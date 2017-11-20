Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Omosefe Woghiren: Things Banky W, Adesua Etomi's Family Didn't Do At The Wedding (3592 Views)

According to her, the bride price was not supposed to be in an event centre, Adesua's friends weren't supposed to come and with her, Banky W was supposed to dress in an Edo attire, and that Adesua's mum wasn't supposed to be present at the bride price payment.



Ok

cyndy1000:

Able Observing officer, the wedding has come to an end and was a success so no need drink paracetamol for their headache, besides not all those traditions are been observed. When you do you own wedding you do all the tradition as you want. Seconded. 2 Likes

Some 'twitterians' will never mind their business!!



Happy married life to the cute couple once more.





Observer!!! U sef go marry ur own make we see

Monitoring spirit oshi



seen

Nah tradition go feed or sustain marriage ?

mtewwwwwwwwww



This marriage post week me 2 Likes

Take them to court (maybe ur traditional court) and ask for a nullification of the marriage Na..

Has Nairaland gone to the dogs? What is the big deal about this wedding?

Dem don marry end of story. 3 Likes

... and Omesefe was not supposed to talk





I don't mind if they dash me some of their over flowing rivers of time People really have enough time, so much that they can even spend on inconsequential issue.I don't mind if they dash me some of their over flowing rivers of time

At least she has the right to air her views.



She should mind her business and face her job in Italy.

Mstchw.

is it ur wedding?

My mum is Edo, married to an Igbo man and she did not do all these drama you are stating here... Is this how you go about monitoring people's wedding?





Ye Monitoring Spirit ........Gerrrrout!

so the shuu re-do it bah?

Even though we live in the 21st century, customs and traditions needs to be respected. If you go to Greece and India wedding , you'll see how their customs and traditions are revered and honored. Watch my big fat Greek wedding. 1 Like

Nice observation... You can help to it during your own

Nairaland mods e don do now!! ! Na dem be first to marry for this world

Ok



Everybody now don get opinion abt d wedding



Today na monday, una suppose dey give motivational speech, how person go make money.

Business ideas





Weytn concern me wit wedding?



Nonsense mod'



Ewu gambia

Customs and Tradition: Things MUST remain the way our ancestors arranged it.



New Generation: We do not give a fucck!

She's right



Adesuwa's parent ought to have uphold their tradition but because of yoruba people money they allowed themselves to be bought 1 Like

It didn’t go to the dogs but rather it went to the pigs. Can’t you see the useless post always making Fp. Just because of small change all these useless, wayward, hungry stricken bloggers dey pay Seun. Yeah I called his modafuckakin name! His forum sucks so much lately with all these nonsense threads.

Did u help pay for the wedding ? Abeg someone close to this girl should help give her a resounding slap