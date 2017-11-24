₦airaland Forum

South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice

Crime / South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice

South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by helorin: 6:08am
A Twitter user who appears to be from South Africa shared pics of a guy who she accuses of beating her up over a parking space dispute and failing to show up in court. How can a man do this to a lady over something as tiny as a parking spot?

Lady who was badly beaten up by a man over parking space cries out for justice after her attacker failed to show up in court

Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by biacan(f): 6:08am
Men are heartless.......... how dare you do these to a lady ? what kind of disrespectful man is that......? That's why I tell my friends make sure you marry a man who truly loves you who worship you......a man who is ready to take a bullet for you.......
Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by helorin: 6:08am
Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by helorin: 6:09am
Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by LilSmith55(m): 6:10am
If the guy wan fight why him no fix a match with Antony Joshua....


Make we knw weda him really get pawa

Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:13am
So the said guy started beating you just because of parking lot without you killing him emotionally, spiritually, physically and phsycologically with hurricane Irma from your mouth??




Robb fall on you sad

Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by nifemi25(m): 6:14am
Sorry for the pains. How on earth would a man beat up a woman like this.
Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by cassidy1996(m): 6:20am
sorry aunty, but wey tin you tell the man .
the man fuuccked up

Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by Iseoluwani: 6:22am
so u waited until he beat you up, when he gave you the first and 2nd class, common sense on yarn u say make you comot, but oya aunty tell me, shee u no rain abuse for him head


eeeeeh na why he beat u like that eh, sorry Oyo Z your case

Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by cassidy1996(m): 6:27am
biacan:
Men are heartless.......... how dare you do these to a lady ? what kind of disrespectful man is that......? That's why I tell so tell my friends make sure you marry a man who truly loves you who worship you......a man who is ready to take a bullet for you.......
what?

Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by ipobarecriminals: 6:42am
sad sad angry see shape oo..That man is a bastard.Make he go gace his fellow male
Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by FortifiedCity: 6:44am
biacan:
Men are heartless.......... how dare you do these to a lady ? what kind of disrespectful man is that......? That's why I tell so tell my friends make sure you marry a man who truly loves you who worship you......a man who is ready to take a bullet for you.......
No its not only a man that can take a bullet for you.

The man should also be able to take a bomb

Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by FortifiedCity: 6:47am
I have never seen something that calms nerves and anger than being polite and slow in speech

And those are what a lot of women are not.

Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by Greyworld: 6:51am
biacan:
Men are heartless.......... how dare you do these to a lady ? what kind of disrespectful man is that......? That's why I tell so tell my friends make sure you marry a man who truly loves you who worship you......a man who is ready to take a bullet for you.......
worship? as in bow, prostrate, genuflect n perhaps kissing of feet.

Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by NaeChris: 8:27am
biacan:
Men are heartless.......... how dare you do these to a lady ? what kind of disrespectful man is that......? That's why I tell so tell my friends make sure you marry a man who truly loves you who worship you......a man who is ready to take a bullet for you.......
Lol. Women are devils. Thats why them say 'devil is a woman'. Many men have been stabbed and brutally wounded under the cover of marriage, you come her dey generalise issues. Lest i forget, you said, a man that can take a BULLET for a woman, am such a man o, the BULLET must be CHILLED o. You know say heat dey.

Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by Jesse01(m): 8:51am
since dey are both south africans it does not concern me tongue

Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by UbanmeUdie: 10:00am
shocked



That man must be a very talented panel beater!


But he didn't do a perfect job for sparing her useless mouth!

Honestly, some ladies deserve this kind of facial readjustment. Nigerian ladies deserve even worse.


If a lady can tame her tongue,
A man's hand will be handicapped!

Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by elgramz: 11:49am
biacan:
Men are heartless.......... how dare you do these to a lady ? what kind of disrespectful man is that......? That's why I tell my friends make sure you marry a man who truly loves you who worship you......a man who is ready to take a bullet for you.......
I agree with everything you said except one. Take a bullet for a lady? God forbid!!!!!!

Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by kay29000(m): 11:54am
Whoa! That man must be a boxer. Look at how he disfigured the girl's face.
Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by horpeyemmi66(m): 11:54am
grin
Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by ipobarecriminals: 11:55am
sad angry sad sad
Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by EVILFOREST: 11:56am
helorin:
A Twitter user who appears to be from South Africa shared pics of a guy who she accuses of beating her up over a parking space dispute and failing to show up in court. How can a man do this to a lady over something as tiny as a parking spot?

Lady who was badly beaten up by a man over parking space cries out for justice after her attacker failed to show up in court

https://www.gistmore.com/lady-badly-beaten-man-parking-space-cries-justice





Because their MOUTH na RAZOR.
He even spared her MOUTH.....

Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by yaqq: 11:56am
South African bully..... This is no naija news
Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by Elnino4ladies: 11:56am
LMAO Serve her right

Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by ip2121918021(m): 11:56am
biacan:
Men are heartless.......... how dare you do these to a lady ? what kind of disrespectful man is that......? That's why I tell my friends make sure you marry a man who truly loves you who worship you......a man who is ready to take a bullet for you.......

Nambawan trash talker. women aren't heartless right?

When a Woman stabbed her husband while he was asleep, you posted horseshit defending the Woman saying "she was just trying to defend herself" (like person wey dey sleep wan attack). Yeye

Inshallah God will give you feminists brain

Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by shadrach77: 11:56am
When a lady's mouth operates faster than her brain this is what happens. A rude mouth will always be subjected to blows. Even the bible agrees with that .

PROVERBS 18:6

lipsrsealed undecided

Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by memeg1: 11:57am
Justice must be done
Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by Damiriel(f): 11:57am
biacan:
Men are heartless.......... how dare you do these to a lady ? what kind of disrespectful man is that......? That's why I tell my friends make sure you marry a man who truly loves you who worship you......a man who is ready to take a bullet for you.......

I am not just sure you read the topic

Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by kgr8mike: 11:57am
g
Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by alienvirus: 11:57am
Thuggy?
Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by uzoormah(m): 11:57am
If i talk nw, una go attack megringrin

hmmm..this one wey d guy target the girl eye...E be like say the kin eye wey d girl gv am pain the guy well well
Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by alienvirus: 11:58am
Change your name from Thuggyy before I comment.

