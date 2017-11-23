₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ita Ekpenyong Speaks On His Failed Arrest By EFCC by danduke85: 11:26am
Former Director General of the Department of State Services, DSS, Ita Ekpenyong has reacted to his failed arrest by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), over alleged involvement in arm purchase for the Nigerian Military. An Unnamed source close to the former DGSS told Vanguard that the attempt to arrest Ita was strange, despicable and an afterthought since Ekpenyong was never invited or questioned in relation to the arms probe.
He explained that the former DG of the DSS has no business buying military equipment for the Military since they have their laid down procedures and policies.
According to him, two years after the Presidential Panel on the Arms Probe was inaugurated by President Buhari, no mention was made of the involvement of the DSS so it was strange when the EFCC came from nowhere to arrest the innocent man. He noted that since he has handed over to Mallam Lawal Daura, if the EFCC needs clarification on any matter that is within its jurisdiction, it should request such information from the current DGSS. Where the current DGSS cannot answer then he can be invited to make such clarification.
“EFCC had never before now invited or questioned the former DG on any criminal breach, only for its operatives to barge into his home, with a view to arresting him as a common criminal. Ekpenyong had made it clear that the DSS under his watch had no role whatsoever to play in the arms purchase since it was not within its remit to acquire arms for the military.
The DSS played no role at all in the arms purchase and that is the truth. The DG served this country faithfully and transparently and since leaving office in 2015, nobody has had any reason to accuse him of taking anything that does not belong to him. As a tradition, the DSS makes returns to the Presidency on March 1 every year on its operations and nothing done by the agency can, therefore, be hidden from the government.
Even assuming that there are issues with DSS management, which the EFCC needed to investigate, the current DSS DG is there to answer to such matters without storming Ekpeyong,s home with guns in the wee hours of the day. The equipment that were procured to secure this country during his tenure are there with their papers and the vendors are known. So, nothing is hidden.
It is apparent that the EFCC is either actuated by ulterior motives to intimidate and blackmail the DSS through orchestrated media trial or simply trying to dent the image of the Service and its personnel for reasons best known to them."
https://www.vigil360.com.ng/health/26-top-news/4522-ita-ekpenyong-speaks-on-his-failed-arrest-by-efcc.html
|Re: Ita Ekpenyong Speaks On His Failed Arrest By EFCC by Idokojimmy: 12:00pm
Okay. Now i see reasons and i understand better.
Magu, Magu, Magu!!! Leave PDP people alone.
He will not arrest Babachir now, if Buhari says negative thing about him now, next minute u will see "EFCC ARRESTS FORMER SGF"
ARREST NOW OOOO OR.......
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ita Ekpenyong Speaks On His Failed Arrest By EFCC by luvinhubby(m): 12:05pm
Does the DG DSS have anything to do with procurement of miitary hardware for the armed forces?
Should'nt the EFCC direct any request for information or interrogation to the DG DSS who will in turn channel such to the ex DG.?
Was an invitation extended to the ex DG before the public of arrest?
Why invite the media to accompany you to observe the arrest of the ex DGif not for a media display bent on ridiculing the DSS?
7 Likes
|Re: Ita Ekpenyong Speaks On His Failed Arrest By EFCC by saint047(m): 12:20pm
Who has watched Catch Me If You Can?
|Re: Ita Ekpenyong Speaks On His Failed Arrest By EFCC by BruncleZuma: 1:05pm
1 Like
|Re: Ita Ekpenyong Speaks On His Failed Arrest By EFCC by joystickextend1(m): 1:10pm
okay...
|Re: Ita Ekpenyong Speaks On His Failed Arrest By EFCC by soberdrunk(m): 1:10pm
|Re: Ita Ekpenyong Speaks On His Failed Arrest By EFCC by AngelicBeing: 1:10pm
I don't give a fvck, both EFCC and DSS can kill themselves for all l care, useless criminals feeding fat while the masses are suffering, as long as the masses are suffering, l wish all of them more sorrows and disaster, nonsense
1 Like
|Re: Ita Ekpenyong Speaks On His Failed Arrest By EFCC by mpowa(m): 1:10pm
Anybody who thinks Buhari is Powerful and he's in charge is deceiving himself. EFCC with arrest warrant can't arrest someone who is out of seat?
My issue is not either the arrest is right or wrong, but agency like EFCC can't successfully carry out an arrest of another agency under your watch? How can you effectively fight corruption if simple things like this can't be done?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ita Ekpenyong Speaks On His Failed Arrest By EFCC by Wallade(m): 1:12pm
saint047:
Ex-DSS boss turned Leonardo DiCaprio
|Re: Ita Ekpenyong Speaks On His Failed Arrest By EFCC by jcflex(m): 1:13pm
If he is not involve in procurement of the arms, why evade arrest.
