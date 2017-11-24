₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Solar-Powered Electronic Voting System To Replace Card Readers In 2019 by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:24am
There are plans to replace the card reader in the conduct of elections in the country,the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Mohammed Sani Haruna has said.
http://leadership.ng/2017/11/24/fg-moves-replace-card-readers-2019-election/
|Re: Solar-Powered Electronic Voting System To Replace Card Readers In 2019 by psucc(m): 6:28am
Rather than working towards improving on the performance of the Card Readers, they are embarking on another wasteful venture.
The home truth about this is not to achieve fairness but to ensure another new form if rigging the election. Honestly we should not accept this move.
|Re: Solar-Powered Electronic Voting System To Replace Card Readers In 2019 by izzou(m): 6:29am
I don't understand this country sef
An electronic device that will be used for approximately 7 to 8 hours, not up to five times in four years,na wetin una wan use solar for?
Which kind wastage be dis?
|Re: Solar-Powered Electronic Voting System To Replace Card Readers In 2019 by 2cato: 6:33am
More excuse to fail
|Re: Solar-Powered Electronic Voting System To Replace Card Readers In 2019 by LilSmith55(m): 6:40am
All, na still d same
|Re: Solar-Powered Electronic Voting System To Replace Card Readers In 2019 by elsse(m): 6:53am
Another poo....make them shift
|Re: Solar-Powered Electronic Voting System To Replace Card Readers In 2019 by ipobarecriminals: 6:54am
ok
|Re: Solar-Powered Electronic Voting System To Replace Card Readers In 2019 by superstar1(m): 7:07am
It is a laudable idea, as long as it improves our electioneering process.
The most important thing is for the parties to choose credible candidates with ideas. We can only choose out of the candidates presented by the parties -- whether good or baad.
|Re: Solar-Powered Electronic Voting System To Replace Card Readers In 2019 by MrPolitics: 7:07am
If this works, then it'll be good because the elections can't be rigged.
Although if the firewall around it isn't strong enough, hackers may hack the servers and manipulate the numbers
|Re: Solar-Powered Electronic Voting System To Replace Card Readers In 2019 by izombie(m): 7:08am
Card reader no gree them rig elections. Now they are looking for ways to make sure that they are not dependent on only voters votes cus they are beginning to see that they might lose the 2019 election. Their plan now is to get rid of the card reader to make way for rigging if they don't get the votes.
|Re: Solar-Powered Electronic Voting System To Replace Card Readers In 2019 by Nbote(m): 7:10am
Dey are already working towards rigging d elections.. Apart from d fact dat d homegrown device is solar powered is their any other difference as regards to functionality and effectiveness? Is INEC trying to tell us dey are having issues charging a device dat is used once every 4yrs? Instead of talking about d voting itself dey are still jabbering about voters verification which was already resolved in d last election.
|Re: Solar-Powered Electronic Voting System To Replace Card Readers In 2019 by three: 8:55am
Hmm....
Of more interest is how efficient and transparent the new system will be and how it'll stand up to deliberate systematic abuse
|Re: Solar-Powered Electronic Voting System To Replace Card Readers In 2019 by richidinho(m): 9:08am
|Re: Solar-Powered Electronic Voting System To Replace Card Readers In 2019 by CIAspy: 9:36am
watching closely. in every general election Africans leaders look for every avenue to issued out contracts and increased budgets.
|Re: Solar-Powered Electronic Voting System To Replace Card Readers In 2019 by UbanmeUdie: 9:56am
This is absolutely ridiculous!
Nothing good truly works in Nigeria. Every government is always looking for a way to be irrelevantly relevant with satanic and anti-people ideas and policies.
Na watin do the present card reader now?
If the POS machine in Mallam Abdullahi's shop can function optimally why can't these so call card readers function.
Both machines are clearly different but I assume that the principle upon which they were built has one or two similarities.
Forgive my shallow knowledge of physics, I studied horticulture in school.
|Re: Solar-Powered Electronic Voting System To Replace Card Readers In 2019 by yomibelle(f): 12:14pm
Nawo...wen we neva finish implementing a working system of card reading...dem wan shift to solar...we ready for dat yet?
|Re: Solar-Powered Electronic Voting System To Replace Card Readers In 2019 by jayAjoku(m): 12:14pm
wetin go happen if sun no shine na
|Re: Solar-Powered Electronic Voting System To Replace Card Readers In 2019 by Skain(m): 12:15pm
I am not understanding why we keep wasting money in this country... smh
|Re: Solar-Powered Electronic Voting System To Replace Card Readers In 2019 by Surfboard(m): 12:15pm
Aha!
Large scale rigging loading...
|Re: Solar-Powered Electronic Voting System To Replace Card Readers In 2019 by Tuljaking(m): 12:15pm
This is innovative
|Re: Solar-Powered Electronic Voting System To Replace Card Readers In 2019 by OtemSapien: 12:15pm
Hope the end time crew won't be scared of this technological development.
|Re: Solar-Powered Electronic Voting System To Replace Card Readers In 2019 by asawanathegreat(m): 12:15pm
Which one beta among Dos pikin?
|Re: Solar-Powered Electronic Voting System To Replace Card Readers In 2019 by Ezragenius: 12:15pm
|Re: Solar-Powered Electronic Voting System To Replace Card Readers In 2019 by Josh44s(m): 12:16pm
Nor be swear o but Nigeria can never ever be great again
|Re: Solar-Powered Electronic Voting System To Replace Card Readers In 2019 by asawanathegreat(m): 12:16pm
Which one beta among Dog pikin?
|Re: Solar-Powered Electronic Voting System To Replace Card Readers In 2019 by dukie25: 12:16pm
Somebody wants to use "solar powered card reader" to rig.
|Re: Solar-Powered Electronic Voting System To Replace Card Readers In 2019 by UncleSnr(m): 12:16pm
Hackers be like... Bring it on!
Electoral Voting Process in Nigeria
|Re: Solar-Powered Electronic Voting System To Replace Card Readers In 2019 by oluspicy(m): 12:16pm
How will this reduce high cost of living in Nigeria?
Visionless government...
|Re: Solar-Powered Electronic Voting System To Replace Card Readers In 2019 by delikay4luv: 12:16pm
Scam. They won't solve the current problem before jumping into another one.
|Re: Solar-Powered Electronic Voting System To Replace Card Readers In 2019 by Akinz0126(m): 12:17pm
When we go start free and fair online voting for 9ja?
when our government go get our bio data for 9ja?
anytime I watch south korea movie and see how organized and well
programmed there things are I just shake my head for my country
|Re: Solar-Powered Electronic Voting System To Replace Card Readers In 2019 by kay29000(m): 12:18pm
Interesting
