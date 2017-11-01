₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wike And Miss University Pageant Contestants On A Tour In Rivers State (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 11:49am
Contestants of the Miss University Africa 2017 are pictured being taken on a tour of the Rivers State Government House by Governor Nyesom Wike. The contestants from 54 countries are in Rivers State for the Miss University pageant holding in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on the 2nd of December...
The governor thanked them for choosing to come to Rivers State in spite of the negative media the State suffers by virtue of its being an opposition State in Nigerian politics.
The queens all expressed delight in being in the Gardencity and thanked the Governor for the honour of hosting them. Governor Wike after the visit took them on a guided tour of Government House Port Harcourt.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/governor-wike-leads-beauty-pageant-contestants-tour-rivers-state-photos.html
|Re: Wike And Miss University Pageant Contestants On A Tour In Rivers State (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 11:50am
|Re: Wike And Miss University Pageant Contestants On A Tour In Rivers State (Photos) by madridguy(m): 11:51am
|Re: Wike And Miss University Pageant Contestants On A Tour In Rivers State (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 11:51am
|Re: Wike And Miss University Pageant Contestants On A Tour In Rivers State (Photos) by TANTUMERGO007: 11:54am
Sample their body
Wike and Fayose go shine their body wella
|Re: Wike And Miss University Pageant Contestants On A Tour In Rivers State (Photos) by christejames(m): 11:56am
Yes I agree, I'm a dumb illiterate but can anyone highlight to me the significance of this pageantry stuff?
They've even advanced to the level of roping in our leaders to frolick in their macabre dance.
May God help us to set our priority.
|Re: Wike And Miss University Pageant Contestants On A Tour In Rivers State (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 12:10pm
WIKE don see woman now , see as e open e goat teeth
If e hear Amaechi , e face go change once
With e Calabash head
|Re: Wike And Miss University Pageant Contestants On A Tour In Rivers State (Photos) by ruggedtimi(m): 2:53pm
Nice..bck then @gvt house we call dem "materials". wike don handpick the winner already.
|Re: Wike And Miss University Pageant Contestants On A Tour In Rivers State (Photos) by fpeter(f): 2:53pm
So i was finally unbanned
|Re: Wike And Miss University Pageant Contestants On A Tour In Rivers State (Photos) by Boyooosa(m): 2:54pm
See as he dey laff like dindinrin becos of all these girls ti awon bois ti la pa...smh
|Re: Wike And Miss University Pageant Contestants On A Tour In Rivers State (Photos) by ultimatebas(m): 2:54pm
That miss somalia fine no be small
|Re: Wike And Miss University Pageant Contestants On A Tour In Rivers State (Photos) by nittroboy(m): 2:54pm
Look hw miss Niger staring like ?
Pls signify miss Nigeria
|Re: Wike And Miss University Pageant Contestants On A Tour In Rivers State (Photos) by Boyooosa(m): 2:55pm
fpeter:Congrats. I hope u av learnt ur lesson ko?
|Re: Wike And Miss University Pageant Contestants On A Tour In Rivers State (Photos) by OtunbaChibok(m): 2:55pm
Nairaland front page don suffer with useless topics....
SMH
|Re: Wike And Miss University Pageant Contestants On A Tour In Rivers State (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 2:56pm
What is the work of the Rivers state commissioner for tourism again? How can the 'Executive' governor of a state be giving 'pageant' contestants tour, not even better pageant sef "Miss University".........
|Re: Wike And Miss University Pageant Contestants On A Tour In Rivers State (Photos) by tzoracle: 2:56pm
oh my Somalia, why is Niger feeling shy and Zimbabwe picking her nose .. Ghana be looking at Egypt and Algeria and be thinking about bleaching
|Re: Wike And Miss University Pageant Contestants On A Tour In Rivers State (Photos) by sureheaven(m): 2:56pm
Just one office pin go do justice to that wike's belle.
Wike right now when he sleeps
|Re: Wike And Miss University Pageant Contestants On A Tour In Rivers State (Photos) by Thisis2raw(m): 2:56pm
And I believe my friend Kimoprah representing Nigeria, will win this one
|Re: Wike And Miss University Pageant Contestants On A Tour In Rivers State (Photos) by Kendroid: 2:57pm
Can't wait to shagg my first Oyinbo girl
|Re: Wike And Miss University Pageant Contestants On A Tour In Rivers State (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 2:58pm
Wike, you go wound ooo
|Re: Wike And Miss University Pageant Contestants On A Tour In Rivers State (Photos) by Arebay(m): 2:59pm
fpeter:what did you do ?
|Re: Wike And Miss University Pageant Contestants On A Tour In Rivers State (Photos) by wunmi590(m): 2:59pm
Wike, the wicked man, baba is looking for who to sample, that's why he's taking them on tour himself in the state house.
Wike I hail you sir ooo
|Re: Wike And Miss University Pageant Contestants On A Tour In Rivers State (Photos) by Hector09(m): 2:59pm
I am glad that am the true son of the soil, ikwerre maka, rivers state is a nice state
|Re: Wike And Miss University Pageant Contestants On A Tour In Rivers State (Photos) by TheTrueSeeker: 2:59pm
Wish I can meet Gov. Wike of Rivers State, hold his hands firmly and give him a vigorous hand-shake and say 'Weldone' for his achievements in Rivers State within the past few years...!!!
Truth be told, he is trying and deserves #WarmHug and #NicePatOnTheBack...!!!
Pls for those who attributes politics to everything,
I AM APOLITICAL, I do not belong to any Political Party
|Re: Wike And Miss University Pageant Contestants On A Tour In Rivers State (Photos) by MrThisandthat: 3:00pm
Flavor right now
|Re: Wike And Miss University Pageant Contestants On A Tour In Rivers State (Photos) by Primusinterpares(m): 3:00pm
Nice 1 sha...but
yet the best brains of the state university nor know road to their govt house.
#when will Africa starts celebrating Brains?
|Re: Wike And Miss University Pageant Contestants On A Tour In Rivers State (Photos) by Kendroid: 3:00pm
fpeter:What wz ya ofenz
|Re: Wike And Miss University Pageant Contestants On A Tour In Rivers State (Photos) by AFONJAPIG(f): 3:02pm
mizz Tunisia no be here oooO fine lady with great shape
|Re: Wike And Miss University Pageant Contestants On A Tour In Rivers State (Photos) by Bossontop(m): 3:02pm
|Re: Wike And Miss University Pageant Contestants On A Tour In Rivers State (Photos) by hollandis(f): 3:04pm
fpeter:Go and sin no more
|Re: Wike And Miss University Pageant Contestants On A Tour In Rivers State (Photos) by Alexus23: 3:05pm
That Tunisian beauty though. Looks very chopable
|Re: Wike And Miss University Pageant Contestants On A Tour In Rivers State (Photos) by Lilimax(f): 3:05pm
Lovely
