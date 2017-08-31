₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Obiano Victory Party At His House In Anambra (Photos) by emma321: 9:23pm On Nov 19
**Happening Now:
Oil Magnate and Billionaire Business Man Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah joins APGA faithfuls to thank God for Willie Obiano's victory at November 18th Governorship Election
lalasticlala
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Obiano Victory Party At His House In Anambra (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 9:24pm On Nov 19
He will surely get his money back
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Obiano Victory Party At His House In Anambra (Photos) by Lajet: 9:25pm On Nov 19
Enjoy yourself
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Obiano Victory Party At His House In Anambra (Photos) by Septembermann(f): 9:35pm On Nov 19
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Obiano Victory Party At His House In Anambra (Photos) by NextGovernor(m): 9:40pm On Nov 19
If you see politicians happy over election victory, don't always think they arr happy because of d development the winner will bring. They are happy becos the money they spent will be gotten back times 5.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Obiano Victory Party At His House In Anambra (Photos) by BigIyanga: 9:46pm On Nov 19
Billionaire in Naija living in darkness!
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Obiano Victory Party At His House In Anambra (Photos) by TITOBIGZ(m): 9:51pm On Nov 19
Septembermann:
Dafuq is wrong with u?
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Obiano Victory Party At His House In Anambra (Photos) by ClitoPen: 10:27pm On Nov 19
When did he join the APGA supporters club?
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Obiano Victory Party At His House In Anambra (Photos) by HealthWealthy(m): 10:31pm On Nov 19
So?
How much will they give the masses who voted him into power?
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Obiano Victory Party At His House In Anambra (Photos) by Hardeybohwarley(m): 10:32pm On Nov 19
Lemme join the moving train. Off to front-page.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Obiano Victory Party At His House In Anambra (Photos) by qualityGod(m): 10:32pm On Nov 19
Can't wait for my state election because PDP has loot delta state dryl
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Obiano Victory Party At His House In Anambra (Photos) by IHEJIRIKAisBOKO: 10:32pm On Nov 19
where are the no lefelendum no erection crew?
where is namdi cownu and his gang of iPod terrorists?
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Obiano Victory Party At His House In Anambra (Photos) by seedsower(m): 10:32pm On Nov 19
pay your workers.... Mba.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Obiano Victory Party At His House In Anambra (Photos) by Hades2016(m): 10:32pm On Nov 19
Ubah be like , " watin this woman da sing sef "
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Obiano Victory Party At His House In Anambra (Photos) by Nathdoug(m): 10:33pm On Nov 19
Doing it for his money
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Obiano Victory Party At His House In Anambra (Photos) by 9japrof(m): 10:33pm On Nov 19
Hahahahah
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Obiano Victory Party At His House In Anambra (Photos) by SnakeXenzia(m): 10:34pm On Nov 19
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Obiano Victory Party At His House In Anambra (Photos) by tballeyy(m): 10:34pm On Nov 19
Congrat to my Governor
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Obiano Victory Party At His House In Anambra (Photos) by dadebayo1(m): 10:34pm On Nov 19
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Obiano Victory Party At His House In Anambra (Photos) by Lexusgs430: 10:35pm On Nov 19
Why Ubah no close eyes during prayers ?
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Obiano Victory Party At His House In Anambra (Photos) by tballeyy(m): 10:35pm On Nov 19
Get rich or die trying
Lajet:
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Obiano Victory Party At His House In Anambra (Photos) by EmekaBlue(m): 10:35pm On Nov 19
Take a look at Ifeanyi Ubah's daylight full house pic. Its good to be successful
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Obiano Victory Party At His House In Anambra (Photos) by favourmic(m): 10:35pm On Nov 19
you better dont taste anything better still use your own personal microphone
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Obiano Victory Party At His House In Anambra (Photos) by jaymejate(m): 10:37pm On Nov 19
From Money to More Money... Jah bless
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Obiano Victory Party At His House In Anambra (Photos) by NigerDeltan(m): 10:39pm On Nov 19
Contractor
Anambra Allocation RIP in advance
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Obiano Victory Party At His House In Anambra (Photos) by alfredo4u(m): 10:40pm On Nov 19
A
