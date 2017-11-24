₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,917,100 members, 3,932,284 topics. Date: Saturday, 25 November 2017 at 12:13 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Obasanjo ‘Outpaces’ Participants At Health Walk (Photo) (8528 Views)
More Nigerians Commit Suicide As Obasanjo's Policy Takes Its Toll (Throwback) / APC Hqtrs Shut Down, As Obasanjo, Others Endorse Buhari’s Immediate Resignation / BREAKING: APC Headquarters Shut Down, As Obasanjo, (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Obasanjo ‘Outpaces’ Participants At Health Walk (Photo) by LocalChamp: 3:47pm On Nov 24
November 24, 2017 Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday surprised many when he outpaced younger people during a health walk held in Abeokuta,Ogun State capital.
Mr. Obasanjo who is 80 years old, led about a hundred residents on a two kilometre trek on Moshood Abiola Way, to commemorate World Diabetics Day.
But he shocked many participants when he introduced brisk walking that left some panting and racing to catch up with the retired general.
The participants included the traditional ruler of Iwo, Adewale Akanbi who later had to fold his regalia and hand over his staff of office to his aide, to enable him reach the energetic former president.
Many of the older participants later withdrew midway into the trek, realising that they could not match Mr. Obasanjo’s pace.
Speaking at the end of the exercise, the former president said he was medically fit because he, ”religiously kept to his medication and was mindful of what he consumed.”
”I am fit because I religiously follow my medications and watch what I eat and drink. This must be a caution for all of us,” he said.
”I don’t know when I would die but I am above 80 and many of you can’t even beat me to the exercise this morning. Many of you were running after me.”
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/250469-drama-as-obasanjo-outpaces-participants-at-health-walk.html
|Re: Obasanjo ‘Outpaces’ Participants At Health Walk (Photo) by kmcutez(f): 3:56pm On Nov 24
Medically fit ke with that him big belley.
5 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo ‘Outpaces’ Participants At Health Walk (Photo) by aribisala0(m): 4:17pm On Nov 24
Obasanjo claims that when I once played squash with him, I cheated. This incredible liar has forgotten that there were witnesses to that game. Those witnesses are still alive, and they remember what really happened. I played squash with him once in my life. He could not make a point because I was not one of his sycophants who would allow him to win a game just to massage his huge ego. Look, General Obasanjo, there was no way you could have beaten me in any game. You do not have the physique and agility to do that. Apart from being a popular sports man and soccer captain in Ibadan Boys High School, I was Sports Officer in the Nigerian Army, playing games from soccer to tennis, athletics etc. You never played any games at school let alone in the Army. If you had been diligent at your physical exercises as we were taught to be, your protruding tummy would not have become a butt of joke to many officers and men of the Army.
Alabi-Isama
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/173301-civil-war-veteran-alabi-isama-replies-obasanjo-says-ex-president-anincredible-opportunist.html
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obasanjo ‘Outpaces’ Participants At Health Walk (Photo) by velai(m): 4:25pm On Nov 24
Obasanjo dey kampe.
4 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo ‘Outpaces’ Participants At Health Walk (Photo) by dukie25: 4:39pm On Nov 24
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday surprised many when he outpaced younger people during a health walk held in Abeokuta,Ogun State capital.
I don't believe the story.
I mean how can an 80yr old monkey outpace young people, are those young people crippled and unable to walk?
14 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo ‘Outpaces’ Participants At Health Walk (Photo) by Nbote(m): 6:48pm On Nov 24
It is only a Yoruba man dat will wear polo ontop native trouser for sports... See as Baba Iyabo concentrate
3 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo ‘Outpaces’ Participants At Health Walk (Photo) by mightyhazel: 7:18pm On Nov 24
ai
2 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo ‘Outpaces’ Participants At Health Walk (Photo) by carammel(f): 7:19pm On Nov 24
What is this baba using?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Obasanjo ‘Outpaces’ Participants At Health Walk (Photo) by Corrinthians(m): 7:26pm On Nov 24
dukie25:If it grunts like an ipob yoot and thinks like one, it is very likely it is an ipob yoot.
These are the species of humans that wake up their parents from bed with a slide tackle. Respect for elders is an alien idea where they come from.
33 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo ‘Outpaces’ Participants At Health Walk (Photo) by ilovebbwgirl: 11:00pm On Nov 24
ebora owu
|Re: Obasanjo ‘Outpaces’ Participants At Health Walk (Photo) by desreek9(f): 11:00pm On Nov 24
i think he has been told when he will die so he got more charms to keep him fit and healthy till dat day
lol
1 Like
|Re: Obasanjo ‘Outpaces’ Participants At Health Walk (Photo) by olumaxi(m): 11:01pm On Nov 24
Ebora owu. ...chai d baba too get charm
|Re: Obasanjo ‘Outpaces’ Participants At Health Walk (Photo) by IditaBoy: 11:01pm On Nov 24
.
|Re: Obasanjo ‘Outpaces’ Participants At Health Walk (Photo) by Luxuryconsult: 11:02pm On Nov 24
Drama you said.. He is probably acting a movie scene again.
|Re: Obasanjo ‘Outpaces’ Participants At Health Walk (Photo) by psychologist(m): 11:02pm On Nov 24
I'm Getting Stronger Despite Being Diabetic For 30 Years- Obasanjo
Former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo says that diabetes only kills those who are careless about its treatment.
