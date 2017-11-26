₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,917,695 members, 3,934,514 topics. Date: Sunday, 26 November 2017 at 11:04 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Ladies, Guys, Have You Ever Been Caught In This Position Before? Speak The Truth (12077 Views)
Have You Ever Been Caught Having Sex? [PG 18+] / Have You Ever Been Caught While Having Sex With Your Boyfriend/girlfriend... / Have You Ever Been Caught Having Sex? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ladies, Guys, Have You Ever Been Caught In This Position Before? Speak The Truth by malware: 10:27pm On Nov 25
Have you ever been caught by in this situation before?
8 Likes
|Re: Ladies, Guys, Have You Ever Been Caught In This Position Before? Speak The Truth by CaptainJeffry: 10:28pm On Nov 25
What are they doing?
2 Likes
|Re: Ladies, Guys, Have You Ever Been Caught In This Position Before? Speak The Truth by Stevengerd(m): 10:29pm On Nov 25
Lol, story for another day
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ladies, Guys, Have You Ever Been Caught In This Position Before? Speak The Truth by billynoni(m): 10:29pm On Nov 25
Imagine the dog dey frown join sef..........Ur own na die that day if u get home
51 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ladies, Guys, Have You Ever Been Caught In This Position Before? Speak The Truth by tosyne2much(m): 10:31pm On Nov 25
This kind family dey somehow oooo... Even the dog sef dey follow the woman frown
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ladies, Guys, Have You Ever Been Caught In This Position Before? Speak The Truth by Flexherbal(m): 10:33pm On Nov 25
They are just chatting.
|Re: Ladies, Guys, Have You Ever Been Caught In This Position Before? Speak The Truth by optional1(f): 10:38pm On Nov 25
Never been caught cos I never had any bf..
3 Likes
|Re: Ladies, Guys, Have You Ever Been Caught In This Position Before? Speak The Truth by billynoni(m): 10:42pm On Nov 25
optional1:
|Re: Ladies, Guys, Have You Ever Been Caught In This Position Before? Speak The Truth by McBrooklyn(m): 10:50pm On Nov 25
What position??
|Re: Ladies, Guys, Have You Ever Been Caught In This Position Before? Speak The Truth by Ionkidiz(m): 11:03pm On Nov 25
severally
|Re: Ladies, Guys, Have You Ever Been Caught In This Position Before? Speak The Truth by zephry(m): 11:19pm On Nov 25
optional1:
6 Likes
|Re: Ladies, Guys, Have You Ever Been Caught In This Position Before? Speak The Truth by optional1(f): 11:29pm On Nov 25
[quote author=zephry post=62717045][/quote]
finally my bf came around...
I was never caught cos this nigga (zephry)was so smart back then...
|Re: Ladies, Guys, Have You Ever Been Caught In This Position Before? Speak The Truth by greiboy: 11:47pm On Nov 25
optional1:nna ehn
This kind of lies can make the devil give his life to Christ
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ladies, Guys, Have You Ever Been Caught In This Position Before? Speak The Truth by greiboy: 11:49pm On Nov 25
Meanwhile op what position exactly
Holding each others waist?
Are they doing "ten ten"
3 Likes
|Re: Ladies, Guys, Have You Ever Been Caught In This Position Before? Speak The Truth by teresafaith(f): 11:53pm On Nov 25
My brother actually caught me, with his hands on my waist. in fact I prayed for the earth to swallow me that day, but he just walk passed us and pretended as if he didn't see me
3 Likes
|Re: Ladies, Guys, Have You Ever Been Caught In This Position Before? Speak The Truth by optional1(f): 11:54pm On Nov 25
greiboy:i wanted searching for you today afternoon but it skipped my mind..
Wanted asking after thepussyhunter..... Who is he doing
|Re: Ladies, Guys, Have You Ever Been Caught In This Position Before? Speak The Truth by Blissp99(f): 11:55pm On Nov 25
Which position and wat are they doing??
pls someone should tell me
Am Reading my Sunday school Manual....
