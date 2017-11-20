₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,916,535 members, 3,930,139 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 November 2017 at 09:28 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 2019: Igbo Group Plans One-Million-Man March For Buhari (3624 Views)
Igbo Group Holds Rally In Support Of President Buhari in Abuja (photos) / 2019 Igbo Presidency: Electoral Map-Abdullah Danjuma / Photos From 1 Million March For Obaseki (1) (2) (3) (4)
|2019: Igbo Group Plans One-Million-Man March For Buhari by Locusstandi: 5:26pm
UMUAHIA-THE World Igbo Youth Congress, WIYC, said they would embark on one-million-man march to Aso Rock this month to show support for the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/2019-igbo-group-plans-one-million-man-march-buhari/
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 2019: Igbo Group Plans One-Million-Man March For Buhari by PVision2020(m): 5:28pm
The same way they did a 1m man-match for Abacha. Shior AGIP people
14 Likes
|Re: 2019: Igbo Group Plans One-Million-Man March For Buhari by sarrki(m): 5:33pm
They will do more than that
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: Igbo Group Plans One-Million-Man March For Buhari by sarrki(m): 5:34pm
This are patriotic Nigerians
7 Likes
|Re: 2019: Igbo Group Plans One-Million-Man March For Buhari by Ihatepork: 5:39pm
Lol. Pi*s and id**ts doing what they're known for. It's just funny when I see the same people opening their akpu mouths to call others slaves . May I also remind everyone that the same people organized one million march for Abacha Yes! The same Sani Abacha
P**s have been on chains since God knows when. They think it would get them Presidency lol
9 Likes
|Re: 2019: Igbo Group Plans One-Million-Man March For Buhari by Saaruman(m): 5:41pm
After organizing Python Dance, the rudderless govt is begging for Igbo votes. Are they not satisfied with the 5% they got in South East during the last election?
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: Igbo Group Plans One-Million-Man March For Buhari by gidgiddy: 5:43pm
Someone just wants to make money from crowd renting
Buhari came to the South East but no crowd came out to see him.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: Igbo Group Plans One-Million-Man March For Buhari by yarimo(m): 6:05pm
Chai see love from all part of south east, IGBOS just love president BUHARI naturally. Sai BABA BUHARI
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 2019: Igbo Group Plans One-Million-Man March For Buhari by LoveMachine(m): 6:07pm
They are just trying to get his 8 year run over and done with so they can get to the center and get their loot like everyone else.
1 Like
|Re: 2019: Igbo Group Plans One-Million-Man March For Buhari by BruncleZuma: 8:30pm
I'm not surprised, saint Abacha got same before dying fortunately...exactly 20 years in 1997, Daniel Kalu misled Abacha and the Junta sic Youth Earnestly Ask for Abacha (YEAA)
Quote me brainlessly and die like Abacha
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: Igbo Group Plans One-Million-Man March For Buhari by eleojo23: 8:30pm
The organizers are largely on their own
1 Like
|Re: 2019: Igbo Group Plans One-Million-Man March For Buhari by kay29000(m): 8:30pm
This will be interesting
|Re: 2019: Igbo Group Plans One-Million-Man March For Buhari by jobaltol: 8:30pm
..can this be true?
Do you think those that swam the olympic sized muddy water will participate?
These people didnt even consider those that died in the struggle....just because of ego...money that will finish...money that cant be substituted for their soul..ask those on the sick bed
The joke of this matter is that the south easterns are somehow divided...
With this division, they dont have the bargaining power
|Re: 2019: Igbo Group Plans One-Million-Man March For Buhari by LadyOfgrace: 8:31pm
Sai baba!
The biafrans have realised that the earlier they join the moving train, the better for them.
The have seen that chest beating and hate will do them no good.
Welcome on board my people
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: Igbo Group Plans One-Million-Man March For Buhari by mightyhazel: 8:31pm
yes o
them say we no dey build bridge..
them say igbos hate everybody (even tho our actions n investments speak otherwise)..
we wan dey build bridge now...
|Re: 2019: Igbo Group Plans One-Million-Man March For Buhari by Alariiwo: 8:31pm
SHAME!!
