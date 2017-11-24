₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,916,860 members, 3,931,333 topics. Date: Friday, 24 November 2017 at 12:45 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice (8217 Views)
Joy Odama Murdered By Alhaji In Abuja, Parents Call For Justice (Photos) / Air Force Personnel Kill Man ‘Over Prostitute’ At A Brothel In Maiduguri (Pics) / Yvonne Osifo vs Apostle Psalm Okpe Saga: A Cry For Justice (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by helorin: 6:08am
A Twitter user who appears to be from South Africa shared pics of a guy who she accuses of beating her up over a parking space dispute and failing to show up in court. How can a man do this to a lady over something as tiny as a parking spot?
Lady who was badly beaten up by a man over parking space cries out for justice after her attacker failed to show up in court
https://www.gistmore.com/lady-badly-beaten-man-parking-space-cries-justice
|Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by biacan(f): 6:08am
Men are heartless.......... how dare you do these to a lady ? what kind of disrespectful man is that......? That's why I tell my friends make sure you marry a man who truly loves you who worship you......a man who is ready to take a bullet for you.......
|Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by helorin: 6:08am
|Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by helorin: 6:09am
See Full Photo Of The Lady's Swelling Face>>> https://www.gistmore.com/lady-badly-beaten-man-parking-space-cries-justice
|Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by LilSmith55(m): 6:10am
If the guy wan fight why him no fix a match with Antony Joshua....
Make we knw weda him really get pawa
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:13am
So the said guy started beating you just because of parking lot without you killing him emotionally, spiritually, physically and phsycologically with hurricane Irma from your mouth??
Robb fall on you
69 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by nifemi25(m): 6:14am
Sorry for the pains. How on earth would a man beat up a woman like this.
|Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by cassidy1996(m): 6:20am
sorry aunty, but wey tin you tell the man .
the man fuuccked up
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by Iseoluwani: 6:22am
so u waited until he beat you up, when he gave you the first and 2nd class, common sense on yarn u say make you comot, but oya aunty tell me, shee u no rain abuse for him head
eeeeeh na why he beat u like that eh, sorry Oyo Z your case
4 Likes
|Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by cassidy1996(m): 6:27am
biacan:what?
2 Likes
|Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by ipobarecriminals: 6:42am
see shape oo..That man is a bastard.Make he go gace his fellow male
|Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by FortifiedCity: 6:44am
biacan:No its not only a man that can take a bullet for you.
The man should also be able to take a bomb
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by FortifiedCity: 6:47am
I have never seen something that calms nerves and anger than being polite and slow in speech
And those are what a lot of women are not.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by Greyworld: 6:51am
biacan:worship? as in bow, prostrate, genuflect n perhaps kissing of feet.
6 Likes
|Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by NaeChris: 8:27am
biacan:Lol. Women are devils. Thats why them say 'devil is a woman'. Many men have been stabbed and brutally wounded under the cover of marriage, you come her dey generalise issues. Lest i forget, you said, a man that can take a BULLET for a woman, am such a man o, the BULLET must be CHILLED o. You know say heat dey.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by Jesse01(m): 8:51am
since dey are both south africans it does not concern me
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by UbanmeUdie: 10:00am
That man must be a very talented panel beater!
But he didn't do a perfect job for sparing her useless mouth!
Honestly, some ladies deserve this kind of facial readjustment. Nigerian ladies deserve even worse.
If a lady can tame her tongue,
A man's hand will be handicapped!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by elgramz: 11:49am
biacan:I agree with everything you said except one. Take a bullet for a lady? God forbid!!!!!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by kay29000(m): 11:54am
Whoa! That man must be a boxer. Look at how he disfigured the girl's face.
|Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by horpeyemmi66(m): 11:54am
|Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by ipobarecriminals: 11:55am
|Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by EVILFOREST: 11:56am
helorin:Because their MOUTH na RAZOR.
He even spared her MOUTH.....
2 Likes
|Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by yaqq: 11:56am
South African bully..... This is no naija news
|Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by Elnino4ladies: 11:56am
LMAO Serve her right
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by ip2121918021(m): 11:56am
biacan:
Nambawan trash talker. women aren't heartless right?
When a Woman stabbed her husband while he was asleep, you posted horseshit defending the Woman saying "she was just trying to defend herself" (like person wey dey sleep wan attack). Yeye
Inshallah God will give you feminists brain
8 Likes
|Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by shadrach77: 11:56am
When a lady's mouth operates faster than her brain this is what happens. A rude mouth will always be subjected to blows. Even the bible agrees with that .
PROVERBS 18:6
3 Likes
|Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by memeg1: 11:57am
Justice must be done
|Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by Damiriel(f): 11:57am
biacan:
I am not just sure you read the topic
1 Like
|Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by kgr8mike: 11:57am
g
|Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by alienvirus: 11:57am
Thuggy?
|Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by uzoormah(m): 11:57am
If i talk nw, una go attack me
hmmm..this one wey d guy target the girl eye...E be like say the kin eye wey d girl gv am pain the guy well well
|Re: South African Lady Beaten By Man Over Parking Space Cries Out For Justice by alienvirus: 11:58am
Change your name from Thuggyy before I comment.
Nigerian Girl Kills Mother With Sledge Hammer &acid / Prostitution Runs In Abuja / Warri Boy Sleeps With A Toddler Post Pic On Social Media Network Facebook
Viewing this topic: Fogman(m), ULowell, oyatake200, hotswagg12, kaywizee(m), Afolabs101, ozo13(m), Inca(m), lanreunlimited(m), Actuarydeji(m), kpaofame, Earthrealmlord, jaxxy(m), Amosmsheliza01, bigdot1759(m), badoh(m), solihu(m), sokus(m), CreamyAutos(m), donnahotwine, RedRiver(m), gigbenge, Electrica(f), Wishaky(f), Fedora2, otonye12, mandai01(m), Mobsync(m), ibabz(m), softRay(m), Rolly22(m), jeff1607(m), Edonojie007(m), Bowale007(m), anthonykezy(m), QuantAnalyst, talljennie, oshaosha2014(m), almarthins(m), burmese, kenny1795(m), donsimo, Kizyte(m), ennyscongy(m), iamjavadem, iykevalentine, blank(f), Calmpoacher, ebixy(m), wilbow2k3(m), d4real890(m), sikells(m), addictiv(m), vianamara86, IVORY2009(m), peculiar32(f), Jace234(m), humblemikel(f), coolhamid(m), Edoloaded, tay0, phranklyn92(m), timbs001(m), Motivator20000, johnG321, biacan(f), Comradesylva, ShySteady(m), MRNICEGUYy(m), Alexdon200089(m), kingblessed0, PRINCEVICKEY, princechiemekam(m), fittty(m), talk2riel, laxxie(m), Casinger, AFONJACOW(m), sesandavid(m), freakcin, Harllymart(f), InsideOut247, Disiboboy(m), deebrain(m), girlhaley(f), Bobby808, grandeoj09(m), aziak2012, davbravo(m), Ejomax77(m), Love62 and 117 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26