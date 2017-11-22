₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by deantimes(m): 4:15pm
DSS, EFCC Showdown: Why Buhari Should Be Called To Order – Senator Olujimi
SENATOR representing Ekiti-south senatorial district, Mrs Biodun Olujimi, has said President Muhammadu Buhari should be called to order as there are evidence pointing to fact that no one is piloting the affairs of the nation or that the president has lost control of his administration.
http://headline.com.ng/amp/dss-efcc-showdown-buhari-called-order-senator-olujimi/
lalasticlala
|Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by deantimes(m): 4:18pm
It's corruption fighting back.
|Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by SalamRushdie: 4:20pm
How long will it take us to agree as a people in one voice that Buhari has lost the plot and control of his govt
|Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by MicheyJ: 4:23pm
What do you expect from the dullard.
|Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by MicheyJ: 4:24pm
What do you expect from the dullard. Someone that lost touch with reality.
|Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by Blue3k(m): 4:30pm
This woman is 110% correct. Everyone is busy kissing Buhari's butt instead of assisting him with constructive criticism. Why should DSS and EFCC be arguing in newspaper. The president should be one to resolve these issues.
|Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by Saaruman(m): 4:39pm
Characteristics of a rudderless govt. A govt run by a govt within a govt by a cabal. I don't understand why people expect buhari D Vegetable who's brain is configured with ancient ideology to function in the 21st century. Buhari is not fit to be a class prefect talk more of a President. This country is a Zoo!
|Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by aolawale025: 4:46pm
The sign were obvious since the confirmation issue of the efcc chair. Again why make a show of the arrest? That lady spoke what any reasonable person has figured out
|Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by nogasimplicity: 4:46pm
hmmm
|Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by orisa37: 5:02pm
DSS, EFCC, FRSC, VIO, POLICE, CASTEALA etc Showdown: All exploiting The Public.
|Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by Paperwhite(m): 5:05pm
Have Buhari ever displayed any attributes of leadership,command or control? Absolutely no-because his is just dull & super-clueless.Any surprise Idiagbon was the action man in 1984?
That is why this country is just edging precariously to the precipice.
|Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by Lincoln275(m): 5:22pm
exactly in falz voice
|Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by Factfinder1(f): 5:22pm
Buhari is incompetent
|Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by fecta: 5:22pm
Thats true
But if PDP dont bring a serious candidate by 2019
He will win the next election
|Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by kay29000(m): 5:22pm
Hmm
|Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by Jerrypolo(m): 5:22pm
He was never in control. #WORD
|Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by three: 5:23pm
So sad.
A goverment based on nepotism, tribalism and cronyism at the expense of conscientious competence never ends well.
Abeg make dis people no carry dia reggae spoil Naija peepu disco.
May lives not be lost to this rancid and utterly irresponsible ineptitude.
|Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by iWasNotHere(m): 5:23pm
Sayin the obvious...
Buhari is a chronic failure
|Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by josielewa(m): 5:24pm
that is the jungle for you....
|Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by IgedeBushBoy(m): 5:25pm
2019 will be a shocker for your kind
|Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by brainpulse: 5:25pm
SalamRushdie:If Buhari acts now, you people will be the first to start wailing that he is autocratic. He said he doesn't want to interfere in the process of things, he wants institutions to grow without interference and survive itself.
This is even usual with FBI and CIA sometimes even with the state police investigators to resist investigation in their security outfits, and the President of the United states cant and never meddle into their dealings.
You guys are not just intelligent in your criticism. At least its different from Patience Goodluck ordering the arrest and investigation herself.
|Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by LastSurvivor11: 5:26pm
He was never in control, he has never been in control..
Just like in 1984 when Idiagbo was the engine room..
What a dullard.
What a waste of vote in 2015..
|Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by Joephat(m): 5:26pm
Nigeria is a joke
|Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by dynicks(m): 5:26pm
oh cut that out! we've been aware of that fact since d very first day buhari assumed office....
|Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by BruncleZuma: 5:27pm
The Bitter Truth
|Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by Spanner4(m): 5:27pm
is there a president
|Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by Awoo88: 5:27pm
And one idiot with two hundred naira airtime (s)he got for free will still have the moral gut to call Jonathan clueless.
|Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by oviejnr(m): 5:27pm
SalamRushdie:welcome back
|Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by iamleumas: 5:28pm
A man who can not control his emotion can not control his wife not to talk of controlling a country.
Anyway, good day am so delighted to inform you that i have Google Adsense for sale at 25k only. The account was approved few months ago & I've earned $62 in it.To get it Call ,Message or WhatsApp 070-6427-2729.
|Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by katordidi(m): 5:28pm
Law enforcement agencies clash all the time.. U can see that a lot in movies. Stop blowing things out of proportion
|Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by givan(m): 5:29pm
Wasn't it his wife who presided over FEC today? What control does Mugabe's second-in-command hold?
|Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by oshe11(m): 5:30pm
HOW CAN SOMEONE LOSE WHAT HE NEVER HAD
