Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Photos Of Injured And Fatigued #runlagos Participants (2728 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/02/photos-of-injured-and-fatigued-runlagos.html



cc lalasticlala mynd44 When the mind is willing but the body cant carry on...cc lalasticlala mynd44

them think say marathon Na by mouth Na sleep sure pass throughout todaythem think say marathon Na by mouth 6 Likes

Lol

don't be too fast people you gon get yourselves bitten Even those that has never run in their lives before wants to go on this marathon racedon't be too fast people you gon get yourselves bitten

Who come send dem message now?!

Dem think say marathon na noise making. 5 Likes 1 Share

20,000000 million Naira.....Dreamers 1 Like

Ur feeding pattern na 0.0.1 or 0.1.0, u still dey stress ur body..

Causing traffic up and down

I for give u fvck,but I left them in villa 2 Likes

Lol



I once do this marathon race my people you need to see how I take become the winner

APC zombies they all are. In the first pic, you can see ngeneukwuenu looking like a bag of expired beans sitting by the road side. You can't see sarrki's face but that's his leg looking like NwaAmaikpe's walking stick in that 3rd pic. They came out to practice for the Marathon they would run from Abuja to daura with their master in 2019 but unfortunately, none of them could go the distance. So sorry bubu, by this, you now know that you're on your own because even your most loyal zombies can't make it to daura with you

I've been in traffic since 6 am on ozumba mbadiwe,Victoria island..I'm stuck here and really hungry..

Good for them...

This kain marathon sef. Abeg who get glucose d make i lick

That 3rd pinshure, na boxers that guy wear dey do sports?

biacan:

Even those that has never run in their lives before wants to go on this marathon race don't be too fast people you gon get yourselves bitten By wat? Snake or monitor lizard? By wat? Snake or monitor lizard? 1 Like

Don't run a marathon until you ready

dyze:

You are running your own marathon by booking space. You are running your own marathon by booking space. 1 Like

u never chop belly full, na to run round Lagos u want do.

Some people sef just want to use style enter bus (ambulance). The truth is Nigerians don't engage in road running or long walks.. Else you will be termed broke man or stingy guy etc.



Last year a Kenyan won, this year a Ugandan won.. $50,000. How do u expect Nigerians to beat or compete with that. We are hungry and broke, we go do anything for the mulla. But still on still I salute those who participated, I enjoy it when I see Nigerians doling out to catch the fun and enjoy the many opportunities of events not so accustomed to us.



#Lagos

na glucose dey hungry dem

This is to show that Nigerians are not fit

They even tried at least they made it 3rd mainland bridge which is about 19-21km my guy is still at Maryland when they announced the winner.



I just told him to take yaba bus back home jejely.

Lol u think say maraton na Rice n Beans

Emac:

Some people sef just want to use style enter bus (ambulance). The truth is Nigerians don't engage in road running or long walks.. Else you will be termed broke man or stingy guy etc.



Last year a Kenyan won, this year a Ugandan won.. $50,000. How do u expect Nigerians to beat or compete with that. We are hungry and broke, we go do anything for the mulla. But still on still I salute those who participated, I enjoy it when I see Nigerians doling out to catch the fun and enjoy the many opportunities of events not so accustomed to us.



#Lagos

Kenya and Uganda are high altitude countries, while Nigeria is mostly sea level



High altitude is good training ground for long distance runners largely because people who live at high altitudes use oxygen better. Kenya and Uganda are high altitude countries, while Nigeria is mostly sea levelHigh altitude is good training ground for long distance runners largely because people who live at high altitudes use oxygen better.



Why can't they make it strictly Nigerians

Stupid organizers carrying our money outside

You don't have sports money for our youths again

I don't mind corruption in this race,let foreigners go and win in their country stop giving our youths false hopes Chai my friend didn't win,guy went for this thing this year and last year,always practicing at nightsWhy can't they make it strictly NigeriansStupid organizers carrying our money outsideYou don't have sports money for our youths againI don't mind corruption in this race,let foreigners go and win in their country stop giving our youths false hopes

Chai. It's not easy. Everybody wan chop money.

L L dem nir get Lucozade powder L dem nir get Lucozade powder

Moboj:

Chai my friend didn't win,guy went for this thing this year and last year,always practicing at nights

Why can't they make it strictly Nigerians

Stupid organizers carrying our money outside

You don't have sports money for our youths again

I don't mind corruption in this race,let foreigners go and win in their country stop giving our youths false hopes

Why don't London, Paris and Boston restrict their marathons to British, French and American runners respectively? Why don't London, Paris and Boston restrict their marathons to British, French and American runners respectively?