₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,915,953 members, 3,927,828 topics. Date: Wednesday, 22 November 2017 at 06:01 PM

DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator (5543 Views)

DSS, EFCC In Fresh Face-off Over Invitation To SSS Operatives / Niger Deltans Protest "Intimidation Of Jonathan By Buhari, DSS & EFCC" (Pics) / When Will DSS, EFCC Arrest Babachir Lawal, Buhari's SGF? - Fayose (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by deantimes(m): 4:15pm
DSS, EFCC Showdown: Why Buhari Should Be Called To Order – Senator Olujimi

SENATOR representing Ekiti-south senatorial district, Mrs Biodun Olujimi, has said President Muhammadu Buhari should be called to order as there are evidence pointing to fact that no one is piloting the affairs of the nation or that the president has lost control of his administration.

Senator Dino Melaye, representing Kogi West senatorial district, had raised a motion on the showdown between the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and that of the Department of State Services, DSS on Tuesday.

Trouble started when the EFCC stormed the residences of Ayo Oke, sacked director-general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), and Ita Ekpenyong, the immediate past director-general of the DSS, in a bid to arrest both men.

But the operatives of the DSS guiding the two top security officials resisted the move, resulting in a heated argument.

The anti-graft agency had invited Oke for questioning in connection with the $43 million found in an apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Oke’s wife, who has also been summoned, was identified as the owner of the apartment.

Presenting the motion, Mr. Melaye called on the Senate to take an urgent action on the incidents he described as “recipe for national disaster”.

“Mr. President, the media and the social media, print and electronics have been awash with a disaster that took place yesterday. The EFCC went to the residence of the former Director General of the SSS, Ita Ekpeyong, to effect an arrest and the Directorate of State Security stopped the EFCC from arresting him. That created environmental brouhaha. The whole environment and neighbours were stopped from lawfully gaining entrance into their homes because of this confusion.

“Same yesterday, the EFCC wanted to arrest the former DG NIA, Mr. Oke. Also, the officers of the Nigeria Intelligence Agency stopped that arrest. We are not here to say who is at blame. We have been embarrassed before the international community. That two sister agencies will engage in fisticuffs, arrest and stoppage of arrests. Mr. President, this is a recipe for national disaster.”

Commenting on Mr. Melaye’s motion, Mrs. Olujimi said President Buhari had lost his authority as ‘nobody’ was in charge of the current administration.

“Right now, we have a situation whereby nobody is in charge of anything and we cannot honestly blame anyone for what is happening. The truth is that you cannot go to the house of a security agent, a man who had kept the secrets of Nigeria for so long, and just try to arrest him like chicken.

“Mr. President, there has to be someone that we can hold responsible when two brothers are fighting. The person that is supposed to be held responsible has not done anything, is not doing his work.

“This is the first time we’ll see gross irresponsibility in government whereby there is no arbiter. No one to come in between two agencies that belong to only one person. The two agencies report to one person, the presidency and now we find them fighting on the pages of the newspapers, it’s a shame. We are calling on the President, he has to sit up, he should be up and doing. Call these people to order.”

She questioned the president on why a new nominee for the position of Chairman of EFCC has not been sent to the Senate.

“Mr. President, you will remember that we rejected Mr. Magu as Chairman of EFCC and up till today nothing has been said about it. The Senate is divided. Nobody has come out to say we need to resolve the issue.

“After all, there are 170 million Nigerians, all of a sudden, we are saying only one person can do this job. Mr. President, something has to be done, the presidency has to be called to order. Nobody is in charge of this government. Nobody is in charge and somebody needs to be in charge.”

Mrs. Olujinmi’s statement threw the house into a rowdy session as senators on both the ruling and opposition raised their voices to defend their own.

Leader of the Senate, in response cautioned Mrs. Olujimi against making such statements, noting that President Buhari is in “full control of the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.’

“Even when Mr. President was away to attend to his health, the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, was in full control.

“The statement by our colleague is unacceptable. It’s not right, it is wrong,” he said amidst a roar of ‘Yes’ from senators who raised their voices in support.

“My opinion about what happened is that, could it be that EFCC did not get the right kind of document to arrest those people?

“If they did, then the security agencies are wrong. Only the investigation would reveal this.”

The senate resolved to set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate the clashes involving the SSS, EFCC, and NIA over the arrest of Messrs. Oke and Ekpeyong and to report its findings in two weeks.

http://headline.com.ng/amp/dss-efcc-showdown-buhari-called-order-senator-olujimi/

lalasticlala

2 Likes

Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by deantimes(m): 4:18pm
It's corruption fighting back.

3 Likes

Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by SalamRushdie: 4:20pm
How long will it take us to agree as a people in one voice that Buhari has lost the plot and control of his govt

26 Likes

Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by MicheyJ: 4:23pm
What do you expect from the dullard.

9 Likes

Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by MicheyJ: 4:24pm
What do you expect from the dullard. Someone that lost touch with reality.

8 Likes

Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by Blue3k(m): 4:30pm
This woman is 110% correct. Everyone is busy kissing Buhari's butt instead of assisting him with constructive criticism. Why should DSS and EFCC be arguing in newspaper. The president should be one to resolve these issues.

21 Likes 2 Shares

Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by Saaruman(m): 4:39pm
Characteristics of a rudderless govt. A govt run by a govt within a govt by a cabal. I don't understand why people expect buhari D Vegetable who's brain is configured with ancient ideology to function in the 21st century. Buhari is not fit to be a class prefect talk more of a President. This country is a Zoo!

