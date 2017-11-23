₦airaland Forum

Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by BeeBeeOoh(m): 2:54pm
Mohammed Katu, counsel to Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the presidential task force on pension reform, says his client is still receiving salaries.

President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered the dismissal of Maina from the civil service after the report of his reinstatement went viral.

But speaking on Thursday when he appeared before the house of representatives ad hoc committee probing Maina’s reinstatement, Katu said Maina is still working as a government official.

He said the ex-Chairman of pension reform task force was asked to treat 23 official files last month.

The lawyer said his client had to go into hiding because of the threat to his life.

“Maina had to disappear because of the serious threats to his life,” Katu said.

“Maina is still receiving salaries. 23 files were sent to him in his capacity as acting director, even while he was absent.

“Maina continued to work even after he was dismissed.”

Maina is said to be complict in a multi-billion naira pension scam.

https://www.thecable.ng/just-client-still-receiving-salaries-says-mainas-lawyerll-receiving-salaries-says-mainas-lawyer
Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by remigiusizunna(m): 2:57pm
Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by EastGold(m): 2:58pm
Ghen Ghen


Buhari is seriously fighting corruption, àbí no be so?

Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by BeeBeeOoh(m): 3:00pm
Ngeneukwenu a.k.a Mamarisky, please comment after viewing, we need your comment cool

Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by TANTUMERGO007: 3:08pm
BeeBeeOoh:
Ngeneukwenu a.k.a Mamarisky, please comment after viewing, we need your comment cool
Is mamarisky a he or a she or a it grin

Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by RZArecta(m): 3:14pm
Buhari and his gang of criminals can't surprise me cool

Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by clevvermind(m): 3:20pm
EastGold:
Ghen Ghen

Buhari is seriously fighting corruption, àbí no be so?
Nor be so o.
Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by clevvermind(m): 3:20pm
EastGold:
Ghen Ghen


Buhari is seriously fighting corruption, àbí no be so?
Buhari is the grandmaster of coruption.

Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by BeeBeeOoh(m): 3:21pm
TANTUMERGO007:

Is mamarisky a he or a she or a it grin
She's a he
Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by TherWasACountry: 3:26pm
I laugh in Fiji grin
Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by jibolarazor(m): 3:33pm
Wawu!!!! Say baba!
Abeg bartender help me give buhari 2 bottles. Baba too sabi fight corruption.

Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by BruncleZuma: 3:33pm
grin grin grin grin



He is?!

This is me pretending to be shocked...

Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by twilliamx: 3:33pm
Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by dukie25: 3:33pm
He said the ex-Chairman of pension reform task force was asked to treat 23 official files last month.
I knew it.
Maina is not only getting paid am sure dude is probably living in Aso Rock too.

Buhari remains a "General" in hard-core corruption.

Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by Adaowerri111: 3:34pm
Buhari and corruption
Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by Blackops(m): 3:34pm
God will punish all of them.
Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by googlepikins: 3:34pm
Buhari na scam, by the time Buhari finishes with Nigeria, some people go take lagoon as their second home

Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by JoNach: 3:34pm
Wow.. I know corruption fights back, but I never knew it has so much resilience...

Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by princeade86(m): 3:35pm
corruption everywhere. no saint in this govt
Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by kay29000(m): 3:35pm
Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by PS712: 3:35pm
Maina still receiving salaries even though he is not working..., wow!

Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by perezzie(m): 3:35pm
which oda salary wuld satisfy a man who stole bilionz .,... kwarapshen
Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by Krafty006: 3:36pm
Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by IamProdigy: 3:36pm
The way this people call huge sums like its 1k?

Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by princeade86(m): 3:36pm
Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by Wiseandtrue(f): 3:36pm
President Sir,
You see your life You are truly fighting corruption!
BeeBeeOoh:

Katu said Maina is still working as a government official.

He said the ex-Chairman of pension reform task force was asked to treat 23 official files last month.


https://www.thecable.ng/just-client-still-receiving-salaries-says-mainas-lawyerll-receiving-salaries-says-mainas-lawyer
No more lies! No more pretence! It is finally out!
what more evidence do we need

I am waiting to see how Lai Mohammed and president Buhari will defend this shocked shocked shocked

Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by NwaEzefuNaMba(m): 3:37pm
Ngeneukwenu
sarrki
vedaxcool
progressive01
Omenka
Omenkalives
nextprince
Come and defend your dullar.d of daura.

Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by Johnrake69: 3:37pm
Who is this Maina and what does he have on PMB? Its high time we really get some closure from this guy
Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by Sunshyne200(m): 3:38pm
If files can be sent to him, not mailed, then this dude is in Nigeria, probably in Abuja.

Cc: EFCC

Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by aolawale025: 3:38pm
APC have really scammed Nigeria

Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by MEGA4BILLION(m): 3:38pm
corruption fighting back, abi na corruption fighting corruption, am confused. Please can the minister of press release help me with explanation

Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by omogin(f): 3:38pm
Meanwhile those working are owed salary arrears. Buhari wehdonesir!