Voluntarily, Visit EFCC office and explain yourself.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ita Ekpenyong Speaks On His Failed Arrest By EFCC by kay29000(m): 1:14pm
Ok
|Re: Ita Ekpenyong Speaks On His Failed Arrest By EFCC by valdes00(m): 1:14pm
If u thoroughly read this article, u will understand and give a deep thought into this matter, u will have no option than to agree that the issue is similar to what might have happened or occurred or even a resemblance of something that will definitely elude a mere human prowess and finally come to the conclusion that I have nothing to say..
|Re: Ita Ekpenyong Speaks On His Failed Arrest By EFCC by Amebo1(m): 1:14pm
Magu is only after southerners, go and arrest Babachir Lawal 1st
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ita Ekpenyong Speaks On His Failed Arrest By EFCC by Thisis2raw(m): 1:15pm
|Re: Ita Ekpenyong Speaks On His Failed Arrest By EFCC by PrettyRita(f): 1:16pm
Magu started well. But he's likely to end with a record low.
That DSS report that frustrated his confirmation pepper am bad bad.
Come oooo, is he Fulani? Heard they don't forgive. Since he can't touch the incumbent DSS, he goes after the former.
Him wan fickle them up. Payback. But he has nothing to hold on to. Poor him.
Meanwhile, has he accepted Maina’s open debate challenge? Abi him down fear
4 Likes
|Re: Ita Ekpenyong Speaks On His Failed Arrest By EFCC by PrettyRita(f): 1:17pm
jcflex:He said he was not invited. U no read well ni?
3 Likes
|Re: Ita Ekpenyong Speaks On His Failed Arrest By EFCC by BlackAfrican: 1:18pm
DSS wrote a disparaging report against the EFCC chairman.... So were you expecting him not to claw back at the DSS? Let them fight.... At least their secrets will come to light in the process.
|Re: Ita Ekpenyong Speaks On His Failed Arrest By EFCC by Naijaphobia: 1:20pm
|Re: Ita Ekpenyong Speaks On His Failed Arrest By EFCC by bumi10: 1:20pm
ok ooo
|Re: Ita Ekpenyong Speaks On His Failed Arrest By EFCC by freeze001(f): 1:21pm
jcflex:
Why would he voluntarily visit EFCC when he's not been officially invited? He has d right to resist the kidnap orchestrated by the EFCC. They should follow proper procedure if they're serious about their investigation
3 Likes
|Re: Ita Ekpenyong Speaks On His Failed Arrest By EFCC by SalamRushdie: 1:23pm
Yet Buratai who was Director of Procurement for the Army in tehe period under review is a freeman parading about as Chief of Army Staff
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ita Ekpenyong Speaks On His Failed Arrest By EFCC by DisGuy: 1:24pm
Former Director General of the Department of State Services, DSS, Ita Ekpenyong has reacted to his failed arrest by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), over alleged involvement in arm purchase for the Nigerian Military. An Unnamed source close to the former DGSS told Vanguard
Who reacted? Ita or an unamed source close to him?
Nigerian journalists/
moderators shouldn't be pushing stories from unknown sources with misleading titles!
1 Like
|Re: Ita Ekpenyong Speaks On His Failed Arrest By EFCC by jcflex(m): 1:25pm
freeze001:
With a valid warrant of arrest from EFCC.
He is no more in service mind you.
1 Like
|Re: Ita Ekpenyong Speaks On His Failed Arrest By EFCC by agabusta: 1:27pm
Idokojimmy:
Is He a PDP member? I mean the former DSS Director.
|Re: Ita Ekpenyong Speaks On His Failed Arrest By EFCC by dman4mdmoon(m): 1:28pm
Naijaphobia:
Happy birthday to him!
|Re: Ita Ekpenyong Speaks On His Failed Arrest By EFCC by PaChukwudi44: 1:30pm
jcflex:
bros the EFCC were wrong.They ought to have invited him first rather than going to arrest him with camera men.
2 Likes
|Re: Ita Ekpenyong Speaks On His Failed Arrest By EFCC by freeze001(f): 1:30pm
jcflex:
He is still part and parcel of the security apparatus and should not be exposed in such a crude manner at any time. He ought to have been officially invited and not accosted in this crass commando manner. Like the op stated, he has long handed over since 2015, any inquiry should have been forwarded to the office of d DSS Director and not the retired individual.
1 Like
|Re: Ita Ekpenyong Speaks On His Failed Arrest By EFCC by Justinpm(m): 1:31pm
Idokojimmy:is the ex DG DSS a PDP member ??
|Re: Ita Ekpenyong Speaks On His Failed Arrest By EFCC by tafabaloo(m): 1:31pm
If EFCC is talking about $2.1biilion naira arms procurement fund allegedly diverted into financing PDP's 2015 re-election bid , the Police which I know must have gotten the larger share of it than any other Agency of government should equally be probed or is Magu scared of Nigeria Police ?
So anything short of this , meant that MAGu is just myopically fighting the DSS . Unfortunately ,he would not only lost the battle but become the casualty of the war.
If he has anything against the current DSS DG ,he better take him head on ,rather trying to rubbish himself with allegations that can't be sustained.
|Re: Ita Ekpenyong Speaks On His Failed Arrest By EFCC by freeze001(f): 1:31pm
agabusta:
Just like d CG of Customs is an APC member.
1 Like
|Re: Ita Ekpenyong Speaks On His Failed Arrest By EFCC by Bishopmayowa(m): 1:31pm
Magu is scared of Daura why he is trying to be hard on the fmr, DG and arrest
1 Like
