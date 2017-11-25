₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Am Not Following Atiku To PDP - Bindow, Adamawa State Governor by itsdumebi(m): 8:59pm On Nov 25
Governor of Adamawa state, Jibrilla Bindow has put to rest rumours of decamping to the PDP following the departure of Ex-VP, Atiku Abubakar from the APC.
Bindow, in a statement through the commissioner for Information, Adamawa state, Ahmed Sajoh, said that his relationship with Atiku will remain cordial.
"The governor was elected under the banner of APC and will continue to remain as APC governor.The relationship would not be affected in any way.
The former vice-president respects the governor as the number one citizen of the state; the governor respects the former vice president as a prominent son of the state"
The statement also pointed out that neither the governor or any of his cabinet members will follow in Atiku's path.
|Re: I Am Not Following Atiku To PDP - Bindow, Adamawa State Governor by Munae(f): 9:00pm On Nov 25
|Re: I Am Not Following Atiku To PDP - Bindow, Adamawa State Governor by TANTUMERGO007: 9:02pm On Nov 25
|Re: I Am Not Following Atiku To PDP - Bindow, Adamawa State Governor by Oloripelebe: 9:25pm On Nov 25
Let's wait and see
|Re: I Am Not Following Atiku To PDP - Bindow, Adamawa State Governor by magoo10(m): 9:28pm On Nov 25
As an apc governor we know it is too early for you to do that now because you do not muscle the kind of power atiku have, they will just swallow you alive and impeach you by abracadabra.
Apc is about to fall like a pack of cards
|Re: I Am Not Following Atiku To PDP - Bindow, Adamawa State Governor by funlord(m): 9:30pm On Nov 25
I wonder who cares sef?
|Re: I Am Not Following Atiku To PDP - Bindow, Adamawa State Governor by Cajal(m): 10:08pm On Nov 25
Shocker for those who think otherwise
AAA...(ALAHAJI ATIKU ABUBAKR IS NOW IN OYO.....on your own
|Re: I Am Not Following Atiku To PDP - Bindow, Adamawa State Governor by seunmsg(m): 10:13pm On Nov 25
No single governor will follow Atiku to PDP. The thisday report that governors, ministers and senators are decamping with him is nothing but propaganda.
|Re: I Am Not Following Atiku To PDP - Bindow, Adamawa State Governor by swagagolic01(m): 11:17pm On Nov 25
seunmsg:
Nobody will follow atiku?? Lol
Just wait and see
|Re: I Am Not Following Atiku To PDP - Bindow, Adamawa State Governor by DeKen: 3:50am
Sugarcoating while observing & waiting for the right time.
|Re: I Am Not Following Atiku To PDP - Bindow, Adamawa State Governor by Stalwert: 4:57am
Chio below the belt blow
|Re: I Am Not Following Atiku To PDP - Bindow, Adamawa State Governor by Corrinthians(m): 5:07am
|Re: I Am Not Following Atiku To PDP - Bindow, Adamawa State Governor by demolaxl(m): 6:22am
|Re: I Am Not Following Atiku To PDP - Bindow, Adamawa State Governor by MyMouth(m): 6:33am
Let him try it na, Ribadu is there waiting in the wings! APC would jus handover d ticket to Ribadu and give him federal backing. The true is that the northeast is locked down for PMB, he has done so much for that region in terms of appointment and security issues
|Re: I Am Not Following Atiku To PDP - Bindow, Adamawa State Governor by Babatundecash: 6:37am
swagagolic01:You don't know what politics is all about.....forget the propaganda circulating in the media that seven Governors, ministers,NASS members are ready to dump APC...... I am from Northern Nigeria (NC To be precise) most of these Governors,NASS Members rode on the popularity of PMB...... BINDOW wouldn't have become Governor if not for the popularity of PMB..... Ribadu would have become the Governor of Adamawa had it been He was in APC..... Did you know how the popularity of PMB has silent political heavy weight from the North like Lamido, Aliyu,Bafarawa,Tukur and a few to mention...... I can tell you that no man born of woman from Northern Nigeria can defeat PMB..... The only Soul that Will leave APC and make the party to struggle is TINuBU...... we all know the role of media in the game of politics....PMB was also a serial contestant like Atiku.... until Tinubu repackaged him.... using The media and His political godson Lai Mohammed...... And The respected Tinubu I know will not betray His Boy.... who is currently occupying the number two position in the country...... Tinubu remains the only soul in Nigeria politics that can fight PMB using the media and a new Version of lai Mohammed.....PMB/PYO till 2023.......as popular as saraki is in Northern Nigeria.... if He made the mistake of decamping with ATIKU.... He would not return as senator by 2019......He can Ask the like of Lamido,Babangida Aliyu, Shena and many more from Northern Nigeria who refused to pitch tent with Pmb.
