Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday surprised many when he outpaced younger people during a health walk held in Abeokuta,Ogun State capital.

Mr. Obasanjo who is 80 years old, led about a hundred residents on a two kilometre trek on Moshood Abiola Way, to commemorate World Diabetics Day.

But he shocked many participants when he introduced brisk walking that left some panting and racing to catch up with the retired general.

The participants included the traditional ruler of Iwo, Adewale Akanbi who later had to fold his regalia and hand over his staff of office to his aide, to enable him reach the energetic former president.

Many of the older participants later withdrew midway into the trek, realising that they could not match Mr. Obasanjo’s pace.

Speaking at the end of the exercise, the former president said he was medically fit because he, ”religiously kept to his medication and was mindful of what he consumed.”

”I am fit because I religiously follow my medications and watch what I eat and drink. This must be a caution for all of us,” he said.

”I don’t know when I would die but I am above 80 and many of you can’t even beat me to the exercise this morning. Many of you were running after me.”



Medically fit ke with that him big belley. 5 Likes





Alabi-Isama

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/173301-civil-war-veteran-alabi-isama-replies-obasanjo-says-ex-president-anincredible-opportunist.html Obasanjo claims that when I once played squash with him, I cheated. This incredible liar has forgotten that there were witnesses to that game. Those witnesses are still alive, and they remember what really happened. I played squash with him once in my life. He could not make a point because I was not one of his sycophants who would allow him to win a game just to massage his huge ego. Look, General Obasanjo, there was no way you could have beaten me in any game. You do not have the physique and agility to do that. Apart from being a popular sports man and soccer captain in Ibadan Boys High School, I was Sports Officer in the Nigerian Army, playing games from soccer to tennis, athletics etc. You never played any games at school let alone in the Army. If you had been diligent at your physical exercises as we were taught to be, your protruding tummy would not have become a butt of joke to many officers and men of the Army.Alabi-Isama 8 Likes 1 Share

Obasanjo dey kampe. 4 Likes

I don't believe the story.

I mean how can an 80yr old monkey outpace young people, are those young people crippled and unable to walk? I don't believe the story.I mean how can an 80yr old monkey outpace young people, are those young people crippled and unable to walk? 14 Likes

It is only a Yoruba man dat will wear polo ontop native trouser for sports... See as Baba Iyabo concentrate 3 Likes

ai 2 Likes

What is this baba using? 1 Like 1 Share

dukie25:





I don't believe the story.

I mean how can an 80yr old monkey outpace young people, are those young people crippled and unable to walk? If it grunts like an ipob yoot and thinks like one, it is very likely it is an ipob yoot.



These are the species of humans that wake up their parents from bed with a slide tackle. Respect for elders is an alien idea where they come from. If it grunts like an ipob yoot and thinks like one, it is very likely it is an ipob yoot.These are the species of humans that wake up their parents from bed with a slide tackle. Respect for elders is an alien idea where they come from. 33 Likes

ebora owu

i think he has been told when he will die so he got more charms to keep him fit and healthy till dat day

lol 1 Like

Ebora owu. ...chai d baba too get charm

.

Drama you said.. He is probably acting a movie scene again.





Former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo says that diabetes only kills those who are careless about its treatment.



READ MORE:







Good for him I'm Getting Stronger Despite Being Diabetic For 30 Years- ObasanjoFormer President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo says that diabetes only kills those who are careless about its treatment.READ MORE: http:///2B8zY4t Good for him

Stronger than ever, this man really lived a life he would be proud of. He truly left a legacy for his children

dukie25:





I don't believe the story.

I mean how can an 80yr old monkey outpace young people, are those young people crippled and unable to walk? A cretin spotted. 2 Likes

kmcutez:

Medically fit ke with that him big belley. he still fit pass you with that big belly. I sure say if he catch you for bed as he dey so you go beg. he still fit pass you with that big belly. I sure say if he catch you for bed as he dey so you go beg. 1 Like

Obasanjo has a live tortoise in his stomach

Long live baba

Those who planted this propagnda of a lie are only fooling themselves 2 Likes

A

Kokumo ebora Owu.

Waa pe laiye, bi to ebora owu

Dey probably respect him.. Dey probably respect him..

dat man no won old ...when i saw it on ontv, i thot d video was editeddat man no won old

Ok

Baba don take burukutu.

Old soja never die