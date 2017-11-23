Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Maina Still Working & Receiving Salaries - Lawyer Says (5351 Views)

Mohammed Katu, counsel to Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the presidential task force on pension reform, says his client is still receiving salaries.



President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered the dismissal of Maina from the civil service after the report of his reinstatement went viral.



But speaking on Thursday when he appeared before the house of representatives ad hoc committee probing Maina’s reinstatement, Katu said Maina is still working as a government official.



He said the ex-Chairman of pension reform task force was asked to treat 23 official files last month.



The lawyer said his client had to go into hiding because of the threat to his life.



“Maina had to disappear because of the serious threats to his life,” Katu said.



“Maina is still receiving salaries. 23 files were sent to him in his capacity as acting director, even while he was absent.



“Maina continued to work even after he was dismissed.”



Maina is said to be complict in a multi-billion naira pension scam.

Buhari is seriously fighting corruption, àbí no be so? 28 Likes 1 Share

Ngeneukwenu a.k.a Mamarisky, please comment after viewing, we need your comment 8 Likes 1 Share

BeeBeeOoh:

Ngeneukwenu a.k.a Mamarisky, please comment after viewing, we need your comment Is mamarisky a he or a she or a it Is mamarisky a he or a she or a it 5 Likes 1 Share

Buhari and his gang of criminals can't surprise me 4 Likes 1 Share

EastGold:

Buhari is seriously fighting corruption, àbí no be so? Nor be so o. Nor be so o.

EastGold:

Buhari is seriously fighting corruption, àbí no be so? Buhari is the grandmaster of coruption. Buhari is the grandmaster of coruption. 8 Likes 1 Share

TANTUMERGO007:



Is mamarisky a he or a she or a it She's a he She's a he

I laugh in Fiji

Wawu!!!! Say baba!

Abeg bartender help me give buhari 2 bottles. Baba too sabi fight corruption. 2 Likes









He is?!



This is me pretending to be shocked... 7 Likes 1 Share

He said the ex-Chairman of pension reform task force was asked to treat 23 official files last month.

I knew it.

Maina is not only getting paid am sure dude is probably living in Aso Rock too.



I knew it.

Maina is not only getting paid am sure dude is probably living in Aso Rock too.

Buhari remains a "General" in hard-core corruption.

Buhari and corruption

God will punish all of them.

Buhari na scam, by the time Buhari finishes with Nigeria, some people go take lagoon as their second home 2 Likes

Wow.. I know corruption fights back, but I never knew it has so much resilience... 3 Likes

corruption everywhere. no saint in this govt

Hmm

Maina still receiving salaries even though he is not working..., wow! 1 Like

which oda salary wuld satisfy a man who stole bilionz .,... kwarapshen

President Sir,

You see your life You are truly fighting corruption!

BeeBeeOoh:



Katu said Maina is still working as a government official.



He said the ex-Chairman of pension reform task force was asked to treat 23 official files last month.





https://www.thecable.ng/just-client-still-receiving-salaries-says-mainas-lawyerll-receiving-salaries-says-mainas-lawyer

No more lies! No more pretence! It is finally out!

what more evidence do we need



I am waiting to see how Lai Mohammed and president Buhari will defend this

Ngeneukwenu

sarrki

vedaxcool

progressive01

Omenka

Omenkalives

nextprince

Come and defend your dullar.d of daura. 1 Like

Who is this Maina and what does he have on PMB? Its high time we really get some closure from this guy

If files can be sent to him, not mailed, then this dude is in Nigeria, probably in Abuja.



Cc: EFCC 2 Likes

APC have really scammed Nigeria 2 Likes

corruption fighting back, abi na corruption fighting corruption, am confused. Please can the minister of press release help me with explanation 1 Like