|Re: I Am Not Following Atiku To PDP - Bindow, Adamawa State Governor by bonechamberlain(m): 7:44am
its difficult for one to comment on nairaland recently with almost threads riddled with useless and unnecessary tribal and fooolish comments
|Re: I Am Not Following Atiku To PDP - Bindow, Adamawa State Governor by Mufasa27(m): 8:12am
Rubbish news
Right now Atiku is not pdp as a matter of fact he is party-less...
Zombies no go hear word
|Re: I Am Not Following Atiku To PDP - Bindow, Adamawa State Governor by Mufasa27(m): 8:14am
Babatundecash:Babtunde from the north, continue
|Re: I Am Not Following Atiku To PDP - Bindow, Adamawa State Governor by TonyeBarcanista(m): 8:15am
This is mere political statement...
I laugh at APC supporters celebrating over this comment because they don't even know how politicians defect. I assure them that Bindow is heading towards the Umbrella side of the political divide
|Re: I Am Not Following Atiku To PDP - Bindow, Adamawa State Governor by arewafederation: 8:20am
TonyeBarcanista:
Has it occurred to you that most of your political calculations always turn out inaccurate?
Gov. Bindow will NEVER go with Atiku.... Take this to the bank.
|Re: I Am Not Following Atiku To PDP - Bindow, Adamawa State Governor by Paperwhite(m): 12:56pm
[/b]"Bindow, in a statement.........................said that his relationship with Atiku will remain cordial."[b]
Simply means he is also coming along with Atiku.Never trust any Nigerian politician.
|Re: I Am Not Following Atiku To PDP - Bindow, Adamawa State Governor by joshskilz(m): 12:56pm
|Re: I Am Not Following Atiku To PDP - Bindow, Adamawa State Governor by IgedeBushBoy(m): 12:58pm
Hasn't Atiku said something like this before?
|Re: I Am Not Following Atiku To PDP - Bindow, Adamawa State Governor by jumahes9(m): 12:58pm
|Re: I Am Not Following Atiku To PDP - Bindow, Adamawa State Governor by waveman2: 12:59pm
Of course is body stays in society but his soul goes with atiku to PDP, that is politics.
arewafederation:
|Re: I Am Not Following Atiku To PDP - Bindow, Adamawa State Governor by Kiakia(m): 1:00pm
When push comes to shove, Bindow will follow Atiku to PDP. No doubt about that. For now, he is just grandstanding.
Viewing this topic: afoxy17, uniqueboi(m), ajila03(m), Benken91, blessedjommy, bammoo316(m), maeshal(m), MMMuazu(m), KpStone(m), brainpulse, Turboking(m), donk552(m), man80, dgsam255, mrkunlex, justmenoni, Lightman300(m), Ojiofor, orobs93(m), NtoAkwaIbom(m), timota(m), Olukat(m), Buharimustgo, maskamdo(m), paulchineduN(m), snipes4, manlygroup(m), muhsain299(m), deomelo, Atiku2019, commoditiesnig, Jolar101(m), ochardbaby(m), layeenka(m), taheer88(m), ablezhizhi, BruncleZuma, dgudguy, adisabarber(m), uzymich, Greenvilla(m), icon8, divicode, samlambert, HenryThegreat1(m), vanhayor(m), laffwitmi and 80 guest(s)
