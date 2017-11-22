Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mr 2kay Robbery: Burna Boy Still On The Run – Lagos State Police (5333 Views)

Frank Edwards Shades Burna Boy Over Robbery Of Mr 2kay Allegations / Spaceship Records Statement On Burna Boy Being Wanted By Police, Mr 2kay Robbery / Burna Boy Implicated In Mr 2kay's Robbery At Eko Hotel, As Police Invite Him (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

PRESS RELEASE: BURNA BOY STILL ON THE RUN – LAGOS STATE POLICE



The Lagos state Police Command would like to inform members of the public that Damini Ogulu a.k.a ‘Burna Boy’ is YET to report himself to the police and still on the run contrary to reports making rounds on the internet that the musician has honoured police invitation.





The command would also like to inform the public that only Burna Boy’s father, one Samuel Ogulu visited the Investigating Police Officer (IPO) in-charge of the case with the promise to bring Burna Boy before the police.



The Command however uses this medium to urge Burna Boy’s father and relatives to do right by bringing the musician and turning him in to the police before the long arm of the law catches up with him. The command assures that justice will be done.



ASP Olarinde Famous-cole

Police public relations officer

For: The Commissioner of Police

Lagos state police command

https://www.headofsocials.com/2017/11/22/headofsocials-press-release-burna-boy-still-run-lagos-state-police/

Omo dem bust mr2kay,no be small chai see as dem give am black eye wit dented lips. Issoritte!!! 8 Likes

Burna boy the runner boy..... weh done o 5 Likes

Since when that dude started hopping around the shrine i knew he would crack up 3 Likes

sey bi e they form gangster lol So now na tempo run burna they do up and down lolsey bi e they form gangster lol 1 Like

Hhmmmm

don gorgon

omo see reshuffle of face



Na wa o



Dem for try panel beat him other eye make he complete Shrek



Frog voice and ojuelegba next



Abeg Burna boy you too good 4 Likes





This mumu just danced to his village people's music. This mumu just danced to his village people's music. 8 Likes 1 Share

hmmmmm

If it's true that he sent those guys to beat his supposed colleague up then he must be dealt with. 1 Like 1 Share





Burna boy u no kill person contact me let's kill the case is a bailable offence. No matter how them twist am no yawah Burna boy u no kill person contact me let's kill the case is a bailable offence. No matter how them twist am no yawah 5 Likes

Hated that foolish Burna Boy from day 1..and his music is crap btw 1 Like







With the way my guy dey form,I think say im name go sweet like maybe Bryan Talib Briggs..

A real man takes responsibility for his action,whether good or bad..The way tinz dey go DAMINI OGULU the badt guy fit spend Christmas ad new year for prison Damini oguluWith the way my guy dey form,I think say im name go sweet like maybe Bryan Talib Briggs..A real man takes responsibility for his action,whether good or bad..The way tinz dey go DAMINI OGULU the badt guy fit spend Christmas ad new year for prison 6 Likes

Ayamnotunderstanding, is burna boy an arm robber?

Stupid boy with Vampire teeth.

na this kind tin suppose happen to nairalanders wey dey quote person reply wey no cocern them, mumu 2k u dey find who beat you, that nigger burner might not be in this country, next time no reply wettin no concern you! 2 Likes

E be like say that barbecue guy mb don finish. We no dey see am again. 10 Likes







Yeyebrity. Yeyebrity.

At the end of the day this case will die down like that of davido

useen

Hmmmmmm burna boy better report to the police station before they use am shine

hmm, chop alone and die alone. who this one help self

Burna boy trying to run away frm crench town where he belongs

k

Issabout to go down...

laidelaitan:





https://www.headofsocials.com/2017/11/22/headofsocials-press-release-burna-boy-still-run-lagos-state-police/



Burna boy must spend xmas and new year's day in police station



na me talk am Burna boy must spend xmas and new year's day in police stationna me talk am 1 Like

laidelaitan:





https://www.headofsocials.com/2017/11/22/headofsocials-press-release-burna-boy-still-run-lagos-state-police/





pickin wey dem for lock throw away the key inside lagoon pickin wey dem for lock throw away the key inside lagoon

many days for burna boy one day for d police so keep running.

This is what u get when u think it makes u look tough to throw threats at everyone.