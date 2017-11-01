Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / Bayelsa Man Prepares Meal With Alligator Meat (Photos) (14252 Views)

Apostle JD Kosita-Madu Prepares Okro Soup With N500 In Port Harcourt / A Nairalander Prepares Bush Meat For His American Friends / Alligator Caught At Gbagada Lagos, Used In Cooking (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The excited man shared these photos via Facebook as he wrote;



#peppersoup is finally ready right now. Please come and join me. After the meal then I will step it up with #monkeytail..



Source; A man from Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, Bogilizibe Godwin Obiene, decided to make a sumptuous meal with an alligator he caught. The man prepared a plate of pepper soup after killing and dissecting the reptile before downing the food with Monkey tail, a local herbal concoction.The excited man shared these photos via Facebook as he wrote;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/man-prepares-sumptuous-meal-alligator-caught-bayelsa-state-photos.html

Only in Naija, anything is eatable. Lala, food is still hot and fresh. 18 Likes

All I see is a wild animal eating another wild animal 59 Likes 2 Shares

The only thing that is enticing there is the white rice! 7 Likes

I comment my reserve...





May God deliver us from Buharico pathy.... Buhari na disease.. 1 Like

the way we eat animals and reptiles ehee..we will eat something oneday in this country. earlier tiday someone ate a sleeping "koala", same today someone ate snake. this how we will invent our own outbreak of something similar to Ebola. but, God forbid 6 Likes 1 Share











The eater will one day be eaten!





We are all foods.





Eat when you can, eat what you can.

For one day, you shall be eaten too. The eater will one day be eaten!We are all foods.Eat when you can, eat what you can.For one day, you shall be eaten too. 5 Likes 1 Share

NigerDeltans can be dark asf

Hmm 5 Likes

eww! 1 Like

Smh.

Kidney problem soon

Hmmmm the meal looks irritating

Tufiakwa gi

With the way we kill these creatures, I just hope someday we won't be going to zoos abroad to go and watch all the animals that were once abundant in our wildlife



What do I know, I am just a website designer, contact me for your website design 2 Likes

It's not an alligator oo.. Don't ask me the name but am sure it's not alligator and besides we can eat anything for Nigeria. Buhari you see Wetin you cause 3 Likes







Lala singing Lala singing





Nice one OP, the above excerpt is from wikipaedia so u r safe.



We even have alligator farms in Ohio where alligators are reared for human consumption.

I envy u right now, try step am down with cold 33 Alligator meat has been described as a healthy meat source for humans due to its high protein and low fat composition. It has been described as being mild flavored and firm in texture.Nice one OP, the above excerpt is from wikipaedia so u r safe.We even have alligator farms in Ohio where alligators are reared for human consumption.I envy u right now, try step am down with cold 33 4 Likes

sorry I mean Jubril when are we going to eat Buharisorry I mean Jubril 1 Like

Nigerians can eat anything ehh.

God forbid





























































BTW

Please can you give me any tips on how to catch it i have been on patrol since and i have not found any. 3 Likes

The rate of consumption of alligators in Nigeria will son make the animal an endangered specie

Everything and Anything goes in the SE... At least, e don dey get better... no be human being dem dey chop... Don't blame them, blame it on the civil war. No no go gree learn, na the problem. I tire sef.

Ahn ahn! 1 Like

Kai...peasants have declared war on monitor lizards to see them go extinct in Nigeria just like Hitler decleared the annilation of the jews.





All over the country...chai...



I even saw different recipes on how to prepare monitor lizard stew, peppersoup, and shawama.



Smh...



Before if we see this animal, home boys dey scamper but now, na roasted version boys dey see when they spot am for in natural habitat...





All monitor lizards retreat for safety, stay in doors the economy dey bad, boys no dey fear ur face again oo...

no alligators in Nigeria. that thing is a MONITOR LIZARD 5 Likes

Uglee

monkey tail..... be like engine oil...... 1 Like

I won't be surprise if ebola visits naija again

People are going crazy in this country, thanks to Buhari

Monitor Lizard again