3 Likes
|Re: Ladies, Guys, Have You Ever Been Caught In This Position Before? Speak The Truth by greiboy: 11:57pm On Nov 25
optional1:Evening
up blues! first
yeah I received a call from him few days ago, he is fine and doing really well
we thank God
2 Likes
|Re: Ladies, Guys, Have You Ever Been Caught In This Position Before? Speak The Truth by lenghtinny(m): 11:59pm On Nov 25
Yeah, with my neighbor's daughter
|Re: Ladies, Guys, Have You Ever Been Caught In This Position Before? Speak The Truth by optional1(f): 12:04am
greiboy:
glory be to God first...
Uppp blues...
Do you mind i send u pm so i can get his number, will like to speak with him...
Is not easy to see heaven and hell and still be given chance to live on this earth full of wicked people..
|Re: Ladies, Guys, Have You Ever Been Caught In This Position Before? Speak The Truth by LadyGoddiva(f): 12:21am
LMao see the dog’s face
|Re: Ladies, Guys, Have You Ever Been Caught In This Position Before? Speak The Truth by Blackfyre: 12:24am
Never....but females visiting have been in this position tho....
|Re: Ladies, Guys, Have You Ever Been Caught In This Position Before? Speak The Truth by greiboy: 7:08am
optional1:Morning
No problem but the mail I opened this account with is not functioning properly.
check my personal text you will see a mail we can communicate with.
|Re: Ladies, Guys, Have You Ever Been Caught In This Position Before? Speak The Truth by captainbangz(m): 8:55am
Blissp99:they are praying, don't tell me you're too blind not to see the bible in his hands.
Blissp99:keep lying...sunday school manual ko friday mosque textbook ne...
1 Like
|Re: Ladies, Guys, Have You Ever Been Caught In This Position Before? Speak The Truth by JohnnyBling(m): 9:31am
Even the dog dey follow frown
|Re: Ladies, Guys, Have You Ever Been Caught In This Position Before? Speak The Truth by Badonasty(m): 10:04am
malware:
Enough
|Re: Ladies, Guys, Have You Ever Been Caught In This Position Before? Speak The Truth by bariking(m): 10:04am
LadyGoddiva:
|Re: Ladies, Guys, Have You Ever Been Caught In This Position Before? Speak The Truth by Springdale: 10:04am
Dog dey vex too
|Re: Ladies, Guys, Have You Ever Been Caught In This Position Before? Speak The Truth by deepwater(f): 10:04am
Lol
|Re: Ladies, Guys, Have You Ever Been Caught In This Position Before? Speak The Truth by Blackfyre: 10:05am
greiboy:
Them we need more of such lies...
|Re: Ladies, Guys, Have You Ever Been Caught In This Position Before? Speak The Truth by Goldenheart(m): 10:05am
Not once!
|Re: Ladies, Guys, Have You Ever Been Caught In This Position Before? Speak The Truth by Mayydayy(m): 10:05am
Mtchew....
I thought it was the other position. The real position.
Ladies And 'skid Mark' / How Is This Possible?::pictures!!:: / Medical Doctor: Men Should Stop Sucking Their Wife’s Breast.
Viewing this topic: obisunny1(m), babztee(m), Godjone(m), arosteph, mekanaky, HumanistMike(m), tifany89(m), holahmeh(f), Biafra1000, manuelzz(m), BlackBeard007, Ebonka1, slimderek(m), Observator, Akshow, munir090, Kingx4sure, uyibenidahosa(m), Greenbuoy(m), 88natzy(m), ozuru(m), flakee, emmyojo22(m), harqyn, walexbiz(m), petermp(m), trippleKAY(m), DeepSight(m), Tozara(m), Speedo17(m), jotey(m), Joeblack01(m), cutestcuty84(f), Tee99(m), Chinexng(m), Jhenny(f), ramseyfeeley, panpan(m), abecent(m), geo4c, kwyllancy, abeyvita(m), ibodom, beautified(f), oknee, chiomzy1(f), stonefaze, sirknight(m), Wura17(f), Clefayomide(m), tunji1(m), barcalover(m), TallPck1, mekadonpat(m), Donpizzle(m), djacob(m), thespokenword, fweshdisney, gooddyoung8, Onnasucs1(m), NoQualms1(f), Ahasco(m), simplyglow, juola(f), Bigfellas(m), Tastemoney(m), Teeboi56 and 182 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4