The violation of human rights started by invitation of Mr Mijah Stanley, the coordinator of the Adamawa state 3M march and subsequently his detention, followed by the confiscation of the 3m man march banner by the police to downplay the protest but the protesters didn't rest on their oars to resort to use of carbon papers as placards to show the world their plights.



The protesters said is either the Adamawa Government come out in broad day light with the aid of the security agencies and kill the protesters like the Fulani herdsmen did in Numan, Gwamba, Girei and Dong or they should allow them go ahead with their peaceful protest.





What is this country turning to?!

Something must be done to curtail these herdsmen ASAP.

Peacefully or forcefully



Btw, is this what 3 million man March looks like?!

They are not even up to 100 people!!



Don't just protest. They kill you, you kill them. They take one of your eye, you take both their eyes.

Nonsense jihadists 23 Likes







Is good to wear black and protest and is another thing for these able men i'm seeing in the pictures above to equip themselves and fight for their mothers,fathers,sisters,brothers,children including for their lives, which is also good.



Because All Progressive Crisis(APC) government is not ready to stop the killings. Is good to wear black and protest and is another thing for these able men i'm seeing in the pictures above to equip themselves and fight for their mothers,fathers,sisters,brothers,children including for their lives, which is also good.Because All Progressive Crisis(APC) government is not ready to stop the killings. 4 Likes

Mr president is not Aware... Femi Adeshina



Mr president is an ADULT and he has the right to decide where lever he wants to go....Lauretta Onochie





These are the kind of daily nonsense we are fed with under buhari..





You people better arm yourselves and defend your territory..

Buhari doesn't care about your protest and black black regalia.



Most importantly get your PVC as a tool for revenge come 2019. 3 Likes

3million? When is the protest starting..... the crowd hr looks like it came for practice 5 Likes

a lot of d killings committed by terrorist fulani herdsmen ar unreported. dis killings ar deliberate n systematic with collaboration of jihadist within nijeriyan police n army.



Note: fulani terrorist herdsmen get their AK47 weapons from nijeriyan security apparatus especially d army. d same weapons shipped through lagos port by coalition of jihadist in abuja.



victims of fulani killings must organize demselves n organize protest in UK, France, USA, UN, n Germany. d international community must be informed about genocide n ethnic cleansing currently ongoing in nijeriya. 1 Like

You mean the Killing in Nigeria?



Show me that one state that doesn't record a state of Natural or Manmade disaster in Nigeria within a week



And I will invest in your goals immediately!

Buhari has really changed this country...

Police seem to be more than protesters



More interest in stopping the aggrieved, than go after the perpetrators of murder and violence.

F00lz !!! Don’t go and get yourself a licensed arm and be there protesting and matching to your graves. Buhari don’t give a _fuck, Senates don’t give a _shit, US don’t even want to see us on the surface of this earth, _British will wipe us with Chemical weapon if they have the chance and are so happy there is mass chaos in Nigeria and United Nation hmmm those ones are looking at us like... 1 Like

3 million? Such exaggeration

But they are not up to a hundred!

3,000,000 or 30 people March? Even when we are seeing 30 people, they still say its 3,000,000. Everything about this people is a scam. Woooo, just get your PVC and let's send them home.

where the 3 million people for this pic sef where the 3 million people for this pic sef 1 Like

And nobody has paid with his or her job for the numerous lives lost to this fulani aggressors

Igbos have foresight



We saw this country for what it was a SHITHOLE

Can some one tell this people to stop disturbing theirselves, and go get their pvs's....... (for their own safety)

intruxive:

3million? When is the protest starting..... the crowd hr looks like it came for practice

DANKWAMBO 2019 is the answer

And what is the ADULT from daura doing to stop the killing by his herdsmen brothers?

If pictures dont lie and the protesters here are the it, then, when did 30 men become 3 million? Or does that include all of their ancestors, the ancestor of their ancestors and the progenies of their progenies, born and unborn? .. You see why election figures shouldn't faze you when it's from Nigeria?

Instead of wearing black why not wear this