Have you ever been caught by in this situation before? 8 Likes

What are they doing? 2 Likes

Lol, story for another day 3 Likes 2 Shares

Imagine the dog dey frown join sef..........Ur own na die that day if u get home 51 Likes 1 Share

This kind family dey somehow oooo... Even the dog sef dey follow the woman frown 15 Likes 1 Share

They are just chatting.

Never been caught cos I never had any bf.. 3 Likes

What position??

severally

6 Likes

finally my bf came around...



I was never caught cos this nigga (zephry)was so smart back then...

nna ehn

This kind of lies can make the devil give his life to Christ nna ehnThis kind of lies can make the devil give his life to Christ 13 Likes 1 Share



Holding each others waist?

Are they doing "ten ten" Meanwhile op what position exactlyHolding each others waist?Are they doing "ten ten" 3 Likes

My brother actually caught me, with his hands on my waist. in fact I prayed for the earth to swallow me that day, but he just walk passed us and pretended as if he didn't see me 3 Likes

pls someone should tell me

Am Reading my Sunday school Manual.... Which position and wat are they doing??pls someone should tell meAm Reading my Sunday school Manual.... 3 Likes

Wanted asking after thepussyhunter..... Who is he doing Evening

up blues! first

yeah I received a call from him few days ago, he is fine and doing really well

we thank God Eveningup blues! firstyeah I received a call from him few days ago, he is fine and doing really wellwe thank God 2 Likes

Yeah, with my neighbor's daughter

Is not easy to see heaven and hell and still be given chance to live on this earth full of wicked people.. glory be to God first...Uppp blues...Do you mind i send u pm so i can get his number, will like to speak with him...Is not easy to see heaven and hell and still be given chance to live on this earth full of wicked people..

LMao see the dog’s face

Never....but females visiting have been in this position tho....

Blissp99:

Which position and wat are they doing?? they are praying, don't tell me you're too blind not to see the bible in his hands.

Blissp99:

Am Reading my Sunday school Manual.... keep lying...sunday school manual ko friday mosque textbook ne... they are praying, don't tell me you're too blind not to see the bible in his hands.keep lying...sunday school manual ko friday mosque textbook ne... 1 Like

Even the dog dey follow frown

malware:

Have you ever been caught by in this situation before?

Enough Enough

LadyGoddiva:

LMao see the dog’s face





Dog dey vex too

Lol

greiboy:

nna ehn



This kind of lies can make the devil give his life to Christ

Them we need more of such lies... Them we need more of such lies...

Not once!