Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by edunwablog: 5:32am
Fed Govt Spends N8.4b Yearly To Feed 51,614 Pre-trial Inmates
• Experts proffer solutions to prison congestion

The Federal Government spends an average of N8.4 billion yearly to feed awaiting trial inmates and persons in juvenile institutions. The figure excludes 23,217 inmates already convicted and serving various prison terms and 2,251 condemned inmates among whom are 47 females.Daily feeding allowance for each inmate in Nigeria is N450. Multiplied by 30 days, the figure amounts to N13,500 per person. If the population of convicted inmates was added to the figure, it would amount to N3,761,154,000 yearly, totaling N12, 161,154,000 billion for the detainees yearly.

The population of inmates in prisons across the country is put at 75,685. Of this number, 50,760 are awaiting trial, while 854 others, juveniles, are in borstal institutions. This brings the number to 51,614 pre-trial inmates, excluding those in detention facilities of the police, the Department of State Security (DSS), the military and other security agencies, whose feeding costs are not on record.

Ghana and South Africa spend ¢4000 (N320, 000) and R 52.42 (N1,328) to feed an inmate daily, an indication that the population on inmates in Nigeria creates a deep hole in government’s pocket.A retired Controller of Prisons, Dr. Ifediorah Orakwe, disclosed that the actual amount per inmate is N300. He said a breakdown of the N450 allowance would show that N150 was for cooking logistics while N300 was the real cost of feeding an inmate.


Some experts however noted that the amount that meets the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners 2015 (the Nelson Mandela Rules) is N1,500 per inmate daily. If this is adopted, government will spend N27.9 billion to feed pre-trial inmates yearly.

The spokesman of the Nigerian Prison Service, Mr. Francis Enobore, noted that the population of inmates fluctuated as suspects came and went. He expressed worry over the continued detention of persons awaiting trial and the resultant strain on facilities. Some analysts who spoke with The Guardian said urgent moves had to be taken to reduce the number of pre-trial inmates.

Director/founder, Prisoners Rehabilitation and Welfare Action (PRAWA), Dr. Uju Agomoh, blamed the growing number of awaiting trial inmates on arbitrary arrests and detention by security agencies, calling for an effective coordination among institutions involved in the criminal justice system.

“There must be clear processes, to monitor and track every case. There is need for accountability. There should also be a process of inter-agency coordination. The institutions have to talk to one another,” she said, regretting that a lot of people in detention didn’t have access to legal representation.


Agomoh urged the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) and the Legal Aid Council (LAC) to look into cases of inmates who lack proper legal representation, with a view to freeing those who do not deserve to be detained. Director, Access to Justice (A2J), Mr. Joseph Otteh, said: “Decongesting prisons will require effective reform of the criminal justice process, beginning with the point at which many people come in contact with the justice system.

“Arbitrary arrests and whimsical prosecutions will need to be reduced to a minimum. Many poor and vulnerable people are whimsically put through the criminal justice process because some influential people want them to be. And we have seen quite a few cases where these influential people are police or military officers who squabble about girlfriends with their victims.”

Otteh said the courts contribute significantly to the problem. According to him, delays in trials and failure to reform the bail system means many persons awaiting trial are locked up in penitentiary institutions while trials stretch endlessly.

“Some trials for simple offences can run for six, seven or 10 years. If we are able to reform our trial system and ensure that only people who have a legitimate reason to endure a criminal prosecution are processed through that system, we could significantly cut down the population of our prisons,” said Otteh.

The national coordinator of Legal Defence Assistance Project (LEDAP), Mr. Chino Obiagwu, said the problem has persisted because those saddled with managing the criminal justice system are not following the law guiding detention.


“The prosecutors in the Ministry of Justice, prosecutors in the courts, the judges and even the lawyers that defend them, nobody does his job, otherwise, there is no reason a law is made and it is not complied with.

“We are not ready to enforce the laws because people who are involved in pre-trial detention are the poor. That is why they are neglected. If rich people were affected, they would do something about it,” he said.

He noted that if states rather than the Federal Government were involved in funding prisons, they would have a rethink. “The law permits prison authorities to reject awaiting trial suspects because they are not prisoners. Those that are awaiting trial are supposed to have their own remand system. So, it is an aberration. If you free them, there would be enough space for those who are convicted,” Obiagwu added.

https://guardian.ng/news/government-spends-n8-4b-yearly-to-feed-51614-pre-trial-inmates/

Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by Sall(m): 5:43am
#300 no wonder they are been feed with watery beans everyday. prison break

Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by Flexherbal(m): 5:58am
Our system !

They keep people on trial for years and spend billions feeding them.

How are we even sure that such money is actually used in the feeding of inmates!

Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by Blue3k(m): 6:07am
This is pure insanity. What exactly are u feeding them. That money couldn't feed a toddler. They need to grant bail, give fines instead of jail, and speed up process in general.

