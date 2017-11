Thousands of Rivers youths stormed the country home of former President of Nigeria Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan to celebrate with him as he marks his 60th birthday.See photos belowSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/thousands-of-rivers-youth-storm-country.html?m=1

Happy birthday Mr Former President. Many more beautiful years ahead Sir. Are you a lover of BARBECUE? If YES, check our signature. . . . .

This is great. Happy to see him loved by his people. Happy Happy Birthday to you BOSS.