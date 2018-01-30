₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
There is an ongoing protest in Adamawa state over the killing of indigenes by Fulani herdsmen.According to an online user who shared the story, there were police harassment, intimidation and threats to the peaceful protesters of the 3M march to stop the killings in Adamawa State.
The violation of human rights started by invitation of Mr Mijah Stanley, the coordinator of the Adamawa state 3M march and subsequently his detention, followed by the confiscation of the 3m man march banner by the police to downplay the protest but the protesters didn't rest on their oars to resort to use of carbon papers as placards to show the world their plights.
The protesters said is either the Adamawa Government come out in broad day light with the aid of the security agencies and kill the protesters like the Fulani herdsmen did in Numan, Gwamba, Girei and Dong or they should allow them go ahead with their peaceful protest.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/protest-in-adamawa-over-killing-of.html?m=1
|Re: "Stop The Killings In Adamawa State" 3 Million Man March (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 11:50am
What is this country turning to?!
Something must be done to curtail these herdsmen ASAP.
Peacefully or forcefully
Btw, is this what 3 million man March looks like?!
They are not even up to 100 people!!
|Re: "Stop The Killings In Adamawa State" 3 Million Man March (Photos) by AAlozie(m): 11:51am
Don't just protest. They kill you, you kill them. They take one of your eye, you take both their eyes.
Nonsense jihadists
|Re: "Stop The Killings In Adamawa State" 3 Million Man March (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 11:51am
Is good to wear black and protest and is another thing for these able men i'm seeing in the pictures above to equip themselves and fight for their mothers,fathers,sisters,brothers,children including for their lives, which is also good.
Because All Progressive Crisis(APC) government is not ready to stop the killings.
|Re: "Stop The Killings In Adamawa State" 3 Million Man March (Photos) by chuksjuve(m): 11:56am
Mr president is not Aware... Femi Adeshina
Mr president is an ADULT and he has the right to decide where lever he wants to go....Lauretta Onochie
These are the kind of daily nonsense we are fed with under buhari..
You people better arm yourselves and defend your territory..
Buhari doesn't care about your protest and black black regalia.
Most importantly get your PVC as a tool for revenge come 2019.
|Re: "Stop The Killings In Adamawa State" 3 Million Man March (Photos) by intruxive(m): 12:16pm
3million? When is the protest starting..... the crowd hr looks like it came for practice
|Re: "Stop The Killings In Adamawa State" 3 Million Man March (Photos) by zakim(m): 12:23pm
|Re: "Stop The Killings In Adamawa State" 3 Million Man March (Photos) by drss2(m): 12:56pm
a lot of d killings committed by terrorist fulani herdsmen ar unreported. dis killings ar deliberate n systematic with collaboration of jihadist within nijeriyan police n army.
Note: fulani terrorist herdsmen get their AK47 weapons from nijeriyan security apparatus especially d army. d same weapons shipped through lagos port by coalition of jihadist in abuja.
victims of fulani killings must organize demselves n organize protest in UK, France, USA, UN, n Germany. d international community must be informed about genocide n ethnic cleansing currently ongoing in nijeriya.
|Re: "Stop The Killings In Adamawa State" 3 Million Man March (Photos) by Ayodejioak(m): 1:36pm
You mean the Killing in Nigeria?
Show me that one state that doesn't record a state of Natural or Manmade disaster in Nigeria within a week
And I will invest in your goals immediately!
|Re: "Stop The Killings In Adamawa State" 3 Million Man March (Photos) by OAFMods: 1:36pm
Evablizin:
Put your money where you mouth is, move to Adamawa n join those willing to go on killing sprees the Fulanis.
|Re: "Stop The Killings In Adamawa State" 3 Million Man March (Photos) by eleojo23: 1:37pm
Buhari has really changed this country...
|Re: "Stop The Killings In Adamawa State" 3 Million Man March (Photos) by Omeokachie: 1:37pm
Police seem to be more than protesters
More interest in stopping the aggrieved, than go after the perpetrators of murder and violence.
