Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by yusods(m): 1:31pm
The Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, has said that Lagos State is what it is because of the impact of ‘Anambrarians’ on the state.

According to him, “Anambra made Lagos what it is” whether anyone accepts it or not.

He made the comments during an interview with Channels Television while stating developments in the state as well as his plans for the next four years as he succeeded in his re-election bid after securing a landslide victory over 36 others gunning for his position.

“Before I came in, security was an issue. I came, I saw, I conquered and it’s not a static thing. Security is continuous, so we are moving and we are going to put in more efforts to ensure that the next four years is even far better than they have seen it now.

“I’ll keep awake so that all Anambra people and those living in Anambra can sleep with their two eyes closed.

“I’m not going to drop the ball, my eyes are on the ball. I am working hard to ensure that at the end of my eight years, governors coming after me will not have to depend on FAAC to run the state and that’s what I’m doing in investments. Security is the greatest thing that I have done and it is bringing a lot of people in.

“The greatest thing we want to do is to emulate what the Israelis have done. We have very rich Anambra people all over the world – Anambra made Lagos what it is, whether they want to accept it or not – the taxes that are paid are mostly by Anambra people.

“The development that is going on there, the houses that are owned there – it is the same all over the place but none in the south east. Why? First no security then, now we’ve gotten security.

“So I am emphasizing that this is time to come home and invest. By the way, we have reduced our challenges on investment to almost zero. Anambra now is the easiest place to come for investment because you sit in a one-stop investment outfit called ANCIPA, headed by many bankers – You get things sorted out in an hour or two – you get your C of O in two weeks if your case is good. If your case is not good, they help you build it or they cancel it as the case may be.”

‘Choose Your Project’

Also According to him, his administration is already doing so much in agriculture and it is set to do even more.

He also noted that the ‘Choose Your Project’ community project which his administration started has gone a long way in improving the standard of living across communities in the state.

“One of the things that won me accolades amongst all the local governments basically was the Choose Your Project community project – 40 million per community.

“All communities are choosing their second project now, it has never happened in the history of Nigeria anywhere at all. Every community even the remotest place in Anambra benefitted from that project. Apart from the schools, we built for them they now got the money and we are trying to build a bridge too, roads and what have you.

“I have reassured Ndi Anambra that I’m going to increase IGR without increasing taxes.”

‘Campaign of Calumny’

Furthermore, the governor expressed gratitude to the people of Anambra for choosing him to lead them again and he gave the assurance that the administration will touch the lives of less privileged in the state.

He also expressed confidence that subsequently his party, APGA, will win elections in other South- East states.

“Well, first I thank God the almighty for making this possible and the overwhelming endorsement by Ndi Anambra, that I should move on with what I am doing for them.

“This second administration will touch the lives of the less privileged, the common man on the street who voted for me, it will also touch the lives of the big people whose industries will employ the young ones that we are bringing.

“This victory will have a permanganate effect on the south-east. We are going to win all the states in the south-east.

Nobody has won 21 over 21. We scored 100% – it was a full endorsement by the people, I was returned unopposed and it hasn’t happened in history despite all the campaign of calumny by funny people all over the place.

“The same thing will happen there and we will do like the Yoruba’s did. They started from Lagos – AD – won some of the states in the west, now formed a block to be able to negotiate with the centre.

“That is our strategy and we can achieve that with ease,” he added.

Source : https://www.channelstv.com/2017/11/20/anambra-state-made-lagos-obiano/

Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by igbodefender: 1:36pm
Lagos is a city that is always in-topic.
It is a Yoruba crown that is decorated with Igbo, Benin jewels and indeed jewels from every OTHER part of our country.

Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by nengibo: 1:41pm
Its has already been established as a no mans land, that is why there are Igbo & urhobos in the state house of assembly

Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by Willy7(m): 1:46pm
Inasmuch as this maybe partially true, but then it's an unnecessary distraction and debate. Focus on the trust handed to you by the Anambra people. If APGA will remain a force to reckon with in the whole of South East states, Obiano's second tenure will determine that. Obiano and Ifeanyi Ụba can actually make APGA spread like wildfire and capture the consciousness of ndị Igbo. The slogan should remain Afa Igbo agha efu. That way it makes it easier to connect with the people. But on the whole, Obiano should perform very well this second tenure and consolidate his hold and name in the party and mind of the people. He has all it takes at the moment. No excuse to fail.

Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by JoNach: 1:47pm
Willy no need to tell them o, they know deep down thier souls but as it has become a bitter pill to swallow ,they come attacking with claws and teeth . For a land that belongs to the Bini pple.

Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by Movic1(m): 1:47pm
Lol! Even their Governor don join? E don win now, Na to dey talk rubbish remain!
Mr Governor Pls tell the Anambrarians cheesy to come and make Anambra state the way they made Lagos what it is today!


the taxes that are paid are mostly by Anambra people.

See mumu talk that is coming out from a governor?

Others don't pay tax Abi? Or are you telling us that it's all those 2x2 shop taxes it what lagos is using to sustain and maintain the state? Oga! The way these guys chest beat eh!

Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by safiaaBUTTHOLE: 1:47pm
var retardedGovernors = ['Fayose']

retardedGovernors.push('Obiano')

Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by holysainbj(m): 1:47pm
I am Anambra


Anambra ado very Ok.
We know our worth.

Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:47pm
Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by aleeyus(m): 1:48pm
JoNach:
K
Movic1:
?
holysainbj:
B

whehdone Landloads
Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by tempex88(m): 1:48pm
Dis one don dey misyarn.
Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by fellowman: 1:48pm
can Tinubu's say these about Anambra?
Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by modaink333: 1:48pm
I concur... Igbos are dominant in nature. If i am not an igbo, i would have hated them because they are well to do, innovative and focused.



FACT... no country in this world that you won't find an igbo person.

Long live Igbo

Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by Chestan(m): 1:48pm
yusods:


Source : https://www.channelstv.com/2017/11/20/anambra-state-made-lagos-obiano/
The lagos taxi colour was that of anambra years back.
Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by Victornezzar: 1:48pm
Blood go soon full this thread cheesy cheesy

Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by holaboy3: 1:48pm
so true
Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by pdpisGONE: 1:48pm
nice
Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by Boyooosa(m): 1:48pm
I laff
Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by chb12: 1:48pm
hahaha
Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by Truthbtold1: 1:49pm
Nigeria is full of absolute bigotry. Op out of all the sensible things he said, you only highlighted a known 'fact'. What do you aim to achieve by this? What is your goal here?. Make we start to dey fight igbo vs yoruba for here?
Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by michael142(m): 1:49pm
Why una nor go make Anambra and other igbo states great? Why una dey claim say na una make Lagos? Igbo have the highest number of prostitutes in Nigeria. Una suppose bury una face in shame. Before you call me Afonja, I'm an Urhobo boy from Warri

Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by Lexusgs430: 1:49pm
They should flock back to Anambra, to replicate such tremendous achievement .........


Willie is simply been a willy .....

Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by andymofia(m): 1:49pm
because you win election, you don get mouth

Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by flyca: 1:49pm
Chai! Unproductive, divisive statement!
Not nice nah, Governor Sir.
Some things are better left unsaid.
Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by Paulezuzu(m): 1:49pm
FIA
Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by Ariel20(m): 1:49pm
It is as simple as making Anambra like Lagos

Too much talk no action
Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by bolt000(m): 1:49pm
I dont think there's oil in the dude's head.
Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 1:49pm
We the yorubas concur

Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by bashorunbazok: 1:49pm
Why can't Anambrarians should make Anambra live up to its potential instead of making other places great as they claim?
Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by bugidon(m): 1:50pm
The media governor
Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by Grafixnuel(m): 1:50pm
beta NLers follow on IG for hilarious memes.... @grafixnuel

