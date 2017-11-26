₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Donald Trump Blasts CNN On Twitter, CNN Replies With An Epic Clapback by boman2014: 8:13am
@FoxNews is MUCH more important in the United States than CNN, but outside of the U.S., CNN International is still a major source of (Fake) news, and they represent our Nation to the WORLD very poorly. The outside world does not see the truth from them!
|Re: Donald Trump Blasts CNN On Twitter, CNN Replies With An Epic Clapback by Lionbite(m): 8:17am
I need to enlarge this post, put it in a frame and hang it in my bedroom. So epic
|Re: Donald Trump Blasts CNN On Twitter, CNN Replies With An Epic Clapback by pyyxxaro: 8:20am
This is a case of leave trash for Lawma
|Re: Donald Trump Blasts CNN On Twitter, CNN Replies With An Epic Clapback by Jagermeister(m): 8:23am
Donald Trump would have been a serial killer if he wasn't born rich in the exact same way the president of Nigeria (I've honestly forgotten his name) would have been a cattle rearer if he didn't join the Army.
|Re: Donald Trump Blasts CNN On Twitter, CNN Replies With An Epic Clapback by AntiWailer: 8:26am
Trump IS a dummy
|Re: Donald Trump Blasts CNN On Twitter, CNN Replies With An Epic Clapback by raker300: 8:29am
Buhari and trump are the same:
Buhari campaigned that he'll make nigeria the greatest. Trump said same
Buhari said he'll jail GEJ for corruption. Trump said he'll jail hilary
Buhari wanted bringbackourgirls group to thank him, trump wanted lavar ball to thank him for helping his son.
Buhari followers are brainless turds that follow blindly. Trump followers are same...
Buhari if fighting the media, trump is doing same.
Buhari refuse to acknowledge fulani and boko haram terrorists, trump refuse to acknowledge white extremists as terrorists
|Re: Donald Trump Blasts CNN On Twitter, CNN Replies With An Epic Clapback by jonadaft: 8:29am
Lol!
The war between Trump and CNN is far from over
|Re: Donald Trump Blasts CNN On Twitter, CNN Replies With An Epic Clapback by dingbang(m): 8:32am
Cheeeeeeeiiiii.... Even the former efcc handler dey learn savagery..
This is the height of it... I want to cry now...
|Re: Donald Trump Blasts CNN On Twitter, CNN Replies With An Epic Clapback by MONITZ: 8:33am
It's always been "no lost love" between him and the CNN,sadly the US is no Africa where he can just wake up and clamp down on CNN for very flimsy reasons. So he has to endure the frosty relationship throughout his tenure as president ...By the way CNN re fond of biased reportage,same with the BBC..The roforofo fight can continue for all I care..
|Re: Donald Trump Blasts CNN On Twitter, CNN Replies With An Epic Clapback by hisgrace090: 8:37am
The same CNN that want to use the last drop of their blood to .make sure trump doese not win the election?
They deserve what they get from him.
Hope they have realize that trump or other person destiny is not in their hand, no matter how highly placed they're.
|Re: Donald Trump Blasts CNN On Twitter, CNN Replies With An Epic Clapback by EastGold(m): 8:37am
Trump and Buhari are the same.
They talk without recourse to their senses
|Re: Donald Trump Blasts CNN On Twitter, CNN Replies With An Epic Clapback by nairanaira12: 8:38am
AntiWailer:
Unfortunately, I found myself agreeing with this. You only need to compare him to Chinese president to know who is wiser. I guess that's why Putin supported his presidency, so that he can have a dummy as head of his rival country.
|Re: Donald Trump Blasts CNN On Twitter, CNN Replies With An Epic Clapback by nairanaira12: 8:41am
EastGold:
Walahi, Trump has no self control. I doubt if he also knows how to think. He seems shallow, egoistic and vain.
