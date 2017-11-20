Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 2019: Igbo Group Plans One-Million-Man March For Buhari (3624 Views)

UMUAHIA-THE World Igbo Youth Congress, WIYC, said they would embark on one-million-man march to Aso Rock this month to show support for the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.



The WIYC, howevered vowed to stop the re-election of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State in 2019, saying that he has continued to suffer workers and pensioners of the State by owing them months of arrears of their entitlements.





The group in a statement signed by its National Publicitity Officer, Mazi Alex Okemiri, said “after consultation with Igbo Youth stakeholders, we decided to march to Aso Rock and demand that President Buhari should run for second tenure.





“We will support Buhari with bloc votes from the South-East. Even majority of members of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo have given us their support that President Buhari is more credible than agents of restructuring and that President Buhari has only 4 years to hand over to an Igbo Man in 2023.



“Ndigbo will support Buhari if he rehabilitates all roads in South-East, and support SME businesses. The World Igbo Youth Council will consider President Buhari over other Northerners for Presidency in 2019”.





The group however scored Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu poor, saying that the “World Igbo Youth Council will officially present an award to the Governor as the face of bad governance and worst Governor on December 10, 2017, in Umuahia”, vowing that no intimidation would stop them from presenting the award.



The youth group listed Ikpeazu’s sins to include: “non-payment of workers’ salaries and pension; his made in Aba products promotion campaign is a fraud”.



“He (allegedly) uses the campaign of made in Aba products to establish a secret company in China, and uses the scheme to (allegedly) launder funds through his aides, and that is why he has no control over some of his Ngwa aides, especially those from Obingwa.



“His Obingwa aides are richer than Abia State and will be dragged to the EFCC by January, to know how they acquired over half of the choices properties in Aba and Umuahia.



“Ikpeazu has collapsed all the infrastructure in Abia, without constructing any major road in Abia, rather he is hiding under the Governors’ forum to demand for Federal Government intervention in federal roads in Abia.



“Ikpeazu has been caged by his beer parlour Ngwa aides, and when he loses election, Obingwa people will stone him, he should emulate Mugabe and resign and hand over to his Deputy”, the group said.



WIYC, said on the strength of its position, it was in total agreement of former Governor Orji Uzor Kalu’s view that “Ikpeazu will be the first Abia sitting Governor.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/2019-igbo-group-plans-one-million-man-march-buhari/ 3 Likes 2 Shares

The same way they did a 1m man-match for Abacha. Shior AGIP people 14 Likes

They will do more than that 4 Likes 1 Share

This are patriotic Nigerians 7 Likes

Lol. Pi*s and id**ts doing what they're known for. It's just funny when I see the same people opening their akpu mouths to call others slaves . May I also remind everyone that the same people organized one million march for Abacha Yes! The same Sani Abacha



P**s have been on chains since God knows when. They think it would get them Presidency lol 9 Likes

Are they not satisfied with the 5% they got in South East during the last election? After organizing Python Dance, the rudderless govt is begging for Igbo votes.Are they not satisfied with the 5% they got in South East during the last election? 14 Likes 1 Share

Someone just wants to make money from crowd renting



Buhari came to the South East but no crowd came out to see him. 17 Likes 1 Share

Chai see love from all part of south east, IGBOS just love president BUHARI naturally. Sai BABA BUHARI 3 Likes 2 Shares

They are just trying to get his 8 year run over and done with so they can get to the center and get their loot like everyone else. 1 Like





I'm not surprised, saint Abacha got same before dying fortunately...exactly 20 years in 1997, Daniel Kalu misled Abacha and the Junta sic Youth Earnestly Ask for Abacha (YEAA)



Quote me brainlessly and die like Abacha Quote me brainlessly and die like Abacha 6 Likes 1 Share

The organizers are largely on their own 1 Like

This will be interesting

..can this be true?

Do you think those that swam the olympic sized muddy water will participate?

These people didnt even consider those that died in the struggle....just because of ego...money that will finish...money that cant be substituted for their soul..ask those on the sick bed

The joke of this matter is that the south easterns are somehow divided...

With this division, they dont have the bargaining power



The biafrans have realised that the earlier they join the moving train, the better for them.

The have seen that chest beating and hate will do them no good.



Welcome on board my people Sai baba!The biafrans have realised that the earlier they join the moving train, the better for them.The have seen that chest beating and hate will do them no good.Welcome on board my people 5 Likes 1 Share

yes o











them say we no dey build bridge..







them say igbos hate everybody (even tho our actions n investments speak otherwise)..



we wan dey build bridge now...

SHAME!!





See the same people calling Yorubas names for voting Buhari over GEJ in 2015.

It's a pity 7 Likes

Alariiwo:

SHAME! how?







them wan build bridge how?them wan build bridge 1 Like

Igbo's knows what is good.



Right from day one though an igbo man I have given my support to buhari because my spirit tell me he is a trustworthy man.



May God see him through. 2 Likes 1 Share

Dey must be afonjas

Good





Bad news for NL igbos Bad news for NL igbos 2 Likes

all i see are apc sponsord element 1 Like

Even though baba has not performed up to our expectations d fact still remain that for SE man to get into Aso rock in 2023 buhari must be supported for second term. If Atiku should come he will spend 8yeaes again which means notherners have spent 12years in power but buhari will spend his 8years and allow SE too to do at least for the first time 1 Like

Statue will still remain 5%.........ass licking mofos

lol.. clowns... Your Gov has even done better than Buhari.

mightyhazel:

how?







them wan build bridge

Did Buhari tell you he is going to contest in 2019?



So after calling Yorubas all sort of names, backstabbers etc.. You lots have suddenly found love in Buhari, not GEJ anymore.



Goodluck Ebele Jonathan remains the biggest fool in history for his romance with you people.



AGIP - Any government in power. Did Buhari tell you he is going to contest in 2019?So after calling Yorubas all sort of names, backstabbers etc.. You lots have suddenly found love in Buhari, not GEJ anymore.Goodluck Ebele Jonathan remains the biggest fool in history for his romance with you people.AGIP - Any government in power. 5 Likes 1 Share

I read this crap on vanguard earlier today, and I have to say that these clowns cannot muster a hundred thousand igbo men to march for Nnamdi Kanu talkless of Buhari 1 Like

na now dem wake up

Op, they're APC youths.