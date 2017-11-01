₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Rivers Youths Celebrate With Goodluck Jonathan On His 60th Birthday (Photos) by stephenduru: 6:28pm
Thousands of Rivers youths stormed the country home of former President of Nigeria Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan to celebrate with him as he marks his 60th birthday.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/thousands-of-rivers-youth-storm-country.html?m=1
Re: Rivers Youths Celebrate With Goodluck Jonathan On His 60th Birthday (Photos) by stephenduru: 6:29pm
Re: Rivers Youths Celebrate With Goodluck Jonathan On His 60th Birthday (Photos) by Lamzee(m): 6:31pm
Happy Birthday Sir. Hit Like if you've missed our EX First Lady
3 Likes
Re: Rivers Youths Celebrate With Goodluck Jonathan On His 60th Birthday (Photos) by cashlurd(m): 6:57pm
Re: Rivers Youths Celebrate With Goodluck Jonathan On His 60th Birthday (Photos) by FaniDan(f): 6:57pm
Re: Rivers Youths Celebrate With Goodluck Jonathan On His 60th Birthday (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:57pm
Happy birthday Mr Former President. Many more beautiful years ahead Sir.
Re: Rivers Youths Celebrate With Goodluck Jonathan On His 60th Birthday (Photos) by Luiz1: 6:57pm
Happy B'day GEJ. Where's the barbecue guy? Lol.
Re: Rivers Youths Celebrate With Goodluck Jonathan On His 60th Birthday (Photos) by deafeyez: 6:58pm
This is great. Happy to see him loved by his people.
Happy Happy Birthday to you BOSS.
Re: Rivers Youths Celebrate With Goodluck Jonathan On His 60th Birthday (Photos) by ojun50(m): 6:58pm
lie Muhammad will not like dis
Re: Rivers Youths Celebrate With Goodluck Jonathan On His 60th Birthday (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 6:58pm
Re: Rivers Youths Celebrate With Goodluck Jonathan On His 60th Birthday (Photos) by Pavarottii(m): 6:59pm
still wondering why buhari rush to wish him hbd. so buhari wanted to be the first to wish him happy birthday.
this is the kind of prayer they say. let my enemy struggle to be the first person to see my success.
Re: Rivers Youths Celebrate With Goodluck Jonathan On His 60th Birthday (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 6:59pm
Happy Birthday to the best President.
Where is Buhari?
He has to work his apprenticeship to Jonathan.
#Blame Buhari!!!
Re: Rivers Youths Celebrate With Goodluck Jonathan On His 60th Birthday (Photos) by Leksidebolton(m): 6:59pm
HBD GEJ
Re: Rivers Youths Celebrate With Goodluck Jonathan On His 60th Birthday (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 7:00pm
HBD to GEJ
Re: Rivers Youths Celebrate With Goodluck Jonathan On His 60th Birthday (Photos) by Dizu(m): 7:01pm
A great gentle man
Re: Rivers Youths Celebrate With Goodluck Jonathan On His 60th Birthday (Photos) by NigerDeltan(m): 7:01pm
Re: Rivers Youths Celebrate With Goodluck Jonathan On His 60th Birthday (Photos) by byemx06(m): 7:03pm
you call all this men youth ...... your brain need factory reset
Re: Rivers Youths Celebrate With Goodluck Jonathan On His 60th Birthday (Photos) by BrainnewsNg(f): 7:03pm
Happy birthday our great president.
Nigerians love you.
Re: Rivers Youths Celebrate With Goodluck Jonathan On His 60th Birthday (Photos) by Richardabbey(m): 7:03pm
Where Are D Fuqing Youth All I See Here Are All Beard Beard Betrayal Men Nd Oloshos Dem . Be Careful Mr Goodluck , All Dis slowpoke Are Ready To Turn U To Badluck
Re: Rivers Youths Celebrate With Goodluck Jonathan On His 60th Birthday (Photos) by Milonis(m): 7:04pm
The peaceful intellectual President humble to the core.
Meanwhile where's the Barbecue guy?
Get A Website At The Cheapest Price With Free 1yr Hosting For #10,000