6 Likes

Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by aolawale025: 4:46pm
The sign were obvious since the confirmation issue of the efcc chair. Again why make a show of the arrest? That lady spoke what any reasonable person has figured out

8 Likes

Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by nogasimplicity: 4:46pm
hmmm

1 Like

Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by orisa37: 5:02pm
DSS, EFCC, FRSC, VIO, POLICE, CASTEALA etc Showdown: All exploiting The Public.

1 Like

Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by Paperwhite(m): 5:05pm
Have Buhari ever displayed any attributes of leadership,command or control? Absolutely no-because his is just dull & super-clueless.Any surprise Idiagbon was the action man in 1984?
That is why this country is just edging precariously to the precipice.

6 Likes

Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by Lincoln275(m): 5:22pm
exactly in falz voice

1 Like

Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by Factfinder1(f): 5:22pm
Buhari is incompetent

4 Likes

Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by fecta: 5:22pm
Thats true
But if PDP dont bring a serious candidate by 2019
He will win the next election

4 Likes

Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by kay29000(m): 5:22pm
Hmm
Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by Jerrypolo(m): 5:22pm
He was never in control. #WORD

1 Like

Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by three: 5:23pm
So sad.

A goverment based on nepotism, tribalism and cronyism at the expense of conscientious competence never ends well.

Abeg make dis people no carry dia reggae spoil Naija peepu disco.

May lives not be lost to this rancid and utterly irresponsible ineptitude.

1 Like

Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by iWasNotHere(m): 5:23pm
Sayin the obvious...
Buhari is a chronic failure

1 Like

Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by josielewa(m): 5:24pm
that is the jungle for you....

1 Like

Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by IgedeBushBoy(m): 5:25pm
2019 will be a shocker for your kind grin

Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by brainpulse: 5:25pm
SalamRushdie:
How long will it take us to agree as a people in one voice that Buhari has lost the plot and control of his govt
If Buhari acts now, you people will be the first to start wailing that he is autocratic. He said he doesn't want to interfere in the process of things, he wants institutions to grow without interference and survive itself.

This is even usual with FBI and CIA sometimes even with the state police investigators to resist investigation in their security outfits, and the President of the United states cant and never meddle into their dealings.

You guys are not just intelligent in your criticism. At least its different from Patience Goodluck ordering the arrest and investigation herself.

2 Likes

Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by LastSurvivor11: 5:26pm
He was never in control, he has never been in control..
Just like in 1984 when Idiagbo was the engine room..

What a dullard.
What a waste of vote in 2015..

3 Likes

Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by Joephat(m): 5:26pm


Nigeria is a joke

1 Like

Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by dynicks(m): 5:26pm
oh cut that out! we've been aware of that fact since d very first day buhari assumed office....

4 Likes

Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by BruncleZuma: 5:27pm


The Bitter Truth

4 Likes

Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by Spanner4(m): 5:27pm
is there a president

1 Like

Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by Awoo88: 5:27pm
And one idiot with two hundred naira airtime (s)he got for free will still have the moral gut to call Jonathan clueless.

2 Likes

Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by oviejnr(m): 5:27pm
SalamRushdie:
How long will it take us to agree as a people in one voice that Buhari has lost the plot and control of his govt
welcome back grin
Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by iamleumas: 5:28pm
A man who can not control his emotion can not control his wife not to talk of controlling a country.



Anyway, good day am so delighted to inform you that i have Google Adsense for sale at 25k only. The account was approved few months ago & I've earned $62 in it.To get it Call ,Message or WhatsApp 070-6427-2729.

1 Like

Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by katordidi(m): 5:28pm
Law enforcement agencies clash all the time.. U can see that a lot in movies. Stop blowing things out of proportion

1 Like

Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by givan(m): 5:29pm
Wasn't it his wife who presided over FEC today? What control does Mugabe's second-in-command hold?
Re: DSS, EFCC Showdown: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Administration - Senator by oshe11(m): 5:30pm
HOW CAN SOMEONE LOSE WHAT HE NEVER HADundecided

2 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

2019: No Automatic Ticket For Buhari, Says Tinubu / Acn’s Chartered Plane Not Sabotaged – Fg / Yasmin El Rufai Arrives Nigeria Thursday

Viewing this topic: dolphinife, SIMPLYHAMPERS, liveshady(f), LOVEGINO(m), zoomman(m), Omonigho51(m), TheEmerald(m), taurusmena1(m), Emmyjune12(m), Eddiemorphinez(m), mythoughts, ABBkelvin(m), OtunbaChibok(m), obonujoker(m), SirdeKay, sleeky8(m), Splendid235, xandy84, ahmg001(m), tommy04, JoNach, 042gist, oduneja, XTLikeNat777, SalamRushdie, Southboy(m), afious, emperormossad(m), damoche64, wholexy009(m), Espritferv, aleyima, indoorscholar(m), sinteiking(m), mofedamijo, joenor(m), dapsonlou(m), phrancys001(m), hotswagg12, princekolade, biz8386, ladgentle, okpobe, okere4190, manson5011(m), surryade, deboski60, netmillionaires(m), darmilolah(m), OKWUSIGO(m), Sageez(m), NaijaEfcc, Lucy001(f), AdiDami, TANTUMERGO007, emalek86(m), Mcvictor(m), delpee(f), Alexrayz(m), Agbaletu, pilotab55(m), vexing(m), fury(m), mulante(m), RoyalUc(m), Welrez(m), walygy(m), emmyspark007(m), Numismatic(m), olagamalin(m), osholey(m), Rhips and 143 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.