Daily feeding allowance for each inmate in Nigeria is N450. 
Dr. Ifediorah Orakwe, disclosed that the actual amount per inmate is N300. He said a breakdown of the N450 allowance would show that N150 was for cooking logistics while N300 was the real cost of feeding an inmate.

Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by UbanmeUdie: 6:43am
shocked
Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by Mekanus(m): 7:24am
Story story...

Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by Paperwhite(m): 7:58am
Thieves everywhere in government. undecided

Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by Blue3k(m): 8:22am
“The law permits prison authorities to reject awaiting trial suspects because they are not prisoners. Those that are awaiting trial are supposed to have their own remand system. So, it is an aberration. If you free them, there would be enough space for those who are convicted,” Obiagwu added.

Weird if it's that easy why don't they? It's an easy way to drive down cost.

Otteh said the courts contribute significantly to the problem. According to him, delays in trials and failure to reform the bail system means many persons awaiting trial are locked up in penitentiary institutions while trials stretch endlessly.

What reform do they have in mind?

Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by kay29000(m): 10:22am
N450 a day on each prisoner is not bad. It is the huge number of prisioners that make the spending that much. And for those saying N450 is too small. I was once surviving on just about that in a day when I was going through harsh times.

Morning - Bread (N150) and Ewa Agoyin (N50)= N200

Evening/Night- One plate of Eba and draw soup at Calabar kitchen on my street- N200

Morning - N200
Night- N200
Pure water- N50

Total = N450
Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by maiacct11: 10:23am
waste.

Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by 9jakohai(m): 10:23am
Appoint more judges

Reform sentencing

Problem solved!

Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by Abfinest007(m): 10:24am
who calculate this math nor know book

Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by Innobee99(m): 10:24am
Nigeria have been scamming her citizens from ages
Figure is just a number as age is just a number too

Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by donqx: 10:25am
hmmm
Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by tofolo(m): 10:25am
why not just privatise the prisons? since everything has turned that way in Nigeria.... angry

Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by Nackzy: 10:27am
Over to Lie Mohammed... Any truth in that statement.. Please throw more light

Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by free2ryhme: 10:27am
These lies are becoming too much on a daily basis without caution


God will never forgive our leaders, honestly.

Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by Abudu2000(m): 10:28am
It's an arrangement bw judges and prison chief warder. I keep the inmates on awaiting trial and you settle me with a specific amount from their feeding budget.....

The judges keep them there on purpose

Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by free2ryhme: 10:29am
we await the liers mohammed

Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by free2ryhme: 10:31am
see as prison be for this country

if na US this kind prison dey before nightfall all the inmates don miss finish

if these criminal cant reason at high level to escape from these archaic facilities then it shows the level of shallow mindedness in our society
Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by mrlaw93(m): 10:31am
I have never heard about government building a new prison, yet they build schools every now and then. Meanwhile, we have more criminals than students in this country. This is pure bvllshit angry

Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by Factfinder1(f): 10:31am
Nigeria is a useless country....I can swear that only 400 million is being spent yearly to cook watery beans and the 8billion is being shared amongst top prison officers

Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by jericco1(m): 10:33am
beans with plenty stones abi?

Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by Rebuke: 10:33am
Mehn! I bet d careless attitude of our government to sensitive issue has lead to unnecessary wastes of our resources.

Yhu will be shocked to knw d number of innocent souls in dat hell hole call Nigeria prison. Why? Becus some people ar jxt to lazy to do their work.

So careless wth everythin.

Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by PointZerom: 10:35am
Which inmate do you spend such amount on?.

Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by robosky02(m): 10:36am
Na lie abeg
You spend that amount and they are still looking like kwashoko ask american prisoners

Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by mrlaw93(m): 10:36am
free2ryhme:
see as prison be for this country

if na US this kind prison dey before nightfall all the inmates don miss finish

if these criminal cant reason at high level to escape from these archaic facilities then it shows the level of shallow mindedness in our society
Toomuch oyinbo movies dey do u.. Why u no commit kon go do prison break, shebi na u wise pass grin
Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by nwakibie3(m): 10:38am
Chai..... which kind lie be this.......

Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by 8stargeneral: 10:38am
So nah d watery beans una dey feed dem go take dat kind of huge money...waiting for another lie.

Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by nwakibie3(m): 10:38am
that means the inmates feed better than over 90% free Nigerians...


na to commit one crime and join them there so that I will eat well grin grin

Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by free2ryhme: 10:39am
mrlaw93:

Toomuch oyinbo movies dey do u.. Why u no commit kon go do prison break, shebi na u wise pass grin

oga it is not about prison break

America prisons houses dangerous prisoners with high level reasoning and the facilities are fortified and equipped with the latest technology ever known to man.

can you compare it to that hut you are seeing on the picture undecided
Re: Nigeria Spends N8.4b To Feed Inmates On Awaiting Trial Yearly by SurePresident: 10:41am
