|The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by 247frolicboss(m): 2:36pm
Exclusive: Here's a screenshot of the threat Burnaboy sent to Mr 2Kay via Twitter DM as police confirm his involvement in 2Kay's violent robbery
https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2017/11/exclusive-heres-a-screenshot-of-the-threat-burnaboy-sent-to-mr-2kay-via-twitter-dm-as-police-confirm-his-involvement-in-2kays-violent-robbery.html
|Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by umehmj(m): 2:52pm
Aye ax man.
24 Likes
|Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by MicheyJ1: 2:55pm
Burna you get mouth jor
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by RSVP(m): 2:58pm
I laugh...
1 Like
|Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by tofolo(m): 3:16pm
The internet never forgets Mr Burna., always remember that.
35 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by veekid(m): 3:16pm
Bluffing
|Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by tthewop(m): 3:17pm
the guy's tongue has put him in trouble
2 Likes
|Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by jojonas198(m): 3:17pm
See as he used his own hand to type trouble for himself
4 Likes
|Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by Neyo230(m): 3:17pm
|Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by iamdynamite(m): 3:18pm
hmmmm, i see no threat here
12 Likes
|Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by oviejnr(m): 3:18pm
Three things you dont do; i) Dont respond when your angry ii) Dont promise when your happy iii) Dont decide when your sad
Burna boy broke one of these rules, even though he may have nothing on Mr KK
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by alexistaiwo: 3:18pm
None of my business
2 Likes
|Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by lonlytroy: 3:18pm
Clowns
|Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by miqos02(m): 3:18pm
seen
|Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by cana882(m): 3:18pm
Chai..
Hope burna has same energy now he's facing the police
Lemme try to explain this.. He's an adult, he's popular, he's rich, yet still behaving foolish. I am meticulously bewildered by a bastardized act proffered by a conscious advanced man to ambiguously cascade his foolishhhhnnee.. Oboy
4 Likes
|Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by BCISLTD: 3:18pm
Weak bastard...u sent your goons to beat up someone ..hand dey pain you
1 Like
|Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by Damoxy(m): 3:18pm
Wetin concern me?
Abeg wetin me sabi na say Chelsea go win UCL.
Man U fans never compare Martial with Hazard again.
2 Likes
|Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by ScotFree: 3:18pm
so he is a part-time robber?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by darealsola(m): 3:18pm
Jeesus this doesn't mean burna is involved. ..even if he is involved dem go use money solve am..so mr 2k jus go mellow 4 one place
|Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by idyicy45: 3:19pm
cult beef not my business
11 Likes
|Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by FitnessDoctor: 3:19pm
Guilty
1 Like
|Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by yeahh(m): 3:19pm
That's not cool
|Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by cutefergiee(m): 3:19pm
see voice
|Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by Atiku2019: 3:19pm
|Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by Ekehwinz: 3:19pm
Night walkers dem
old facebook acc for sale!!
1 Like
|Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by BruncleZuma: 3:19pm
They shoulda never gave you niggaz money
|Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by Follysho707: 3:19pm
MicheyJ1:
For prison
1 Like
|Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by DirtyGold: 3:20pm
I don't see any direct threat of violence here. But, unfortunately for Burna boi, he ain't got enough greens like Davido... He would have bounced to the station like...
What's tha business?
2 Likes
|Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by michlins: 3:20pm
Am still looking for the threat in the message. Please if you see it let me know
|Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by positivelord: 3:20pm
I hope police have more evidence than this...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by midehi2(f): 3:20pm
E don red
|Re: The Threat Burna Boy Sent To Mr 2kay On Twitter That Implicated Him (Screenshot) by Vacora(m): 3:21pm
Really? Who the hell comes up with these assinine stories? How does that text implicate him in a robbery? Dude is telling him what like Biggie said what beef is Nigerian police are so bait! this is their evidence?
