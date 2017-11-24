Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice (8217 Views)

Lady who was badly beaten up by a man over parking space cries out for justice after her attacker failed to show up in court



A Twitter user who appears to be from South Africa shared pics of a guy who she accuses of beating her up over a parking space dispute and failing to show up in court. How can a man do this to a lady over something as tiny as a parking spot?Lady who was badly beaten up by a man over parking space cries out for justice after her attacker failed to show up in court

Men are heartless.......... how dare you do these to a lady ? what kind of disrespectful man is that......? That's why I tell my friends make sure you marry a man who truly loves you who worship you......a man who is ready to take a bullet for you.......

If the guy wan fight why him no fix a match with Antony Joshua....





Make we knw weda him really get pawa 12 Likes 1 Share











Robb fall on you So the said guy started beating you just because of parking lot without you killing him emotionally, spiritually, physically and phsycologically with hurricane Irma from your mouth??Robb fall on you 69 Likes 6 Shares

Sorry for the pains. How on earth would a man beat up a woman like this.

sorry aunty, but wey tin you tell the man .

the man fuuccked up 7 Likes 1 Share

so u waited until he beat you up, when he gave you the first and 2nd class, common sense on yarn u say make you comot, but oya aunty tell me, shee u no rain abuse for him head





eeeeeh na why he beat u like that eh, sorry Oyo Z your case 4 Likes

what? what?

see shape oo..That man is a bastard.Make he go gace his fellow male see shape oo..That man is a bastard.Make he go gace his fellow male

No its not only a man that can take a bullet for you.

The man should also be able to take a bomb



The man should also be able to take a bomb No its not only a man that can take a bullet for you.The man should also be able to take a bomb 17 Likes 1 Share

I have never seen something that calms nerves and anger than being polite and slow in speech



And those are what a lot of women are not. 5 Likes 1 Share

worship? as in bow, prostrate, genuflect n perhaps kissing of feet.

Lol. Women are devils. Thats why them say 'devil is a woman'. Many men have been stabbed and brutally wounded under the cover of marriage, you come her dey generalise issues. Lest i forget, you said, a man that can take a BULLET for a woman, am such a man o, the BULLET must be CHILLED o. You know say heat dey.

since dey are both south africans it does not concern me 2 Likes 1 Share









That man must be a very talented panel beater!





But he didn't do a perfect job for sparing her useless mouth!



Honestly, some ladies deserve this kind of facial readjustment. Nigerian ladies deserve even worse.





If a lady can tame her tongue,

That man must be a very talented panel beater!

But he didn't do a perfect job for sparing her useless mouth!

Honestly, some ladies deserve this kind of facial readjustment. Nigerian ladies deserve even worse.

If a lady can tame her tongue,

A man's hand will be handicapped!

I agree with everything you said except one. Take a bullet for a lady? God forbid!!!!!!

Whoa! That man must be a boxer. Look at how he disfigured the girl's face.

A Twitter user who appears to be from South Africa shared pics of a guy who she accuses of beating her up over a parking space dispute and failing to show up in court. How can a man do this to a lady over something as tiny as a parking spot?



Lady who was badly beaten up by a man over parking space cries out for justice after her attacker failed to show up in court



Because their MOUTH na RAZOR.

Because their MOUTH na RAZOR.

He even spared her MOUTH.....

South African bully..... This is no naija news

LMAO Serve her right 1 Like 1 Share

Men are heartless.......... how dare you do these to a lady ? what kind of disrespectful man is that......? That's why I tell my friends make sure you marry a man who truly loves you who worship you......a man who is ready to take a bullet for you.......

Nambawan trash talker. women aren't heartless right?



When a Woman stabbed her husband while he was asleep, you posted horseshit defending the Woman saying "she was just trying to defend herself" (like person wey dey sleep wan attack). Yeye



Inshallah God will give you feminists brain 8 Likes





PROVERBS 18:6



When a lady's mouth operates faster than her brain this is what happens. A rude mouth will always be subjected to blows. Even the bible agrees with that .PROVERBS 18:6 3 Likes

Justice must be done

Men are heartless.......... how dare you do these to a lady ? what kind of disrespectful man is that......? That's why I tell my friends make sure you marry a man who truly loves you who worship you......a man who is ready to take a bullet for you.......

I am not just sure you read the topic I am not just sure you read the topic 1 Like

Thuggy?





hmmm..this one wey d guy target the girl eye...E be like say the kin eye wey d girl gv am pain the guy well well If i talk nw, una go attack mehmmm..this one wey d guy target the girl eye...E be like say the kin eye wey d girl gv am pain the guy well well