Can you imagine a US president demanding for a thank you from those American footballers arrested in China? He didn't do it in private; he did it in public. The guy is shallow. I won't be surprised if American economy suffers as a result of his foolishness.
|Re: Donald Trump Blasts CNN On Twitter, CNN Replies With An Epic Clapback by rusher14: 8:49am
MONITZ:
Do you ever follow BBC?
BBC maintains neutrality and almost always avoids controversy. In fact, one might actually conclude BBC only tells the news after it has broken and is already well known.
Perhaps you were referring to SKY news or maybe you follow their other languages versions.
|Re: Donald Trump Blasts CNN On Twitter, CNN Replies With An Epic Clapback by olatade(m): 8:56am
Stop tweeting and do your job Mr trump.No one cares what you think about CNN, Time Magazine or the NFL.
You are a master at telling lies. Why not fake being intelligent until the Americans vote you out of office
|Re: Donald Trump Blasts CNN On Twitter, CNN Replies With An Epic Clapback by xarookqh(m): 9:02am
hisgrace090:What are you saying oga
You catch anybody's destiny for CNN's hand?
There are just reporting the truth as it is
|Re: Donald Trump Blasts CNN On Twitter, CNN Replies With An Epic Clapback by BruncleZuma: 10:20am
When God wants to punish a country he hands them over to an African Dictator.
#AmericasFirstAfricanDictator
|Re: Donald Trump Blasts CNN On Twitter, CNN Replies With An Epic Clapback by princepp8: 10:22am
|Re: Donald Trump Blasts CNN On Twitter, CNN Replies With An Epic Clapback by Dronedude(m): 10:22am
The moment you realize that saveragery could be a career. Look at former Efcc handler now look at Cnn...
Mk Fatality on Trump.
|Re: Donald Trump Blasts CNN On Twitter, CNN Replies With An Epic Clapback by AccessME(m): 10:22am
I don't see difference between Buhari situation in Nigeria and Trump in US as it appears the two are currently receiving lambast from different angles!
|Re: Donald Trump Blasts CNN On Twitter, CNN Replies With An Epic Clapback by drizzymadbet(m): 10:23am
hi
|Re: Donald Trump Blasts CNN On Twitter, CNN Replies With An Epic Clapback by ivolt: 10:23am
MONITZ:
What makes a news bias?
The only lesson from this is that it is very foolish to declare
a war you can't win.
If Trump had not picked a fight with most US news stations,
he would have had a smoother tenure but he just had to show
his "toughness" by fighting petty fights.
At most, he spends 8 years as a president, after that he becomes
irrelevant and the victors will be the one to write history.
|Re: Donald Trump Blasts CNN On Twitter, CNN Replies With An Epic Clapback by oshe11(m): 10:24am
CNN Papa
|Re: Donald Trump Blasts CNN On Twitter, CNN Replies With An Epic Clapback by Queenext: 10:24am
Randy Savage
|Re: Donald Trump Blasts CNN On Twitter, CNN Replies With An Epic Clapback by jeremy411(m): 10:24am
|Re: Donald Trump Blasts CNN On Twitter, CNN Replies With An Epic Clapback by favourmic(m): 10:24am
this man need to change
|Re: Donald Trump Blasts CNN On Twitter, CNN Replies With An Epic Clapback by Cuteamigo1(m): 10:25am
I dint see any epic clap back here. if you agree, click like.
|Re: Donald Trump Blasts CNN On Twitter, CNN Replies With An Epic Clapback by lenghtinny(m): 10:25am
Finish him kinda reply...
Naija get twitter senator while US got Twitter president
|Re: Donald Trump Blasts CNN On Twitter, CNN Replies With An Epic Clapback by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:25am
CNN you are lucky that you are not situated in Nigeria!
That place would have being under lock and keys due to heavy debts owned by your network!
- courtesy Buhari and his
Donald make a positive history for yourself ignore CNN, they are gradually turning political.
|Re: Donald Trump Blasts CNN On Twitter, CNN Replies With An Epic Clapback by joystickextend1(m): 10:26am
Not new..they hate each other
