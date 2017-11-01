Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Scams People By Sending Them Airtime In Ondo State (Photos) (5442 Views)

'Pregnant' Lady Who Scams Lagosians By Faking That Her Water Is Broken Caught / Man Who Collapsed In Owerri Over Hunger Is At It Again, How He Scams People / Killing Of Southern Kaduna People By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Those who know him have revealed his modus operandi which had been a problem to telecom users before his arrest.



The scammer who has also been labelled a ritualist by some - is reportedly known for sending airtime to random people via text message. After sending the airtime/message to the unknown person, the 'Baba' would call the person and say he or she should send the airtime back because it was sent by mistake.



When the person sends the airtime back, the 'Baba' who will pretend to be grateful - would call he or she back and start praying in pretense that he is blessing the person for returning the airtime. It is through this prayer format that he gets and traps his victim.



After praying for the unsuspecting victim, he would start to tell the person his or her so called "problems" and will try to offer solution to the person before the billings and payments will start installmentally . Before the victim would know what is happening, he or she must have spent a lot of money for nothing.



Source; A notorious fraudster known as Sunday Akingbesote, has been apprehended by security operatives in Oka, Ondo town, after being a terror to unsuspecting victims. According to reports, the man is popularly known as daddy Michael or daddy Elijah. But in the veil of telecommunications, he is “Baba Ifa’ or ‘Baba Asipa’.Those who know him have revealed his modus operandi which had been a problem to telecom users before his arrest.The scammer who has also been labelled a ritualist by some - is reportedly known for sending airtime to random people via text message. After sending the airtime/message to the unknown person, the 'Baba' would call the person and say he or she should send the airtime back because it was sent by mistake.When the person sends the airtime back, the 'Baba' who will pretend to be grateful - would call he or she back and start praying in pretense that he is blessing the person for returning the airtime. It is through this prayer format that he gets and traps his victim.After praying for the unsuspecting victim, he would start to tell the person his or her so called "problems" and will try to offer solution to the person before the billings and payments will start installmentally . Before the victim would know what is happening, he or she must have spent a lot of money for nothing.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/man-defrauds-victims-sending-credit-arrested-ondo-state-photos.html 3 Likes 2 Shares

cc; lalasticlala

In Kelly handsome voice, " Plenty format "

Yorubas are born scammers. Tufiakwa 13 Likes

Afon.......... 4 Likes







See metamorphosis from Baba Ifa to Baba the prayer warrior and finally to Baba the scammer. See metamorphosis from Baba Ifa to Baba the prayer warrior and finally to Baba the scammer. 6 Likes 1 Share

Our own innovation is in scamming!

MicheyJ1:

Yorubas are born scammers. Tufiakwa

What is this Country turning into?

Why all these tribalism for goodness sake? Can't we just move forward and be united as a people? Why this bad blood?

Must our reaction to issues always be so biased and prejudiced? A criminal is a criminal and can hail from any state in the Country because man is inherently evil until he discovers himself. We even have criminals abroad. So why this parochial reasonings and comments?

Which one is Afonja or IPOB in this matter now? Lets change please What is this Country turning into?Why all these tribalism for goodness sake? Can't we just move forward and be united as a people? Why this bad blood?Must our reaction to issues always be so biased and prejudiced? A criminal is a criminal and can hail from any state in the Country because man is inherently evil until he discovers himself. We even have criminals abroad. So why this parochial reasonings and comments?Which one is Afonja or IPOB in this matter now? Lets change please 12 Likes 1 Share

AFONJA 3 Likes

Ndi ofe ose na panla 1 Like

His face like sacrifice wey them keep for T junction.

Mr BARBECUE .... e be like say una dey get steady power supply...



u no dey get low ba3 at all... always above me 2 Likes







Truth be told this man is a real hustler. Only for the fact that he did it in a wrong way!!!



This man is far better than some of the people crucifying him!!!



What most people do in their closet is worse!!!! Truth be told this man is a real hustler. Only for the fact that he did it in a wrong way!!!This man is far better than some of the people crucifying him!!!What most people do in their closet is worse!!!!

mamoostella:





What is this Country turning into?

Why all these tribalism for goodness sake? Can't we just move forward and be united as a people? Why this bad blood?

Must our reaction to issues always be so biased and prejudiced? A criminal is a criminal and can hail from any state in the Country because man is inherently evil until he discovers himself. We even have criminals abroad. So why this parochial reasonings and comments?

Which one is Afonja or IPOB in this matter now? Lets change please now you see the tribalism in Nigeria





If it was an Igbo that was involved...you’ll disappear.



Now you want to take the moral high ground?



Funny Afonja now you see the tribalism in NigeriaIf it was an Igbo that was involved...you’ll disappear.Now you want to take the moral high ground?Funny Afonja 4 Likes

Sunday Akingbesote,

Not suprised, their laziness would not allow them to work.



