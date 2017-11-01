₦airaland Forum

The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot)

The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by 247frolicboss(m): 2:36pm
Exclusive: Here's a screenshot of the threat Burnaboy sent to Mr 2Kay via Twitter DM as police confirm his involvement in 2Kay's violent robbery

Exclusive: Here

The Lagos state police command has confirmed that Burnaboy was involved in the gun-point robbery of Mr 2kay which took place at Eko Hotel on October 22nd, just 10 days after Burna Boy sent Mr 2Kay a threat vis Twitter DM for calling him out over his tweet about beating up pastors. See the exclusive dm below...


https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2017/11/exclusive-heres-a-screenshot-of-the-threat-burnaboy-sent-to-mr-2kay-via-twitter-dm-as-police-confirm-his-involvement-in-2kays-violent-robbery.html

Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by umehmj(m): 2:52pm
Aye ax man.

24 Likes

Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by MicheyJ1: 2:55pm
Burna you get mouth jor

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by RSVP(m): 2:58pm
I laugh...

1 Like

Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by tofolo(m): 3:16pm
The internet never forgets Mr Burna., always remember that.

35 Likes 1 Share

Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by veekid(m): 3:16pm
Bluffing
Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by tthewop(m): 3:17pm
the guy's tongue has put him in trouble

2 Likes

Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by jojonas198(m): 3:17pm
See as he used his own hand to type trouble for himself

4 Likes

Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by Neyo230(m): 3:17pm
shocked shocked shocked
Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by iamdynamite(m): 3:18pm
hmmmm, i see no threat here sad

12 Likes

Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by oviejnr(m): 3:18pm
Three things you dont do; i) Dont respond when your angry ii) Dont promise when your happy iii) Dont decide when your sad

Burna boy broke one of these rules, even though he may have nothing on Mr KK undecided

22 Likes 2 Shares

Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by alexistaiwo: 3:18pm
None of my business

2 Likes

Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by lonlytroy: 3:18pm
Clowns
Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by miqos02(m): 3:18pm
seen
Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by cana882(m): 3:18pm
Chai..
Hope burna has same energy now he's facing the police
Lemme try to explain this.. He's an adult, he's popular, he's rich, yet still behaving foolish. I am meticulously bewildered by a bastardized act proffered by a conscious advanced man to ambiguously cascade his foolishhhhnnee.. Oboy cry

4 Likes

Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by BCISLTD: 3:18pm
Weak bastard...u sent your goons to beat up someone ..hand dey pain you

1 Like

Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by Damoxy(m): 3:18pm
Wetin concern me?

Abeg wetin me sabi na say Chelsea go win UCL.
Man U fans never compare Martial with Hazard again. grin grin grin cheesy

2 Likes

Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by ScotFree: 3:18pm
so he is a part-time robber?

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by darealsola(m): 3:18pm
Jeesus embarassed lipsrsealed embarassed this doesn't mean burna is involved. ..even if he is involved dem go use money solve am..so mr 2k jus go mellow 4 one place
Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by idyicy45: 3:19pm
cult beef not my business

11 Likes

Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by FitnessDoctor: 3:19pm
Guilty

1 Like

Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by yeahh(m): 3:19pm
That's not cool
Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by cutefergiee(m): 3:19pm
see voice

Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by Atiku2019: 3:19pm
shocked
Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by Ekehwinz: 3:19pm
Night walkers dem

old facebook acc for sale!!

1 Like

Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by BruncleZuma: 3:19pm
They shoulda never gave you niggaz money
Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by Follysho707: 3:19pm
MicheyJ1:
Burna you get mouth jor

For prison

1 Like

Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by DirtyGold: 3:20pm
I don't see any direct threat of violence here. But, unfortunately for Burna boi, he ain't got enough greens like Davido... He would have bounced to the station like...

What's tha business?

2 Likes

Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by michlins: 3:20pm
Am still looking for the threat in the message. Please if you see it let me know
Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by positivelord: 3:20pm
I hope police have more evidence than this...

1 Like 1 Share

Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by midehi2(f): 3:20pm
E don red
Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by Vacora(m): 3:21pm
Really? Who the hell comes up with these assinine stories? How does that text implicate him in a robbery? Dude is telling him what like Biggie said what beef is grin Nigerian police are so bait! this is their evidence? grin

