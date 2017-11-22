₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Mr 2kay Robbery: Burna Boy Still On The Run – Lagos State Police by laidelaitan: 2:32am
PRESS RELEASE: BURNA BOY STILL ON THE RUN – LAGOS STATE POLICE
https://www.headofsocials.com/2017/11/22/headofsocials-press-release-burna-boy-still-run-lagos-state-police/
|Re: Mr 2kay Robbery: Burna Boy Still On The Run – Lagos State Police by opomulero101(m): 3:03am
Omo dem bust mr2kay,no be small chai see as dem give am black eye wit dented lips. Issoritte!!!
8 Likes
|Re: Mr 2kay Robbery: Burna Boy Still On The Run – Lagos State Police by ClassicMan202(m): 4:20am
Burna boy the runner boy..... weh done o
5 Likes
|Re: Mr 2kay Robbery: Burna Boy Still On The Run – Lagos State Police by forexgenie: 10:23am
Since when that dude started hopping around the shrine i knew he would crack up
3 Likes
|Re: Mr 2kay Robbery: Burna Boy Still On The Run – Lagos State Police by Ericaikince(m): 10:23am
So now na tempo run burna they do up and down lol sey bi e they form gangster lol
1 Like
|Re: Mr 2kay Robbery: Burna Boy Still On The Run – Lagos State Police by Smellymouth: 10:23am
Hhmmmm
|Re: Mr 2kay Robbery: Burna Boy Still On The Run – Lagos State Police by lifestyle1(m): 10:24am
|Re: Mr 2kay Robbery: Burna Boy Still On The Run – Lagos State Police by emmayayodeji(m): 10:24am
don gorgon
|Re: Mr 2kay Robbery: Burna Boy Still On The Run – Lagos State Police by Oblongata: 10:25am
omo see reshuffle of face
Na wa o
Dem for try panel beat him other eye make he complete Shrek
Frog voice and ojuelegba next
Abeg Burna boy you too good
4 Likes
|Re: Mr 2kay Robbery: Burna Boy Still On The Run – Lagos State Police by NwaAmaikpe: 10:25am
This mumu just danced to his village people's music.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mr 2kay Robbery: Burna Boy Still On The Run – Lagos State Police by donqx: 10:25am
hmmmmm
|Re: Mr 2kay Robbery: Burna Boy Still On The Run – Lagos State Police by chemicool: 10:25am
If it's true that he sent those guys to beat his supposed colleague up then he must be dealt with.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Mr 2kay Robbery: Burna Boy Still On The Run – Lagos State Police by qualityGod(m): 10:25am
Burna boy u no kill person contact me let's kill the case is a bailable offence. No matter how them twist am no yawah
5 Likes
|Re: Mr 2kay Robbery: Burna Boy Still On The Run – Lagos State Police by tswaggs10: 10:25am
Hated that foolish Burna Boy from day 1..and his music is crap btw
1 Like
|Re: Mr 2kay Robbery: Burna Boy Still On The Run – Lagos State Police by SHAKABOOM: 10:25am
Damini ogulu
With the way my guy dey form,I think say im name go sweet like maybe Bryan Talib Briggs..
A real man takes responsibility for his action,whether good or bad..The way tinz dey go DAMINI OGULU the badt guy fit spend Christmas ad new year for prison
6 Likes
|Re: Mr 2kay Robbery: Burna Boy Still On The Run – Lagos State Police by Nackzy: 10:25am
Ayamnotunderstanding, is burna boy an arm robber?
|Re: Mr 2kay Robbery: Burna Boy Still On The Run – Lagos State Police by 1nigeriamyfoot: 10:25am
Stupid boy with Vampire teeth.
|Re: Mr 2kay Robbery: Burna Boy Still On The Run – Lagos State Police by RichiB(m): 10:26am
na this kind tin suppose happen to nairalanders wey dey quote person reply wey no cocern them, mumu 2k u dey find who beat you, that nigger burner might not be in this country, next time no reply wettin no concern you!
2 Likes
|Re: Mr 2kay Robbery: Burna Boy Still On The Run – Lagos State Police by IRockALot(m): 10:26am
E be like say that barbecue guy mb don finish. We no dey see am again.
10 Likes
|Re: Mr 2kay Robbery: Burna Boy Still On The Run – Lagos State Police by Evablizin(f): 10:26am
Yeyebrity.
|Re: Mr 2kay Robbery: Burna Boy Still On The Run – Lagos State Police by Factfinder1(f): 10:26am
At the end of the day this case will die down like that of davido
|Re: Mr 2kay Robbery: Burna Boy Still On The Run – Lagos State Police by miqos02(m): 10:26am
useen
|Re: Mr 2kay Robbery: Burna Boy Still On The Run – Lagos State Police by EWAagoyin(m): 10:26am
Hmmmmmm burna boy better report to the police station before they use am shine
|Re: Mr 2kay Robbery: Burna Boy Still On The Run – Lagos State Police by binsanni(m): 10:26am
hmm, chop alone and die alone. who this one help self
|Re: Mr 2kay Robbery: Burna Boy Still On The Run – Lagos State Police by myners007: 10:26am
Burna boy trying to run away frm crench town where he belongs
|Re: Mr 2kay Robbery: Burna Boy Still On The Run – Lagos State Police by jidxin(m): 10:27am
k
|Re: Mr 2kay Robbery: Burna Boy Still On The Run – Lagos State Police by okonja(m): 10:27am
Issabout to go down...
|Re: Mr 2kay Robbery: Burna Boy Still On The Run – Lagos State Police by free2ryhme: 10:27am
laidelaitan:
Burna boy must spend xmas and new year's day in police station
na me talk am
1 Like
|Re: Mr 2kay Robbery: Burna Boy Still On The Run – Lagos State Police by free2ryhme: 10:27am
laidelaitan:
pickin wey dem for lock throw away the key inside lagoon
|Re: Mr 2kay Robbery: Burna Boy Still On The Run – Lagos State Police by Abfinest007(m): 10:27am
many days for burna boy one day for d police so keep running.
|Re: Mr 2kay Robbery: Burna Boy Still On The Run – Lagos State Police by Dhayor001(m): 10:28am
This is what u get when u think it makes u look tough to throw threats at everyone.
|Re: Mr 2kay Robbery: Burna Boy Still On The Run – Lagos State Police by destiny4luv(m): 10:28am
Burns Boy, "Yawa dey o". Na ur first track be that o when u tey blow, he be like say d track dey follow u now. I still like some of his hit track though.
