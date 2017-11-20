₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by yusods(m): 1:31pm
The Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, has said that Lagos State is what it is because of the impact of ‘Anambrarians’ on the state.
Source : https://www.channelstv.com/2017/11/20/anambra-state-made-lagos-obiano/
|Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by igbodefender: 1:36pm
Lagos is a city that is always in-topic.
It is a Yoruba crown that is decorated with Igbo, Benin jewels and indeed jewels from every OTHER part of our country.
|Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by nengibo: 1:41pm
Its has already been established as a no mans land, that is why there are Igbo & urhobos in the state house of assembly
|Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by Willy7(m): 1:46pm
Inasmuch as this maybe partially true, but then it's an unnecessary distraction and debate. Focus on the trust handed to you by the Anambra people. If APGA will remain a force to reckon with in the whole of South East states, Obiano's second tenure will determine that. Obiano and Ifeanyi Ụba can actually make APGA spread like wildfire and capture the consciousness of ndị Igbo. The slogan should remain Afa Igbo agha efu. That way it makes it easier to connect with the people. But on the whole, Obiano should perform very well this second tenure and consolidate his hold and name in the party and mind of the people. He has all it takes at the moment. No excuse to fail.
|Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by JoNach: 1:47pm
Willy no need to tell them o, they know deep down thier souls but as it has become a bitter pill to swallow ,they come attacking with claws and teeth . For a land that belongs to the Bini pple.
|Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by Movic1(m): 1:47pm
Lol! Even their Governor don join? E don win now, Na to dey talk rubbish remain!
Mr Governor Pls tell the Anambrarians to come and make Anambra state the way they made Lagos what it is today!
the taxes that are paid are mostly by Anambra people.
See mumu talk that is coming out from a governor?
Others don't pay tax Abi? Or are you telling us that it's all those 2x2 shop taxes it what lagos is using to sustain and maintain the state? Oga! The way these guys chest beat eh!
|Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by safiaaBUTTHOLE: 1:47pm
var retardedGovernors = ['Fayose']
retardedGovernors.push('Obiano')
|Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by holysainbj(m): 1:47pm
I am Anambra
Anambra ado very Ok.
We know our worth.
|Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:47pm
Now, this is funny!
|Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by aleeyus(m): 1:48pm
JoNach:
Movic1:
holysainbj:
whehdone Landloads
|Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by tempex88(m): 1:48pm
Dis one don dey misyarn.
|Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by fellowman: 1:48pm
can Tinubu's say these about Anambra?
|Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by modaink333: 1:48pm
I concur... Igbos are dominant in nature. If i am not an igbo, i would have hated them because they are well to do, innovative and focused.
FACT... no country in this world that you won't find an igbo person.
Long live Igbo
|Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by Chestan(m): 1:48pm
yusods:The lagos taxi colour was that of anambra years back.
|Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by Victornezzar: 1:48pm
Blood go soon full this thread
|Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by holaboy3: 1:48pm
so true
|Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by pdpisGONE: 1:48pm
nice
|Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by Boyooosa(m): 1:48pm
I laff
|Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by chb12: 1:48pm
hahaha
|Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by Truthbtold1: 1:49pm
Nigeria is full of absolute bigotry. Op out of all the sensible things he said, you only highlighted a known 'fact'. What do you aim to achieve by this? What is your goal here?. Make we start to dey fight igbo vs yoruba for here?
|Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by michael142(m): 1:49pm
Why una nor go make Anambra and other igbo states great? Why una dey claim say na una make Lagos? Igbo have the highest number of prostitutes in Nigeria. Una suppose bury una face in shame. Before you call me Afonja, I'm an Urhobo boy from Warri
|Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by Lexusgs430: 1:49pm
They should flock back to Anambra, to replicate such tremendous achievement .........
Willie is simply been a willy .....
|Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by andymofia(m): 1:49pm
because you win election, you don get mouth
|Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by flyca: 1:49pm
Chai! Unproductive, divisive statement!
Not nice nah, Governor Sir.
Some things are better left unsaid.
|Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by Paulezuzu(m): 1:49pm
FIA
|Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by Ariel20(m): 1:49pm
It is as simple as making Anambra like Lagos
Too much talk no action
|Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by bolt000(m): 1:49pm
I dont think there's oil in the dude's head.
|Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 1:49pm
We the yorubas concur
|Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by bashorunbazok: 1:49pm
Why can't Anambrarians should make Anambra live up to its potential instead of making other places great as they claim?
|Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by parklamson: 1:50pm
|Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by bugidon(m): 1:50pm
The media governor
|Re: Governor Obiano: "Anambra Made Lagos What It Is" by Grafixnuel(m): 1:50pm
