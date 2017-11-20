₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
A Nigerian lady, Omosefe Woghiren who claims she is the granddaughter of the Obamedo of Benin took to Twitter to outline things she felt didn't go right traditionally during Banky W and Adesua's traditional marriage yesterday.
According to her, the bride price was not supposed to be in an event centre, Adesua's friends weren't supposed to come and with her, Banky W was supposed to dress in an Edo attire, and that Adesua's mum wasn't supposed to be present at the bride price payment.
|Re: Omosefe Woghiren: Things Banky W, Adesua Etomi's Family Didn't Do At The Wedding by dinma007: 1:15pm
|Re: Omosefe Woghiren: Things Banky W, Adesua Etomi's Family Didn't Do At The Wedding by Mobuoy19: 1:21pm
Ok
|Re: Omosefe Woghiren: Things Banky W, Adesua Etomi's Family Didn't Do At The Wedding by cyndy1000(f): 1:25pm
Able Observing officer, the wedding has come to an end and was a success so no need drink paracetamol for their headache, besides not all those traditions are been observed. When you do you own wedding you do all the tradition as you want.
|Re: Omosefe Woghiren: Things Banky W, Adesua Etomi's Family Didn't Do At The Wedding by madridguy(m): 1:39pm
Seconded.
cyndy1000:
|Re: Omosefe Woghiren: Things Banky W, Adesua Etomi's Family Didn't Do At The Wedding by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:44pm
Some 'twitterians' will never mind their business!!
Happy married life to the cute couple once more.
|Re: Omosefe Woghiren: Things Banky W, Adesua Etomi's Family Didn't Do At The Wedding by JoNach: 1:44pm
Observer!!! U sef go marry ur own make we see
|Re: Omosefe Woghiren: Things Banky W, Adesua Etomi's Family Didn't Do At The Wedding by itiswellandwell: 1:45pm
Monitoring spirit oshi
|Re: Omosefe Woghiren: Things Banky W, Adesua Etomi's Family Didn't Do At The Wedding by miqos02(m): 1:45pm
seen
|Re: Omosefe Woghiren: Things Banky W, Adesua Etomi's Family Didn't Do At The Wedding by Lexusgs430: 1:45pm
Nah tradition go feed or sustain marriage ?
|Re: Omosefe Woghiren: Things Banky W, Adesua Etomi's Family Didn't Do At The Wedding by aleeyus(m): 1:45pm
mtewwwwwwwwww
This marriage post week me
|Re: Omosefe Woghiren: Things Banky W, Adesua Etomi's Family Didn't Do At The Wedding by Felixalex(m): 1:45pm
Take them to court (maybe ur traditional court) and ask for a nullification of the marriage Na..
|Re: Omosefe Woghiren: Things Banky W, Adesua Etomi's Family Didn't Do At The Wedding by ndidibabe(f): 1:45pm
Has Nairaland gone to the dogs? What is the big deal about this wedding?
|Re: Omosefe Woghiren: Things Banky W, Adesua Etomi's Family Didn't Do At The Wedding by tofolo(m): 1:45pm
Dem don marry end of story.
|Re: Omosefe Woghiren: Things Banky W, Adesua Etomi's Family Didn't Do At The Wedding by AnodaIT(m): 1:45pm
... and Omesefe was not supposed to talk
|Re: Omosefe Woghiren: Things Banky W, Adesua Etomi's Family Didn't Do At The Wedding by mazimee(m): 1:46pm
People really have enough time, so much that they can even spend on inconsequential issue.
I don't mind if they dash me some of their over flowing rivers of time
|Re: Omosefe Woghiren: Things Banky W, Adesua Etomi's Family Didn't Do At The Wedding by alignacademy(m): 1:46pm
cyndy1000:
At least she has the right to air her views.
That stands her out from perhaps thousands who observed the "remixing" of tradition and just grumbled to themselves silently.
|Re: Omosefe Woghiren: Things Banky W, Adesua Etomi's Family Didn't Do At The Wedding by NwaAmaikpe: 1:46pm
She should mind her business and face her job in Italy.
|Re: Omosefe Woghiren: Things Banky W, Adesua Etomi's Family Didn't Do At The Wedding by LotaTee: 1:46pm
Mstchw.
|Re: Omosefe Woghiren: Things Banky W, Adesua Etomi's Family Didn't Do At The Wedding by shaddoww: 1:46pm
is it ur wedding?
|Re: Omosefe Woghiren: Things Banky W, Adesua Etomi's Family Didn't Do At The Wedding by SlimBrawnie(f): 1:46pm
My mum is Edo, married to an Igbo man and she did not do all these drama you are stating here... Is this how you go about monitoring people's wedding?
Ye Monitoring Spirit ........Gerrrrout!
|Re: Omosefe Woghiren: Things Banky W, Adesua Etomi's Family Didn't Do At The Wedding by prynsex(m): 1:48pm
so the shuu re-do it bah?
|Re: Omosefe Woghiren: Things Banky W, Adesua Etomi's Family Didn't Do At The Wedding by sobmos(m): 1:48pm
Even though we live in the 21st century, customs and traditions needs to be respected. If you go to Greece and India wedding , you'll see how their customs and traditions are revered and honored. Watch my big fat Greek wedding.
|Re: Omosefe Woghiren: Things Banky W, Adesua Etomi's Family Didn't Do At The Wedding by OGsteven(m): 1:48pm
Nice observation... You can help to it during your own
|Re: Omosefe Woghiren: Things Banky W, Adesua Etomi's Family Didn't Do At The Wedding by Barniee(m): 1:48pm
Nairaland mods e don do now!! ! Na dem be first to marry for this world
|Re: Omosefe Woghiren: Things Banky W, Adesua Etomi's Family Didn't Do At The Wedding by johnstar(m): 1:49pm
Ok
Everybody now don get opinion abt d wedding
Today na monday, una suppose dey give motivational speech, how person go make money.
Business ideas
Weytn concern me wit wedding?
Nonsense mod'
Ewu gambia
|Re: Omosefe Woghiren: Things Banky W, Adesua Etomi's Family Didn't Do At The Wedding by Billyonaire: 1:50pm
Customs and Tradition: Things MUST remain the way our ancestors arranged it.
New Generation: We do not give a fucck!
|Re: Omosefe Woghiren: Things Banky W, Adesua Etomi's Family Didn't Do At The Wedding by teresafaith(f): 1:51pm
She's right
Adesuwa's parent ought to have uphold their tradition but because of yoruba people money they allowed themselves to be bought
|Re: Omosefe Woghiren: Things Banky W, Adesua Etomi's Family Didn't Do At The Wedding by Josh44s(m): 1:51pm
ndidibabe:
It didn’t go to the dogs but rather it went to the pigs. Can’t you see the useless post always making Fp. Just because of small change all these useless, wayward, hungry stricken bloggers dey pay Seun. Yeah I called his modafuckakin name! His forum sucks so much lately with all these nonsense threads.
|Re: Omosefe Woghiren: Things Banky W, Adesua Etomi's Family Didn't Do At The Wedding by bjyemson: 1:51pm
Did u help pay for the wedding ? Abeg someone close to this girl should help give her a resounding slap
|Re: Omosefe Woghiren: Things Banky W, Adesua Etomi's Family Didn't Do At The Wedding by bjyemson: 1:51pm
Did u help pay for the wedding ? Abeg someone close to this girl should help give her a resounding slap