They would resort to scamming instead of emulating their hardworking eastern neighbors Not suprised, their laziness would not allow them to work.They would resort to scamming instead of emulating their hardworking eastern neighbors 1 Like

dainformant:

A notorious fraudster known as Sunday Akingbesote, has been apprehended by security operatives in Oka, Ondo town, after being a terror to unsuspecting victims. According to reports, the man is popularly known as daddy Michael or daddy Elijah. But in the veil of telecommunications, he is “Baba Ifa’ or ‘Baba Asipa’.



Those who know him have revealed his modus operandi which had been a problem to telecom users before his arrest.



The scammer who has also been labelled a ritualist by some - is reportedly known for sending airtime to random people via text message. After sending the airtime/message to the unknown person, the 'Baba' would call the person and say he or she should send the airtime back because it was sent by mistake.



When the person sends the airtime back, the 'Baba' who will pretend to be grateful - would call he or she back and start praying in pretense that he is blessing the person for returning the airtime. It is through this prayer format that he gets and traps his victim.



After praying for the unsuspecting victim, he would start to tell the person his or her so called "problems" and will try to offer solution to the person before the billings and payments will start installmentally . Before the victim would know what is happening, he or she must have spent a lot of money for nothing.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/man-defrauds-victims-sending-credit-arrested-ondo-state-photos.html no surprises hia tbh

i mean laudate is denying his tribe and gotze1 is coming up with false posts

fraud is like peak milk to afonjas its in them

smh no surprises hia tbhi mean laudate is denying his tribe and gotze1 is coming up with false postsfraud is like peak milk to afonjas its in themsmh 2 Likes

[center][/center] Earthquake1:





Not suprised, their laziness would not allow them to work.



They would resort to scamming instead of emulating their hardworking eastern neighbors [center][/center]

Afonja 3 Likes

kennygee:

His face like sacrifice wey them keep for T junction.





But wait oooo. You don see sacrifice wey dem keep for T junction before? But wait oooo. You don see sacrifice wey dem keep for T junction before?

ok na my guy

I have received that text or airtime before with a text saying Baba want you to use the money to come for IFA festival. Ignored it because o have already heard the story.

Time up, God know say I no pity u

Please this guy shouldn't be allowed to go. He has scammed thousands of Nigerians. Whoever that burst this guy deserves promotion.

Those scammed, requires good flogging ......

Lol i have experienced this format before, got a message that went something like this, 'Omo mi ifaronke, we are celebrating the ifa festival tomorrow, sell this cards and use the money for ur transport back for the festival and rituals 24xxxxxxxxxxxxxx and 32xxxxxxxxxxxxxx. Its mtn. Ifa a gbe wa o' i tried the recharge pins and it was not on the mtn network, i was so disappointed

na so....



BTW..... concerning the girl crushing on wizkid.... pls wizkid shud go on and break the heart....





The girl does not mind whether you break her heart or not.

Just date her for one hour pere and break up with her, she'll become proud of achieving something in life.

People like me will still look for her and date her then become proud too that I'm dating Wizkid's ex then, I'll just start up a beef with Wizkid.

From there, I'll just blow...That's all.

You'll now see my pride...cheii...Too wise!

good riddance to bad rubbish he called after calling now sent the I card I immediately send the digits back he called back I cursed him sharp sharp for live band seems my signature

shame! shame!!

Leez:

no surprises hia tbh

i mean laudate leez is denying his tribe and gotze1 is coming up with false posts

fraud is like peak milk to afonjas leez and his people its in them

smh Fixed. Fixed.

dainformant:

A notorious fraudster known as Sunday Akingbesote, has been apprehended by security operatives in Oka, Ondo town, after being a terror to unsuspecting victims. According to reports, the man is popularly known as daddy Michael or daddy Elijah. But in the veil of telecommunications, he is “Baba Ifa’ or ‘Baba Asipa’.



Those who know him have revealed his modus operandi which had been a problem to telecom users before his arrest.



The scammer who has also been labelled a ritualist by some - is reportedly known for sending airtime to random people via text message. After sending the airtime/message to the unknown person, the 'Baba' would call the person and say he or she should send the airtime back because it was sent by mistake.



When the person sends the airtime back, the 'Baba' who will pretend to be grateful - would call he or she back and start praying in pretense that he is blessing the person for returning the airtime. It is through this prayer format that he gets and traps his victim.



After praying for the unsuspecting victim, he would start to tell the person his or her so called "problems" and will try to offer solution to the person before the billings and payments will start installmentally . Before the victim would know what is happening, he or she must have spent a lot of money for nothing.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/man-defrauds-victims-sending-credit-arrested-ondo-state-photos.html please if you have any of his operating lines. Display it. please if you have any of his operating lines. Display it.