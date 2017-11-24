₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Prince Odi Okojie Resigns From PDP In Edo (See Resignation Letter) by osemu8(m): 12:06pm
Mercy Johnson Okojie's Husband Quits Pdp In Edo State
Odi okojie quits pdp....
A former Youth Ambassador of the Pdp has officially left the party ahead of his purported transfer to the Apc....
In a letter made available to me,he wished the pdp well in future endeavours...
I personally wish him well for this move,i know it was not an easy decision to take ,hopefully he might decide to come home in the future..
I have watched activities from his camp and all his empowerment programme...
Hopefully he will give a good face to the Apc in uromi,Edo State when he officially joins the party..
Okosun Osemudiamen,
Uromi Voice Ambassador
|Re: Prince Odi Okojie Resigns From PDP In Edo (See Resignation Letter) by TANTUMERGO007: 12:08pm
No level
apc use Kogi state set him wife to lure him away from PDP
|Re: Prince Odi Okojie Resigns From PDP In Edo (See Resignation Letter) by dukie25: 12:27pm
Who is he?
Even Tony Anenih joining APC won't stop the hatred we have for APC.
Such an unstable person, no wonder Osajie Ize-Iyamu opted for Yakubu rather than him.
|Re: Prince Odi Okojie Resigns From PDP In Edo (See Resignation Letter) by muykem: 12:36pm
And who is your hatred killing? Yourself and like minds.
dukie25:
|Re: Prince Odi Okojie Resigns From PDP In Edo (See Resignation Letter) by blaqoracle: 1:03pm
dukie25:most Nigerians don't think outside the box.
You think everything is politics. This man is going for something higher. If you will recall, the onojie of uromi has been vacant since the terminal days of Adams oshiomhole govt, okogie being a duke equally qualifies to be the next onojie of uromi. This will eventually lead to the banishment of the suspended onojie.
|Re: Prince Odi Okojie Resigns From PDP In Edo (See Resignation Letter) by dukie25: 1:14pm
blaqoracle:Bros you don't know how our kingship works.
Only the first son of the onojie qualifies to be onojie at the demise of his father.
Even a regent have to be from the Onojie's family. Govt can't impose an onojie anywhere in Esan, he won't be recognised by his subjects or the wider "enijie"
|Re: Prince Odi Okojie Resigns From PDP In Edo (See Resignation Letter) by veekid(m): 3:04pm
Na wha sef; so na state money e dey use take care of he wife before? Continue
|Re: Prince Odi Okojie Resigns From PDP In Edo (See Resignation Letter) by WunderGist: 3:04pm
Lemme come n be going before Trump self decamp to APC
|Re: Prince Odi Okojie Resigns From PDP In Edo (See Resignation Letter) by Okoyeeboz: 3:04pm
Eeya
Electoral Shock is the worst form of shock. Only mentally and psychologically strong people recover.
|Re: Prince Odi Okojie Resigns From PDP In Edo (See Resignation Letter) by banjeezay(m): 3:04pm
|Re: Prince Odi Okojie Resigns From PDP In Edo (See Resignation Letter) by MhizzAJ(f): 3:05pm
They should keep resigning
Buhari is next in line
|Re: Prince Odi Okojie Resigns From PDP In Edo (See Resignation Letter) by Okoyeeboz: 3:05pm
dukie25:
|Re: Prince Odi Okojie Resigns From PDP In Edo (See Resignation Letter) by NigerDeltan(m): 3:05pm
Mercy Johnson don help this one popular small
I no blame him
|Re: Prince Odi Okojie Resigns From PDP In Edo (See Resignation Letter) by olumaxi(m): 3:06pm
Useless politician using our money to maintain his celebrity wife.....it is well
|Re: Prince Odi Okojie Resigns From PDP In Edo (See Resignation Letter) by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 3:06pm
Nigerian Political Party Transfer Window Is Opened
APC signed OBANIKORO
PDP signed ATIKU
APC signed ODIE OKOJIE
More transfers to come
|Re: Prince Odi Okojie Resigns From PDP In Edo (See Resignation Letter) by Oria1999: 3:08pm
NigerDeltan:Abi he is now feeling like a celebrity.
|Re: Prince Odi Okojie Resigns From PDP In Edo (See Resignation Letter) by royalamour(m): 3:08pm
Who cares?
|Re: Prince Odi Okojie Resigns From PDP In Edo (See Resignation Letter) by tomisinuno: 3:08pm
|Re: Prince Odi Okojie Resigns From PDP In Edo (See Resignation Letter) by asawanathegreat(m): 3:08pm
Pdp don't even need this kind of political jumpers
|Re: Prince Odi Okojie Resigns From PDP In Edo (See Resignation Letter) by drizslim(m): 3:09pm
|Re: Prince Odi Okojie Resigns From PDP In Edo (See Resignation Letter) by ifeanyija(m): 3:10pm
APC 1 VS PDP 1
|Re: Prince Odi Okojie Resigns From PDP In Edo (See Resignation Letter) by valdes00(m): 3:11pm
|Re: Prince Odi Okojie Resigns From PDP In Edo (See Resignation Letter) by yeyerolling: 3:11pm
shameless phools. zero ideology
|Re: Prince Odi Okojie Resigns From PDP In Edo (See Resignation Letter) by UbanmeUdie: 3:12pm
Prince Odi Okojie is a nobody as far as politics at all levels is concerned in Esan land.
He is not even close to being a political feather weight.
A very useless boy!
Resigning his membership from PDP is inconsequential to the party. He has been a sterile and insignificant member.
Away with his rubbish jare!
|Re: Prince Odi Okojie Resigns From PDP In Edo (See Resignation Letter) by Spaxon(f): 3:13pm
What votes can he amass?
|Re: Prince Odi Okojie Resigns From PDP In Edo (See Resignation Letter) by BruncleZuma: 3:17pm
|Re: Prince Odi Okojie Resigns From PDP In Edo (See Resignation Letter) by Cajal(m): 3:22pm
dukie25:.....u have....not all of us
The same hatred u people had before 2015election.....that will never stop the winner
|Re: Prince Odi Okojie Resigns From PDP In Edo (See Resignation Letter) by Okoyeeboz: 3:23pm
banjeezay:
Most people type before they think, we think before we type.
|Re: Prince Odi Okojie Resigns From PDP In Edo (See Resignation Letter) by WunderGist: 3:27pm
banjeezay:
Abeg, Oga security, how you take catch dem?
|Re: Prince Odi Okojie Resigns From PDP In Edo (See Resignation Letter) by teflonjake(m): 3:34pm
See this bonga fish that mercy Johnson brought to limelight.
This broke esan fellow.
Guy pls move to APC, obaseki is about to share ward contracts.....