|Re: "Stop The Killings In Adamawa State" 3 Million Man March (Photos) by Troublemaker007(m): 1:37pm
F00lz !!! Don’t go and get yourself a licensed arm and be there protesting and matching to your graves. Buhari don’t give a _fuck, Senates don’t give a _shit, US don’t even want to see us on the surface of this earth, _British will wipe us with Chemical weapon if they have the chance and are so happy there is mass chaos in Nigeria and United Nation hmmm those ones are looking at us like...
|Re: "Stop The Killings In Adamawa State" 3 Million Man March (Photos) by visijo(m): 1:38pm
3 million? Such exaggeration
|Re: "Stop The Killings In Adamawa State" 3 Million Man March (Photos) by michoim(m): 1:38pm
But they are not up to a hundred!
|Re: "Stop The Killings In Adamawa State" 3 Million Man March (Photos) by fahren(m): 1:40pm
3,000,000 or 30 people March? Even when we are seeing 30 people, they still say its 3,000,000. Everything about this people is a scam. Woooo, just get your PVC and let's send them home.
|Re: "Stop The Killings In Adamawa State" 3 Million Man March (Photos) by free2ryhme: 1:41pm
Mztarstrechy:
where the 3 million people for this pic sef
|Re: "Stop The Killings In Adamawa State" 3 Million Man March (Photos) by pedrilo: 1:41pm
And nobody has paid with his or her job for the numerous lives lost to this fulani aggressors
|Re: "Stop The Killings In Adamawa State" 3 Million Man March (Photos) by ClumsyFlimsy: 1:42pm
Igbos have foresight
We saw this country for what it was a SHITHOLE
|Re: "Stop The Killings In Adamawa State" 3 Million Man March (Photos) by samuelchimmy(m): 1:42pm
Can some one tell this people to stop disturbing theirselves, and go get their pvs's....... (for their own safety)
|Re: "Stop The Killings In Adamawa State" 3 Million Man March (Photos) by Nwodosis(m): 1:46pm
|Re: "Stop The Killings In Adamawa State" 3 Million Man March (Photos) by nikz(f): 1:46pm
intruxive:
Kikikikikiki abi?
|Re: "Stop The Killings In Adamawa State" 3 Million Man March (Photos) by OSUigbo: 1:46pm
Osu
Crime
Intolerance...
Shame
|Re: "Stop The Killings In Adamawa State" 3 Million Man March (Photos) by buffalowings4: 1:46pm
Where are the three million
Hungry niggas
Take the law into yor own hands
|Re: "Stop The Killings In Adamawa State" 3 Million Man March (Photos) by wakeupafricanyo: 1:47pm
DANKWAMBO 2019 is the answer
|Re: "Stop The Killings In Adamawa State" 3 Million Man March (Photos) by SlayQueenSlayer: 1:47pm
And what is the ADULT from daura doing to stop the killing by his herdsmen brothers?
|Re: "Stop The Killings In Adamawa State" 3 Million Man March (Photos) by Golly1: 1:47pm
Life's challenges are not supposed to paralyze you, they are supposed to help you discover who you are.
Making things positive doesn't mean a sunny outlook; it means making the choice to see problems as opportunities. Every problem and difficult situation is embedded with a solution - the adventure lies in finding the solution.
Why not find the solution to be a landlord today than to be a tenant that will continue to pay landlords in the long run!
|Re: "Stop The Killings In Adamawa State" 3 Million Man March (Photos) by Opentokwowledge: 1:49pm
If pictures dont lie and the protesters here are the it, then, when did 30 men become 3 million? Or does that include all of their ancestors, the ancestor of their ancestors and the progenies of their progenies, born and unborn? .. You see why election figures shouldn't faze you when it's from Nigeria?
|Re: "Stop The Killings In Adamawa State" 3 Million Man March (Photos) by chuks34(m): 1:51pm
Instead of wearing black why not wear this
|Re: "Stop The Killings In Adamawa State" 3 Million Man March (Photos) by Ikegagwuha: 1:52pm
They baptize Boko Haram attach them to herdsmen killing people up and down. Have you seen a country with this kind of rubbish happening without the President asking Soldiers to go after them. This home video can only be acted and sold in Nigeria.
