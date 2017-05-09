₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by edunwablog: 5:32am
Fed Govt Spends N8.4b Yearly To Feed 51,614 Pre-trial Inmates
|Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by Sall(m): 5:43am
#300 no wonder they are been feed with watery beans everyday. prison break
|Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by Flexherbal(m): 5:58am
Our system !
They keep people on trial for years and spend billions feeding them.
How are we even sure that such money is actually used in the feeding of inmates!
|Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by Blue3k(m): 6:07am
This is pure insanity. What exactly are u feeding them. That money couldn't feed a toddler. They need to grant bail, give fines instead of jail, and speed up process in general.
Daily feeding allowance for each inmate in Nigeria is N450.
Dr. Ifediorah Orakwe, disclosed that the actual amount per inmate is N300. He said a breakdown of the N450 allowance would show that N150 was for cooking logistics while N300 was the real cost of feeding an inmate.
|Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by UbanmeUdie: 6:43am
|Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by Mekanus(m): 7:24am
Story story...
|Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by Paperwhite(m): 7:58am
Thieves everywhere in government.
|Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by Blue3k(m): 8:22am
“The law permits prison authorities to reject awaiting trial suspects because they are not prisoners. Those that are awaiting trial are supposed to have their own remand system. So, it is an aberration. If you free them, there would be enough space for those who are convicted,” Obiagwu added.
Weird if it's that easy why don't they? It's an easy way to drive down cost.
Otteh said the courts contribute significantly to the problem. According to him, delays in trials and failure to reform the bail system means many persons awaiting trial are locked up in penitentiary institutions while trials stretch endlessly.
What reform do they have in mind?
|Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by kay29000(m): 10:22am
N450 a day on each prisoner is not bad. It is the huge number of prisioners that make the spending that much. And for those saying N450 is too small. I was once surviving on just about that in a day when I was going through harsh times.
Morning - Bread (N150) and Ewa Agoyin (N50)= N200
Evening/Night- One plate of Eba and draw soup at Calabar kitchen on my street- N200
Morning - N200
Night- N200
Pure water- N50
Total = N450
|Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by maiacct11: 10:23am
waste.
|Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by 9jakohai(m): 10:23am
Appoint more judges
Reform sentencing
Problem solved!
|Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by Abfinest007(m): 10:24am
who calculate this math nor know book
|Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by Innobee99(m): 10:24am
Nigeria have been scamming her citizens from ages
Figure is just a number as age is just a number too
|Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by donqx: 10:25am
hmmm
|Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by tofolo(m): 10:25am
why not just privatise the prisons? since everything has turned that way in Nigeria....
|Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by Nackzy: 10:27am
Over to Lie Mohammed... Any truth in that statement.. Please throw more light
|Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by free2ryhme: 10:27am
These lies are becoming too much on a daily basis without caution
God will never forgive our leaders, honestly.
|Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by Abudu2000(m): 10:28am
It's an arrangement bw judges and prison chief warder. I keep the inmates on awaiting trial and you settle me with a specific amount from their feeding budget.....
The judges keep them there on purpose
|Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by free2ryhme: 10:29am
we await the liers mohammed
|Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by free2ryhme: 10:31am
see as prison be for this country
if na US this kind prison dey before nightfall all the inmates don miss finish
if these criminal cant reason at high level to escape from these archaic facilities then it shows the level of shallow mindedness in our society
|Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by mrlaw93(m): 10:31am
I have never heard about government building a new prison, yet they build schools every now and then. Meanwhile, we have more criminals than students in this country. This is pure bvllshit
|Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by Factfinder1(f): 10:31am
Nigeria is a useless country....I can swear that only 400 million is being spent yearly to cook watery beans and the 8billion is being shared amongst top prison officers
|Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by jericco1(m): 10:33am
beans with plenty stones abi?
|Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by Rebuke: 10:33am
Mehn! I bet d careless attitude of our government to sensitive issue has lead to unnecessary wastes of our resources.
Yhu will be shocked to knw d number of innocent souls in dat hell hole call Nigeria prison. Why? Becus some people ar jxt to lazy to do their work.
So careless wth everythin.
|Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by PointZerom: 10:35am
Which inmate do you spend such amount on?.
|Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by robosky02(m): 10:36am
Na lie abeg
You spend that amount and they are still looking like kwashoko ask american prisoners
|Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by mrlaw93(m): 10:36am
free2ryhme:Toomuch oyinbo movies dey do u.. Why u no commit kon go do prison break, shebi na u wise pass
|Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by nwakibie3(m): 10:38am
Chai..... which kind lie be this.......
|Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by 8stargeneral: 10:38am
So nah d watery beans una dey feed dem go take dat kind of huge money...waiting for another lie.
|Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by nwakibie3(m): 10:38am
that means the inmates feed better than over 90% free Nigerians...
na to commit one crime and join them there so that I will eat well
|Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by free2ryhme: 10:39am
mrlaw93:
oga it is not about prison break
America prisons houses dangerous prisoners with high level reasoning and the facilities are fortified and equipped with the latest technology ever known to man.
can you compare it to that hut you are seeing on the picture
|Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by SurePresident: 10:41am
