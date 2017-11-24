Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Prince Odi Okojie Resigns From PDP In Edo (See Resignation Letter) (6392 Views)

Mercy Johnson Okojie's Husband Quits Pdp In Edo State



Odi okojie quits pdp....



A former Youth Ambassador of the Pdp has officially left the party ahead of his purported transfer to the Apc....



In a letter made available to me,he wished the pdp well in future endeavours...



I personally wish him well for this move,i know it was not an easy decision to take ,hopefully he might decide to come home in the future..



I have watched activities from his camp and all his empowerment programme...



Hopefully he will give a good face to the Apc in uromi,Edo State when he officially joins the party..



Okosun Osemudiamen,

Uromi Voice Ambassador



No level



apc use Kogi state set him wife to lure him away from PDP 2 Likes 1 Share

Who is he?

Even Tony Anenih joining APC won't stop the hatred we have for APC.

Such an unstable person, no wonder Osajie Ize-Iyamu opted for Yakubu rather than him. 7 Likes

dukie25:

Who is he?

Even Tony Anenih joining APC won't stop the hatred we have for APC.

And who is your hatred killing? Yourself and like minds. 7 Likes

dukie25:

Who is he?

Even Tony Anenih joining APC won't stop the hatred we have for APC.

most Nigerians don't think outside the box.

most Nigerians don't think outside the box.

You think everything is politics. This man is going for something higher. If you will recall, the onojie of uromi has been vacant since the terminal days of Adams oshiomhole govt, okogie being a duke equally qualifies to be the next onojie of uromi. This will eventually lead to the banishment of the suspended onojie.

blaqoracle:

most Nigerians don't think outside the box.

You think everything is politics. This man is going for something higher. If you will recall, the onojie of uromi has been vacant since the terminal days of Adams oshiomhole govt, okogie being a duke equally qualifies to be the next onojie of uromi. This will eventually lead to the banishment of the suspended onojie. Bros you don't know how our kingship works.

Only the first son of the onojie qualifies to be onojie at the demise of his father.

Bros you don't know how our kingship works.

Only the first son of the onojie qualifies to be onojie at the demise of his father.

Even a regent have to be from the Onojie's family. Govt can't impose an onojie anywhere in Esan, he won't be recognised by his subjects or the wider "enijie"

Na wha sef; so na state money e dey use take care of he wife before? Continue

Lemme come n be going before Trump self decamp to APC

Eeya



Electoral Shock is the worst form of shock. Only mentally and psychologically strong people recover.

royalamour:

13ShadesOfMay:

. Okoyeeboz:

Eeya WunderGist:

Bu veekid:

NigerDeltan:

Th see dem,i don catch them,awon bookies,

see dem,i don catch them,awon bookies,

one even dey laff like say we dey A.Y live

They should keep resigning

Buhari is next in line 3 Likes 1 Share

dukie25:

Who is he?

Even Tony Anenih joining APC won't stop the hatred we have for APC.



Mercy Johnson don help this one popular small



I no blame him 4 Likes 2 Shares

Useless politician using our money to maintain his celebrity wife.....it is well

Nigerian Political Party Transfer Window Is Opened



APC signed OBANIKORO



PDP signed ATIKU



APC signed ODIE OKOJIE



More transfers to come 7 Likes 1 Share

NigerDeltan:

Mercy Johnson don help this one popular small



I no blame him Abi he is now feeling like a celebrity. Abi he is now feeling like a celebrity.

Who cares?

na their way nah. dumping party's up and down. visit www.bgmconnect.com to sell, buy and advertise for free

Pdp don't even need this kind of political jumpers

Sometimes When I'm Talkin' With New People, I Start Using Big Words I Don't Fully Understand In An Effort To Make Myself Sound more Cotyledon

APC 1 VS PDP 1

That's none of my business. My problem is I just saw my shoe Maker wearing the shoes I gave him to repair and i asked him why?�



He said they're on road test....

shameless phools. zero ideology









Prince Odi Okojie is a nobody as far as politics at all levels is concerned in Esan land.



He is not even close to being a political feather weight.



A very useless boy!



Resigning his membership from PDP is inconsequential to the party. He has been a sterile and insignificant member.



Prince Odi Okojie is a nobody as far as politics at all levels is concerned in Esan land.

He is not even close to being a political feather weight.

A very useless boy!

Resigning his membership from PDP is inconsequential to the party. He has been a sterile and insignificant member.

Away with his rubbish jare!

What votes can he amass?

dukie25:

Who is he?

Even Tony Anenih joining APC won't stop the hatred we have for APC.

.....u have....not all of us

.....u have....not all of us

The same hatred u people had before 2015election.....that will never stop the winner

banjeezay:

see dem,i don catch them,awon bookies,

one even dey laff like say we dey A.Y live

Most people type before they think, we think before we type.

banjeezay:

see dem,i don catch them,awon bookies,

one even dey laff like say we dey A.Y live

Abeg, Oga security, how you take catch dem? Abeg, Oga security, how you take catch dem?