pm
Finally!
Finally!
Check my signature for your quality customised Atm card flash drive and full capacity powerbank.
Re: Robert Mugabe Sacked By Zanu-PF, Replaced By Emmerson Mnangagwa by MAYOWAAK: 2:50pm
In the late 1970's Robert Mugabe had acquired international fame as a fearless nationalist and dogged fighter for his people. But he was in fierce struggle with the elderly Joshua Nkomo who believed by antecedent and contribution to the struggle, he should be allowed to lead the movement. When they brought their quarrel to General Olusegun Obasanjo, then the Nigerian military ruler, Obasanjo locked the duo in a room in Dodan Barracks, placing a pistol on the table before them. “When I return, I want you to have solved the problem of Zimbabwe,” he told them. “One of you should be dead; the survivor would go and be the ruler of Zimbabwe!”When Obasanjo returned 15 minutes later, the two of them were still alive.Mugabe agreed to be Prime-Minister, while Nkomo was to be ceremonial President which he later declined preferring to be the Minister of Home Affairs. That was how Zimbabwe became independent in 1980.
