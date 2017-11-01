₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bayelsa Man Prepares Meal With Alligator Meat (Photos) by BoneBlogger(m): 8:05pm
A man from Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, Bogilizibe Godwin Obiene, decided to make a sumptuous meal with an alligator he caught. The man prepared a plate of pepper soup after killing and dissecting the reptile before downing the food with Monkey tail, a local herbal concoction.
The excited man shared these photos via Facebook as he wrote;
#peppersoup is finally ready right now. Please come and join me. After the meal then I will step it up with #monkeytail..
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/man-prepares-sumptuous-meal-alligator-caught-bayelsa-state-photos.html
|Re: Bayelsa Man Prepares Meal With Alligator Meat (Photos) by Yyeske(m): 8:07pm
Only in Naija, anything is eatable. Lala, food is still hot and fresh.
18 Likes
|Re: Bayelsa Man Prepares Meal With Alligator Meat (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 8:08pm
All I see is a wild animal eating another wild animal
59 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bayelsa Man Prepares Meal With Alligator Meat (Photos) by Nwodosis(m): 8:08pm
The only thing that is enticing there is the white rice!
7 Likes
|Re: Bayelsa Man Prepares Meal With Alligator Meat (Photos) by doctimonyeka(m): 8:08pm
I comment my reserve...
May God deliver us from Buharico pathy.... Buhari na disease..
1 Like
|Re: Bayelsa Man Prepares Meal With Alligator Meat (Photos) by rifasenate11(m): 8:12pm
the way we eat animals and reptiles ehee..we will eat something oneday in this country. earlier tiday someone ate a sleeping "koala", same today someone ate snake. this how we will invent our own outbreak of something similar to Ebola. but, God forbid
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bayelsa Man Prepares Meal With Alligator Meat (Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 8:28pm
The eater will one day be eaten!
We are all foods.
Eat when you can, eat what you can.
For one day, you shall be eaten too.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bayelsa Man Prepares Meal With Alligator Meat (Photos) by Daniel2060(m): 9:04pm
NigerDeltans can be dark asf
|Re: Bayelsa Man Prepares Meal With Alligator Meat (Photos) by timidapsin(m): 9:56pm
Hmm
5 Likes
|Re: Bayelsa Man Prepares Meal With Alligator Meat (Photos) by Dclique(m): 9:56pm
eww!
1 Like
|Re: Bayelsa Man Prepares Meal With Alligator Meat (Photos) by davodyguy: 9:57pm
Smh.
Kidney problem soon
|Re: Bayelsa Man Prepares Meal With Alligator Meat (Photos) by IGNACOSTI(m): 9:57pm
Hmmmm the meal looks irritating
|Re: Bayelsa Man Prepares Meal With Alligator Meat (Photos) by vivianbelema(f): 9:57pm
Tufiakwa gi
|Re: Bayelsa Man Prepares Meal With Alligator Meat (Photos) by leksmedia: 9:58pm
With the way we kill these creatures, I just hope someday we won't be going to zoos abroad to go and watch all the animals that were once abundant in our wildlife
What do I know, I am just a website designer, contact me for your website design
2 Likes
|Re: Bayelsa Man Prepares Meal With Alligator Meat (Photos) by spartan50(m): 9:58pm
It's not an alligator oo.. Don't ask me the name but am sure it's not alligator and besides we can eat anything for Nigeria. Buhari you see Wetin you cause
3 Likes
|Re: Bayelsa Man Prepares Meal With Alligator Meat (Photos) by Spanner4(m): 9:58pm
Lala singing
|Re: Bayelsa Man Prepares Meal With Alligator Meat (Photos) by se0un(m): 9:58pm
|Re: Bayelsa Man Prepares Meal With Alligator Meat (Photos) by OboOlora(f): 9:58pm
Alligator meat has been described as a healthy meat source for humans due to its high protein and low fat composition. It has been described as being mild flavored and firm in texture.
Nice one OP, the above excerpt is from wikipaedia so u r safe.
We even have alligator farms in Ohio where alligators are reared for human consumption.
I envy u right now, try step am down with cold 33
4 Likes
|Re: Bayelsa Man Prepares Meal With Alligator Meat (Photos) by AFONJAPIG(f): 9:59pm
when are we going to eat Buhari sorry I mean Jubril
1 Like
|Re: Bayelsa Man Prepares Meal With Alligator Meat (Photos) by fecta: 9:59pm
Nigerians can eat anything ehh.
God forbid
BTW
Please can you give me any tips on how to catch it i have been on patrol since and i have not found any.
3 Likes
|Re: Bayelsa Man Prepares Meal With Alligator Meat (Photos) by Sunnycliff(m): 9:59pm
The rate of consumption of alligators in Nigeria will son make the animal an endangered specie
|Re: Bayelsa Man Prepares Meal With Alligator Meat (Photos) by Follysho707: 9:59pm
Everything and Anything goes in the SE... At least, e don dey get better... no be human being dem dey chop... Don't blame them, blame it on the civil war. No no go gree learn, na the problem. I tire sef.
|Re: Bayelsa Man Prepares Meal With Alligator Meat (Photos) by Christafarian(m): 10:00pm
Ahn ahn!
1 Like
|Re: Bayelsa Man Prepares Meal With Alligator Meat (Photos) by Dronedude(m): 10:00pm
Kai...peasants have declared war on monitor lizards to see them go extinct in Nigeria just like Hitler decleared the annilation of the jews.
All over the country...chai...
I even saw different recipes on how to prepare monitor lizard stew, peppersoup, and shawama.
Smh...
Before if we see this animal, home boys dey scamper but now, na roasted version boys dey see when they spot am for in natural habitat...
All monitor lizards retreat for safety, stay in doors the economy dey bad, boys no dey fear ur face again oo...
|Re: Bayelsa Man Prepares Meal With Alligator Meat (Photos) by BunbleBee: 10:01pm
no alligators in Nigeria. that thing is a MONITOR LIZARD
5 Likes
|Re: Bayelsa Man Prepares Meal With Alligator Meat (Photos) by Oyindidi(f): 10:02pm
Uglee
|Re: Bayelsa Man Prepares Meal With Alligator Meat (Photos) by valgbo(m): 10:02pm
monkey tail..... be like engine oil......
1 Like
|Re: Bayelsa Man Prepares Meal With Alligator Meat (Photos) by greggng: 10:02pm
I won't be surprise if ebola visits naija again
|Re: Bayelsa Man Prepares Meal With Alligator Meat (Photos) by googlepikins: 10:03pm
People are going crazy in this country, thanks to Buhari
|Re: Bayelsa Man Prepares Meal With Alligator Meat (Photos) by Donald3d(m): 10:04pm
Monitor Lizard again
|Re: Bayelsa Man Prepares Meal With Alligator Meat (Photos) by segebase(m): 10:04pm
d
