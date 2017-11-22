₦airaland Forum

Mr 2kay Robbery: Burna Boy Still On The Run – Lagos State Police

Celebrities

by laidelaitan: 2:32am
PRESS RELEASE: BURNA BOY STILL ON THE RUN – LAGOS STATE POLICE

The Lagos state Police Command would like to inform members of the public that Damini Ogulu a.k.a ‘Burna Boy’ is YET to report himself to the police and still on the run contrary to reports making rounds on the internet that the musician has honoured police invitation.


The command would also like to inform the public that only Burna Boy’s father, one Samuel Ogulu visited the Investigating Police Officer (IPO) in-charge of the case with the promise to bring Burna Boy before the police.

The Command however uses this medium to urge Burna Boy’s father and relatives to do right by bringing the musician and turning him in to the police before the long arm of the law catches up with him. The command assures that justice will be done.

ASP Olarinde Famous-cole
Police public relations officer
For: The Commissioner of Police
Lagos state police command

https://www.headofsocials.com/2017/11/22/headofsocials-press-release-burna-boy-still-run-lagos-state-police/

by opomulero101(m): 3:03am
Omo dem bust mr2kay,no be small chai see as dem give am black eye wit dented lips. Issoritte!!!

by ClassicMan202(m): 4:20am
Burna boy the runner boy..... weh done o

by forexgenie: 10:23am
Since when that dude started hopping around the shrine i knew he would crack up

by Ericaikince(m): 10:23am
So now na tempo run burna they do up and down lol grin grin grin sey bi e they form gangster lol

by Smellymouth: 10:23am
Hhmmmm
by lifestyle1(m): 10:24am
by emmayayodeji(m): 10:24am
don gorgon grin grin grin
by Oblongata: 10:25am
omo see reshuffle of face

Na wa o

Dem for try panel beat him other eye make he complete Shrek

Frog voice and ojuelegba next

Abeg Burna boy you too good

by NwaAmaikpe: 10:25am
shocked

This mumu just danced to his village people's music.

by donqx: 10:25am
hmmmmm
by chemicool: 10:25am
If it's true that he sent those guys to beat his supposed colleague up then he must be dealt with.

by qualityGod(m): 10:25am
shocked

Burna boy u no kill person contact me let's kill the case is a bailable offence. No matter how them twist am no yawah

by tswaggs10: 10:25am
Hated that foolish Burna Boy from day 1..and his music is crap btw

by SHAKABOOM: 10:25am
Damini ogulu cheesy


With the way my guy dey form,I think say im name go sweet like maybe Bryan Talib Briggs..
A real man takes responsibility for his action,whether good or bad..The way tinz dey go DAMINI OGULU the badt guy fit spend Christmas ad new year for prison sad

by Nackzy: 10:25am
Ayamnotunderstanding, is burna boy an arm robber?
by 1nigeriamyfoot: 10:25am
Stupid boy with Vampire teeth.
by RichiB(m): 10:26am
na this kind tin suppose happen to nairalanders wey dey quote person reply wey no cocern them, mumu 2k u dey find who beat you, that nigger burner might not be in this country, next time no reply wettin no concern you!

by IRockALot(m): 10:26am
E be like say that barbecue guy mb don finish. We no dey see am again.

by Evablizin(f): 10:26am



Yeyebrity.

by Factfinder1(f): 10:26am
At the end of the day this case will die down like that of davido
by miqos02(m): 10:26am
useen
by EWAagoyin(m): 10:26am
Hmmmmmm burna boy better report to the police station before they use am shine
by binsanni(m): 10:26am
hmm, chop alone and die alone. who this one help self wink
by myners007: 10:26am
Burna boy trying to run away frm crench town where he belongs
by jidxin(m): 10:27am
k
by okonja(m): 10:27am
Issabout to go down... cheesy cheesy cheesy
by free2ryhme: 10:27am
laidelaitan:


https://www.headofsocials.com/2017/11/22/headofsocials-press-release-burna-boy-still-run-lagos-state-police/

Burna boy must spend xmas and new year's day in police station

na me talk am

by free2ryhme: 10:27am
laidelaitan:


https://www.headofsocials.com/2017/11/22/headofsocials-press-release-burna-boy-still-run-lagos-state-police/


pickin wey dem for lock throw away the key inside lagoon

by Abfinest007(m): 10:27am
many days for burna boy one day for d police so keep running.
by Dhayor001(m): 10:28am
This is what u get when u think it makes u look tough to throw threats at everyone.
by destiny4luv(m): 10:28am
Burns Boy, "Yawa dey o". Na ur first track be that o when u tey blow, he be like say d track dey follow u now. I still like some of his hit track though.

