|Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by BeeBeeOoh(m): 2:54pm
Mohammed Katu, counsel to Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the presidential task force on pension reform, says his client is still receiving salaries.
https://www.thecable.ng/just-client-still-receiving-salaries-says-mainas-lawyerll-receiving-salaries-says-mainas-lawyer
|Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by remigiusizunna(m): 2:57pm
|Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by EastGold(m): 2:58pm
Ghen Ghen
Buhari is seriously fighting corruption, àbí no be so?
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by BeeBeeOoh(m): 3:00pm
Ngeneukwenu a.k.a Mamarisky, please comment after viewing, we need your comment
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by TANTUMERGO007: 3:08pm
BeeBeeOoh:Is mamarisky a he or a she or a it
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by RZArecta(m): 3:14pm
Buhari and his gang of criminals can't surprise me
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by clevvermind(m): 3:20pm
EastGold:Nor be so o.
|Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by clevvermind(m): 3:20pm
EastGold:Buhari is the grandmaster of coruption.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by BeeBeeOoh(m): 3:21pm
TANTUMERGO007:She's a he
|Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by TherWasACountry: 3:26pm
I laugh in Fiji
|Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by jibolarazor(m): 3:33pm
Wawu!!!! Say baba!
Abeg bartender help me give buhari 2 bottles. Baba too sabi fight corruption.
2 Likes
|Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by BruncleZuma: 3:33pm
He is?!
This is me pretending to be shocked...
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by twilliamx: 3:33pm
|Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by dukie25: 3:33pm
He said the ex-Chairman of pension reform task force was asked to treat 23 official files last month.I knew it.
Maina is not only getting paid am sure dude is probably living in Aso Rock too.
Buhari remains a "General" in hard-core corruption.
6 Likes
|Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by Adaowerri111: 3:34pm
Buhari and corruption
|Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by Blackops(m): 3:34pm
God will punish all of them.
|Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by googlepikins: 3:34pm
Buhari na scam, by the time Buhari finishes with Nigeria, some people go take lagoon as their second home
2 Likes
|Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by JoNach: 3:34pm
Wow.. I know corruption fights back, but I never knew it has so much resilience...
3 Likes
|Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by princeade86(m): 3:35pm
corruption everywhere. no saint in this govt
|Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by kay29000(m): 3:35pm
|Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by PS712: 3:35pm
Maina still receiving salaries even though he is not working..., wow!
1 Like
|Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by perezzie(m): 3:35pm
which oda salary wuld satisfy a man who stole bilionz .,... kwarapshen
|Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by Krafty006: 3:36pm
|Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by IamProdigy: 3:36pm
The way this people call huge sums like its 1k?
1 Like
|Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by princeade86(m): 3:36pm
|Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by Wiseandtrue(f): 3:36pm
President Sir,
You see your life You are truly fighting corruption!
BeeBeeOoh:No more lies! No more pretence! It is finally out!
what more evidence do we need
I am waiting to see how Lai Mohammed and president Buhari will defend this
1 Like
|Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by NwaEzefuNaMba(m): 3:37pm
Ngeneukwenu
sarrki
vedaxcool
progressive01
Omenka
Omenkalives
nextprince
Come and defend your dullar.d of daura.
1 Like
|Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by Johnrake69: 3:37pm
Who is this Maina and what does he have on PMB? Its high time we really get some closure from this guy
|Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by Sunshyne200(m): 3:38pm
If files can be sent to him, not mailed, then this dude is in Nigeria, probably in Abuja.
Cc: EFCC
2 Likes
|Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by aolawale025: 3:38pm
APC have really scammed Nigeria
2 Likes
|Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by MEGA4BILLION(m): 3:38pm
corruption fighting back, abi na corruption fighting corruption, am confused. Please can the minister of press release help me with explanation
1 Like
|Re: Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says by omogin(f): 3:38pm
Meanwhile those working are owed salary arrears. Buhari wehdonesir!
2 Likes
