. @FoxNews is MUCH more important in the United States than CNN, but outside of the U.S., CNN International is still a major source of (Fake) news, and they represent our Nation to the WORLD very poorly. The outside world does not see the truth from them!



Replying to @realDonaldTrump

It's not CNN's job to represent the U.S to the world. That's yours. Our job is to report the news. #FactsFirst �

https://mobile.twitter.com/CNNPR/status/934559957713932290

I need to enlarge this post, put it in a frame and hang it in my bedroom. So epic 49 Likes 1 Share









This is a case of leave trash for Lawma This is a case of leave trash for Lawma 5 Likes 1 Share

Donald Trump would have been a serial killer if he wasn't born rich in the exact same way the president of Nigeria (I've honestly forgotten his name) would have been a cattle rearer if he didn't join the Army. 30 Likes 1 Share

Trump IS a dummy 8 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari and trump are the same:



Buhari campaigned that he'll make nigeria the greatest. Trump said same



Buhari said he'll jail GEJ for corruption. Trump said he'll jail hilary



Buhari wanted bringbackourgirls group to thank him, trump wanted lavar ball to thank him for helping his son.



Buhari followers are brainless turds that follow blindly. Trump followers are same...



Buhari if fighting the media, trump is doing same.



Buhari refuse to acknowledge fulani and boko haram terrorists, trump refuse to acknowledge white extremists as terrorists 36 Likes 3 Shares



The war between Trump and CNN is far from over Lol!The war between Trump and CNN is far from over 3 Likes 3 Shares

Cheeeeeeeiiiii.... Even the former efcc handler dey learn savagery..





This is the height of it... I want to cry now... 10 Likes 1 Share

It's always been "no lost love" between him and the CNN,sadly the US is no Africa where he can just wake up and clamp down on CNN for very flimsy reasons. So he has to endure the frosty relationship throughout his tenure as president ...By the way CNN re fond of biased reportage,same with the BBC..The roforofo fight can continue for all I care.. 20 Likes 3 Shares

The same CNN that want to use the last drop of their blood to .make sure trump doese not win the election?



They deserve what they get from him.



Hope they have realize that trump or other person destiny is not in their hand, no matter how highly placed they're. 18 Likes

Trump and Buhari are the same.



They talk without recourse to their senses 5 Likes

AntiWailer:

Trump IS a dummy

Unfortunately, I found myself agreeing with this. You only need to compare him to Chinese president to know who is wiser. I guess that's why Putin supported his presidency, so that he can have a dummy as head of his rival country. Unfortunately, I found myself agreeing with this. You only need to compare him to Chinese president to know who is wiser. I guess that's why Putin supported his presidency, so that he can have a dummy as head of his rival country. 8 Likes 2 Shares

EastGold:

Trump and Buhari are the same.



They talk without recourse to their senses

Walahi, Trump has no self control. I doubt if he also knows how to think. He seems shallow, egoistic and vain.



Can you imagine a US president demanding for a thank you from those American footballers arrested in China? He didn't do it in private; he did it in public. The guy is shallow. I won't be surprised if American economy suffers as a result of his foolishness. Walahi, Trump has no self control. I doubt if he also knows how to think. He seems shallow, egoistic and vain.Can you imagine a US president demanding for a thank you from those American footballers arrested in China? He didn't do it in private; he did it in public. The guy is shallow. I won't be surprised if American economy suffers as a result of his foolishness. 5 Likes

MONITZ:

It's always been "no lost love" between him and the CNN,sadly the US is no Africa where he can just wake up and clamp down on CNN for very flimsy reasons. So he has to endure the frosty relationship throughout his tenure as president ...By the way CNN re fond of biased reportage,same with the BBC..The roforofo fight can continue for all I care..

Do you ever follow BBC?



BBC maintains neutrality and almost always avoids controversy. In fact, one might actually conclude BBC only tells the news after it has broken and is already well known.



Perhaps you were referring to SKY news or maybe you follow their other languages versions. 3 Likes

Stop tweeting and do your job Mr trump.No one cares what you think about CNN, Time Magazine or the NFL.

You are a master at telling lies. Why not fake being intelligent until the Americans vote you out of office 4 Likes

hisgrace090:

The same CNN that want to use the last drop of their blood to .make sure trump doese not win the election?



They deserve what they get from him.



Hope they have realize that trump or other person destiny is not in their hand, no matter how highly placed they're. What are you saying oga

You catch anybody's destiny for CNN's hand?

There are just reporting the truth as it is What are you saying ogaYou catch anybody's destiny for CNN's hand?There are just reporting the truth as it is 2 Likes 1 Share





When God wants to punish a country he hands them over to an African Dictator.



#AmericasFirstAfricanDictator When God wants to punish a country he hands them over to an African Dictator.#AmericasFirstAfricanDictator 6 Likes

The moment you realize that saveragery could be a career. Look at former Efcc handler now look at Cnn...



Mk Fatality on Trump.

I don't see difference between Buhari situation in Nigeria and Trump in US as it appears the two are currently receiving lambast from different angles! 1 Like

MONITZ:

It's always been "no lost love" between him and the CNN,sadly the US is no Africa where he can just wake up and clamp down on CNN for very flimsy reasons. So he has to endure the frosty relationship throughout his tenure as president ...By the way CNN re fond of biased reportage,same with the BBC..The roforofo fight can continue for all I care..

What makes a news bias?



The only lesson from this is that it is very foolish to declare

a war you can't win.

If Trump had not picked a fight with most US news stations,

he would have had a smoother tenure but he just had to show

his "toughness" by fighting petty fights.



At most, he spends 8 years as a president, after that he becomes

irrelevant and the victors will be the one to write history. What makes a news bias?The only lesson from this is that it is very foolish to declarea war you can't win.If Trump had not picked a fight with most US news stations,he would have had a smoother tenure but he just had to showhis "toughness" by fighting petty fights.At most, he spends 8 years as a president, after that he becomesirrelevant and the victors will be the one to write history. 3 Likes 1 Share

CNN Papa

this man need to change

I dint see any epic clap back here. if you agree, click like. 3 Likes



Naija get twitter senator while US got Twitter president Finish him kinda reply...Naija get twitter senator while US got Twitter president

CNN you are lucky that you are not situated in Nigeria!



That place would have being under lock and keys due to heavy debts owned by your network!



- courtesy Buhari and his team cabals



Donald make a positive history for yourself ignore CNN, they are gradually turning political.