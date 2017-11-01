₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Scams People By Sending Them Airtime In Ondo State (Photos) by dainformant(m): 5:16pm
A notorious fraudster known as Sunday Akingbesote, has been apprehended by security operatives in Oka, Ondo town, after being a terror to unsuspecting victims. According to reports, the man is popularly known as daddy Michael or daddy Elijah. But in the veil of telecommunications, he is “Baba Ifa’ or ‘Baba Asipa’.
Those who know him have revealed his modus operandi which had been a problem to telecom users before his arrest.
The scammer who has also been labelled a ritualist by some - is reportedly known for sending airtime to random people via text message. After sending the airtime/message to the unknown person, the 'Baba' would call the person and say he or she should send the airtime back because it was sent by mistake.
When the person sends the airtime back, the 'Baba' who will pretend to be grateful - would call he or she back and start praying in pretense that he is blessing the person for returning the airtime. It is through this prayer format that he gets and traps his victim.
After praying for the unsuspecting victim, he would start to tell the person his or her so called "problems" and will try to offer solution to the person before the billings and payments will start installmentally . Before the victim would know what is happening, he or she must have spent a lot of money for nothing.
|Re: Man Scams People By Sending Them Airtime In Ondo State (Photos) by dainformant(m): 5:16pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Man Scams People By Sending Them Airtime In Ondo State (Photos) by madridguy(m): 5:17pm
In Kelly handsome voice, " Plenty format "
|Re: Man Scams People By Sending Them Airtime In Ondo State (Photos) by MicheyJ1: 5:20pm
Yorubas are born scammers. Tufiakwa
|Re: Man Scams People By Sending Them Airtime In Ondo State (Photos) by BuariCopyPaste: 5:23pm
Afon..........
|Re: Man Scams People By Sending Them Airtime In Ondo State (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 5:24pm
See metamorphosis from Baba Ifa to Baba the prayer warrior and finally to Baba the scammer.
|Re: Man Scams People By Sending Them Airtime In Ondo State (Photos) by Nwodosis(m): 5:32pm
Our own innovation is in scamming!
|Re: Man Scams People By Sending Them Airtime In Ondo State (Photos) by mamoostella: 5:33pm
MicheyJ1:
What is this Country turning into?
Why all these tribalism for goodness sake? Can't we just move forward and be united as a people? Why this bad blood?
Must our reaction to issues always be so biased and prejudiced? A criminal is a criminal and can hail from any state in the Country because man is inherently evil until he discovers himself. We even have criminals abroad. So why this parochial reasonings and comments?
Which one is Afonja or IPOB in this matter now? Lets change please
|Re: Man Scams People By Sending Them Airtime In Ondo State (Photos) by squash47(m): 6:11pm
AFONJA
|Re: Man Scams People By Sending Them Airtime In Ondo State (Photos) by grayht(m): 6:30pm
Ndi ofe ose na panla
|Re: Man Scams People By Sending Them Airtime In Ondo State (Photos) by kennygee(f): 6:39pm
His face like sacrifice wey them keep for T junction.
|Re: Man Scams People By Sending Them Airtime In Ondo State (Photos) by innobets: 6:40pm
Mr BARBECUE .... e be like say una dey get steady power supply...
u no dey get low ba3 at all... always above me
|Re: Man Scams People By Sending Them Airtime In Ondo State (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 6:40pm
Truth be told this man is a real hustler. Only for the fact that he did it in a wrong way!!!
This man is far better than some of the people crucifying him!!!
What most people do in their closet is worse!!!!
|Re: Man Scams People By Sending Them Airtime In Ondo State (Photos) by raker300: 6:41pm
mamoostella:now you see the tribalism in Nigeria
If it was an Igbo that was involved...you’ll disappear.
Now you want to take the moral high ground?
Funny Afonja
|Re: Man Scams People By Sending Them Airtime In Ondo State (Photos) by Earthquake1: 6:42pm
Sunday Akingbesote,
Not suprised, their laziness would not allow them to work.
They would resort to scamming instead of emulating their hardworking eastern neighbors
|Re: Man Scams People By Sending Them Airtime In Ondo State (Photos) by Leez(m): 6:42pm
dainformant:no surprises hia tbh
i mean laudate is denying his tribe and gotze1 is coming up with false posts
fraud is like peak milk to afonjas its in them
smh
|Re: Man Scams People By Sending Them Airtime In Ondo State (Photos) by grayht(m): 6:42pm
Earthquake1:
|Re: Man Scams People By Sending Them Airtime In Ondo State (Photos) by Anonymous60087: 6:42pm
Afonja
|Re: Man Scams People By Sending Them Airtime In Ondo State (Photos) by dfrost: 6:42pm
kennygee:
But wait oooo. You don see sacrifice wey dem keep for T junction before?
|Re: Man Scams People By Sending Them Airtime In Ondo State (Photos) by Starkid3010(m): 6:43pm
ok na my guy
|Re: Man Scams People By Sending Them Airtime In Ondo State (Photos) by Childofaking: 6:44pm
I have received that text or airtime before with a text saying Baba want you to use the money to come for IFA festival. Ignored it because o have already heard the story.
|Re: Man Scams People By Sending Them Airtime In Ondo State (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 6:47pm
Time up, God know say I no pity u
|Re: Man Scams People By Sending Them Airtime In Ondo State (Photos) by chrisxxx(m): 6:47pm
Please this guy shouldn't be allowed to go. He has scammed thousands of Nigerians. Whoever that burst this guy deserves promotion.
|Re: Man Scams People By Sending Them Airtime In Ondo State (Photos) by Lexusgs430: 6:47pm
Those scammed, requires good flogging ......
|Re: Man Scams People By Sending Them Airtime In Ondo State (Photos) by Emescot(m): 6:47pm
Lol i have experienced this format before, got a message that went something like this, 'Omo mi ifaronke, we are celebrating the ifa festival tomorrow, sell this cards and use the money for ur transport back for the festival and rituals 24xxxxxxxxxxxxxx and 32xxxxxxxxxxxxxx. Its mtn. Ifa a gbe wa o' i tried the recharge pins and it was not on the mtn network, i was so disappointed
|Re: Man Scams People By Sending Them Airtime In Ondo State (Photos) by Emmaxmusic(m): 6:48pm
good riddance to bad rubbish he called after calling now sent the I card I immediately send the digits back he called back I cursed him sharp sharp for live band seems my signature
|Re: Man Scams People By Sending Them Airtime In Ondo State (Photos) by tthewop(m): 6:48pm
shame! shame!!
|Re: Man Scams People By Sending Them Airtime In Ondo State (Photos) by laudate: 6:48pm
Leez:Fixed.
|Re: Man Scams People By Sending Them Airtime In Ondo State (Photos) by jojomario(m): 6:48pm
dainformant:please if you have any of his operating lines. Display it.
|Re: Man Scams People By Sending Them Airtime In Ondo State (Photos) by iamleumas: 6:49pm
Is Nairaland now home to the religious bigots & tribalists?
Meanwhile,
I want to sell a USA Adsense with $60 inside. Quote me if You're interested
