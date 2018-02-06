₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos Of Injured And Fatigued #runlagos Participants by MissEdified(f): 10:39am
When the mind is willing but the body cant carry on...
|Re: Photos Of Injured And Fatigued #runlagos Participants by SweetJoystick(m): 10:41am
Na sleep sure pass throughout today them think say marathon Na by mouth
|Re: Photos Of Injured And Fatigued #runlagos Participants by colossus91(m): 10:44am
Lol
|Re: Photos Of Injured And Fatigued #runlagos Participants by biacan(f): 10:46am
Even those that has never run in their lives before wants to go on this marathon race don't be too fast people you gon get yourselves bitten
|Re: Photos Of Injured And Fatigued #runlagos Participants by modelmike7(m): 10:46am
Who come send dem message now?!
|Re: Photos Of Injured And Fatigued #runlagos Participants by nonut: 11:58am
Dem think say marathon na noise making.
|Re: Photos Of Injured And Fatigued #runlagos Participants by dyze: 11:59am
|Re: Photos Of Injured And Fatigued #runlagos Participants by profjustine458(m): 11:59am
20,000000 million Naira.....Dreamers
|Re: Photos Of Injured And Fatigued #runlagos Participants by anyimontana(m): 11:59am
Ur feeding pattern na 0.0.1 or 0.1.0, u still dey stress ur body..
Causing traffic up and down
I for give u fvck,but I left them in villa
|Re: Photos Of Injured And Fatigued #runlagos Participants by ladycomfort(f): 11:59am
|Re: Photos Of Injured And Fatigued #runlagos Participants by Favouramani(m): 12:00pm
Lol
I once do this marathon race my people you need to see how I take become the winner
|Re: Photos Of Injured And Fatigued #runlagos Participants by Vinstel: 12:00pm
APC zombies they all are. In the first pic, you can see ngeneukwuenu looking like a bag of expired beans sitting by the road side. You can't see sarrki's face but that's his leg looking like NwaAmaikpe's walking stick in that 3rd pic. They came out to practice for the Marathon they would run from Abuja to daura with their master in 2019 but unfortunately, none of them could go the distance. So sorry bubu, by this, you now know that you're on your own because even your most loyal zombies can't make it to daura with you
|Re: Photos Of Injured And Fatigued #runlagos Participants by noona(f): 12:00pm
I've been in traffic since 6 am on ozumba mbadiwe,Victoria island..I'm stuck here and really hungry..
|Re: Photos Of Injured And Fatigued #runlagos Participants by ignis(f): 12:00pm
Good for them...
|Re: Photos Of Injured And Fatigued #runlagos Participants by grayht(m): 12:00pm
This kain marathon sef. Abeg who get glucose d make i lick
|Re: Photos Of Injured And Fatigued #runlagos Participants by xangerar: 12:01pm
That 3rd pinshure, na boxers that guy wear dey do sports?
|Re: Photos Of Injured And Fatigued #runlagos Participants by DavidEsq(m): 12:01pm
biacan:By wat? Snake or monitor lizard?
|Re: Photos Of Injured And Fatigued #runlagos Participants by Cromcruach91: 12:01pm
Don't run a marathon until you ready
|Re: Photos Of Injured And Fatigued #runlagos Participants by Emeka71(m): 12:02pm
dyze:You are running your own marathon by booking space.
|Re: Photos Of Injured And Fatigued #runlagos Participants by congorasta: 12:03pm
u never chop belly full, na to run round Lagos u want do.
|Re: Photos Of Injured And Fatigued #runlagos Participants by Emac(m): 12:03pm
Some people sef just want to use style enter bus (ambulance). The truth is Nigerians don't engage in road running or long walks.. Else you will be termed broke man or stingy guy etc.
Last year a Kenyan won, this year a Ugandan won.. $50,000. How do u expect Nigerians to beat or compete with that. We are hungry and broke, we go do anything for the mulla. But still on still I salute those who participated, I enjoy it when I see Nigerians doling out to catch the fun and enjoy the many opportunities of events not so accustomed to us.
#Lagos
|Re: Photos Of Injured And Fatigued #runlagos Participants by kestolove95(f): 12:05pm
na glucose dey hungry dem
|Re: Photos Of Injured And Fatigued #runlagos Participants by dingbang(m): 12:05pm
This is to show that Nigerians are not fit
|Re: Photos Of Injured And Fatigued #runlagos Participants by baba4thegehs: 12:07pm
They even tried at least they made it 3rd mainland bridge which is about 19-21km my guy is still at Maryland when they announced the winner.
I just told him to take yaba bus back home jejely.
|Re: Photos Of Injured And Fatigued #runlagos Participants by GIDIBANKZ(m): 12:07pm
Lol u think say maraton na Rice n Beans
|Re: Photos Of Injured And Fatigued #runlagos Participants by Cromcruach91: 12:08pm
Emac:
Kenya and Uganda are high altitude countries, while Nigeria is mostly sea level
High altitude is good training ground for long distance runners largely because people who live at high altitudes use oxygen better.
|Re: Photos Of Injured And Fatigued #runlagos Participants by Moboj: 12:09pm
Chai my friend didn't win,guy went for this thing this year and last year,always practicing at nights
Why can't they make it strictly Nigerians
Stupid organizers carrying our money outside
You don't have sports money for our youths again
I don't mind corruption in this race,let foreigners go and win in their country stop giving our youths false hopes
|Re: Photos Of Injured And Fatigued #runlagos Participants by Dandsome: 12:10pm
Chai. It's not easy. Everybody wan chop money.
|Re: Photos Of Injured And Fatigued #runlagos Participants by ipobarecriminals: 12:11pm
L L dem nir get Lucozade powder
|Re: Photos Of Injured And Fatigued #runlagos Participants by Cromcruach91: 12:11pm
Moboj:
Why don't London, Paris and Boston restrict their marathons to British, French and American runners respectively?
|Re: Photos Of Injured And Fatigued #runlagos Participants by hiroz(m): 12:11pm
just cus you go for 30 mins runs every evening and you go to the gym twice a week doesn't mean you can complete a Marathon.
it takes months of practice to be fit enough to run a marathon..
