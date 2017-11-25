Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Soldiers Gave Us Human Meat As Suya – Sobowale (3302 Views)

He said this while calling on people singing war songs to have a rethink, adding that war is not something to joke with.





Sobowale, who also served as a political adviser to a former Lagos State Governor, Lateef Jakande, told Punch how the capital of Anambra State, Awka, was levelled to the ground with no single building standing.



He said, “If you hear people singing war songs, they are most probably people who have never experienced war. Even if you escape, seeing the sufferings of others can be terrifying.



“There was a day when we got to the third marine command and the commander, Benjamin Adekunle, asked if we (journalists) liked Suya, he said we should get into the vehicle and he took us to where Biafra armoured cars had been disabled, with soldiers killed inside them. The place was terribly stinking.



“He said that was the Suya, we should eat. There was also a day we were taken to a small stream that separated the federal troops from the Biafra troops and those people had sharp shooters. The war was so fierce that when we were about to leave, out of the battalion that went, fewer than 20 people came back alive.





“Many had died, many had been so terribly wounded and they were just packed in lorries that brought them to Calabar for treatment. On many occasions, we would be eating and we would just hear gunshot and the soldier or someone else beside you would have been killed.



“That happened several times when we were eating. I had several instances of close shave with death. Let me not say more than that.

One crazy soldier was just coming from behind and he just took a cutlass and split the person ’s head into two just like that.



“It was not a pleasant thing to watch or wish for anybody . Look at Awka , the capital of Anambra State, it was levelled to the ground Not a single house was standing; not one.”





Anybody that just want to be in the news will mention Biafra! 12 Likes 1 Share

Mr journalist so which people are calling for war? 1 Like 1 Share

Ftc lol

The story that was told to Nnamdi Kanu and he 4 Likes

Oga oooo

So u don chop your fellow man flesh.. Issoryt

KANU and his co travellers, learn from the past . Hausa soldiers are very good in suya preparation, while their Yoruba counterparts love it so much.

Lol

Sobowale, who also served as a political adviser to a former Lagos State Governor, Lateef Jakande, told Punch how the capital of Anambra State, Awka, was levelled to the ground with no single building standing.

Meat is meat in times of war....

Hmm





Nwodosis:

I will happily eat sarrki's meat if war breaks out.



Wash it down with monkey tail & proceed to waste all his Afonja muslim terrorist relatives.

pmc01:

Oooooooh!



Abi, stories are coming

Buhari why now

after enjoying it why didn't u reject it at first

OK

seunmohmoh:

So u don chop your fellow man flesh.. Issoryt



Hausa people are cannibals 1 Like

Don't mind them. Blood sucking demons 1 Like

Nwodosis:

Anybody that just want to be in the news will mention Biafra! you think biafra gives anybody an orgasm, right?



You pigs are worse than the real pigs!



I wonder what happened to 'the zoo will burn', now...



To think that Benjamin Adekunle died begging for help and regretting is another lesson altogether.



Some people are adept at doing other people's dirty laundry. 3 Likes

nigeria is a failed state if after wasting the lives of her people. here we are today more confused than other african countries . shame to one nigeria because of crude oil 1 Like

Nwodosis:

Traces of obstinacy. I use to appreciate Ibos until this Nnamdi Kanu Expose their tendencies to be brainwashed. Killing innocent youths.