See the same people calling Yorubas names for voting Buhari over GEJ in 2015.
It's a pity
7 Likes
|Re: 2019: Igbo Group Plans One-Million-Man March For Buhari by mightyhazel: 8:31pm
Alariiwo:how?
them wan build bridge
1 Like
|Re: 2019: Igbo Group Plans One-Million-Man March For Buhari by hisgrace090: 8:32pm
Igbo's knows what is good.
Right from day one though an igbo man I have given my support to buhari because my spirit tell me he is a trustworthy man.
May God see him through.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: Igbo Group Plans One-Million-Man March For Buhari by yeyerolling: 8:33pm
Dey must be afonjas
|Re: 2019: Igbo Group Plans One-Million-Man March For Buhari by omowolewa: 8:34pm
Good
|Re: 2019: Igbo Group Plans One-Million-Man March For Buhari by Sammy07(m): 8:34pm
Bad news for NL igbos
2 Likes
|Re: 2019: Igbo Group Plans One-Million-Man March For Buhari by wayne4loan: 8:34pm
all i see are apc sponsord element
1 Like
|Re: 2019: Igbo Group Plans One-Million-Man March For Buhari by jameshow: 8:34pm
Even though baba has not performed up to our expectations d fact still remain that for SE man to get into Aso rock in 2023 buhari must be supported for second term. If Atiku should come he will spend 8yeaes again which means notherners have spent 12years in power but buhari will spend his 8years and allow SE too to do at least for the first time
1 Like
|Re: 2019: Igbo Group Plans One-Million-Man March For Buhari by Klington: 8:35pm
Statue will still remain 5%.........ass licking mofos
|Re: 2019: Igbo Group Plans One-Million-Man March For Buhari by sapientia(m): 8:35pm
lol.. clowns... Your Gov has even done better than Buhari.
|Re: 2019: Igbo Group Plans One-Million-Man March For Buhari by Alariiwo: 8:35pm
mightyhazel:
Did Buhari tell you he is going to contest in 2019?
So after calling Yorubas all sort of names, backstabbers etc.. You lots have suddenly found love in Buhari, not GEJ anymore.
Goodluck Ebele Jonathan remains the biggest fool in history for his romance with you people.
AGIP - Any government in power.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: Igbo Group Plans One-Million-Man March For Buhari by GoroTango: 8:36pm
I read this crap on vanguard earlier today, and I have to say that these clowns cannot muster a hundred thousand igbo men to march for Nnamdi Kanu talkless of Buhari
1 Like
|Re: 2019: Igbo Group Plans One-Million-Man March For Buhari by TundeDpromise: 8:36pm
na now dem wake up
|Re: 2019: Igbo Group Plans One-Million-Man March For Buhari by PointZerom: 8:36pm
Op, they're APC youths.
|Re: 2019: Igbo Group Plans One-Million-Man March For Buhari by mightyhazel: 8:37pm
Alariiwo:it's called bridge building ..
i wonder why all these weeping and gnashing of teeth
1 Like
The Failure Of African/nigerian Military And Politics / Police Still Mounting Check-points In Imo State. How About Your Area? / Ibo Govenors Tribalising Fashola's Moves
Viewing this topic: Mistahmiles, obonujoker(m), Unkl(m), ojiakuchike1(m), kasheemawo(m), triple996(m), eedreez505(m), NaijaEfcc, fatherAbraam(m), DonVikings, ify23ng, BabaPissmaker(m), rdokoye, omosuper(m), elnath(m), benniearinze, acooriz(m), 4koff, Airyprince(m), Movic1(m), ijeomaog1, assemble, CrtlAltDel, festusbarry(m), PVision2020(m), yusuyo, noblehse(m), Museum, promisengr(m), Edonojie007(m), TeejayMaya(m), innobarca(m), dotch, BafanaBafana, nonesense, kashkamp, darelar(m), OSESUNATE(m), UncleJudax(m), freeborn76(m), Abdulrahman4858, lahm232, jameshow, NnamdiN, mickeyg2030(m) and 59 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25