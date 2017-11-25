Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / I Am Not Following Atiku To PDP - Bindow, Adamawa State Governor (6201 Views)

Governor of Adamawa state, Jibrilla Bindow has put to rest rumours of decamping to the PDP following the departure of Ex-VP, Atiku Abubakar from the APC.



Bindow, in a statement through the commissioner for Information, Adamawa state, Ahmed Sajoh, said that his relationship with Atiku will remain cordial.



"The governor was elected under the banner of APC and will continue to remain as APC governor.The relationship would not be affected in any way.



The former vice-president respects the governor as the number one citizen of the state; the governor respects the former vice president as a prominent son of the state"



The statement also pointed out that neither the governor or any of his cabinet members will follow in Atiku's path.



Let's wait and see 2 Likes 1 Share

As an apc governor we know it is too early for you to do that now because you do not muscle the kind of power atiku have, they will just swallow you alive and impeach you by abracadabra.



Apc is about to fall like a pack of cards 23 Likes 3 Shares

I wonder who cares sef?

Shocker for those who think otherwise

AAA...(ALAHAJI ATIKU ABUBAKR IS NOW IN OYO.....on your own 3 Likes

No single governor will follow Atiku to PDP. The thisday report that governors, ministers and senators are decamping with him is nothing but propaganda. 12 Likes 2 Shares

seunmsg:

No single governor will follow Atiku to PDP. The thisday report that governors, ministers and senators are decamping with him is nothing but propaganda.

Nobody will follow atiku?? Lol



Just wait and see Nobody will follow atiku?? LolJust wait and see 13 Likes

Sugarcoating while observing & waiting for the right time. 5 Likes

Let him try it na, Ribadu is there waiting in the wings! APC would jus handover d ticket to Ribadu and give him federal backing. The true is that the northeast is locked down for PMB, he has done so much for that region in terms of appointment and security issues 6 Likes

swagagolic01:





Nobody will follow atiku?? Lol



Just wait and see You don't know what politics is all about.....forget the propaganda circulating in the media that seven Governors, ministers,NASS members are ready to dump APC...... I am from Northern Nigeria (NC To be precise) most of these Governors,NASS Members rode on the popularity of PMB...... BINDOW wouldn't have become Governor if not for the popularity of PMB..... Ribadu would have become the Governor of Adamawa had it been He was in APC..... Did you know how the popularity of PMB has silent political heavy weight from the North like Lamido, Aliyu,Bafarawa,Tukur and a few to mention...... I can tell you that no man born of woman from Northern Nigeria can defeat PMB..... The only Soul that Will leave APC and make the party to struggle is TINuBU...... we all know the role of media in the game of politics....PMB was also a serial contestant like Atiku.... until Tinubu repackaged him.... using The media and His political godson Lai Mohammed...... And The respected Tinubu I know will not betray His Boy.... who is currently occupying the number two position in the country...... Tinubu remains the only soul in Nigeria politics that can fight PMB using the media and a new Version of lai Mohammed.....PMB/PYO till 2023.......as popular as saraki is in Northern Nigeria.... if He made the mistake of decamping with ATIKU.... He would not return as senator by 2019......He can Ask the like of Lamido,Babangida Aliyu, Shena and many more from Northern Nigeria who refused to pitch tent with Pmb. You don't know what politics is all about.....forget the propaganda circulating in the media that seven Governors, ministers,NASS members are ready to dump APC...... I am from Northern Nigeria (NC To be precise) most of these Governors,NASS Members rode on the popularity of PMB...... BINDOW wouldn't have become Governor if not for the popularity of PMB..... Ribadu would have become the Governor of Adamawa had it been He was in APC..... Did you know how the popularity of PMB has silent political heavy weight from the North like Lamido, Aliyu,Bafarawa,Tukur and a few to mention...... I can tell you that no man born of woman from Northern Nigeria can defeat PMB..... The only Soul that Will leave APC and make the party to struggle is TINuBU...... we all know the role of media in the game of politics....PMB was also a serial contestant like Atiku.... until Tinubu repackaged him.... using The media and His political godson Lai Mohammed...... And The respected Tinubu I know will not betray His Boy.... who is currently occupying the number two position in the country...... Tinubu remains the only soul in Nigeria politics that can fight PMB using the media and a new Version of lai Mohammed.....PMB/PYO till 2023.......as popular as saraki is in Northern Nigeria.... if He made the mistake of decamping with ATIKU.... He would not return as senator by 2019......He can Ask the like of Lamido,Babangida Aliyu, Shena and many more from Northern Nigeria who refused to pitch tent with Pmb. 16 Likes 1 Share

its difficult for one to comment on nairaland recently with almost threads riddled with useless and unnecessary tribal and fooolish comments its difficult for one to comment on nairaland recently with almost threads riddled with useless and unnecessary tribal and fooolish comments

Right now Atiku is not pdp as a matter of fact he is party-less...



Zombies no go hear word 1 Like

Babatundecash:



You don't know what politics is all about.....forget the propaganda circulating in the media that seven Governors, ministers,NASS members are ready to dump APC...... I am from Northern Nigeria (NC To be precise) most of these Governors,NASS Members rode on the popularity of PMB...... BINDOW wouldn't have become Governor if not for the popularity of PMB..... Ribadu would have become the Governor of Adamawa had it been He was in APC..... Did you know how the popularity of PMB has silent political heavy weight from the North like Lamido, Aliyu,Bafarawa,Tukur and a few to mention...... I can tell you that no man born of woman from Northern Nigeria can defeat PMB..... The only Soul that Will leave APC and make the party to struggle is TINuBU...... we all know the role of media in the game of politics....PMB was also a serial contestant like Atiku.... until Tinubu repackaged him.... using The media and His political godson Lai Mohammed...... And The respected Tinubu I know will not betray His Boy.... who is currently occupying the number two position in the country...... Tinubu remains the only soul in Nigeria politics that can fight PMB using the media and a new Version of lai Mohammed.....PMB/PYO till 2023.......as popular as saraki is in Northern Nigeria.... if He made the mistake of decamping with ATIKU.... He would not return as senator by 2019......He can Ask the like of Lamido,Babangida Aliyu, Shena and many more from Northern Nigeria who refused to pitch tent with Pmb. Babtunde from the north, continue Babtunde from the north, continue

This is mere political statement...



I laugh at APC supporters celebrating over this comment because they don't even know how politicians defect. I assure them that Bindow is heading towards the Umbrella side of the political divide

TonyeBarcanista:

This is mere political statement...



I laugh at APC supporters celebrating over this comment because they don't even know how politicians defect. I assure them that Bindow is heading towards the Umbrella side of the political divide

Has it occurred to you that most of your political calculations always turn out inaccurate?



Gov. Bindow will NEVER go with Atiku.... Take this to the bank. Has it occurred to you that most of your political calculations always turn out inaccurate?Gov. Bindow will NEVER go with Atiku.... Take this to the bank. 4 Likes

[/b]"Bindow, in a statement.........................said that his relationship with Atiku will remain cordial."[b]

Simply means he is also coming along with Atiku.Never trust any Nigerian politician. 1 Like

Hasn't Atiku said something like this before?







arewafederation:





Has it occurred to you that most of your political calculations always turn out inaccurate?



Gov. Bindow will NEVER go with Atiku.... Take this to the bank. Of course is body stays in society but his soul goes with atiku to PDP, that is politics.