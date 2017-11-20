₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|One Main Reason Why Many Will Remain Single For A Very Long Time. by Toks2008(m): 9:34pm On Nov 19
There are two types of worlds. The real world and the fantasy world.
There is absolutely nothing wrong in dreaming big,aiming for the "ideal" partner,elaborate wedding,a faithful man,virtuous woman,wealthy spouse,tall,handsome,romantic man,curvy and sweet looking lady and on and on and on...
But until we all learn to draw a line between our fantasy and the real world,until we meticulously make a decision to go for what we can get rather than what we dream about,then many of us who are mature and unmarried may remain in that position for a veeery long time.
My opinion.
|Re: One Main Reason Why Many Will Remain Single For A Very Long Time. by RETIREDMUMU(m): 9:35pm On Nov 19
op do u mean i should marry when i don't have the resources to be called a father and a husband.
do u know the meaning of hunger
|Re: One Main Reason Why Many Will Remain Single For A Very Long Time. by kwakwakwa(m): 9:36pm On Nov 19
Toks don land again ooooooo
|Re: One Main Reason Why Many Will Remain Single For A Very Long Time. by generalbush(m): 9:37pm On Nov 19
Nice
|Re: One Main Reason Why Many Will Remain Single For A Very Long Time. by Toks2008(m): 9:43pm On Nov 19
RETIREDMUMU:
Many times we a scared of taking that step because of nothing but FEAR.
If you have a lady who will not mind starting with you in one room,and both of you are ready to do very low key wedding for now and do a bigger one when the money comes and ofcourse put child bearing on hold whilst both of you work hard,i believe you can go ahead and get married.
|Re: One Main Reason Why Many Will Remain Single For A Very Long Time. by Spanner4(m): 9:43pm On Nov 19
Am looking for a woman,she must me a graduate. Kindly submit your cv..... i dont need slay queens abeh
|Re: One Main Reason Why Many Will Remain Single For A Very Long Time. by KreativGenius: 9:44pm On Nov 19
Toks2008:
Nothing terrible than the fear of fear itself
|Re: One Main Reason Why Many Will Remain Single For A Very Long Time. by KreativGenius: 9:46pm On Nov 19
Toks2008:
Tushe
Well said the master himself. Till the fantasy world and the real world is brough to a fine line, men the images of what's in front of us, and what is in our mind will also conflict and create issues. Hence, compromise is key !
|Re: One Main Reason Why Many Will Remain Single For A Very Long Time. by RETIREDMUMU(m): 9:49pm On Nov 19
Toks2008:
my brother truth gat to be told, no lady nowadays will come for hustling guy than the already made up
|Re: One Main Reason Why Many Will Remain Single For A Very Long Time. by Toks2008(m): 9:53pm On Nov 19
Spanner4:
Excatly the point,nothing bad in looking for a graduate but you just might be brushing off Ngozi the homely and virtuous girl from the village who could make you very happy all the days of your life.
|Re: One Main Reason Why Many Will Remain Single For A Very Long Time. by Toks2008(m): 9:55pm On Nov 19
RETIREDMUMU:
That is another issue. A hustling guy is the best bet for women who truly want to settle down cos most made guys know they are made and will most likely treat you with no regard except the lady is also made.
|Re: One Main Reason Why Many Will Remain Single For A Very Long Time. by Spanner4(m): 9:55pm On Nov 19
Toks2008:
how were you able to peer into my mind? Your reply touched me
|Re: One Main Reason Why Many Will Remain Single For A Very Long Time. by Toks2008(m): 9:56pm On Nov 19
Lalasticlala i guess this is insightful.
|Re: One Main Reason Why Many Will Remain Single For A Very Long Time. by NairalandCS(m): 10:15pm On Nov 19
|Re: One Main Reason Why Many Will Remain Single For A Very Long Time. by Toks2008(m): 10:37pm On Nov 19
Spanner4:Even me,I'm just too picky. But for how long?
|Re: One Main Reason Why Many Will Remain Single For A Very Long Time. by Daniel2289(m): 10:37pm On Nov 19
On Point.
|Re: One Main Reason Why Many Will Remain Single For A Very Long Time. by Obodo999(m): 10:40pm On Nov 19
The last time I checked, it is not a crime to be single
It is better and more peaceful than dating broke parasitic girls
|Re: One Main Reason Why Many Will Remain Single For A Very Long Time. by Franco2017(m): 10:50pm On Nov 19
I recently observed that most women are in a relationship, and most men are single, how can this equation be balanced.
|Re: One Main Reason Why Many Will Remain Single For A Very Long Time. by Bari22(m): 10:50pm On Nov 19
Dream on
|Re: One Main Reason Why Many Will Remain Single For A Very Long Time. by siraj1402(m): 10:51pm On Nov 19
RETIREDMUMU:You need to define the resources you mean. To some people until they build a mansion and ride in Ferrari before marriage.
|Re: One Main Reason Why Many Will Remain Single For A Very Long Time. by razakee(m): 10:53pm On Nov 19
generalbush:
|Re: One Main Reason Why Many Will Remain Single For A Very Long Time. by SnakeXenzia(m): 10:53pm On Nov 19
RETIREDMUMU:
|Re: One Main Reason Why Many Will Remain Single For A Very Long Time. by freeman95(m): 10:54pm On Nov 19
As long as we are getting steady pussy
Make relationship deh play basketball abeg
|Re: One Main Reason Why Many Will Remain Single For A Very Long Time. by CarlyX8(m): 10:54pm On Nov 19
true....dreams do come true and am still dreaming
|Re: One Main Reason Why Many Will Remain Single For A Very Long Time. by bentlywills(m): 10:58pm On Nov 19
Hey!
|Re: One Main Reason Why Many Will Remain Single For A Very Long Time. by uzoclinton(m): 10:58pm On Nov 19
okay
|Re: One Main Reason Why Many Will Remain Single For A Very Long Time. by jaymejate(m): 10:58pm On Nov 19
Make ladies de think of marriage. i still de hustle.
|Re: One Main Reason Why Many Will Remain Single For A Very Long Time. by FreshBoiy(m): 10:58pm On Nov 19
|Re: One Main Reason Why Many Will Remain Single For A Very Long Time. by soberdrunk(m): 10:58pm On Nov 19
I don't care what anyone says, i am saving myself for Kiki Osibanjo......
|Re: One Main Reason Why Many Will Remain Single For A Very Long Time. by byemx06(m): 10:59pm On Nov 19
all I need now is a surrogate dat also need sperm donor......... I will think of getting marriage wen am fulfill but for now no way
|Re: One Main Reason Why Many Will Remain Single For A Very Long Time. by ChineduKodjoSha: 10:59pm On Nov 19
It
Simply
Is
Not
Worth
The
Headache
And
The
Trouble
It
Brings
|Re: One Main Reason Why Many Will Remain Single For A Very Long Time. by ABBkelvin(m): 11:00pm On Nov 19
The worst thing ever in this life is to have family (reproduce)when you don't even know the main purpose of your own existence in the first place. I will advice whoever that's poor resource wise to never ever start a family to avoid is future kids from cursing the hell out of him/her when they grow up and find out life is not bed of roses and there's partiality in nature distribution of everything. Live life like it's nothing and have a good time with the experience and imagination you can get out of it. That's all to life.