READ MORE: http:///2B8zY4t
Good for him
|Re: Obasanjo ‘Outpaces’ Participants At Health Walk (Photo) by FitnessDoctor: 11:03pm On Nov 24
Stronger than ever, this man really lived a life he would be proud of. He truly left a legacy for his children
In Other News
Here Is How Lack Of Sleep Is Harming Your Brain
http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/10/here-is-how-lack-of-sleep-is-harming.html
|Re: Obasanjo ‘Outpaces’ Participants At Health Walk (Photo) by Flashh: 11:03pm On Nov 24
dukie25:A cretin spotted.
2 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo ‘Outpaces’ Participants At Health Walk (Photo) by Tender1(m): 11:04pm On Nov 24
NOW TELL ME THE TRUTH, IF I FRY STONES WILL YOU EAT? I LOST THE LAST FUCQ
|Re: Obasanjo ‘Outpaces’ Participants At Health Walk (Photo) by Luxuryconsult: 11:05pm On Nov 24
kmcutez:he still fit pass you with that big belly. I sure say if he catch you for bed as he dey so you go beg.
1 Like
|Re: Obasanjo ‘Outpaces’ Participants At Health Walk (Photo) by nairavsdollars: 11:05pm On Nov 24
Obasanjo has a live tortoise in his stomach
|Re: Obasanjo ‘Outpaces’ Participants At Health Walk (Photo) by Jaymaxxy(m): 11:06pm On Nov 24
Long live baba
|Re: Obasanjo ‘Outpaces’ Participants At Health Walk (Photo) by SalamRushdie: 11:06pm On Nov 24
Those who planted this propagnda of a lie are only fooling themselves
2 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo ‘Outpaces’ Participants At Health Walk (Photo) by jonnytad(m): 11:06pm On Nov 24
A
|Re: Obasanjo ‘Outpaces’ Participants At Health Walk (Photo) by whiteprince(m): 11:07pm On Nov 24
Leicester don cut my bet9ja tickets
|Re: Obasanjo ‘Outpaces’ Participants At Health Walk (Photo) by davodyguy: 11:07pm On Nov 24
Kokumo ebora Owu.
Waa pe laiye, bi to ebora owu
|Re: Obasanjo ‘Outpaces’ Participants At Health Walk (Photo) by ipobarecriminals: 11:08pm On Nov 24
Dey probably respect him..
|Re: Obasanjo ‘Outpaces’ Participants At Health Walk (Photo) by ikorodureporta: 11:09pm On Nov 24
...when i saw it on ontv, i thot d video was edited dat man no won old
|Re: Obasanjo ‘Outpaces’ Participants At Health Walk (Photo) by hizaya61(m): 11:11pm On Nov 24
Ok
|Re: Obasanjo ‘Outpaces’ Participants At Health Walk (Photo) by davidrock: 11:11pm On Nov 24
We are professionals, and dats how we work. We don't disassemble car parts and forget to tighten up one nut OR the other, we make our work very outstanding such that after installation, you can never believe that something was installed. We charge 55k within southeast and 60k outside lagos
|Re: Obasanjo ‘Outpaces’ Participants At Health Walk (Photo) by felnino(m): 11:12pm On Nov 24
Baba don take burukutu.
|Re: Obasanjo ‘Outpaces’ Participants At Health Walk (Photo) by SnakeXenzia(m): 11:12pm On Nov 24
Old soja never die
|Re: Obasanjo ‘Outpaces’ Participants At Health Walk (Photo) by Damiriel(f): 11:15pm On Nov 24
Someone should buy baba a new cap nah... Haba this same cap
Its Official: Nigeria's 1st Direct Link To Alqaeda & Osama Bin Laden / The Barbarous Acts Of Okija Shrine / Scam: Delta State Gov Commissions Uncompleted Airport: See Pics
Viewing this topic: PietroRico(m), VocalWalls, lolu84(m), jobgbemi(m), kibra4u(m), borntoR35(m), Emekamex(m), dolapobabs(m), amjou, simple250, lanremayo, OfficialAwol(m), TITOBIGZ(m), Thegamingorca(m), slimderek(m), OkpekeBeauty, Ibime(m), abdussalam1, Faizee32, Majlaw(m), soquiz(m), correctguy0900, zubam, jackson555, walexbiz(m), Oloks(m), mikey993(m), ProfessorD(m), Luiz1, Lanrelorry, BUHARItesticles, swisscarter(m) and 74 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9