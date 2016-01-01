₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"I'm Only Available For Sex" - Nigerian Lady Declares (Photos) by NEHLIVE: 8:49pm
There is nothing we won't see on social media! A lady who goes by the username.Pepe Lee on social media has boldly declared her availability for only sex. In an era where most ladies dare not even express their interest in a man the find attactive, this brazen lady is super blunt!
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/im-only-available-for-sexnigerian-lady-declares-photos
|Re: "I'm Only Available For Sex" - Nigerian Lady Declares (Photos) by NEHLIVE: 8:50pm
|Re: "I'm Only Available For Sex" - Nigerian Lady Declares (Photos) by 40kobo77: 8:51pm
Caption should have been
" I'm only available to distribute HIV"
137 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: "I'm Only Available For Sex" - Nigerian Lady Declares (Photos) by Kufie(m): 8:51pm
Aunty please keep your STD to yourself. Thank you ma
45 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "I'm Only Available For Sex" - Nigerian Lady Declares (Photos) by Mariinee(f): 8:54pm
So? You want her to lie? That's the only thing she can offer. Let her be ahbeg.
7 Likes
|Re: "I'm Only Available For Sex" - Nigerian Lady Declares (Photos) by targetlove(m): 9:05pm
40kobo77:Well said
11 Likes
|Re: "I'm Only Available For Sex" - Nigerian Lady Declares (Photos) by Demmtek(m): 9:10pm
Karashika on the loose adelebo olobo thank you
4 Likes
|Re: "I'm Only Available For Sex" - Nigerian Lady Declares (Photos) by PenlsCaP: 9:11pm
;S
1 Like
|Re: "I'm Only Available For Sex" - Nigerian Lady Declares (Photos) by yanabasee(m): 9:28pm
Mariinee:
What about you? What can you offer?
1 Like
|Re: "I'm Only Available For Sex" - Nigerian Lady Declares (Photos) by iPrevail(m): 9:43pm
Clean away that makeup let's see your real face, then we can decide if you're worth a dime.
Low self-esteem has destroyed this one.
15 Likes
|Re: "I'm Only Available For Sex" - Nigerian Lady Declares (Photos) by McBeal10(f): 9:44pm
after now when persin ask for am the idiot go complain like that mumu girl that said she could travel from Lagos to Sokoto for sex.
1 Like
|Re: "I'm Only Available For Sex" - Nigerian Lady Declares (Photos) by Mariinee(f): 9:45pm
yanabasee:What's your business with what I can offer?
1 Like
|Re: "I'm Only Available For Sex" - Nigerian Lady Declares (Photos) by NiRfreak(m): 9:47pm
Fvck her public pvssie and donate your destiny in it.... Only God knows how many destiny is locked inside her pvssie. Guys let's be careful, most of these ladies are carriers of legions of spirits...little wonder they are called Olosho (olosho means witch or familiar spirit in Yoruba)
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I'm Only Available For Sex" - Nigerian Lady Declares (Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 9:47pm
This is very wrong!
Dem say make small pikin no chop vulture, him say him must chop, dem ask am wey people wey u know wey don chop am before, him say na dem (spirits) dey go so.
She is programmed to kill the destiny of men and die prematurely.
The world has lost everything good thing in it!
3 Likes
|Re: "I'm Only Available For Sex" - Nigerian Lady Declares (Photos) by tgmservice: 9:47pm
And nairaland is only available to push nonsense to front page
4 Likes
|Re: "I'm Only Available For Sex" - Nigerian Lady Declares (Photos) by cremedelacreme: 9:47pm
Have sex with this one at your own peril. Na only HIV this kain one go de share.
|Re: "I'm Only Available For Sex" - Nigerian Lady Declares (Photos) by VIPERVENOM(m): 9:47pm
Dat one is your problem. Nothing concern me. With all dat makeup u still resemble baboon
9 Likes
|Re: "I'm Only Available For Sex" - Nigerian Lady Declares (Photos) by Teewhy2: 9:47pm
This are the kind of people that make ladies to be looked at as just sex object.
A beauty without brain is like an ATM without cash to dispense.
1 Like
|Re: "I'm Only Available For Sex" - Nigerian Lady Declares (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 9:47pm
I beg your pardon!!!
9 Likes
|Re: "I'm Only Available For Sex" - Nigerian Lady Declares (Photos) by Next2Bezee(m): 9:48pm
Some dudes will now slide into her DM and take number for their turn to collect HIV.
2 Likes
|Re: "I'm Only Available For Sex" - Nigerian Lady Declares (Photos) by laideh(m): 9:48pm
LOOOOOL
|Re: "I'm Only Available For Sex" - Nigerian Lady Declares (Photos) by originalKsp(m): 9:48pm
That account might be a fake account by a fraudster, or by a blogger
16 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "I'm Only Available For Sex" - Nigerian Lady Declares (Photos) by DeeTus: 9:48pm
NEHLIVE:This is a typical example of an end time girl.
|Re: "I'm Only Available For Sex" - Nigerian Lady Declares (Photos) by olamil34(m): 9:48pm
Free hiv available for all(stingy idiots who buy 50 naira condom)
|Re: "I'm Only Available For Sex" - Nigerian Lady Declares (Photos) by priceaction: 9:48pm
Pepeye indeed.
I am sure that some useless men/ guy that can't control how they think would have flooded her page with " can I see you?," "how can we talk", " where are you located" kind of nonsense. HIV fall on them all
|Re: "I'm Only Available For Sex" - Nigerian Lady Declares (Photos) by Bayozomomamae: 9:48pm
olobo olee
|Re: "I'm Only Available For Sex" - Nigerian Lady Declares (Photos) by medolab90(m): 9:49pm
OK
We have seen you what else do you gat to say
|Re: "I'm Only Available For Sex" - Nigerian Lady Declares (Photos) by chakula(m): 9:49pm
|Re: "I'm Only Available For Sex" - Nigerian Lady Declares (Photos) by Danelo(m): 9:50pm
Share the HIV. Share the staph
Caly on ur reward awaits u
|Re: "I'm Only Available For Sex" - Nigerian Lady Declares (Photos) by bid4rich(m): 9:50pm
She is looking for people to drag to hell.
Come to think of it, even with the make -up she still ugly. Gooosh
|Re: "I'm Only Available For Sex" - Nigerian Lady Declares (Photos) by justscorchone(m): 9:50pm
Why you dey form ignorance as if you dey new for naija ,check instachat and WeChat make your eye open,this is small compared to the loose women there.
