There are two types of worlds. The real world and the fantasy world .



There is absolutely nothing wrong in dreaming big,aiming for the "ideal" partner,elaborate wedding,a faithful man,virtuous woman,wealthy spouse,tall,handsome,romantic man,curvy and sweet looking lady and on and on and on...



But until we all learn to draw a line between our fantasy and the real world,until we meticulously make a decision to go for what we can get rather than what we dream about,then many of us who are mature and unmarried may remain in that position for a veeery long time.



My opinion. 11 Likes 2 Shares

op do u mean i should marry when i don't have the resources to be called a father and a husband.





do u know the meaning of hunger 36 Likes

Toks don land again ooooooo 1 Like

Nice

Many times we a scared of taking that step because of nothing but FEAR.



If you have a lady who will not mind starting with you in one room,and both of you are ready to do very low key wedding for now and do a bigger one when the money comes and ofcourse put child bearing on hold whilst both of you work hard,i believe you can go ahead and get married. Many times we a scared of taking that step because of nothing but FEAR.If you have a lady who will not mind starting with you in one room,and both of you are ready to do very low key wedding for now and do a bigger one when the money comes and ofcourse put child bearing on hold whilst both of you work hard,i believe you can go ahead and get married. 24 Likes 1 Share





Am looking for a woman,she must me a graduate. Kindly submit your cv..... i dont need slay queens abeh Am looking for a woman,she must me a graduate. Kindly submit your cv..... i dont need slay queens abeh

Nothing terrible than the fear of fear itself Nothing terrible than the fear of fear itself 2 Likes

Tushe





Well said the master himself. Till the fantasy world and the real world is brough to a fine line, men the images of what's in front of us, and what is in our mind will also conflict and create issues. Hence, compromise is key ! TusheWell said the master himself. Till the fantasy world and the real world is brough to a fine line, men the images of what's in front of us, and what is in our mind will also conflict and create issues. Hence, compromise is key !

my brother truth gat to be told, no lady nowadays will come for hustling guy than the already made up my brother truth gat to be told, no lady nowadays will come for hustling guy than the already made up 1 Like

Excatly the point,nothing bad in looking for a graduate but you just might be brushing off Ngozi the homely and virtuous girl from the village who could make you very happy all the days of your life. Excatly the point,nothing bad in looking for a graduate but you just might be brushing off Ngozi the homely and virtuous girl from the village who could make you very happy all the days of your life. 10 Likes

That is another issue. A hustling guy is the best bet for women who truly want to settle down cos most made guys know they are made and will most likely treat you with no regard except the lady is also made. That is another issue. A hustling guy is the best bet for women who truly want to settle down cos most made guys know they are made and will most likely treat you with no regard except the lady is also made. 4 Likes 1 Share

how were you able to peer into my mind? Your reply touched me how were you able to peer into my mind? Your reply touched me 4 Likes

Lalasticlala i guess this is insightful.

4 Likes

On Point. 1 Like



It is better and more peaceful than dating broke parasitic girls The last time I checked, it is not a crime to be singleIt is better and more peaceful than dating broke parasitic girls 6 Likes

I recently observed that most women are in a relationship, and most men are single, how can this equation be balanced. 4 Likes

Make relationship deh play basketball abeg As long as we are getting steady pussyMake relationship deh play basketball abeg 3 Likes

true....dreams do come true and am still dreaming

Make ladies de think of marriage. i still de hustle.

I don't care what anyone says, i am saving myself for Kiki Osibanjo......

all I need now is a surrogate dat also need sperm donor......... I will think of getting marriage wen am fulfill but for now no way

