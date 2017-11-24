Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Solar-Powered Electronic Voting System To Replace Card Readers In 2019 (2508 Views)

There are plans to replace the card reader in the conduct of elections in the country,the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Mohammed Sani Haruna has said.



He gave the hint yesterday after the National Economic Council ( NEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa.



LEADERSHIP recalls that the card reader which was first used in the 2015 general election, is a portable electronic voter authentication device, configured to read only the Permanent Voter Cards issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission.



The card reader was designed specifically for the accreditation process, authentication of eligible voters before voting.The machine was configured to read only the PVCs of a particular polling unit and can only work on Election Day.



According to Haruna,the replacement would be a made in Nigeria “Solar-Powered Electronic Voting System” to effectively mitigate current electronic woes.



He said “The Executive Vice Chairman/CEo of the NASENI presented an homegrown proposal to the NEC for the replacement of the “Card Reader” in the conduct of Elections in the country



“The proposal is a made in Nigeria “Solar-Powered Electronic Voting System” to effectively mitigate current electronic woes.



“The new proposed robust e-voting device will minimize human interference with electoral process. The same proposal which has already been presented to INEC is also expected to be presented to the National Assembly.



During his briefing, the minister of Budget and National Planning, Udo Udoma informed council that signs of recovery in the economy had been observed since Q3 2016 and the recovery consolidated in Q3 2017 with GDP doubling to 1.40% Non-oil GDP contracts in Q3 2017 by 0.76% after growing in Q1 R Q2 2017.



While noting that the services sector is still in the negative, he added that the manufacturing sector grows negative in Q3 2017 also.



He explained that due to high inflationary pressures, household consumption expenditures remain constrained, though it appears such pressure is easing.



Udoma observed that headline inflation has declined since January reflecting tight monetary policy even as food price increases have remained persistent but slowing down.

http://leadership.ng/2017/11/24/fg-moves-replace-card-readers-2019-election/

Rather than working towards improving on the performance of the Card Readers, they are embarking on another wasteful venture.



The home truth about this is not to achieve fairness but to ensure another new form if rigging the election. Honestly we should not accept this move. 3 Likes

I don't understand this country sef



An electronic device that will be used for approximately 7 to 8 hours, not up to five times in four years,na wetin una wan use solar for?



Which kind wastage be dis?



More excuse to fail

All, na still d same

Another poo....make them shift

ok

It is a laudable idea, as long as it improves our electioneering process.



The most important thing is for the parties to choose credible candidates with ideas. We can only choose out of the candidates presented by the parties -- whether good or baad. 3 Likes

If this works, then it'll be good because the elections can't be rigged.



Although if the firewall around it isn't strong enough, hackers may hack the servers and manipulate the numbers 2 Likes

Card reader no gree them rig elections. Now they are looking for ways to make sure that they are not dependent on only voters votes cus they are beginning to see that they might lose the 2019 election. Their plan now is to get rid of the card reader to make way for rigging if they don't get the votes. 6 Likes 1 Share

Dey are already working towards rigging d elections.. Apart from d fact dat d homegrown device is solar powered is their any other difference as regards to functionality and effectiveness? Is INEC trying to tell us dey are having issues charging a device dat is used once every 4yrs? Instead of talking about d voting itself dey are still jabbering about voters verification which was already resolved in d last election. 2 Likes

Hmm....



Of more interest is how efficient and transparent the new system will be and how it'll stand up to deliberate systematic abuse

This is absolutely ridiculous!









Nothing good truly works in Nigeria. Every government is always looking for a way to be irrelevantly relevant with satanic and anti-people ideas and policies.





Na watin do the present card reader now?



If the POS machine in Mallam Abdullahi's shop can function optimally why can't these so call card readers function.



Both machines are clearly different but I assume that the principle upon which they were built has one or two similarities.





Nawo...wen we neva finish implementing a working system of card reading...dem wan shift to solar...we ready for dat yet? 1 Like

wetin go happen if sun no shine na

I am not understanding why we keep wasting money in this country... smh

Aha!



Large scale rigging loading...

This is innovative











Demo in



Review for full subscriber



Hope the end time crew won't be scared of this technological development.

Nor be swear o but Nigeria can never ever be great again

Somebody wants to use "solar powered card reader" to rig.





Electoral Voting Process in Nigeria Hackers be like... Bring it on!

How will this reduce high cost of living in Nigeria?



Visionless government...

Scam. They won't solve the current problem before jumping into another one.

When we go start free and fair online voting for 9ja?





when our government go get our bio data for 9ja?





anytime I watch south korea movie and see how organized and well



programmed there things are I just shake my head for my country